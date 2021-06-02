« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2021, 10:04:47 am
Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons boss calls for more EU migration to staff bars

Tim Martin backs reasonably liberal immigration system to encourage workers to relocate, despite having backed leaving single market and customs union.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/wetherspoons-brexit-bars-eu-migration-b1858035.html
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2021, 10:42:23 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June  2, 2021, 10:04:47 am
Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons boss calls for more EU migration to staff bars

Tim Martin backs reasonably liberal immigration system to encourage workers to relocate, despite having backed leaving single market and customs union.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/wetherspoons-brexit-bars-eu-migration-b1858035.html

There are no words that describe how much I despise that c*nt.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2021, 01:07:37 pm
Whenever I hear from that guy I have to think of a call James O'Brien had on LBC with a woman who was saying how great Brexit is based on what Mr Weatherspoons wrote in his magazine, i.e. he changed some of his suppliers and got some stuff from outside the EU and it was cheaper for him. O'Brien tried to explain to her that that was not an argument in favour of Brexit, because Weatherspoons were able to change their suppliers even while the UK were still in the EU. She simply didn't understand that...

Also, I have just ordered some stuff from Love Follow Conquer and shipping to Austria is almost 20 pounds now. Thanks Brexit. Not sure whether I'll have to pay even more, when I get the order because of taxes...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 2, 2021, 01:14:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2021, 09:00:46 am
No-one likes the English ;)

To chuck it back at the Brexiteers, You won, deal with it.

Typical stuff from the Daily Heil, but in all seriousness, plenty are kicking off that the Govt didn't ban flights from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh due to this variant, how can they they complain about France doing exactly what they wanted us to do?
We'll get it trending! ;)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 3, 2021, 02:19:33 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.

How does leaving the EU make this alleged erasure less likely to happen?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 3, 2021, 03:01:33 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.


Does that mean we'll all be rich, and there'll only be rich people?

Or do you mean they'll murder us all? Are the rich then going to empty their own bins, stock their own shelves in their shops, and teach their own children?

How's that going to work?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 3, 2021, 03:04:06 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June  3, 2021, 02:19:33 pm
How does leaving the EU make this alleged erasure less likely to happen?

Dont get me wrong its gonna happen here regardless but the ECB are printing money at an insane level compared to everyone else & that debt/inflation is gonna have to be repaid by the citizens somehow. Whilst the UK debt to GDP levels are also crazy high the ECB are classic central bankers who are going to leave the Majority of EU countries fucked. Most are already. All I know is its gonna get ugly for the average person globally as we go through the decade.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 3, 2021, 03:07:55 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on June  3, 2021, 03:01:33 pm
Does that mean we'll all be rich, and there'll only be rich people?

Or do you mean they'll murder us all? Are the rich then going to empty their own bins, stock their own shelves in their shops, and teach their own children?

How's that going to work?

The rich will keep getting richer, automation will take away even more jobs, the central banks will introduce their digital currencies, the poor/middle class will rely on the government x10 due to a lack of jobs plus an inflationary environment stealthily raising the cost of living for all. Same cycle weve been in but more pronounced.

Thats where things are going. In the long term future, were fucked with or without Brexit though.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
June 3, 2021, 05:35:59 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 03:07:55 pm
The rich will keep getting richer, automation will take away even more jobs, the central banks will introduce their digital currencies, the poor/middle class will rely on the government x10 due to a lack of jobs plus an inflationary environment stealthily raising the cost of living for all. Same cycle weve been in but more pronounced.

Thats where things are going. In the long term future, were fucked with or without Brexit though.

That's capitalism for you. It has nothing to do with brexit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:08:14 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.
I honestly don't know why you see this as a specific problem of the EU and Brexit as a "got out of jail free card" for the UK. The UK may be in island, but its economic realities are not. And have you looked at the state of the world in general lately, i.e. the problems caused by capitalism around the globe?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:40:15 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.

Explain how leaving the worlds largest trading bloc helps us?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:58:01 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  3, 2021, 02:14:09 pm
I was a remainer but the more I go down the economic rabbit hole and understand how fucked my generation and after are, I think separation from the EU may turn out to be a good thing. The ECB (and all central banks to be honest) are on a path to erasing the working/middle class and its gonna be deadly for a lot of people. The 2020s are gonna be a economically nightmarish decade for a lot of people. Frightening.


So give loads of power to people that want to get rid of human rights, working rights, the NHS, social care and to make the UK a mini-me US with the same lack of rights, holidays and healthcare?

Er.

Ok.

Sounds shit to me, like.
