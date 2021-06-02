Whenever I hear from that guy I have to think of a call James O'Brien had on LBC with a woman who was saying how great Brexit is based on what Mr Weatherspoons wrote in his magazine, i.e. he changed some of his suppliers and got some stuff from outside the EU and it was cheaper for him. O'Brien tried to explain to her that that was not an argument in favour of Brexit, because Weatherspoons were able to change their suppliers even while the UK were still in the EU. She simply didn't understand that...



Also, I have just ordered some stuff from Love Follow Conquer and shipping to Austria is almost 20 pounds now. Thanks Brexit. Not sure whether I'll have to pay even more, when I get the order because of taxes...