Quick enough to claim every grant and emolument going though.



I see the Government is planning to pay a lump sum starting at £50,000 to 'encourage' older farmers to retire.



How many Tory MPs/Peers are farmers?



More than enough to sweep up land that is vacated by these older farmers.What is proposed will be be the biggest land grab since enclosure in the 1700s.We already have land ownership being concentrated into the hands of fewer people (private urban landlords who have large portfolios like Mogg?) then we see the likes of large commercial farmer/land owners like Dyson, who will happily hoover up spare land adjacent to their holdings.The rich are stealing back the land and now propose using taxpayers money to do it.