Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 188000 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3600 on: May 13, 2021, 10:33:56 am »
The reality of Brexit, and the increasingly fascistic antics of this government:

Quote
Marta, 24, was supposed to work as au pair in London. However, without a working visa, she was sent to the Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre. Every personal belonging was seized, including her smartphone, "because they didn't want me to take pictures or videos: my window had bars, walls barbed wire. I was shocked. Another young woman from Tuscany told me she had been held there for 5 days". Dozens of EU citizens have reportedly suffered the same since January the 1st


https://www.repubblica.it/esteri/2021/05/13/news/eu_citizens_detained_uk_border_prisions_jail_brexit_italian_young_woman_cried_seized_cellphone_smartphone_colnbrook_deported-300724272/

https://twitter.com/mrjamesob/status/1392737888354324482


And here's Heinrich Patel, smirking her way through her anti-immigration conference speech https://twitter.com/i/status/1392242642415759360

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3601 on: May 13, 2021, 12:13:15 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3602 on: May 13, 2021, 04:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 13, 2021, 10:33:56 am
The reality of Brexit, and the increasingly fascistic antics of this government:
 
https://www.repubblica.it/esteri/2021/05/13/news/eu_citizens_detained_uk_border_prisions_jail_brexit_italian_young_woman_cried_seized_cellphone_smartphone_colnbrook_deported-300724272/

https://twitter.com/mrjamesob/status/1392737888354324482

And here's Heinrich Patel, smirking her way through her anti-immigration conference speech https://twitter.com/i/status/1392242642415759360

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/13/eu-citizens-arriving-in-uk-being-locked-up-and-expelled

If anything I would only intend to visit the UK as a tourist for the foreseeable future, but honestly, reading stuff like this really puts me off of even that. I was thinking, Covid situation permitting, about maybe coming over to London for a concert in August. If (if) I will travel this summer, I have by now decided it will be to Ireland. The political behaviour by the UK that expresses itself in these shenanigans - be it immigration or fishing (gunboats anyone) - makes me mad and sad at the same time. As does seeing the recent election results, and I slightly despair about where the UK seems to be headed.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3603 on: May 13, 2021, 05:37:06 pm »
Quote from: lamad on May 13, 2021, 04:36:45 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/may/13/eu-citizens-arriving-in-uk-being-locked-up-and-expelled

If anything I would only intend to visit the UK as a tourist for the foreseeable future, but honestly, reading stuff like this really puts me off of even that. I was thinking, Covid situation permitting, about maybe coming over to London for a concert in August. If (if) I will travel this summer, I have by now decided it will be to Ireland. The political behaviour by the UK that expresses itself in these shenanigans - be it immigration or fishing (gunboats anyone) - makes me mad and sad at the same time. As does seeing the recent election results, and I slightly despair about where the UK seems to be headed.


It's heading the same route as the USA was, where a malevolent right-wing have gaslit millions into believing certain groups/people are their enemies, then promise to take-on those groups/people in the name of populism.

The advantage the US had was that, despite the the industrial-scale gerrymandering by the Repugnicans, their presidential choice still needed to get upwards of 48% of the vote.

The FPTP electoral system in the UK means the malevolent right-wing, riding a populist wave that they've created, only need about 42%
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3604 on: May 14, 2021, 01:01:39 am »
Quote from: 12C on May 13, 2021, 12:13:15 pm
Tories we dont talk to terrorists line has changed then

They met the LCC before the DUP did back at in Feb I think it was, that meeting allowed the DUP to openly discuss their "conversations" with the drug and people smuggling cartels. After that the signs started to appear in Larne and the adults on the Shankill were apparently too busy to riot but not to cheer on their kids. Its full scale collusion with Westminster and "their" community in NI. This is just a continuation.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3605 on: May 14, 2021, 10:12:58 am »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3606 on: May 14, 2021, 04:58:45 pm »
So creationist Poots is the new DUP leader.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57121825
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3607 on: May 17, 2021, 07:32:06 pm »
Saw this on the singer Fish's FB page. The part about 3 British workers being fined and deported from Germany should ring warning bells for those who go work in Spain etc for the summer.

https://www.carryontouring.uk/blogs/carry-on-touring-real-people-real-lives-real-jobs/risking-it-not-on-option-we-need-solutions?fbclid=IwAR2IWTx6Njq5O65_PPegANqY6qrBITUxl7fryKhrwI3xUWhqIpFcKrGzGJM


What are the consequences of being caught without the right authorisation.


I am writing this article with the help of our legal advisor Samar Shams, Partner - Immigration & Global Mobility at Spencer West.

I recently had a conversation with a senior official at a large company operating in the entertainment industry. I will not be naming any names, but the company uses freelance technical staff for its events all over the EU, some events lasting in excess of 90 days.

They are very concerned about the knock-on effect of touring issues now faced by us all after the govt failed to secure a deal for the creative industries and excluded us from the TCA.

During the conversation with the company official, they mentioned that they were looking into the consequences of their freelance staff either being caught without the correct paperwork (work permits / visas / insurance / etc) or running out of time allowance for that country, i.e. being there for more than 90 days.

As a freelancer myself I have previously been asked (and politely refused) to work in the United States without an O2 visa, by companies that have said to me Oh dont worry, its only a couple of days, nobody will know.

I have also heard horror stories of freelancers being caught working in the States without the correct visa and being deported after a lengthy spell in a detention centre.

One of the consequences of being caught working in the States on a tourist visa, apart from being deported, is that you will not be able to obtain a visa again for 5 years or longer. Whilst banned, you will not be able to enter the US for work or pleasure.

This also seems to be the case for the EU27. There was a reported incident where some builders were deported from Germany for not having the correct work permits.

See below source:

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/germany-deports-three-british-workers-brexit-rule-breach-fjlrw7l8f

Three British tradesmen have been fined and deported from Germany as the country toughens its stance on unregistered workers after Brexit.

Officials from the customs authority in Stuttgart inspected the paperwork of five workers who were fitting out a sports shop on behalf of a Slovenian company. The men were told that they did not have sufficient documentation to justify their stay in the country.

The men included a Croatian, a Serb and the three British electricians, from Hornchurch, east London, who were identified under Germanys privacy laws only as Matthew O, 22, Carl P, 30, and Pjotr O, 51.

Thomas Seemann, the spokesman for the customs office in Stuttgart, told The Times that although the three Britons had not been prosecuted, they had to pay an upfront fine before they were deported. The official accusation against the men is that they were working illegally in the Federal Republic of Germany, as they did not have a place of residence or the correct paperwork, Seemann said. Based on this, they had to deposit a financial security for the expected penalty. The public prosecutors office in Stuttgart will determine how high the penalty will be.

I think it safe to assume that if the authorities in Germany have deported some relatively low profile workers in this instance, they will definitely be checking high profile tours and events.

This is of concern, as we all know that there are some unscrupulous companies that out there will try to get freelancers to risk it.If they get caught it will be the freelancers immediate problem, not that of the company that sent them.

Also, younger or inexperienced people may fall foul of this, just through lack of knowledge or simply because of the failure of the government to as yet provide any clear advice.

The days of a band throwing guitars and amps in the back of a van and heading off to the continent for a few gigs are over. And those people who say well we did it before are not thinking that statement through. Yes, we did do it before, but, and its a big but, before we were all on the same level playing field. Now its 27 countries on one side and one on the other, a somewhat unlevel playing field.

Also, with the advent of social media and the ability for bands etc to self-promote themselves and their activities, it is also quite easy for authorities to notice what they are up to and possible inspections could be the norm.

Other thoughts occur, will trucks and busses with UK plates be subject to spot checks? Yes as each country will of course be on the lookout for Carnet infringements. Local authorities in the country in which they have been stopped will check individuals activities are in line with their immigration status. Compliance with the 90-day rule will be checked at the Schengen Area border through a database in use now. Schengen area border control will also assess whether individuals intended activities conform to their proposed type of entry, e.g. as a non-visa national visitor.

Short notice engagements, sickness cover and last minute additions, will no longer be possible, due to the time needed to obtain the paperwork.

We hear that the work permit issue MAY be policed by the promoters, and that it will be the promoters that will have to ensure everyone has the correct paperwork in order to issue payment.

Whilst the vast majority of promoters will act appropriately and lawfully, there are some that will use the opportunity to their advantage, or some that may not know the rules themselves, which could lead to the situation I have discussed above.

So, what are the consequences?

Lets hear from Samar:

RISKING IT
Complacency and entitlement after decades of UK membership in the EU cloud UK nationals understanding of what it is they are risking if they choose to work in the EU without authorisation: fines, detention, expulsion, and a Schengen-wide re-entry ban.

Unless and until the UK and the EU agree realistic immigration policies to allow creatives and the staff that support them to tour, UK freelancers must ensure that their planned activities in the EU comply with the restrictions on Short-term business visitors set out in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (the TCA).

Although not enough to facilitate the activities of most workers involved with a tour, the permissions under the TCA are not to be discounted. For example, a potentially useful permission exists for installation of equipment incidental to a lease agreement. Freelancers and employees alike who wish to rely on a permission under the TCA should carry with them a letter to show to border control and to EU Member State authorities, that sets out how their planned activities comply with the TCA.

Where planned activities fall outside those permitted to Short-term business visitors, freelancers must have authorisation to work, for example by obtaining work visas for each country in which they propose to work.

Whether one is traveling for business or pleasure, UK nationals are now limited to spending 90 days out of any 180 days in the EU as visitors. Note well the following details of the 90-day restriction:

The 90 days are aggregated across time spent in all EU Member States;
The 90 days are aggregated to include both holidays and business travel; and
The 180-day time frame is calculated on a rolling basis, i.e. in the three months preceding and the three months following any one day spent in the EU, a UK national must not have spent more than 90 days in the EU as a visitor.
 

LET'S TAKE ITALY AS AN EXAMPLE
The consequences of breaching the conditions of the TCA and working illegally will vary amongst EU Member States. A review of the consequences of illegal working in Italy illustrates the types of consequences that freelancers can expect.

In Italy, individuals may be fined a few hundred Euros for working illegally. If the Italian authorities find that a freelancer entered or stayed in Italy illegally, fines can be up to 10,000.

A freelancer could be expelled from Italy for illegal working under administrative processes, for example if they have stayed in Italy in excess of the permitted duration. It is likely that one would be detained pending this type of administrative expulsion.

Individuals can also be expelled by order of a judge. This could happen where someone is sentenced to less than 2 years imprisonment or has less than 2 years left to serve on a sentence by the time they are convicted.

A freelancer who is expelled from Italy could be banned from entering Italy again for up to 10 years.

NO ENTRY
The consequences of illegal working in one country will spread to affect ones eligibility to enter other EU countries. Border control officers in most EU countries consult the Schengen Information System (SIS) for alerts when assessing eligibility for entry. By the end of 2021, the information available to them will include expulsions and entry bans imposed by Schengen states. The SIS is used by all EU Member States other than Cyprus, and is used by non-EU states Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

An expulsion or entry ban imposed in any Schengen Area state is therefore likely to trigger increased scrutiny by border control officers of other Schengen Area states and possibly refusal of entry.

EMPLOYEES
We have laid out above the consequences for individuals. Note that the consequences apply regardless of whether the individual is a freelancer or the employee of a UK company.

Employees are unlikely to have a claim against a UK employer for sending them to work in the EU without proper authorisation. A claim that an employer has breached their duty of care would be weak where the employee should be aware, given Brexit, that they need authorisation to work in the EU.

RISKS FOR UK EMPLOYERS
Employers too are subject to civil and criminal penalties for employing illegal workers in EU Member States. In Spain, all of the following sanctions exist to penalise employers for illegal working:

Fines of up to 100,000 per illegally hired employee
Imprisonment
Confiscation of equipment
Withdrawal of a residence permit if the employer is a third-country national
In the UK, criminal liability for illegal working extends from an employee or officer within a company who has responsibility for the employment of a company to the body corporate and then to the officers, directors and other personnel with substantial liability. If EU countries have or develop similar legislation, directors and other officers of UK companies could be personally criminally liable for instances of illegal working in the EU. EU state authorities can easily verify the identities of officers of the UK employing company by checking Companies House records online. It is possible that this information could be used to impose civil or criminal penalties on UK employers and their company officers.

How these penalties might be enforced after the post-Brexit transition period ends on 30 June 2021 is not entirely clear. We are evidently still learning the meaning of Brexit and will be for years to come.

Samar Shams is a Partner on the Immigration and Global Mobility team at Spencer West LLP. She would like to thank Marco Mazzeschi of Italian immigration consultancy Mazzeschi srl for his kind assistance with the research for this article.


Register for our UK-EU Summit 20th May 2021
Sign up here : via Eventbrite


To have your voice heard, send us your article on the affect on your business now that the UK has left the EU.

Contact us for a chat.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3608 on: May 17, 2021, 11:54:22 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm »


Here's another bollocks https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57157094

Liz truss and Frost, as Brexit zealots, want a totally tariff-free deal with Australia, specifically on beef and lamb exports, in the spirit of free trade, to fulfil promises of cheaper food, and in the hope that that it will lead to other tariff-free deals.

The psychopath Gove and George Useless oppose any such deal because it will trash UK farming (as Brexit has done with fishing), and will lose countryside votes, which would normally go to Tories. (Farmers were in favour of Brexit, weren't they? Suck it up, boys!)

All this before animal rights activists catch on and compare the actions of a Government which, to please the animal rights lobby banned live animal exports, while in Australia a 2-day lorry journey with no food or water for cattle is considered normal.

Hopefully this will erupt, because the Teflon bastards in this government surely can't continue to be such lucky bastards.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm »
I am not sure why you are complaining. This is exactly the sort of brilliant trade deal we need. Opening up markets to free trade so we can have cheaper food.
Obviously I want my fresh meat to travel half way around the globe and to pay the cost, both economically and environmentally as food moves from farm to fork. Albeit mass farm in Oz.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 10:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm

Here's another bollocks https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57157094

Liz truss and Frost, as Brexit zealots, want a totally tariff-free deal with Australia, specifically on beef and lamb exports, in the spirit of free trade, to fulfil promises of cheaper food, and in the hope that that it will lead to other tariff-free deals.

The psychopath Gove and George Useless oppose any such deal because it will trash UK farming (as Brexit has done with fishing), and will lose countryside votes, which would normally go to Tories. (Farmers were in favour of Brexit, weren't they? Suck it up, boys!)

All this before animal rights activists catch on and compare the actions of a Government which, to please the animal rights lobby banned live animal exports, while in Australia a 2-day lorry journey with no food or water for cattle is considered normal.

Hopefully this will erupt, because the Teflon bastards in this government surely can't continue to be such lucky bastards.

Farmers can fuck off.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 12:42:57 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm
I am not sure why you are complaining. This is exactly the sort of brilliant trade deal we need. Opening up markets to free trade so we can have cheaper food.
Obviously I want my fresh meat to travel half way around the globe and to pay the cost, both economically and environmentally as food moves from farm to fork. Albeit mass farm in Oz.
What is a good trade deal?
If letting in as much cheap food and maybe goods as possible is considered a good deal then I promise you we won't have a problem getting a deal like this off every country. you have to wonder why other countries don't just open the flood gates to cheap food and goods ?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 06:47:12 am »
Soz. Forgot the sarcasm emoji.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 08:27:32 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:31:49 pm
Farmers can fuck off.

Not the sharpest pencils in the box.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 08:29:23 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:27:32 am
Not the sharpest pencils in the box.

Unbelievable the amount of moaning they and fishermen have done since Brexit. Moaned during Brexit, voted for it and then moaned endlessly since.

Fucking get on with it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 08:33:36 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:29:23 am
Unbelievable the amount of moaning they and fishermen have done since Brexit. Moaned during Brexit, voted for it and then moaned endlessly since.

Fucking get on with it.

Took the lad to Legoland before the referendum, all the farmers fields in the Buckinghamshire area had NFU signs up saying Vote Leave, all the houses in the villages has the same and union jacks. Fucking pricks.

They are quick enough to throw the "you lost, deal with it" lines, well you fucking won you c*nts and you're getting what we said you would, so fucking deal with it.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm
I am not sure why you are complaining. This is exactly the sort of brilliant trade deal we need. Opening up markets to free trade so we can have cheaper food.
Obviously I want my fresh meat to travel half way around the globe and to pay the cost, both economically and environmentally as food moves from farm to fork. Albeit mass farm in Oz.

Bear Grylls eats bugs and worms, so we will be ok eating the same in the food we get from the USA. If its good enough for the SAS................
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 08:59:40 am »
They should be using the NFU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 09:24:32 am »
Liz Truss is supporting the elimination of tariffs on Australian food. Is this the same Liz Truss that told the Tory conference that British people who ate French cheese and Italian wine should be executed?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 09:24:36 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:59:40 am
They should be using the NFU.

They're all in the states counting worms in tins of beans.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 11:28:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:33:36 am
Took the lad to Legoland before the referendum, all the farmers fields in the Buckinghamshire area had NFU signs up saying Vote Leave, all the houses in the villages has the same and union jacks. Fucking pricks.

They are quick enough to throw the "you lost, deal with it" lines, well you fucking won you c*nts and you're getting what we said you would, so fucking deal with it.

Bear Grylls eats bugs and worms, so we will be ok eating the same in the food we get from the USA. If its good enough for the SAS................
I'd like to see hashtags and memes around, You won, deal with it. Maybe it is already happening.

I long ago speculated that we would see one hell of backlash after the UK left the EU proper. Well, that's not really happened - yet. I think because of some interim measures carried over, and because COVID, it was only delayed. The second half of this year will begin to get interesting.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 11:30:50 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm

Here's another bollocks https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57157094

Liz truss and Frost, as Brexit zealots, want a totally tariff-free deal with Australia, specifically on beef and lamb exports, in the spirit of free trade, to fulfil promises of cheaper food, and in the hope that that it will lead to other tariff-free deals.

The psychopath Gove and George Useless oppose any such deal because it will trash UK farming (as Brexit has done with fishing), and will lose countryside votes, which would normally go to Tories. (Farmers were in favour of Brexit, weren't they? Suck it up, boys!)

All this before animal rights activists catch on and compare the actions of a Government which, to please the animal rights lobby banned live animal exports, while in Australia a 2-day lorry journey with no food or water for cattle is considered normal.

Hopefully this will erupt, because the Teflon bastards in this government surely can't continue to be such lucky bastards.
I liked this bit:
Quote
However, it said a deal would be "an important stepping stone" to joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a sprawling trade group that includes New Zealand, Chile, Japan, Vietnam, as well as Australia.

A deal would "allow UK farmers even greater access to growing consumer markets in Asia", the DIT said, adding that it would not allow importers to undercut the farming industry or food standards.

There's a reason why countries form regional trading blocks. This is dumbfuckery at its finest.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 11:32:17 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:28:12 am
I'd like to see hashtags and memes around, You won, deal with it. Maybe it is already happening.

I long ago speculated that we would see one hell of backlash after the UK left the EU proper. Well, that's not really happened - yet. I think because of some interim measures carried over, and because COVID, it was only delayed. The second half of this year will begin to get interesting.

Covid has hidden a lot of it. When the youngsters all decide they want to go work in Ibiza/Magaluff/Tenerife and find out they need work visas and then get told they have to leave after 90 days and can't return for 90 will be fun.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 11:43:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:32:17 am
Covid has hidden a lot of it. When the youngsters all decide they want to go work in Ibiza/Magaluff/Tenerife and find out they need work visas and then get told they have to leave after 90 days and can't return for 90 will be fun.

Youngsters tended to vote for remain though, and are probably more aware that this is incoming.

It's the retirees with their holiday homes, or the ones that like to take their dog for walks across the south of France that are in for a shock. My GF is a vet and her biggest headache is the sudden paperwork around getting pets across borders, with clients not understanding why "she's making it so difficult".
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 11:50:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:32:17 am
Covid has hidden a lot of it. When the youngsters all decide they want to go work in Ibiza/Magaluff/Tenerife and find out they need work visas and then get told they have to leave after 90 days and can't return for 90 will be fun.

Kids can blame their folks for another dumb move.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 11:53:11 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:43:11 am
Youngsters tended to vote for remain though, and are probably more aware that this is incoming.

It's the retirees with their holiday homes, or the ones that like to take their dog for walks across the south of France that are in for a shock. My GF is a vet and her biggest headache is the sudden paperwork around getting pets across borders, with clients not understanding why "she's making it so difficult".

I do wonder how many are actually aware of these things though, I think loads still think nothing has changed? The radio show my missus was listening to this morning on Rock FM was chatting about how Portugal is Green List and Spain Amber, but how you can land in Portugal and then go on holiday in Spain. I'm not even sure you can do that anymore can you? They certainly had no idea.

It will be when their parents are going "what do you mean you can't work abroad" and "what do you mean its my fucking fault??"
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 12:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:28:12 am
I'd like to see hashtags and memes around, You won, deal with it. Maybe it is already happening.

I do like that.
