Yep. As has been the case since day 1 of this whole palaver, you can have any two of a Hard Brexit, an entirely independent and Sovereign UK, and a functioning Northern Ireland/protection of the GF agreement. Seeing as May took anything except Hard Brexit off the table early on, we've been sliding inexorably towards this scenario for years. The EU saw this and put in the infamous backstop provision.
'Get rid of the backstop' then became the rallying cry of the ERG, which Johnson did by caving in entirely to EU so it wasn't needed. His long term plan, given that he doesn't have May's integrity, was always to sign up for anything just to get over the stumbling block that was stopping the actual exit happening, and then just trying to ignore what he'd signed up for anyway.
Absolutely.
This posturing by Frost, and Lewis before him, talking about the protocol 'not working' is laying the ground for the UK pulling out of the protocol or, more likely because it's the snide option and these corrupt scum Tories are snide personified, they will simply start ignoring the rules of the protocol.
They will expect and hope for an EU reaction, so they can present this to the flagshagging Brexwits in England as the EU playing the Brussels bully against old Blighty, and that we need to stand up to these EU'crats because we didn't win two world wars to be bossed around by Fritz.
Unfortunately, there's a big enough minority of bellends in this country, with the FPTP system, to fall for this shit, and the grown-up majority can only hold our collective head in our hands.