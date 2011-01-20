What a fckn liberty.One of the key architects of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Brexit deal has admitted it is damaging Northern Irish businesses and warned it may not be sustainable.After his trip, Lord Frost said: Its clear from my visit that the protocol is presenting significant challenges for many in Northern Ireland."Businesses have gone to extraordinary efforts to make the current requirements work, but it is hard to see that the way the protocol is currently operating can be sustainable for long. " He added: Were committed to working through the issues with the EU urgently and in good faith. I hope they will take a common sense, risk-based approach that enables us to agree a pragmatic way forward that substantially eases the burdens on Northern Ireland."Solutions must be found rapidly in order to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions and to minimise disruption to the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland - as the protocol itself requires. As the Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to consider all our options in meeting our overriding responsibility for sustaining the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland.