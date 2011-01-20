« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 6, 2021, 10:58:46 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on May  6, 2021, 08:36:21 pm
Oh I get it, and my country has the biggest cock waving cocks in the world - but I always counted on you guys to be of the of level headed, more reasonable devotion. To send military vessels against a NATO ally, just seems like the world has gone mad.

But France is a bit ambivalent about its NATO membership.

Bizarrely its 200 years since Napoleon's death but we still owe them one for cutting down Nelson before he could have his victory parade after Trafalgar.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 7, 2021, 10:41:51 pm
Quote from: kavah on May  6, 2021, 10:54:22 pm
;D



If the French win what do they get?

They get their Baguette De Mondes back.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 8, 2021, 01:22:18 pm
Oooh. I think I've found a benefit. We can raise the limit on contactless beyond fifty euros.
Not fact checked to see how easily we might do that whilst still in the EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 8, 2021, 01:26:17 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May  8, 2021, 01:22:18 pm
Oooh. I think I've found a benefit. We can raise the limit on contactless beyond fifty euros.
Not fact checked to see how easily we might do that whilst still in the EU.

We did that last year when we were still in the transition period though?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 8, 2021, 01:54:08 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May  8, 2021, 01:26:17 pm
We did that last year when we were still in the transition period though?

Yeah, raised it from £30 to £45 to make it easier to pay, as shops got the heebie jeebies over accepting cash.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 8, 2021, 01:56:11 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on May  8, 2021, 01:54:08 pm
Yeah, raised it from £30 to £45 to make it easier to pay, as shops got the heebie jeebies over accepting cash.

Ah I thought it went to £60. Still £45 is still just about more than 50 euros.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 8, 2021, 06:44:37 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May  8, 2021, 01:22:18 pm
Oooh. I think I've found a benefit. We can raise the limit on contactless beyond fifty euros.
Not fact checked to see how easily we might do that whilst still in the EU.

Pickpockets like that idea
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 8, 2021, 06:50:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May  8, 2021, 06:44:37 pm
Pickpockets like that idea

Was going to say, not sure if that is a massive benefit, it just makes fraud more profitable.

I actually think they lifted the limit again, to £100, but none of the shops were interested in applying that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 8, 2021, 07:35:45 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  8, 2021, 06:50:46 pm
Was going to say, not sure if that is a massive benefit, it just makes fraud more profitable.

I actually think they lifted the limit again, to £100, but none of the shops were interested in applying that.

I lost my card without knowing it the day I got my first vaccine on 6th Mar. Luckily it was a decent girl who found it and not some scrote. First I knew was when the missus was tagged in a post of the local area FB group to say is this your Robs card? It had fallen out of my pocket and I didn't even know. Could have easily seen nearly £300 go out of my account
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:07:54 am
Barnier making a pitch for French President, with a policy of banning all immigration into Europe for 5-years. Guess all his compassion that he cited during negotiations only extends to Europeans.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:30:36 am
What a fckn liberty.

One of the key architects of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Brexit deal has admitted it is damaging Northern Irish businesses and warned it may not be sustainable.

After his trip, Lord Frost said: Its clear from my visit that the protocol is presenting significant challenges for many in Northern Ireland.

"Businesses have gone to extraordinary efforts to make the current requirements work, but it is hard to see that the way the protocol is currently operating can be sustainable for long. " He added: Were committed to working through the issues with the EU urgently and in good faith. I hope they will take a common sense, risk-based approach that enables us to agree a pragmatic way forward that substantially eases the burdens on Northern Ireland.

"Solutions must be found rapidly in order to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions and to minimise disruption to the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland - as the protocol itself requires.  As the Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to consider all our options in meeting our overriding responsibility for sustaining the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-boris-johnson-northern-ireland-b1845852.html
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:50:43 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:30:36 am
What a fckn liberty.

One of the key architects of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Brexit deal has admitted it is damaging Northern Irish businesses and warned it may not be sustainable.

After his trip, Lord Frost said: Its clear from my visit that the protocol is presenting significant challenges for many in Northern Ireland.

"Businesses have gone to extraordinary efforts to make the current requirements work, but it is hard to see that the way the protocol is currently operating can be sustainable for long. " He added: Were committed to working through the issues with the EU urgently and in good faith. I hope they will take a common sense, risk-based approach that enables us to agree a pragmatic way forward that substantially eases the burdens on Northern Ireland.

"Solutions must be found rapidly in order to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions and to minimise disruption to the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland - as the protocol itself requires.  As the Prime Minister has made clear, we will continue to consider all our options in meeting our overriding responsibility for sustaining the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-boris-johnson-northern-ireland-b1845852.html

The solution is easy: sign up to the Single Market and Customs Union

 ;)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:04:18 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:50:43 am
The solution is easy: sign up to the Single Market and Customs Union

Yep. As has been the case since day 1 of this whole palaver, you can have any two of a Hard Brexit, an entirely independent and Sovereign UK, and a functioning Northern Ireland/protection of the GF agreement. Seeing as May took anything except Hard Brexit off the table early on, we've been sliding inexorably towards this scenario for years. The EU saw this and put in the infamous backstop provision.

'Get rid of the backstop' then became the rallying cry of the ERG, which Johnson did by caving in entirely to EU so it wasn't needed. His long term plan, given that he doesn't have May's integrity, was always to sign up for anything just to get over the stumbling block that was stopping the actual exit happening, and then just trying to ignore what he'd signed up for anyway.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:10:56 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  8, 2021, 06:50:46 pm
Was going to say, not sure if that is a massive benefit, it just makes fraud more profitable.

I actually think they lifted the limit again, to £100, but none of the shops were interested in applying that.

Yeah, I think they said at the budget it could go up to £100. My wife's not impressed. But she didn't like the £30 limit , nor the £45 one.  I've not pointed out that google pay and apple pay are already limitless.

I totally get it's debatable as a benefit, and a small one at best. But gotta take the wins when we can them. (me a remoaner, never).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:41:51 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:04:18 am
Yep. As has been the case since day 1 of this whole palaver, you can have any two of a Hard Brexit, an entirely independent and Sovereign UK, and a functioning Northern Ireland/protection of the GF agreement. Seeing as May took anything except Hard Brexit off the table early on, we've been sliding inexorably towards this scenario for years. The EU saw this and put in the infamous backstop provision.

'Get rid of the backstop' then became the rallying cry of the ERG, which Johnson did by caving in entirely to EU so it wasn't needed. His long term plan, given that he doesn't have May's integrity, was always to sign up for anything just to get over the stumbling block that was stopping the actual exit happening, and then just trying to ignore what he'd signed up for anyway.


Absolutely.

This posturing by Frost, and Lewis before him, talking about the protocol 'not working' is laying the ground for the UK pulling out of the protocol or, more likely because it's the snide option and these corrupt scum Tories are snide personified, they will simply start ignoring the rules of the protocol.

They will expect and hope for an EU reaction, so they can present this to the flagshagging Brexwits in England as the EU playing the Brussels bully against old Blighty, and that we need to stand up to these EU'crats because we didn't win two world wars to be bossed around by Fritz.

Unfortunately, there's a big enough minority of bellends in this country, with the FPTP system, to fall for this shit, and the grown-up majority can only hold our collective head in our hands.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:00:03 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:41:51 am

Absolutely.

This posturing by Frost, and Lewis before him, talking about the protocol 'not working' is laying the ground for the UK pulling out of the protocol or, more likely because it's the snide option and these corrupt scum Tories are snide personified, they will simply start ignoring the rules of the protocol.

They will expect and hope for an EU reaction, so they can present this to the flagshagging Brexwits in England as the EU playing the Brussels bully against old Blighty, and that we need to stand up to these EU'crats because we didn't win two world wars to be bossed around by Fritz.

Unfortunately, there's a big enough minority of bellends in this country, with the FPTP system, to fall for this shit, and the grown-up majority can only hold our collective head in our hands.


I can understand, or at least imagine, how the Tory right are pressing all the right buttons for the nationalist right to devotedly give them their support. But what about those on the left who purport to oppose them, yet give them their support anyway? How do Lexiteers claim to oppose the Tories when they're giving the Tories their strongest electoral argument?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:20:50 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:00:03 pm
I can understand, or at least imagine, how the Tory right are pressing all the right buttons for the nationalist right to devotedly give them their support. But what about those on the left who purport to oppose them, yet give them their support anyway? How do Lexiteers claim to oppose the Tories when they're giving the Tories their strongest electoral argument?

Left, left, left and more left.

 ;D

It's all the Left's fault, it's all the Left's fault!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:21:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:50:43 am
The solution is easy: sign up to the Single Market and Customs Union

 ;)
I think part of the problem is brexit supporters seem to think frictionless trading is the natural way trading works so the EU are just being vidictive bringing in all these barrieries at borders etc.
If you tell them no other country in the world enjoys frictionless trading it falls on deaf ears. if you tell them the only countries in the world who have frictionless trading is members of the single market and customs union then this also falls on deaf ears, as you say the only solution is to rejoin the SM+CU any other so called solutions are bull..to con the ignorant.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:25:30 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:21:06 pm
I think part of the problem is brexit supporters seem to think frictionless trading is the natural way trading works so the EU are just being vidictive bringing in all these barrieries at borders etc.
If you tell them no other country in the world enjoys frictionless trading it falls on deaf ears. if you tell them the only countries in the world who have frictionless trading is members of the single market and customs union then this also falls on deaf ears, as you say the only solution is to rejoin the SM+CU any other so called solutions are bull..to con the ignorant.


They've been gaslit to believe this shit by the RWM, Leave campaign, and Tories.

Many have willingly been gaslit, as they hate the notion of the UK just being a component part of the bigger and more important organisation.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:54:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:20:50 pm
Left, left, left and more left.

 ;D

It's all the Left's fault, it's all the Left's fault!

I'm genuinely starting to wonder if Sangria is just on a big windup.  ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:15:54 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:41:51 am

Absolutely.

This posturing by Frost, and Lewis before him, talking about the protocol 'not working' is laying the ground for the UK pulling out of the protocol or, more likely because it's the snide option and these corrupt scum Tories are snide personified, they will simply start ignoring the rules of the protocol.

They will expect and hope for an EU reaction, so they can present this to the flagshagging Brexwits in England as the EU playing the Brussels bully against old Blighty, and that we need to stand up to these EU'crats because we didn't win two world wars to be bossed around by Fritz.

Unfortunately, there's a big enough minority of bellends in this country, with the FPTP system, to fall for this shit, and the grown-up majority can only hold our collective head in our hands.


Biggest elephant in the room of that direction of travel is Joe Biden.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:21:21 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:54:20 pm
I'm genuinely starting to wonder if Sangria is just on a big windup.  ;D

There's a guy in the other thread who claims to be a true socialist and who blames the EU for deregulation, this presumably being why he supported Brexit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:31:24 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:21:21 pm
There's a guy in the other thread who claims to be a true socialist and who blames the EU for deregulation, this presumably being why he supported Brexit.

I know, I got in an argument with them myself. I don't think there are enough of them to warrant so much attention though.  ;D
