Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 3, 2021, 09:54:40 pm

Johnson, while in Hartlepool, has randomly just said Brexit gave him powers to stop the ESL.    ???
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 3, 2021, 09:59:53 pm
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on May  3, 2021, 09:54:40 pm
Johnson, while in Hartlepool, has randomly just said Brexit gave him powers to stop the ESL.    ???

What's the ESL got to do with Hartlepool, the monkey hanging capitol of the North East?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 4, 2021, 12:34:37 am
A one minute statement with four half truths and even outright lies. And the reporter doesn't say anything except that he's running out of time. Baffling. The only thing that was missing was Johnson claiming that because of Brexit he can now fly...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 4, 2021, 09:41:45 pm

Fishing row triggers French threat of Jersey power cut

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56984886
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 4, 2021, 10:08:12 pm
Time for one of those Hitler parody videos.
Mein Furher, UK fishing is on it's knees, fishing companies collapsing as they can't sell to the EU.  French and EU hold all the cards, we are knackered Mein Fuhrer.
Hitler wags his finger and says, Don't worry Nigel Farage the Fishermans champion will save the day, he will stop them.
Errr Mein Fuhrer,Nigel Frottage pissed off as soon as we left the EU, nowhere to be seen since.
Hitler, the F..bleep.bleep bleep tax dodging bast..m8s bleep two faced bleep bleep s... m8 Banks beep beep.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 01:53:24 pm
I see BBC had a headline with a new trade deal with India. I wonder how many additional visas were requested as part of this deal.

Swapping white people for more brown people isnt the Brexit that people voted for!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:53:24 pm
I see BBC had a headline with a new trade deal with India. I wonder how many additional visas were requested as part of this deal.

Swapping white people for more brown people isnt the Brexit that people voted for!

What about the great news that winners of BAFTAs and Oscars, Nobel Prizes and the Turing Prize, can all get visas to live here more easily.
Load of shite.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
And now the flag shaggers are out to cause a war with France over fishing.
Johnson is dressing up as Admiral Nelson this week and sending warships to sort it out.

What a fucking prick that man is.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:56:46 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
And now the flag shaggers are out to cause a war with France over fishing.
Johnson is dressing up as Admiral Nelson this week and sending warships to sort it out.

What a fucking prick that man is.

Or the French are threatening to cut off the power to the island and blockade it. The French are behaving like toddlers once again just in time to give Johnson more votes tomorrow.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:53:24 pm
I see BBC had a headline with a new trade deal with India. I wonder how many additional visas were requested as part of this deal.

Swapping white people for more brown people isnt the Brexit that people voted for!

Especially when they realise they don't want the shitty jobs, they'll want jobs in tech.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:25:39 pm
I watch the CL semi and when it's over I see that you've declared war on France and are sending gunboats over to reclaim Calais, or something.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
And now the flag shaggers are out to cause a war with France over fishing.
Johnson is dressing up as Admiral Nelson this week and sending warships to sort it out.

What a fucking prick that man is.

So potential disruption to electricity supply and we send in the navy to hang around the coast?  French equivalent of the national grid must be shaking.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:22:18 pm
Good time to divert the Queen Elizabeth carrier group.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
UK sends navy vessels to Jersey amid post-Brexit fishing row with France

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has dispatched two Royal Navy patrol boats to protect Jersey from a feared blockade by French fishing vessels, in an escalation of a dispute over post-Brexit access to waters around the Channel island.

The move followed talks on Wednesday evening between the prime minister and the chief minister of the British crown dependency, John Le Fondré, who had warned Downing Street of imminent movements by French fishing boats to cut off the islands main port.

Jerseys government had already been reeling from comments on Tuesday from Frances minister for maritime affairs, Annick Girardin, who had warned that the islands electricity supply could be turned off in retaliation over a lack of access for the French fishing fleet to its waters.

The two Royal Navy river class patrol boats, HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, are being deployed on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Both vessels are armed with a cannon designed to protect against fast moving attack crafts and two on-deck machine guns.

HMS Tamar, which at 90.5m (295ft) is the larger of the two vessels, has an additional two mini guns. Last month it became the first Royal Navy warship to be painted in dazzle camouflage since the second world war, designed to make it more difficult for the enemy it judge its speed and heading.

The mobilisation echoes the cod wars of the 1970s, when there were violent clashes on the high seas between British vessels and Icelandic fishers.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: This evening the prime minister spoke to the chief minister of Jersey and the minister of external affairs, Ian Gorst, about the prospect of a blockade of Saint Helier.

The prime minister and chief minister stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation in tensions and for dialogue between Jersey and France on fishing access.

The spokesperson said Johnson had underlined his unwavering support for Jersey in the crisis, describing any threat to blockade Jerseys main entry point for vital supples as unjustified.

As a precautionary measure the UK will be sending two offshore patrol vessels to monitor the situation  They agreed the UK and Jersey governments would continue to work closely on this issue.

It is understood the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, and the trade policy minister, Greg Hands, also spoke to their French counterparts on Wednesday to protest against what officials had described as provocations.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: HMS Severn and HMS Tamar are deploying to Jersey to conduct maritime security patrols. This is a strictly precautionary measure and has been agreed with the Jersey government.

The head of fisheries for the Normandy region, Dimitri Rogoff had said earlier on Wednesday that 100 French fishing vessels would sail to Jerseys port on Thursday as part of a protest against the new rules although he claimed they would then return peacefully to port.

A No 10 spokesperson had described the threats to Jerseys energy supply, 95% of which comes from sub-marine cables from France, as unacceptable and disproportionate.

The row has been triggered by changes wrought by Brexit to the fishing rights of UK and EU fleets. On Tuesday, Girardin had said she was revolted by the lack of access given to French boats that had operated for decades in Jerseys waters. She had claimed Paris was ready to retaliate, warning that the Channel island relied on the transmission of electricity by underwater cables from France.

Speaking to the Guardian on Wednesday, Gorst said the threat to the islands energy supply had been grave but that a more imminent danger was a blockade. That is very possible, he said. They have done so with our sister Channel island [Guernsey] in the past, in the 90s, so we are preparing for our eventuality.

It may even be as soon as [Thursday], he added. We have got contingency emergency committees that are preparing for that eventuality..

Frustrations are running very high.

The UK government had responded forcefully to the threats made by the French government, claiming they fitted a pattern of behaviour by the EU and its member states since the end of the Brexit transition period on 1 January.

To threaten Jersey like this is clearly unacceptable and disproportionate, a spokesperson said. We are working closely with the EU and Jersey on fisheries access provisions following the end of the transition period so trust the French will use the mechanisms of our new treaty to solve problems.

A UK government source noted that the threat to Jerseys energy supply followed the invocation of article 16 in January to establish a vaccine border on the island of Ireland, warnings of a block on exports to the UK and the recent suggestion from Frances EU affairs minister that the City of London would suffer if the British government reneged on its commitments on fishing.

Comments such as these are surprising and disappointing, especially from a close neighbour, the UK official said. This is just the latest example of the EU issuing threats as a first resort at any sign of difficulty. They should be using the mechanisms of our new treaty to solve problems; that is exactly what it is there for.

Gorst said that cutting Jerseys energy supply would force the island to refire an oil power station, scuppering its green targets. But he added that he believed France would only be able to act on the threat in 2026, at the end of a current agreement between the EU and the UK on energy supply contained within the free trade deal struck on Christmas Eve.

It is not the first time [cutting energy] has been mooted to us but the energy deal is a commercial contract between EDF and Jersey Electricity Company. We have got three undersea cables but we are able in extremis to produce our electricity through a power station here in Jersey, but it is just not as green or as cheap, he said.

Gorst said he had held talks on Wednesday with George Eustice, the environment secretary, over a plan to defuse the situation.

The cause of the tension has been the demand from Jersey for evidence from French fishing vessels that they have historically fished in its waters, a condition contained within the EU-UK trade deal for the continuation of their activity.

Jersey published on Friday a list of licences issued for 41 French boats over 12 metres that had met the requirement that they had fished in Jersey waters for at least 10 days over a period of 12 months in the past three years.

But 17 boats have not been given licences and the French government has claimed that unfair conditions had also been set on those who been offered access.

Gorst said: We are putting together a plan which we hope will provide extra time for the French boats that it has now become apparent didnt provide sufficient evidence to prove their historical fishing in our waters  It would allow them to continue to operate while they provide that evidence.

Jersey Electricity moved on Wednesday to reassure customers that it had backup in the unlikely event that France cut supplies. In a tweet, it said that in the unlikely event electricity supplies from France are disrupted, La Collette Power Statione and Queens Road has capacity to supply Jerseys electricity requirements.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:45:32 am
Tory quarrels determined UKs post-Brexit future, says Barnier
Revealed: EU chief negotiators diaries, The Great Illusion, give blow-by-blow account of moves behind UKs departure

Britains post-Brexit future was determined by the quarrels, low blows, multiple betrayals and thwarted ambitions of a certain number of Tory MPs, the EUs chief negotiator has said in his long-awaited diaries.

The UKs early problem, writes Michel Barnier in The Great Illusion, his 500-page account, was that they began by talking to themselves. And they underestimate the legal complexity of this divorce, and many of its consequences.

Soon, however, the talking turned to Conservative party infighting, and by the end it had become political piracy  They will go to any length. The current team in Downing St is not up to the challenges of Brexit nor to the responsibility that is theirs for having wanted Brexit. Simply, I no longer trust them.

Published in France on Thursday and in English, with the title My Secret Brexit Diary, in October, the book is a blow-by-blow account of the four years Barnier, a former French cabinet minister and European commissioner who has said he expects to play a role in the countrys next presidential election, spent as the EUs chief Brexit negotiator.

In the image of its author, it is mostly courteous, measured and precise: a sober, matter-of-fact  and, to those who followed Brexits twists and turns, broadly familiar  account. But that makes its asides and rare outbursts all the more forceful.

At the start of the process, Barnier writes, he promised himself to pay attention to my words, stick to facts, figures, legal fundamentals  in short, to allow little room for emotion and feeling, to the benefit of objectivity.

He does not always manage it.

David Davis, he writes, was warm, larger-than-life, very self-assured, Dominic Raab almost messianic. Theresa May was direct, determined  and rather rigid, in her figure and in her attitudes; Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson simply baroque.

He confesses to being frankly stupefied by the Lancaster House speech in which May laid out the early UKs red lines. The number of doors she shut, one after the other, he marvels on 17 January 2017. I am astonished at the way she has revealed her cards  before we have even started negotiating.

Ending the jurisdiction of the European court of justice, halting free movement, leaving the single market and customs union, ending EU budget payments: Have the consequences of these decisions been thought through, measured, discussed? Does she realise this rules out almost all forms of cooperation we have with our partners?

Mays proposed timetable  undoing a 44-year partnership via article 50 and agreeing a future relationship, all within two years  also seemed ambitious to say the least, when it took seven years of intense work to negotiate a simple FTA with Canada.

Barnier is admiring of Britains civil servants, Olly Robbins in particular, praising them as dignified, competent and lucid. But he does not envy them, he writes, as talks finally get under way that summer after Mays disastrous early election gamble.

They have above them a political class who, in part, simply refuse to acknowledge today the direct upshot of the positions they adopted a year ago. And he is wary throughout of Britains strategy, which seems to him to amount mainly to offering little and taking a lot, procrastinating, and cherrypicking.

His sympathy does extend to May, a courageous, tenacious woman surrounded by a lot of men busy putting their personal interests before those of their country. In the end, Barnier writes, the prime minister exhausted herself, in a permanent battle with her own ministers and with her parliamentary majority.

He never saw the point of Brexit, he confesses, and, visiting a capital a week in a marathon effort to forge and maintain EU27 unity, gives the notion of Global Britain short shrift. I do wonder what, until now, has prevented the UK from becoming Global Britain, other than its own lack of competitiveness, he writes. Germany has become Global Germany while being firmly inside the EU and the eurozone.

Brexiters in general and Nigel Farage and his Ukip followers in particular, Barnier writes, had simply behaved irresponsibly, with regard to the national interests of their own country. How else could they call on people to make such a serious choice without explaining or detailing to them its consequences?

The post-Chequers resignations of Davis and Johnson in July 2018 prompt the reflection that Johnson had in any event always treated these negotiations strictly as a domestic matter, and according to the logic of his own Brexit battle, while their replacements, Raab and Jeremy C*nt, spark little enthusiasm either.

There is something in his look that surprises me, writes Barnier of Raab. He is no doubt fired up by his mission, but I am not sure we will be able to go into the detail of the negotiation with him, take account of facts and realities.

European Brexit fatigue begins to sets in, Barnier writes, in the long months before Theresa Mays decision in May 2019  following a series of humiliating defeats in the Commons and an inevitable extension to the talks  to step down, and Johnsons triumphant arrival at No 10 two months later.

Although his posturing and banter leave him open to it, it would be dangerous to underestimate Johnson, writes Barnier. But Johnson, too, advancing like a bulldozer, manifestly trying to muscle his way forwards, seemed to the negotiator hobbled by the same fundamental British Brexit problem.

When one of Barniers 60-member team explains to Britains new prime minister the need for customs and quality checks on the Irish border, Barnier writes, it was my impression that he became aware, in that discussion, of a series of technical and legal issues that had not been so clearly explained to him by his own team.

As late as May 2020, Barnier records his surprise at the UKs continued demands for a simple Canada-type trade deal while still retaining single market advantages in innumerable sectors. There remains real incomprehension, in Britain, of the objective, sometimes mechanical consequences of its choices, he writes.

With a backstop-free withdrawal agreement finally secured, Britains formal exit from the EU on 31 January 2020 leaves the negotiator torn between emotions. Sadness, obviously: Brexit is a failure for the EU. It is also a waste, for the UK and for us. I still do not see the need for it, even from the point of view of Britains national interest.

The transition year talks on a future trade deal were a rollercoaster, too, beginning with David Frosts blunt announcement that London did not feel bound by the political declaration it had just signed four months ago. That rather set the scene.

Thereafter came the internal market bill (a clear breach of international law) and the UKs theatrical, almost infantile, derisory threats to walk away over the EUs level playing field demands, a psychodrama we could have done without.

Right up until the end, Barnier writes, the British team kept the Europeans busy, submitting a final legal text on the fraught subject of fisheries on 23 December last year stuffed with traps, pseudo-compromises and attempts to backtrack.

In an inauspicious postscript, he warns that while he was proud to be part of the unity and solidarity of the EU during the Brexit process, and pleased Britain had left with a functioning deal rather than without one, the bloc must now be vigilant.

British provocations over the Irish protocol will continue, he warns, while the UK government, in an attempt to erase the consequences of the Brexit it provoked, will try to re-enter through the windows the single market whose door it slammed shut. We must be alert to new forms of cherrypicking.

Nor does he expect London to wait long before trying to use its new legislative and regulatory autonomy to give itself, sector by sector, a competitive advantage. Will that competition be free and fair? Will regulatory competition  lead to social, economic, fiscal dumping against Europe? We have tools to respond.

Barniers final warning, however, is to the EU itself. There are lessons to be drawn from Brexit, he writes. There are reasons to listen to the popular feeling that expressed itself then, and continues to express itself in many parts of Europe  and to respond to it. That is going to take time, respect and political courage.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/05/tory-quarrels-betrayals-uk-post-brexit-future-barnier-eu
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:41:48 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
UK sends navy vessels to Jersey amid post-Brexit fishing row with France


The absolute worst of British exceptionalism and one-sided jingoism being brought out in this farce.

The facts are that, following Brexit, a new fishing rights agreement was agreed for French fishers. Now the Jersey authorities have unilaterally broken that agreement by imposing additional terms that were not agreed, and thus denying French fishers access to waters they'd had access to for decades.

And the pathetic, biased media present it as 'Nasty Frenchies declare war on poor little Jersey fishers, but Boris sends the Royal Navy in because he's got big bollocks and nobody fucks with the Great British'

And millions of fuckwits reach for their union jacks to masturbate with and, when finished, go and vote their declaration of love for the malevolent twats in the blue rosettes who want to metaphorically club them round the head and eat their children.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 03:39:40 pm
Relocate the French fashion designers and pastry shops to London if we beat France in the war. I don't think anyone has tried that in the past.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 04:00:28 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:39:40 pm
Relocate the French fashion designers and pastry shops to London if we beat France in the war. I don't think anyone has tried that in the past.


And the cheesemakers to the Spurs stadium
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 04:40:36 pm
From a traitor being reported in the Torygraph:

"Mr Le Masurier (a Jersey fisherman) said: I dont know what the Jersey officials are playing at. I told them come on guys, Ive managed to appease the French and stop them coming into the port but cant hold on forever. But two hours later, theyre still mucking about.

He said he was sympathetic to both sides because I deal with the French every week and since Brexit weve had to find ways round this bureaucratic rubbish.

He added: There are ways to deal with the French, and thats normally sitting round a table over lunch. Were in an awkward position. We are steaming into French ports with Jersey shellfish on board right under their noses so we have to be diplomatic.

But unfortunately, Jersey fishermen are being led by a fishermens association that has a couple of bosses that are anti-French  there is no way to dress it up. They are very short-sighted as they say if we kick the French out of our waters, we can catch more. But if you cant sell it to Europe, what are you going to with it? We need that access.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 04:50:44 pm
Jesus H Christ, just when you think shit couldn't get weirder this year, you guys are cock waving with France? Over fish?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:29:40 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 04:50:44 pm
Jesus H Christ, just when you think shit couldn't get weirder this year, you guys are cock waving with France? Over fish?

Its fucking embarrassing.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:30:16 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 04:50:44 pm
Jesus H Christ, just when you think shit couldn't get weirder this year, you guys are cock waving with France? Over fish?

"You guys"?

I think you'll find most people on here think that Johnson is as you would say in America - A Johnson
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:42:27 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 04:50:44 pm
Jesus H Christ, just when you think shit couldn't get weirder this year, you guys are cock waving with France? Over fish?

The UK has a history of it, the Cod Wars was a dispute over fishing off Iceland and Norway has just told the UK to fuck off out of their waters.

France should invade Jersey just to piss that floppy haired c*nt off.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:47:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:42:27 pm
The UK has a history of it, the Cod Wars was a dispute over fishing off Iceland and Norway has just told the UK to fuck off out of their waters.

France should invade Jersey just to piss that floppy haired c*nt off.

Was reading on Reddit (so usual pinch of salt etc) that apparently with climate change, herring are gradually moving further north so access to Norwegian and even more importantly Icelandic waters will become more important over time.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:50:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:42:27 pm
The UK has a history of it, the Cod Wars was a dispute over fishing off Iceland and Norway has just told the UK to fuck off out of their waters.

France should invade Jersey just to piss that floppy haired c*nt off.

Woah woah woah. We didn't vote for Johnson, leave us out of it ;D

It's always refreshing when your island is on the national news for such positive reasons.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:53:44 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:40:36 pm
From a traitor being reported in the Torygraph:

"Mr Le Masurier (a Jersey fisherman) said: I dont know what the Jersey officials are playing at. I told them come on guys, Ive managed to appease the French and stop them coming into the port but cant hold on forever. But two hours later, theyre still mucking about.

He said he was sympathetic to both sides because I deal with the French every week and since Brexit weve had to find ways round this bureaucratic rubbish.

He added: There are ways to deal with the French, and thats normally sitting round a table over lunch. Were in an awkward position. We are steaming into French ports with Jersey shellfish on board right under their noses so we have to be diplomatic.

But unfortunately, Jersey fishermen are being led by a fishermens association that has a couple of bosses that are anti-French  there is no way to dress it up. They are very short-sighted as they say if we kick the French out of our waters, we can catch more. But if you cant sell it to Europe, what are you going to with it? We need that access.

It's nice to see that someone from Jersey who's not a fuckwit has been reported.

That being said, there's two sides to this as ever. The French Maritime Minister threatening to cut off Jersey's power was pathetic and inflammatory, like something you'd expect from Russia meddling in eastern europe. All because of beaurocracy.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:00:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:42:27 pm


France should invade Jersey just to piss that floppy haired c*nt off.

Get the feeling some of Johnsons mob would love that to happen. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:25:21 pm
Mark Francois has dug out his old frogman suit and will be attaching mines to anything that floats.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:34:38 pm
Just a case of Britain flexing their mussels really.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:36:21 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 07:30:16 pm
"You guys"?

I think you'll find most people on here think that Johnson is as you would say in America - A Johnson

Oh I get it, and my country has the biggest cock waving cocks in the world - but I always counted on you guys to be of the of level headed, more reasonable devotion. To send military vessels against a NATO ally, just seems like the world has gone mad.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:44:46 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:00:03 pm
Get the feeling some of Johnsons mob would love that to happen. 

The Tories do have form for allowing invasions to boost their popularity...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:46:36 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:34:38 pm
Just a case of Britain flexing their mussels really.

Agreed, the French are just carping on because they aren't getting their own way
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:00:08 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:46:36 pm
Agreed, the French are just carping on because they aren't getting their own way

It's important they stand up for themelves though, rather than clam up.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:01:15 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:00:08 pm
It's important they stand up for themelves though, rather than clam up.

Just waiting for someone to say nothing to sea here, move along.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:05:51 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:01:15 pm
Just waiting for someone to say nothing to sea here, move along.

I'll poisson the puns
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:11:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:51 pm
I'll poisson the puns

We have to make sure the French know their plaice!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:18:39 pm
Holy Mackerel. There's a plaice for puns, and some of these are brill, but at RAWK, it's always a rays to the bottom where we end up posting a load of pollacks.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:37:40 pm
Cod you all stop it please and stick to the topic.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:40:07 pm
Me, an American, seeing the headline on Yahoo news of "Britain, France engaged in a bitter naval standoff."

