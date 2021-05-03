Time for one of those Hitler parody videos.

Mein Furher, UK fishing is on it's knees, fishing companies collapsing as they can't sell to the EU. French and EU hold all the cards, we are knackered Mein Fuhrer.

Hitler wags his finger and says, Don't worry Nigel Farage the Fishermans champion will save the day, he will stop them.

Errr Mein Fuhrer,Nigel Frottage pissed off as soon as we left the EU, nowhere to be seen since.

Hitler, the F..bleep.bleep bleep tax dodging bast..m8s bleep two faced bleep bleep s... m8 Banks beep beep.