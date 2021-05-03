« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Johnson, while in Hartlepool, has randomly just said Brexit gave him powers to stop the ESL.    ???
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Johnson, while in Hartlepool, has randomly just said Brexit gave him powers to stop the ESL.    ???

What's the ESL got to do with Hartlepool, the monkey hanging capitol of the North East?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
A one minute statement with four half truths and even outright lies. And the reporter doesn't say anything except that he's running out of time. Baffling. The only thing that was missing was Johnson claiming that because of Brexit he can now fly...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Fishing row triggers French threat of Jersey power cut

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56984886
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Time for one of those Hitler parody videos.
Mein Furher, UK fishing is on it's knees, fishing companies collapsing as they can't sell to the EU.  French and EU hold all the cards, we are knackered Mein Fuhrer.
Hitler wags his finger and says, Don't worry Nigel Farage the Fishermans champion will save the day, he will stop them.
Errr Mein Fuhrer,Nigel Frottage pissed off as soon as we left the EU, nowhere to be seen since.
Hitler, the F..bleep.bleep bleep tax dodging bast..m8s bleep two faced bleep bleep s... m8 Banks beep beep.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
I see BBC had a headline with a new trade deal with India. I wonder how many additional visas were requested as part of this deal.

Swapping white people for more brown people isnt the Brexit that people voted for!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
I see BBC had a headline with a new trade deal with India. I wonder how many additional visas were requested as part of this deal.

Swapping white people for more brown people isnt the Brexit that people voted for!

What about the great news that winners of BAFTAs and Oscars, Nobel Prizes and the Turing Prize, can all get visas to live here more easily.
Load of shite.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
And now the flag shaggers are out to cause a war with France over fishing.
Johnson is dressing up as Admiral Nelson this week and sending warships to sort it out.

What a fucking prick that man is.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
And now the flag shaggers are out to cause a war with France over fishing.
Johnson is dressing up as Admiral Nelson this week and sending warships to sort it out.

What a fucking prick that man is.

Or the French are threatening to cut off the power to the island and blockade it. The French are behaving like toddlers once again just in time to give Johnson more votes tomorrow.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
I see BBC had a headline with a new trade deal with India. I wonder how many additional visas were requested as part of this deal.

Swapping white people for more brown people isnt the Brexit that people voted for!

Especially when they realise they don't want the shitty jobs, they'll want jobs in tech.
