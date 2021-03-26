« previous next »
Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
@Coldwar_Steve


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Getting so fucked off with this. Ordering from the EU to NI, I have to keep explaining that NI is still in the single market/cu and they can post without paperwork/exc VAT. Some come through in the end but many just refuse and say Im mistaken.

Then theres Amazon. If I try to order an item located in their warehouses in the EU, they wont deliver it to NI despite us being, logistically, still in the EU. I can only presume its because they cant be arsed with paperwork required to send it through the uk.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Below snipped from something that popped up on phone from the guardian. Later on it says price of judo mats will probably have to rise 5% which will no doubt incense Rob.

Ps that museum, will it have a cafe? I love a good gammon and chips!


The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), a lobby group, said 35 of the 132 exporters it surveyed had temporarily suspended trade with the EU or stopped it permanently. One in 10 of the exporters surveyed said they were also considering giving up trade with EU customers.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Getting so fucked off with this. Ordering from the EU to NI, I have to keep explaining that NI is still in the single market/cu and they can post without paperwork/exc VAT. Some come through in the end but many just refuse and say Im mistaken.

Then theres Amazon. If I try to order an item located in their warehouses in the EU, they wont deliver it to NI despite us being, logistically, still in the EU. I can only presume its because they cant be arsed with paperwork required to send it through the uk.

They have stopped all movements from the EU to the UK now, they'll have lumped NI in with that, so that is why they won't deliver to you. Really they should just be adding NI orders to the Eire orders and sending them via ship from Dunkirk to Cork then on to the Warehouse. How long is NI staying as it is as far as the EU is concerned?

I can see
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
They have stopped all movements from the EU to the UK now, they'll have lumped NI in with that, so that is why they won't deliver to you. Really they should just be adding NI orders to the Eire orders and sending them via ship from Dunkirk to Cork then on to the Warehouse. How long is NI staying as it is as far as the EU is concerned?

I can see

Have they ? When did this happen
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/28/museum-of-brexit-campaigners-fundraising-charitable-status

Brexiters seek to raise £1m to set up 'neutral' Museum of Brexit



Leave campaigners have begun raising funds to open a Museum of Brexit after the long-awaited project was granted charitable status.

The trustees are seeking to generate £400,000 to buy a home for the museum  possibly in a pro-Brexit town such as Dudley in the West Midlands  plus another £250,000 to set up the institution and a strategic financial reserve of £350,000.

The project is being championed by prominent Brexiters who say they want to set up an institution that will tell the story of Britains departure from the EU before items and stories get lost.

Although all those involved in the project are keen Brexit supporters and the museum has had no public endorsements from pro-Europeans, the trustees said they were only able to secure charitable status by persuading the Charity Commission that it would be neutral.

A Q&A on the museums website says both sides of the Brexit debate need to be presented fairly and in a balanced way.

Alex Deane, one of the trustees and the executive director of the Grassroots Out campaign in 2016, said: There is a tremendous story behind this that deserves to be preserved. Unless we act fast, much of the material from the referendum will be lost. Our objective is to plug that gap at the time when it is easiest  right now, while memories are fresh.

Other trustees include Lee Rotherham, a former director of special projects at Vote Leave, Thomas Borwick, Vote Leaves former chief technology officer, Jim Reynolds, the honorary secretary of the Campaign for an Independent Britain, and Gawain Towler, a former director of communications for Ukip.

The museum is intended to include a library and an archive, while its website sets out how people can contribute items, such as correspondence, diaries and campaign material.

According to the prospectus, one model is the Working Class Movement Library in Salford, Greater Manchester, which also houses an extensive collection of books and material for study.

But the museum is also being billed as an attraction for the public as well as researchers, and the prospectus says visitors could be greeted at the door by an image of the former Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell delivering his anti-European Economic Community speech lamenting the end of a thousand years of history in 1962.

The museum is designed to explore Britains relationship with Europe going back to the Romans and the development of parliamentary democracy, as well as telling the story of the birth of the EU, the UKs membership, and the 2016 vote to leave.



So the Charity commissioners believed that a museum to Brexit operated by Brexiteers would be neutral.
Incredible.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
So the Charity commissioners believed that a museum to Brexit operated by Brexiteers would be neutral.
Incredible.
Maybe it is for the best. This way, once the Brexiteers have spent all that money setting up the museum but then fail to adhere to the regulations regarding neutrality, the Charity Commission can then remove their charitable status. :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
https://global247news.com/2021/03/26/tears-flow-for-brits-as-they-head-home-to-avoid-being-deported-as-illegals-in-spain/amp/

The Spanish dream is over as Brits leave Spain to avoid being deported as illegal immigrants

Tears flow for Brits as they head home to avoid being deported as illegals in Spain: Brits this weekend across Spain, leave the country for at least 180 days as they dont wish to be Spanish residents or have been declined for residency.

[snip]



Sociopathic Pob-twat Gove before the Referendum telling Brits with homes in the EU that there'd be no change if there was a Leave vote:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1375783936966688768

They're all corrupt, lying scum. Pity the Chinese can't engineer a deadly virus that only targets Brexiteer shitbags and Tories.

Sad part is, as polling before the Referendum showed, a large majority of expat British* strongly supported remaining in the EU, but were denied a vote (and a legal challenge was ruled against them, as the Referendum was only indicative and therefore didn't have the standard rules and legal protections of a formal, binding one)


* although I imagine the typical Costa-dwelling Brit bucked the trend







"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'" 
Isaac Asimov

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Sociopathic Pob-twat Gove before the Referendum telling Brits with homes in the EU that there'd be no change if there was a Leave vote:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1375783936966688768

They're all corrupt, lying scum. Pity the Chinese can't engineer a deadly virus that only targets Brexiteer shitbags and Tories.

Sad part is, as polling before the Referendum showed, a large majority of expat British* strongly supported remaining in the EU, but were denied a vote (and a legal challenge was ruled against them, as the Referendum was only indicative and therefore didn't have the standard rules and legal protections of a formal, binding one)


* although I imagine the typical Costa-dwelling Brit bucked the trend

The more I see of the sheer bloody incompetence around Brexit from this government, the more convinced I am that they didnt have a clue what Brexit was about. They had no idea and were making up shit all the way along to try and out lieFrottage, and stop him splitting the party.
All the economic arguments and the stuff about Free Trade Agreements is increasingly being shown up as camouflage to hide the fact that this was all about who controlled the racism and anti immigration cards. The Tories were shitting bricks because Farage had played what has always been the Tories go to cards when in trouble.
Sadly they made racism acceptable, via May, Javid and now Patel.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Have they ? When did this happen

1st Jan

Sales through the EFN (European Fulfillment Network) will no longer be guaranteed between the UK and EU borders. This means that if your goods are stored in the UK warehouses, then you wont be able to sell them in Europe. In order to get the Shipped by Amazon label on Amazon, your products will have to be stored in and shipped from a European marketplace (i.e., France, Spain, Germany or Italy). Your European products can still be distributed at any of the 5 European marketplaces as before, but on the UK side, there will be restrictions.

 

In short, to sell products in the UK, you should store goods in UK warehouses and to sell products in the EU, your goods should be stored in any of the EU countries. The removal of the UK from the Pan-EU Programme will create new challenges, one of which is logistics costs and the added responsibility of managing inventory in different jurisdictions.

https://www.estorefactory.com/blog/how-will-brexit-affect-amazon-sellers/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
I'd imagine you can get some pretty large piece of real estate in Dudley for 400K. I wonder how well scrutinised that purchase will be.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
They have stopped all movements from the EU to the UK now, they'll have lumped NI in with that, so that is why they won't deliver to you. Really they should just be adding NI orders to the Eire orders and sending them via ship from Dunkirk to Cork then on to the Warehouse. How long is NI staying as it is as far as the EU is concerned?

I can see

That doesnt appear to be the case. Ive put in 3 different friends addresses (London, Liverpool and Manchester) in and it says they will deliver to them. Its only NI addresses that dont work. These are small items under £100 without batteries, so its not a Royal Mail issue either.

I should also point out that Ive already ordered stuff this year from EU Sarl and it delivered no problem. This has only started in the last few weeks.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
1st Jan

Sales through the EFN (European Fulfillment Network) will no longer be guaranteed between the UK and EU borders. This means that if your goods are stored in the UK warehouses, then you wont be able to sell them in Europe. In order to get the Shipped by Amazon label on Amazon, your products will have to be stored in and shipped from a European marketplace (i.e., France, Spain, Germany or Italy). Your European products can still be distributed at any of the 5 European marketplaces as before, but on the UK side, there will be restrictions.

 

In short, to sell products in the UK, you should store goods in UK warehouses and to sell products in the EU, your goods should be stored in any of the EU countries. The removal of the UK from the Pan-EU Programme will create new challenges, one of which is logistics costs and the added responsibility of managing inventory in different jurisdictions.

https://www.estorefactory.com/blog/how-will-brexit-affect-amazon-sellers/

Not the case on ebay as still plenty of things being drop shipped into this country from Amazon Europe

Big issue I'm having is getting things to NI in time as it seems to be taking a extra few days from the UK
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
EU exempt. I guess UK will be held over a barrel when negotiating deals.

Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56565636
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
EU exempt. I guess UK will be held over a barrel when negotiating deals.

Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56565636
No country ever does well out of deal with the US.  There will be some gains and some people/sectors will do well but the net beneficiaries will always be the US.

The EU gave us a serious mass to negotiate with but even then, unless my memory is failing me, we opted out of ring-fencing the NHS from any deals.  So I guess within or without the EU there will be those who'll make an extra squillion off the back of any deal with the US but for most of us we'll end up worse off.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
EU exempt. I guess UK will be held over a barrel when negotiating deals.

Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56565636

Isnt the tech tax a good thing?

Just goes to show that tariffs were not just a Trump thing. You dont get a good deal out of the States, regardless of who is in charge there.
