1st JanSales through the EFN (European Fulfillment Network) will no longer be guaranteed between the UK and EU borders. This means that if your goods are stored in the UK warehouses, then you wont be able to sell them in Europe. In order to get the Shipped by Amazon label on Amazon, your products will have to be stored in and shipped from a European marketplace (i.e., France, Spain, Germany or Italy). Your European products can still be distributed at any of the 5 European marketplaces as before, but on the UK side, there will be restrictions.In short, to sell products in the UK, you should store goods in UK warehouses and to sell products in the EU, your goods should be stored in any of the EU countries. The removal of the UK from the Pan-EU Programme will create new challenges, one of which is logistics costs and the added responsibility of managing inventory in different jurisdictions.