Getting so fucked off with this. Ordering from the EU to NI, I have to keep explaining that NI is still in the single market/cu and they can post without paperwork/exc VAT. Some come through in the end but many just refuse and say Im mistaken.
Then theres Amazon. If I try to order an item located in their warehouses in the EU, they wont deliver it to NI despite us being, logistically, still in the EU. I can only presume its because they cant be arsed with paperwork required to send it through the uk.