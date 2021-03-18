« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: J_Kopite on March 17, 2021, 11:16:25 am
There is truly no topic that makes people more prone to exaggeration than Brexit.

Do you think we should be trading with countries that commit human rights abuses?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/22/data-shows-collapse-of-uk-food-and-drink-exports-post-brexit

I had been thinking of ordering chocolate eggs and gifts from Hotel Chocolat (even with possible additional costs), but their website states that currently there are no international deliveries: "We are undertaking some required Brexit systems development and whilst we carry this out we regret we are currently unable to deliver internationally."
I fucking hate Brexit. I am ordering from Zotter Chocolate in Austria now (and possibly in the future if I like their stuff).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Another Brexit success story

Helen Brownings Organic says it is switching to Danish suppliers owing to bureaucracy, delays and costs

A UK food company whose products appear on the shelves of the countrys largest supermarkets has decided to stop using British pork in its sausages because of the post-Brexit complications of moving meat across borders.

After two disastrous attempts since January to send British pork to Germany, where it is made into 75 tonnes of organic sausages annually, the firm behind Helen Brownings Organic says it has been forced to drop its support for UK farmers and switch to Danish suppliers.

The cost, the complexity, and the sheer time and effort it takes to manage an export, its just not worth it, said Vicky McNicholas, the firms managing director.

Helen Brownings Organic, which is named after the Wiltshire farmer who founded the business, supplies beef and pork products to some of Britains biggest retailers including Sainsburys, Ocado, and Abel and Cole, and is about to launch at Tesco.

The news will come as a further blow for British pig farmers, who have warned the government about the unprecedented challenges the industry is facing, because of problems exporting pigs and pork to the EU and Northern Ireland since Brexit.

The latest government statistics show UK food exports to the EU have decreased by at least 45% since 1 January.

Many smaller food producers have been shut out of sending produce to the EU since Brexit, according the Food and Drink Federation, which has analysed the figures from HM Revenue & Customs.

Beef exports decreased by 92% in January, down from £40m in the same month last year to £3m, while pork exports fell by 87% and lamb and mutton by 45%. All of these meat products feature in the UKs top 10 exports to the EU.

A Guardian analysis of information from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) shows that since Brexit meat exports now require a 26-step process, which is fraught with bureaucracy and generates a mound of paperwork.

For two decades, Helen Brownings Organics sausages  which account for about a quarter of its sales  have been manufactured in Germany because of, according to the company, a lack of a suitable factory in the UK. The vast majority (85%) of its sausages, representing 300,000 packets of sausages annually, were re-exported to Britain to be sold to UK consumers.

Before Brexit, borderless trade with the EU meant the firm fcould easily send pork to its Bavarian factory. That has changed since 1 January, when customs controls were introduced.

Both shipments of meat the company sent to the EU since then were held up at French customs for several days, which is problematic for perishable goods such as meat. In addition, each load cost the firm £3,500 more to send than in December 2020, adding around 25p to the cost of each £3.99 packet of sausages.

As a result, the company has decided to source the pork for its sausages in Denmark, but this has already meant the loss of some UK customers, who only sell British meat.

This is a huge step to take. Were all about supporting British farmers. It goes against everything that we want to do. It doesnt sit comfortably with us, McNicholas said.

There is a knock-on effect for us of all these decisions. Its not as simple as just using EU meat. We have to change packaging and labelling, she added.

McNicholas said she was also concerned by the governments decision to delay the introduction of import controls on EU goods, including meat, until 1 January 2022, because she said this meant trade was easier for EU businesses sending goods.

It is not a level playing field. We have to bring the sausages back into the country, and they just arrive, she said.

Other meat producers have also stopped exporting to the EU since January, according to a member survey conducted by the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA). The trade body found that meat exports reached only between 30% and 40% of pre-Brexit levels in the first six weeks of the year.

Peter Hardwick, a trade policy adviser at the BMPA, said The involved and complex procedures required to export have led to a doubling of the costs of exporting as well as doubling end to end delivery times. These risk a longer term, possibly permanent, reduction in trade with the EU.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/mar/24/uk-firm-to-stop-using-british-pork-after-post-brexit-border-problems-helen-browning
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:06:43 am
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.

Just a case that not all the sausages come back isn't it. All made in one central location and shipped around Europe / the world from there? Otherwise you could make the argument for having manufacturing in every country you buy raw materials from.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:06:43 am
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.

She claims there wasn't a suitable factory in the UK that could do it. I reckon they must have got some great deal on the haulage.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:06:43 am
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.
That sounds fairly typical of what happens, to me. The contents of a pot of yoghurt have long since become a cliche for their legendary travelling exploits - absolute madness.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:06:43 am
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.

Quote
For two decades, Helen Brownings Organics sausages  which account for about a quarter of its sales  have been manufactured in Germany because of, according to the company, a lack of a suitable factory in the UK.

Surely they could have invested in building one in the UK over the past 20 years.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:23:51 am
Surely they could have invested in building one in the UK over the past 20 years.

They're only interested in profit though, so who knows?

The environmental cost of all that transportation is huge, and masively unsustainable!  It's all going to have to change in the future
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:08:21 am
They're only interested in profit though, so who knows?

The environmental cost of all that transportation is huge, and masively unsustainable!  It's all going to have to change in the future

UK company, sourcing UK meat, manufactured in Germany and 85% of it sent back to the UK.

Sounds like Brexit is just an excuse. Hopefully, another local manufacturer jumps into the void and grabs their market share.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 15, 2021, 11:37:01 am
Just as a fairly niche anecdotal experience of how ordering from UK sellers to Europe has changed post/Brexit.

I was just on eBay trying to order doorstops to Spain. For some weird reason, only UK-sellers seem to sell doorstops and they don't really exist as a homeware item in Spain. I couldn't find anywhere selling them physically, and no Spanish sellers on ebay for a reasonable price (you can only order then in batches of 80 for like 200 - presumably for office usage).

Anyway, 4-5 rubber door stops from a UK seller costs about £4-5 for the items. However the postage and packaging from the UK to Spain was a minimum of £7, and more often £10-15.

In the end I ordered from China with free and postage and packaging, albeit it will take about 2 months to arrive!

Weird example I know. But just goes to show what a shitshow the current export situation is from the UK for even basic items.
Until recently, I lived in France. So, I understand the difficulties with ordering items in a foreign language. This Spanish search term seems to work:

tope de puerta de goma

I understand that this is probably too late for you, but here you go:

https://www.amazon.es/Puerta-Suelo-Antideslizante-Protecci%C3%B3n-Muebles/dp/B086HMLSLX/

https://www.amazon.es/Fosmon-Resistente-Antideslizante-Soportes-Superficies/dp/B079ZCG66M/

https://www.amazon.es/Stoppy-Puerta-Ventana-Asequible-Colores/dp/B07C85M56Y/

https://www.amazon.es/FineGood-Soportes-Decorativos-Silicona-Protectores/dp/B01MXNYZ7K/

Or, ebay:

https://www.ebay.es/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_trksid=p2380057.m570.l1313&_nkw=tope+de+puerta+de+goma&_sacat=0
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:51:19 am
Until recently, I lived in France. So, I understand the difficulties with ordering items in a foreign language. This Spanish search term seems to work:

tope de puerta de goma

I understand that this is probably too late for you, but here you go:

https://www.amazon.es/Puerta-Suelo-Antideslizante-Protecci%C3%B3n-Muebles/dp/B086HMLSLX/

https://www.amazon.es/Fosmon-Resistente-Antideslizante-Soportes-Superficies/dp/B079ZCG66M/

https://www.amazon.es/Stoppy-Puerta-Ventana-Asequible-Colores/dp/B07C85M56Y/

https://www.amazon.es/FineGood-Soportes-Decorativos-Silicona-Protectores/dp/B01MXNYZ7K/

Or, ebay:

https://www.ebay.es/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_trksid=p2380057.m570.l1313&_nkw=tope+de+puerta+de+goma&_sacat=0

Cheers for the heads up

I do try to use the local terms however they are not always obvious (GoogleTranslate can come up with some interesting results). I even asked my Chiliean missus on this one, and she didn´t know the Spanish term either! :D

I am actually on an Amazon boycott right now which is why I didn´t go down that route. But even from eBay, a lot of them still seem to come from the UK which is why they have priced them at like 20 which seems steep for a rubber doorstop!

Anyhow all done now. I will make sure keep the forum updated on my endlessly fascinating travails with rubber door stops  :P
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:17:02 am
She claims there wasn't a suitable factory in the UK that could do it. I reckon they must have got some great deal on the haulage.

Or there wasn't a UK government subsidy to build one perhaps?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:06:25 pm
Cheers for the heads up

I do try to use the local terms however they are not always obvious (GoogleTranslate can come up with some interesting results). I even asked my Chiliean missus on this one, and she didn´t know the Spanish term either! :D

I am actually on an Amazon boycott right now which is why I didn´t go down that route. But even from eBay, a lot of them still seem to come from the UK which is why they have priced them at like 20 which seems steep for a rubber doorstop!

Anyhow all done now. I will make sure keep the forum updated on my endlessly fascinating travails with rubber door stops  :P
Yeah. I've experienced the same problem many times. It is often the most mundane expressions which can be difficult to find.

I too try to avoid Amazon, and am generally very critical of their dominance in several marketplaces (particularly in the US - their market share figures there are truly shocking).

And I look forward to your promised updates (pictures and reviews too). ;D
