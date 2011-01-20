« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:04:40 pm
Dope with a street value of £75m.

Man U thought they bought the good shit but it just turned out be oregano.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 12:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:08:47 pm
Man U thought they bought the good shit but it just turned out be oregano.

I've gone to different supermarkets to try and get some good stuff, but I keep getting it wrong, thyme after thyme.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 12:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:16:57 pm
I've gone to different supermarkets to try and get some good stuff, but I keep getting it wrong, thyme after thyme.
Always good to hear comments from a sage of the thread.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 06:54:20 pm »
Fisherman on Daily Politics today was moaning about his industry is being destroyed, after voting for Brexit. Said the deal wasn’t good enough.

These fishermen are a proper moaning bunch of c*nts. They have never shut up.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 07:43:20 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:54:20 pm
Fisherman on Daily Politics today was moaning about his industry is being destroyed, after voting for Brexit. Said the deal wasnt good enough.

These fishermen are a proper moaning bunch of c*nts. They have never shut up.

They are indeed.  They're also thick as shit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 07:51:48 am »
Sky news reporting that value of exports from UK to EU fell by £5.6b in January, or 41%.  imports from EU fell by £8.9b or 21% for same period (ONS figures).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 08:16:02 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:51:48 am
Sky news reporting that value of exports from UK to EU fell by £5.6b in January, or 41%.  imports from EU fell by £8.9b or 21% for same period (ONS figures).

That'll be the Brexit dividend.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 09:11:37 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:51:48 am
Sky news reporting that value of exports from UK to EU fell by £5.6b in January, or 41%.  imports from EU fell by £8.9b or 21% for same period (ONS figures).

We're going to have to wait a few months for the full picture to pan out. The imports are being explained away right now as the stockpiling that went on in the lead up to 1st Jan and there is some truth in that. I know from years of doing the trucks of a weekend that the lead up to Christmas is mad busy and then haulage drops off in January and Feb before picking up again. I worked most weekends in December and there was way more trucks on the road of a weekend than is normal. My FT employer is in the Hire industry and we moved loads of new tools and plant and consumable goods, stuff like cutting discs/welding gear/safety wear/gas etc into NI so that we could continue to supply our Eire depots. The worrying thing I've noticed is how few EU trucks I've seen in Jan and Feb and how quiet the services are of a weekend.

Exports I cannot see how they can explain that away, I know from things I read in comments on the singer Fish's facebook page from business owners that their EU customers were walking away due to the additional costs involved and were going elsewehere, then you've got the fishermen who cannot sell their catches, that Brexit prick with his expensive elvers. The Govt are covering it up, what a shock, by saying freight movements are back to normal now across into the EU, but they are counting empty trailers. Its not going to take a genius to work out that a fridge lorry for example coming in full of food and going out empty is not a good sign for UK businesses.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 12:09:03 pm »
Well it would appear that thanks to this shite there is now a significant shortage of my epilepsy medication. Just had a call off the chemist saying they can only give me 2 weeks worth and they don`t know when the next delivery will be. Fucking marvellous. Thanks you bunch of flag waving, gammon faced, mendacious twats
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 12:57:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:11:37 am
We're going to have to wait a few months for the full picture to pan out. The imports are being explained away right now as the stockpiling that went on in the lead up to 1st Jan and there is some truth in that. I know from years of doing the trucks of a weekend that the lead up to Christmas is mad busy and then haulage drops off in January and Feb before picking up again. I worked most weekends in December and there was way more trucks on the road of a weekend than is normal. My FT employer is in the Hire industry and we moved loads of new tools and plant and consumable goods, stuff like cutting discs/welding gear/safety wear/gas etc into NI so that we could continue to supply our Eire depots. The worrying thing I've noticed is how few EU trucks I've seen in Jan and Feb and how quiet the services are of a weekend.

Exports I cannot see how they can explain that away, I know from things I read in comments on the singer Fish's facebook page from business owners that their EU customers were walking away due to the additional costs involved and were going elsewehere, then you've got the fishermen who cannot sell their catches, that Brexit prick with his expensive elvers. The Govt are covering it up, what a shock, by saying freight movements are back to normal now across into the EU, but they are counting empty trailers. Its not going to take a genius to work out that a fridge lorry for example coming in full of food and going out empty is not a good sign for UK businesses.

Appreciate these updates,  rob.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:09:03 pm
Well it would appear that thanks to this shite there is now a significant shortage of my epilepsy medication. Just had a call off the chemist saying they can only give me 2 weeks worth and they don`t know when the next delivery will be. Fucking marvellous. Thanks you bunch of flag waving, gammon faced, mendacious twats
This should knock the royal stories out of the papers, bit it won't.
Thanks for introducing me to the word mendacious.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 01:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:09:03 pm
Well it would appear that thanks to this shite there is now a significant shortage of my epilepsy medication. Just had a call off the chemist saying they can only give me 2 weeks worth and they don`t know when the next delivery will be. Fucking marvellous. Thanks you bunch of flag waving, gammon faced, mendacious twats

Medicine deliveries have almost been an understated issue.  Now and again therell be a vague reference to it under Brexit risks, albeit tucked away behind other issues (security, food, etc) but obviously one of the most important.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 01:40:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:22:45 pm
Medicine deliveries have almost been an understated issue.  Now and again therell be a vague reference to it under Brexit risks, albeit tucked away behind other issues (security, food, etc) but obviously one of the most important.

It has been under reported mate. There is a database I use, simply because of my condition, that tells you which medication has supply issues. At the moment it is pretty swamped. With a condition like epilepsy, and many others that need constant attention, you simply cannot afford to miss medication doses. It could cause what would actually be a provoked seizure (rather than unprovoked) and the provocation would be the fact that the medication isn`t available. Now for me personally, I may well be able to get away with it as it has been well controlled (fingers crosssed !) for a few years now, but that is primarily due to finding the correct balance of 2 different medications.

The one that there are supply issues on also happens to be the front line most widely used medication for anyone with the condition. It is invariably the base from which neurologists work and perhaps add other medications to as they have with me.

At one level I was simply sounding off with my earlier email, but by god it makes me angry. It just isn`t fair on others who will be relying entirely. Poor kids having multiple seizures a day and so on. For me, it is really just wanting to avoid another "big one". It is dangerous, I am not massively keen on dying in my sleep (yet) or finally, and the thing that day to day causes the biggest pain in the arse, lose my driving licence through no fault of my own.

I will do what I can to track some down but it is outrageous that there are such wide medication shortages. It was entirely forseeable and has been spoken about for a good few years.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:19:23 pm
This should knock the royal stories out of the papers, bit it won't.
Thanks for introducing me to the word mendacious.

You're welcome Paul. I was trying to sound intelligent  ;D
