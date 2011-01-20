« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 164761 times)

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3240 on: March 4, 2021, 07:19:50 am »
Quote from: TSC on March  3, 2021, 11:22:34 pm
UK has broken international law according to the EU by unilaterally extending the grace period re NI protocol.

Yes.  But who can punish them??
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3241 on: March 4, 2021, 09:02:32 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on February 26, 2021, 07:53:23 pm
Ticking time bomb

Now they (loyalist paramilitaries) have announced a withdrawal of support re the GFA.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3242 on: March 4, 2021, 10:17:29 am »
Quote from: TSC on March  4, 2021, 09:02:32 am
Now they (loyalist paramilitaries) have announced a withdrawal of support re the GFA.

A group which includes representatives of loyalist paramilitaries has written to the prime minister to withdraw its support for the Good Friday Agreement.

The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) said it was temporarily withdrawing its backing because of concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol means NI remains in the EU single market for goods, so products from GB undergo EU import procedures.

Unionists say it damages trade and threatens NI's place in the UK.

In the letter, first reported by the Irish News, LCC chairman David Campbell said the group's leadership is "determined that unionist opposition to the protocol should be peaceful and democratic".

He added that the prime minister should not "underestimate the strength of feeling on this issue right across the unionist family."

Mr Campbell said the LCC's support for the Good Friday Agreement would be withdrawn "until our rights under the Agreement are restored and the protocol amended to ensure unfettered access for goods, services and citizens throughout the United Kingdom."

The LCC represents groups including the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) and Ulster Defence Association (UDA) - loyalist paramilitary groups responsible for the murders of hundreds of people.

The Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, was signed in 1998 and marked the effective end of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

It established a devolved power-sharing administration, and created new institutions for cross-border cooperation and structures for improved relations between the British and Irish governments.

One of the most controversial parts of the agreement was the decision to grant early release to certain paramilitary prisoners, both loyalists and republicans.

It was approved by referendums in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in 1998 and was subsequently incorporated into British and Irish constitutional law and other areas of legislation.

The LCC letter states: "If you or the EU is not prepared to honour the entirety of the agreement then you will be responsible for the permanent destruction of the agreement."

The letter was published shortly after the EU said on Wednesday that a UK move to unilaterally extend grace periods for Irish Sea border checks as part of the NI Protocol would be a breach of international law.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-56276653
Offline paulrazor

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3243 on: March 4, 2021, 10:26:08 am »
Oh dear
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3244 on: March 4, 2021, 11:02:44 am »
Often wondered about the outcome of any GB poll to assess how many wish to retain NI.  Not sure a majority would favour retention.

Maybe a case of unrequited love .
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3245 on: March 4, 2021, 12:14:06 pm »
Given the cosy relationship between the Tories and the bowler-hatted bigots, I wonder if the pronouncements by the 'Loyalist' terrorist groups are just pantomime as part of a deeper plan to conjure a serious societal difficulty' excuse for delaying the end of the grace period through the NI Protocols.

This corrupt Tory government has shown that its standard way of dealing with difficult issues is blame everybody else and then kick the can. Repeat. Repeat.
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3246 on: March 4, 2021, 12:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  4, 2021, 12:14:06 pm
Given the cosy relationship between the Tories and the bowler-hatted bigots, I wonder if the pronouncements by the 'Loyalist' terrorist groups are just pantomime as part of a deeper plan to conjure a serious societal difficulty' excuse for delaying the end of the grace period through the NI Protocols.

This corrupt Tory government has shown that its standard way of dealing with difficult issues is blame everybody else and then kick the can. Repeat. Repeat.

The only thing that surprises is that its taken this long.
Offline Judge Redd

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3247 on: March 4, 2021, 12:29:51 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March  4, 2021, 09:02:32 am
Now they (loyalist paramilitaries) have announced a withdrawal of support re the GFA.

Wonder how deep the commitment to this withdrawal of support is. Presumably any members of these proscribed organisations who were released early under the terms of the GFA will be presenting themselves at HMP Maghaberry to serve the remainder of their sentences?
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3248 on: March 4, 2021, 01:36:53 pm »
EU Meps postpone ratification of the Brexit deal.  With regards to the NI protocol the EU is now looking at legal options.
Online 12C

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3249 on: March 4, 2021, 02:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  4, 2021, 12:14:06 pm
Given the cosy relationship between the Tories and the bowler-hatted bigots, I wonder if the pronouncements by the 'Loyalist' terrorist groups are just pantomime as part of a deeper plan to conjure a serious societal difficulty' excuse for delaying the end of the grace period through the NI Protocols.

This corrupt Tory government has shown that its standard way of dealing with difficult issues is blame everybody else and then kick the can. Repeat. Repeat.

The Tories have always supported the Loyalists. The loyalists have always put themselves first.
The supreme irony was ultra loyalist Carson threatening revolution against the Crown to maintain the status Quo and block home rule.
The Tories used sectarianism in this city to divide the working class and maintain power for many years. As someone who grew up on Everton ridge, I recall seeing the lodge parades in the 60s, taking the long way round to the trains so they could taunt the Catholic areas
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3250 on: March 5, 2021, 12:59:29 pm »
The radio adverts are starting to piss me off now. How the Government is opening up all these export opportunities to companies due to Trade Deals and they can export to places like Tokyo, Mexico City and Toronto. :butt
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3251 on: March 5, 2021, 01:09:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2021, 12:59:29 pm
The radio adverts are starting to piss me off now. How the Government is opening up all these export opportunities to companies due to Trade Deals and they can export to places like Tokyo, Mexico City and Toronto. :butt

Next door neighbours those countries.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3252 on: March 5, 2021, 01:21:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2021, 12:59:29 pm
The radio adverts are starting to piss me off now. How the Government is opening up all these export opportunities to companies due to Trade Deals and they can export to places like Tokyo, Mexico City and Toronto. :butt
Opening up new opportunities.? don't see how that can possibly be true.
The trade deal we now have with Japan is worse than the deal we had as members of the EU. can't see how we could improve on the EU/Canadian tariff free trade deal either, EU/Mexico deal looks a good deal so doubt we will do any better.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3253 on: March 5, 2021, 02:24:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March  5, 2021, 01:21:16 pm
Opening up new opportunities.? don't see how that can possibly be true.
The trade deal we now have with Japan is worse than the deal we had as members of the EU. can't see how we could improve on the EU/Canadian tariff free trade deal either, EU/Mexico deal looks a good deal so doubt we will do any better.

That's it, all wrapped in a lie. Things were better before we left, but these are trying to sell it like its great opportunities than before, look what we've opened up to you.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3254 on: March 5, 2021, 02:26:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2021, 02:24:12 pm
That's it, all wrapped in a lie. Things were better before we left, but these are trying to sell it like its great opportunities than before, look what we've opened up to you.

And the fuckwiits in this country will believe it!
Offline oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3255 on: March 5, 2021, 03:26:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  5, 2021, 02:24:12 pm
That's it, all wrapped in a lie. Things were better before we left, but these are trying to sell it like its great opportunities than before, look what we've opened up to you.
I don't think much will change sadly Rob. people seem to think Labour has to come up with new policies etc etc to win power, they need to attack the Tories for being no different from Trump. overwhelming number of lies which are impossible to fight. think it was Thornbury who challenged Truss on the Japan deal, asking her for the evidence to prove the deal is better than the deal we had as members of the EU. not heard anything, moved on to other issues. Labour have to start getting their teeth into a few important Brexit issues etc and hammer them.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3256 on: March 5, 2021, 04:12:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March  5, 2021, 03:26:16 pm
I don't think much will change sadly Rob. people seem to think Labour has to come up with new policies etc etc to win power, they need to attack the Tories for being no different from Trump. overwhelming number of lies which are impossible to fight. think it was Thornbury who challenged Truss on the Japan deal, asking her for the evidence to prove the deal is better than the deal we had as members of the EU. not heard anything, moved on to other issues. Labour have to start getting their teeth into a few important Brexit issues etc and hammer them.

Once the dust has settled and the vaccine glow has gone, maybe early 2022, then as the pain starts to be fel, they really should be hitting the fuck out of these. Its too early right now, everyone is getting a real buzz about coming out of lockdown, meeting family and friends, having parties/holidays/fun, the last thing labour needs to do is be seen to be pissing on the parade. We're stuck with this fat fuck for a few years yet, plenty of time to dismantle them.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3257 on: March 5, 2021, 11:50:00 pm »
Quote from: 12C on March  4, 2021, 02:16:16 pm
The Tories have always supported the Loyalists. The loyalists have always put themselves first.

Indeed and to be honest this recent powerplay between the tories, dup and criminal gangs (UVF, UDA & LVF - drug smugglers, protection rackets and people smuggling mainly for prostitution) is more about the next election strategy rather than the EU - IMO. Sure the tories get to piss off the EU for shits and giggles but this is probably more about ensuring Unionism (big 'U') is kept alive by creating a narrative that can be used to halt reasonable debate and ultimately divide and conquer i.e. not voting hardline unionist (dup) is a vote for the "enemy". Basically if they campaigned on "just" previous performance and future commitments then the dup would likely be the 3rd place party behind SF and the Alliance parties.

Here's hoping they do not succeed and they are all pushed slightly further to the side for a future better than the past which they represent...

BTW plenty of companies and people (in both main communities) in NI either are happy with the protocol and can see the benefits having a foot in both camps or simply don't really care - but thats not the tory/bbc line.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3258 on: March 5, 2021, 11:52:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March  5, 2021, 03:26:16 pm
they need to attack the Tories for being no different from Trump. overwhelming number of lies which are impossible to fight. think it was Thornbury who challenged Truss on the Japan deal, asking her for the evidence to prove the deal is better than the deal we had as members of the EU. not heard anything, moved on to other issues. Labour have to start getting their teeth into a few important Brexit issues etc and hammer them.

THIS ABSOLUTELY but do labour do opposition any more...? I hope they do
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3259 on: Yesterday at 10:34:19 am »
Quote from: Judge Redd on February 15, 2021, 10:27:13 am
Ah, the tunnel. The deadest of dead cats, much like its predecessor the bridge (the one between Scotland and NI that is, not the Garden Bridge which also never happened). Link us together with a tunnel to bring us closer together, improve trade, and lead to closer co-operation. Just like the Channel Tunnel then, that's worked out well integrating the UK closer with Europe hasn't it?

I'm not going to get into the rights & wrongs of either Irish reunification, or Scottish independence. What I will say is that there's a non-zero chance of both happening in the next 15-20 years, certainly before any tunnel will be built. If the Tories want to spend UK £££ to link 2 remain-voting and potentially newly-independent nations together, good for them  ;D



NI to Scotland bridge: Official feasibility study for Irish Sea link

An official feasibility study is to assess the possibility of building a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The transport expert Sir Peter Hendy was asked by the government to examine connections between the different parts of the UK.

He has said further work should now be undertaken to look at a "fixed link" across the Irish Sea.

Two engineering professors will assess the potential project.

They will look at the feasibility of such a link, an outline cost and timescale and the associated works needed.

They are Douglas Oakervee, a former chairman of HS2 and Crossrail, and Gordon Masterson, a former vice-president of Jacobs Engineering.

'£20bn a conservative estimate'
Plans for some kind of link between Northern Ireland and Scotland go back as far as the 1890s.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) revived the idea in its 2015 general election manifesto and Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has previously described a bridge as a "very interesting idea".

Some experts have suggested £15bn might be required for the project but others have said that £20bn would be a conservative estimate.

In a submission to Sir Peter's review, a rail industry body, the High Speed Rail Group, proposed tunnelling under the Irish Sea between Stranraer and Larne.

The prime minister has said the Hendy review delivers on ambitions for "a UK-wide transport network that encompasses sea, rail, and road".

But Stormont's Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the review "represents a gross breach of trust and is all about meeting Tory manifesto pledges".

She said she had engaged in good faith but the review is "about concentrating power in Whitehall and detaching decisions from local ministers".

She told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme she believed it was about "London being able to impose its decisions" on NI.

She said Westminster was "obsessed with centralising spending powers in devolved matters".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-56341013
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3260 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 am »
Last I read on the seemingly ridiculousbridge between Scotland and NI was that it had been torpedoed (pardon the pun re Beauforts dyke) in favour of some even more ridiculous solution involving tunnels from Liverpool & Heysham to Belfast via Isle of Man.

Some sort of update from the MOD confirmed to government that Beauforts Dyke has been used as an arms dump since world war 1 and then through WW 2.  Sounds like there are enough unexploded bombs down there to punch Johnson a hole through to Australia.

All optics and bollix to keep DUP quiet over there in the corner.
Online 12C

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3261 on: Yesterday at 12:28:55 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:51:17 am
Last I read on the seemingly ridiculousbridge between Scotland and NI was that it had been torpedoed (pardon the pun re Beauforts dyke) in favour of some even more ridiculous solution involving tunnels from Liverpool & Heysham to Belfast via Isle of Man.

Some sort of update from the MOD confirmed to government that Beauforts Dyke has been used as an arms dump since world war 1 and then through WW 2.  Sounds like there are enough unexploded bombs down there to punch Johnson a hole through to Australia.

All optics and bollix to keep DUP quiet over there in the corner.

Be interesting if we ever see the consultancy costs of such a project.
£20m was pissed away on the non starter garden bridge in such fees.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3262 on: Yesterday at 12:30:36 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:28:55 pm
Be interesting if we ever see the consultancy costs of such a project.
£20m was pissed away on the non starter garden bridge in such fees.

£50 to £100m in return for a couple of million donation
Offline Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3263 on: Yesterday at 12:31:31 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:51:17 am
Sounds like there are enough unexploded bombs down there to punch Johnson a hole through to Australia.

Wouldn't that make Global Britain easier to achieve? Just drop the boxes down the hole and ship them to our new trading partners from there?
Offline paulrazor

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3264 on: Yesterday at 12:43:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:34:19 am

NI to Scotland bridge: Official feasibility study for Irish Sea link


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-56341013
first images online, its nearly complete

Offline stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3265 on: Yesterday at 12:47:11 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:43:34 pm
first images online, its nearly complete



Sadly, the picture was taken five minutes to early, because later they had a rope between the two cars and Joohnson got stuck on it again... ;)
Offline paulrazor

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3266 on: Yesterday at 12:50:29 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:47:11 pm
Sadly, the picture was taken five minutes to early, because later they had a rope between the two cars and Joohnson got stuck on it again... ;)
Arlene and him agreed to it and then blamed the eu and said she never wanted it
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3267 on: Yesterday at 04:39:17 pm »
HS2 and crossrail chiefs to asses the budget?
Presumably because they did such an accurate cost assesment on those projects?

Did I see a headline on the express saying Liz truss has struck another great deal?
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3268 on: Yesterday at 04:42:45 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:51:17 am
Last I read on the seemingly ridiculousbridge between Scotland and NI was that it had been torpedoed (pardon the pun re Beauforts dyke) in favour of some even more ridiculous solution involving tunnels from Liverpool & Heysham to Belfast via Isle of Man.

Some sort of update from the MOD confirmed to government that Beauforts Dyke has been used as an arms dump since world war 1 and then through WW 2.  Sounds like there are enough unexploded bombs down there to punch Johnson a hole through to Australia.

All optics and bollix to keep DUP quiet over there in the corner.

An underground roundabout underneath Isle of Man with exits for Liverpool, Scotland and N. Ireland would be fucking cool though, I have to admit.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3269 on: Yesterday at 04:43:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:39:17 pm
HS2 and crossrail chiefs to asses the budget?
Presumably because they did such an accurate cost assesment on those projects?

Did I see a headline on the express saying Liz truss has struck another great deal?

A whopping deal with our 156th largest export customer Albania. Exports in 2019 were an earth shattering £37 million.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3270 on: Yesterday at 04:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:42:45 pm
An underground roundabout underneath Isle of Man with exits for Liverpool, Scotland and N. Ireland would be fucking cool though, I have to admit.

The NI boys wouldn't have to use fishing boats to get the bikes to the IOM for the TT anymore - Result :thumbup.
Offline Sangria

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3271 on: Yesterday at 04:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 04:42:45 pm
An underground roundabout underneath Isle of Man with exits for Liverpool, Scotland and N. Ireland would be fucking cool though, I have to admit.

Something like the Super Mario World map?
Offline hide5seek

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3272 on: Yesterday at 05:07:22 pm »
Press release
Electrical appliances to be cheaper to run and last longer with new standards
New tighter rules for how much energy white goods like washing machines and fridges use will help save British consumers £75 a year on their energy bills.
------------------------------------------------

Something the EU already said it was doing. Copying them, why? Because if we don't we couldn't sell white goods to the EU.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3273 on: Yesterday at 05:57:37 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 05:07:22 pm
Press release
Electrical appliances to be cheaper to run and last longer with new standards
New tighter rules for how much energy white goods like washing machines and fridges use will help save British consumers £75 a year on their energy bills.
------------------------------------------------

Something the EU already said it was doing. Copying them, why? Because if we don't we couldn't sell white goods to the EU.

The likes of the Heil kicked off like fuck in 2014 over the EU being bastards with rules to ensure Hoovers were made to use smaller motors to reduce both energy consumption and harmful noise levels. :no
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3274 on: Yesterday at 09:10:56 pm »
This is one to keep an eye on

Brexit: Why has UK trade with Germany fallen so dramatically?

There's been a huge fall in trade between the UK and Germany during the first month of the new trading relationship between the UK and the EU.

According to Germany's Federal Statistical Office, imports from the UK in January were down more than 56% compared with the same month in 2020. This is roughly equivalent to 2.1bn euros (£1.8bn) of lost trade.

Exports to the UK were also down 29%.

The Covid effect?
It's not yet clear how much of this is linked directly to the terms of the new EU-UK trade agreement, nor how much of it will turn out to be permanent.

Certainly, the slowdown is not simply about post-Brexit trade rules.

The coronavirus pandemic has played a role in reducing trade flows. German imports worldwide were down nearly 10% year-on-year in January, and exports down 8%.

There is also another issue specific to the UK.

A large amount of stockpiling took place in December, as businesses prepared for possible disruption in advance of Britain leaving the single market and the customs union. So, that meant less trade in January.

However, the change in post-Brexit rules - with substantial barriers to trade emerging between the UK and the EU - had a big part to play.

EU trade with the UK has been falling since the Brexit referendum in 2016, but the German statistics for January 2021 are by far the most dramatic decline seen so far.

French customs figures show imports from the UK in January fell by 20% compared with an average of the previous six months, and exports fell by 13%. That is a comparison which already takes disruption caused by Covid into account.

A fuller picture of trade with the whole of Europe will emerge on Friday, when the UK releases its own official trade figures for January.

Teething problems?
The government insists the disruption to trade in January was temporary.

So, the more important question may be what the figures for February will look like.

Looking further ahead, what will trade look like in a year's time, once businesses have had longer to adjust to the new regime?

"Our management information shows that overall freight volumes between the UK and the EU are back to their normal levels," a government spokesperson said.

"This has been possible thanks to the hard work put in by traders and hauliers to prepare for the end of the transition period."

But freight volumes include empty lorries, and there are far more of them leaving the UK than there used to be. The Cabinet Office has also been criticised by the UK Statistics Authority for using unverifiable data to argue that January was just a blip.

Plenty of people in the import-export sector dispute the government's argument that what we are seeing at the moment are simply "teething problems", which will soon be resolved.

Businesses consulted by the Food and Drink Federation in the second half of February said the volume of goods they have exported to the EU so far this year is down by an average of 44%.

And freight volumes coming in from the Republic of Ireland towards the end of February, for example, were still nearly 50% down on the same period last year.

Long-term forecast
January looks set to be an extreme example, combining the worst effects of post-Brexit trade rules and the Covid pandemic.

But academics from the London School of Economics have forecast that overall UK trade with the EU could fall by about a third over the next decade, under the new trading terms.

It is only a forecast, and forecasts have been proven wrong in the past.

However, if it is anywhere close to being correct, the UK is going to have to do an awful lot of trade elsewhere in the world to try to make up the shortfall.

The government says its focus now is on making sure that any business that is still facing challenges gets the support they need to trade effectively with the EU, and that all businesses benefit from the new free trade agreements being struck around the world.

However, with very small exceptions, those agreements simply mirror deals the UK was already part of when it was a member of the EU.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/56347096
Offline PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3275 on: Today at 07:58:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:43:15 pm
A whopping deal with our 156th largest export customer Albania. Exports in 2019 were an earth shattering £37 million.
Hahahaha. You almost couldnt make this shit up.

I expect in the next month or so ,year on year comparisons on exports can be stripped of covid factors. ( Or possibly the covid effect is lesser this year). So they won't be able to hide behind that.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3276 on: Today at 08:34:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:58:20 am
Hahahaha. You almost couldnt make this shit up.

I expect in the next month or so ,year on year comparisons on exports can be stripped of covid factors. ( Or possibly the covid effect is lesser this year). So they won't be able to hide behind that.

The Express and Daily heil were trumpeting its as its a fantastic deal. The official press release claims it is a staggering £158 million :lmao

As with ALL trade deals they have done, its just a rolled over deal.

The Agreement will also allow the UK and Albania to build on their trading relationship going forward. The preferential trading terms it secures will enable British business to trade as they did before 1 January 2021. Total trade in goods and services between the UK and Albania was worth £158m in 2019. The Agreement also paves the way for increased trade and investment in the future.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-albania-sign-agreement-to-deepen-economic-relationship-and-political-efforts-to-tackle-serious-organised-crime#:~:text=The%20preferential%20trading%20terms%20it,and%20investment%20in%20the%20future.
