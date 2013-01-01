« previous next »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:41:39 AM
I googled "EU tax haven law" and all the top hits came back as debunking Brexit as having anything to do with avoid such legislation, saying such laws already existed in the UK. I have no idea how accurate those reports are, how strict our laws are,or how easy they might be to modify or repeal after leaving the EU, but I imagine there are those on here who can answer that.

As you say, the UK's goal seems largely to circumvent EU regulations, but it's debatable how well we can do that after Brexit.

Anti tax avoidance directive as amended became law for adoption by member states in Jan 2019.  Have to confess Im unsure if said legislation will continue to inform UK national approach post transition.

Being out of the EU means the UK can set its own regulations re public sector procurement activity.
Govt confirms it will withdraw clauses from its Internal Market bill that would have breached (international law) the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement (as per the NI protocol).  Irish PM welcomes this as it protects the GFA.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:51:09 PM
Govt confirms it will withdraw clauses from its Internal Market bill that would have breached (international law) the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement (as per the NI protocol).  Irish PM welcomes this as it protects the GFA.
None of this should ever had happened, Johnson was 100% in the wrong but thankfully he backed down as he never stood a chance reaching any agreement with the EU while he pissed on the agreement he had already signed, how can anyone expect to sign one deal, rip it up and ask them to sign another deal on something else, crazy.
So where back to where we stood in January.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:07:52 PM
Anti tax avoidance directive as amended became law for adoption by member states in Jan 2019.  Have to confess Im unsure if said legislation will continue to inform UK national approach post transition.

Being out of the EU means the UK can set its own regulations re public sector procurement activity.

I think from memory the EU tax avoidance laws were just bringing EU law up to the standards that were already set into UK law anyway, so this one was a red herring.  What happened in Jan 2019 made no difference in the UK, Brexit or not.

Public procurement I'm not sure about.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:20:29 PM
I think from memory the EU tax avoidance laws were just bringing EU law up to the standards that were already set into UK law anyway, so this one was a red herring.  What happened in Jan 2019 made no difference in the UK, Brexit or not.

Public procurement I'm not sure about.
?
No, the EU ATD law was a brilliant idea to close all the loopholes clever tax accountants exploit.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:10:07 PM

So where back to where we stood in January.

What a complete waste of time.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:30:39 PM
What a complete waste of time.
Yep, they shamed this country as well. countries who break international law are quite entitled to tell us to piss off when we start preaching to them for breaking international law.
Wouldn't be surprised if there are a few million gammons out their who voted for Johnsons oven ready deal who are furious with the EU, how the bullied us to back down.
D/heads voted for the deal the EU have said Johnson should honour. they should be praising the EU and tearing into Johnson.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:20:29 PM
I think from memory the EU tax avoidance laws were just bringing EU law up to the standards that were already set into UK law anyway, so this one was a red herring.  What happened in Jan 2019 made no difference in the UK, Brexit or not.

Public procurement I'm not sure about.

Google the Panama papers that were leaked in 2016.  Not saying these were primary drivers of EU legislation but maybe informed it.  Quite a few Tories mentioned in there alongside tax havens in places like the Caymen Islands.  From memory Theresa Mays husband was included.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:25:03 PM
?
No, the EU ATD law was a brilliant idea to close all the loopholes clever tax accountants exploit.



Just had a look around and I think this is what I had been thinking of:

https://fullfact.org/online/brexit-not-concealing-offshore-accounts/

So, for most of ATAD, UK law already met or exceeded the requirements, and there were 2 minor changes required that were implemented into UK law already.

Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:38:45 PM
Google the Panama papers that were leaked in 2016.  Not saying these were primary drivers of EU legislation but maybe informed it.  Quite a few Tories mentioned in there alongside tax havens in places like the Caymen Islands.  From memory Theresa Mays husband was included.

Edit: think the link above addresses this as well.  The anti money laundering directive doesn't cover bank accounts outside the EU anyway so wouldn't have made a difference.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:41:18 PM
Just had a look around and I think this is what I had been thinking of:

https://fullfact.org/online/brexit-not-concealing-offshore-accounts/

So, for most of ATAD, UK law already met or exceeded the requirements, and there were 2 minor changes required that were implemented into UK law already.

Edit: think the link above addresses this as well.  The anti money laundering directive doesn't cover bank accounts outside the EU anyway so wouldn't have made a difference.
Does the UK have any law like this.
If a company was shown to move money about by exploiting a loophole in a tax law then the EUs ATAD gave us the right to hit them with the tax bill they were libel to pay if they had not exploited the loophole, we only had to prove the company took steps to avoid paying tax by exploiting a loophole.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:10:07 PM
None of this should ever had happened, Johnson was 100% in the wrong but thankfully he backed down as he never stood a chance reaching any agreement with the EU while he pissed on the agreement he had already signed, how can anyone expect to sign one deal, rip it up and ask them to sign another deal on something else, crazy.
So where back to where we stood in January.

Grandstanding at its most pointless.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:46:48 PM
Does the UK have any law like this.
If a company was shown to move money about by exploiting a loophole in a tax law then the EUs ATAD gave us the right to hit them with the tax bill they were libel to pay if they had not exploited the loophole, we only had to prove the company took steps to avoid paying tax by exploiting a loophole.

I don't know mate, and I'm not going to spend time reading up on EU or UK tax law.

But from what I can see, what's in ATAD is in UK law now.  So if what you're saying is in ATAD really is in ATAD, then the answer is yes I suppose.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:41:18 PM
Just had a look around and I think this is what I had been thinking of:

https://fullfact.org/online/brexit-not-concealing-offshore-accounts/

So, for most of ATAD, UK law already met or exceeded the requirements, and there were 2 minor changes required that were implemented into UK law already.

Edit: think the link above addresses this as well.  The anti money laundering directive doesn't cover bank accounts outside the EU anyway so wouldn't have made a difference.

Creation of shell companies in havens for TA purposes are captured as per EU legislation too.  Of course for the most (cunning) competent of tax advisers where theres a will theres a way always applies.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:02:41 PM
Creation of shell companies in havens for TA purposes are captured as per EU legislation too.  Of course for the most (cunning) competent of tax advisers where theres a will theres a way always applies.

I would imagine that's in the 'controlled foreign companies' bit of ATAD, which is one of the bits where there were only minor changes compared to existing UK law.

As you say though, the fact that all this stuff is already present in the UK and we've still seen plenty of abuse over the years shows that the tax accountants will always find their way around this stuff anyway.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:57:38 PM
Grandstanding at its most pointless.
Johnson knew exactly what he was signing, the idea he didn't know it would mean border checks at the Irish sea is ridicules. it was pointed out to him publicly, he is surrounded by people who would have told him what the deal meant, to pop up around 6 months later and claim he/they didn't fully understand the deal they signed is absurd.
Dominic Cummings planned this the year before and they would have tried to do the same if Mays deal had passed but as we know it was voted down. it was all about taking us out of the EU first as that was the most important thing to them then ditching the deal once we were out.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:00:18 PM
I don't know mate, and I'm not going to spend time reading up on EU or UK tax law.

But from what I can see, what's in ATAD is in UK law now.  So if what you're saying is in ATAD really is in ATAD, then the answer is yes I suppose.
I know what you mean, I looked into all this ages ago and formed a opinion and I don't fancy going over old ground either.
