Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 51514 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1120 on: November 26, 2020, 08:14:46 AM »
In terms of tax havens the Cayman Islands was one of the locations referenced within the leaked Panama papers a few years back.  Various Tories/spouses were mentioned in said papers.

Of course the anti tax avoidance and money laundering EU legislation would have exposed all that and potentially prevented same continuing.  Hence the drive to leave.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,834
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1121 on: November 26, 2020, 12:40:07 PM »
I somehow can't see how a 'military' consisting of 40 volunteers can keep a foreign power out, should they wish to take one of those islands. Sounds more like they have some sort of private security function. Maybe police would be more useful for that? Or its a job creation scheme.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Euskadi

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • Main Stander
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1122 on: November 26, 2020, 01:28:38 PM »
You do feel concerned about the future of the EU/ECHR when a draconian piece of legislation is hurriedly passed in one of the founding member states... It will be challenged in the European Court of Human Rights no doubt and probably won't see a decision for years to come... Glad to see that people have taken it to the streets. Certain provisions which aren't making headlines include conferring the authorities the power of surveillance via drones... Anyways here are some links below, very sad to see the opportunism coming from governments/corporations across the world...Not surprising mind you. Sorry if this is the wrong thread but I do feel that this sort of thing will be a real challenge to the union. Let's see how the institutions and courts react. Last source goes into more detail re the provisions in the bill.

The Global Security Bill

The bill in question follows Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the politician in charge of Frances domestic security, making the extraordinarily ambitious claim: I had made a promise, that it would no longer be possible to broadcast the images of the police and gendarmes on social media. That promise will be kept.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/24/europe/france-freedom-of-press-law-police-images-controversy-intl/index.html

https://www.connexionfrance.com/index.php/Comment/Opinion/Nabila-Ramdani-French-Global-Security-Bill-is-a-dangerously-bad-idea

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/11/19/macr-n19.html


Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1123 on: November 26, 2020, 01:38:35 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 26, 2020, 12:40:07 PM
I somehow can't see how a 'military' consisting of 40 volunteers can keep a foreign power out, should they wish to take one of those islands. Sounds more like they have some sort of private security function. Maybe police would be more useful for that? Or its a job creation scheme.

Keep nosey journalists out?
Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1124 on: November 26, 2020, 01:43:57 PM »
Quote from: butchersdog on November 25, 2020, 09:22:57 AM
Don't understand the pro brexit lots strange obsession with the fishing industry, which contributes a much smaller amount to the UK economy than say, the arts, which nobody seems to give a shit about during the pandemic.

This may help to understand:

Quote
https://www.scotsman.com/news/environment/five-families-control-33-scottish-fishing-rights-562807

- Five families control 33% of Scottish fishing rights
- a company in Northern Ireland, which holds more than half the nations ...
- etc. etc

I assume most of these big players are Tory donors. Brexit cheerleaders agitating fishery fervour propably do not tell rest of common brexiteers who they actually are supporting. 
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1125 on: November 26, 2020, 02:48:37 PM »
Quote from: stara on November 26, 2020, 01:43:57 PM
This may help to understand:

I assume most of these big players are Tory donors. Brexit cheerleaders agitating fishery fervour propably do not tell rest of common brexiteers who they actually are supporting.

Got to love the industry response that Greenpeace are doing a hatchet piece based on what they the big fishing families got up to in the past.
Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1126 on: November 26, 2020, 06:55:42 PM »
It seems that brand new UK-Japan trade deal is not just a roll-over of existing EU-Japan trade deal. It's a new deal and it's, as Emily Thornberry hammers home, opposite of better ...

https://twitter.com/EmilyThornberry/status/1331920701171888133
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1127 on: November 27, 2020, 06:23:25 PM »
Report on bbc news just now focused on Cornish fishermen.  Fish caught are sold to the EU.  Fishermen are cautiously optimistic a deal will be done, but recognise the UK and their industry is at the cliff edge

12k employees across the UK in the fishing industry.  Bizarre if fishing is the current sticking point as peddled by government.
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1128 on: November 27, 2020, 06:39:59 PM »
Quote from: stara on November 26, 2020, 06:55:42 PM
It seems that brand new UK-Japan trade deal is not just a roll-over of existing EU-Japan trade deal. It's a new deal and it's, as Emily Thornberry hammers home, opposite of better ...

https://twitter.com/EmilyThornberry/status/1331920701171888133
Face on Liz Truss being ripped apart.   ::)
 It was a cert to happen, we are begging countries to roll over the EU deal we have now, many are refusing, others are offering far worse deals as they know were desperate to get deals signed quickly for economic and political reasons, the Tories will try and spin these deals as better deals.
Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1129 on: November 28, 2020, 08:26:18 PM »
Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson dares EU to watch UK 'prosper mightily' without Brexit trade deal.
Quote

ok, boomer.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1130 on: November 28, 2020, 09:02:45 PM »
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1131 on: November 28, 2020, 11:25:40 PM »
Brexit: New ferry freight route opens between France and Ireland

A new freight ferry route linking Ireland and France will open after the end of the Brexit transition period, offering direct and paperless transport between EU countries.

DFDS, a Danish international shipping and logistics company, said Friday that it would start operating sailings on the route between Dunkirk and Rosslare on 2 January 2021.

The company said that the move is expected to reduce companies dependence on the UK land bridge and create new trade opportunities within the EUs single market.

It would allow companies in the EU and Ireland to transport their goods directly [] without the customs formalities and possible waiting times that the end of the Brexit transition period will bring about for road haulage passing through the UK, said Peder Gellert, the companys executive vice-president and head of the ferry division.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/brexit-ferry-route-france-ireland-b1763239.html

Quote
Alexa: sum up the British economy in 2021 in one tweet, joked Martin ONeill, a Senior Lecturer in Political Philosophy at the University of York.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 11:20:59 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 28, 2020, 11:25:40 PM
Brexit: New ferry freight route opens between France and Ireland

A new freight ferry route linking Ireland and France will open after the end of the Brexit transition period, offering “direct and paperless transport between EU countries”.

DFDS, a Danish international shipping and logistics company, said Friday that it would start operating sailings on the route between Dunkirk and Rosslare on 2 January 2021.

The company said that the move is expected to reduce companies’ dependence on the UK land bridge and create new trade opportunities within the EU’s single market.

It would allow companies in the EU and Ireland to “transport their goods directly […] without the customs formalities and possible waiting times that the end of the Brexit transition period will bring about for road haulage passing through the UK,” said Peder Gellert, the company’s executive vice-president and head of the ferry division.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/brexit-ferry-route-france-ireland-b1763239.html
Great news! If only the UK could get in on a sweet deal like that, doing away with needless bureaucracy, no customs checks at borders or tariffs within a large free trade block. Obviously, I'm a fool with my head in the clouds.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 11:53:34 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:20:59 AM
Great news! If only the UK could get in on a sweet deal like that, doing away with needless bureaucracy, no customs checks at borders or tariffs within a large free trade block. Obviously, I'm a fool with I my head in the clouds.

The irony of the route being in the shape of an 'L' for Losers.
Offline Open the fucking pubs

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,264
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 11:56:17 AM »
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/29/fear-and-loathing-in-dover-where-brexit-and-covid-meet

Fear and loathing in Dover, where Brexit and Covid meet

With its fruit-filled orchards, Kent has long prided itself on being the Garden of England. But now there is anger that a couple of rotten apples  the boroughs of Swale and Thanet  have plunged the whole county into tier 3 status when lockdown ends on Wednesday.

Last week, seven Conservative MPs from across Kent wrote to Matt Hancock, the health secretary, to attempt to break the tier system down along district or borough lines. Although Swale has Englands highest Covid infection rate at 530 per 100,000 people, the Tunbridge Wells rate is less than a quarter of that and is below the national average

Hancock rejected the appeal, but in Dover, which has less than half Swales rate, his decision was not welcomed. The tiers brought forth tears.

I cried when I heard the news, said Sandra Malho, the proprietor of La Salle Verte cafe on Cannon Street in the town centre. Standing outside her empty business, she was worried what effect it was going to have on the town in general and on her clientele in particular.

Dover is depressed, she said. The mental health is going down. Most of my customers are old and lonely. We call it a community cafe, somewhere people come to have a smile.

Alan Valentine, a customer, said he had relied on the cafe since his wife died. Its my social life, he said.

Gillian Campbell, a hairdresser, spray tan and nail technician, was also worried about the effect on small businesses like her own. This time of year, Im usually chock-a-block coming up to the party season, she said.

With its famed white cliffs and overlooked by a medieval castle, Dover would seem a handsome, even prosperous town. It is, after all, a major gateway to Europe, thanks to the ferries that dominate its giant harbour. But there are signs of economic hardship and a heavy atmosphere of isolation, compounded by signs of social friction.

Scumbags! barked Lyn Beckett on King Street, in answer to the question of what accounted for Dovers rapid rise in infection  it has gone from 42 to 267 cases per 100,000 in a month.

She was referring, she explained unapologetically, to east Europeans, whom she blamed for the spread. Dover has a relatively small migrant population but several people expressed doubts about foreigners adhering to the rules, including Malho, who is originally from Portugal.

Other Doverians blamed schoolchildren outside school, shopkeepers not enforcing mask-wearing and alcohol drinkers mixing illicitly. Kevin Harris took me into his confidence. Between you and me, he said, it has been done deliberately by China.

Having jokingly advised his wife to watch her language, Becketts husband, Dennis, was mystified as to why Kent should be in tier 3. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire are the only other places in southern England to be placed in the highest tier. They started off closing down Liverpool and these places, he complained, and now theyre closing down Kent. We havent done anything!

The potent mixture of exceptionalism and self-pity, often found at the root of xenophobia, was hard to ignore. Despite, or perhaps because of, being the closest point to continental Europe, Dover voted 62% in favour of leave in the referendum. If you wanted to find a town that embodied the apocryphal newspaper headline Fog in Channel, continent cut off, Dover wouldnt be a bad place to start.

Although a no-deal Brexit would lead to an estimated 2% shrinking in an already battered economy, few people expressed any reservations about that outcome.

But Dover can also feel itself to be apart from the rest of the UK. Its not much of a tourist destination, but somewhere people pass through on their way to somewhere else. Its an arrangement that appears to breed resentment and relief in equal measure.

Scientific evidence shows that areas next to those with a high Covid rate will see an increase in their own rates. But some still believe Dover could have been protected and saved from the harshest restrictions.

I feel there was an opportunity to create a barrier between Thanet and Medway and then leave the south and west of Kent open, said John Harrington, a semi-retired business adviser. Harrington advises on business survival, and he was understandably concerned that tier 3 might finish off some of them. However, he didnt see the approaching threat of a no-deal Brexit as anything to worry about. Like other locals he conveyed the impression that all such macroeconomic issues bypassed Dover, as if they came off the ferries and went straight through to the M2 or M20.

Erika Voiss, an inhabitant of some 25 years and originally from Germany, thought many of her fellow townspeople were dreading the lorry tailbacks and gridlock that Brexit was expected to unleash. But they dont regret the decision, she said, because it wasnt a rational decision. It was emotional.

The most evident emotion in Dover was anxious resignation, as if readied for a bleak winter. What was called for, argued Harrington, was some positive government PR. He thought there was too much talk about the Treasurys deficit as a result of the pandemic and not nearly enough about the benefit of not paying money to Europe.

I know the number on the bus was wrong but it must be a number that somebody knows, he said.

Perhaps someone does know, though whatever the number is, it wont begin to fill the vast hole in the governments coffers. But then again  there might be blue pigs over the white cliffs of Dover  tomorrow, just you wait and see.





Not going to get much sympathy given what they voted I think..
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,081
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 12:27:10 PM »
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 12:57:22 PM »
Yeah it makes it difficult to sympathise with that part of the country when they spout attitudes like this:

Quote
They started off closing down Liverpool and these places, he complained, and now theyre closing down Kent. We havent done anything!

As if we had it coming but there´s no way they would sink to our depths of depraved "Covid-spreading" behaviour (i.e. Needing to put food on the table for many)

Of course not everyone is like that, and even those who are don´t deserve this clusterfuck, but fucking hell have some self-awareness.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:55:20 PM by Indomitable_Carp »
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 01:23:04 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:57:22 PM
Yeah it makes it difficult to sympathise with that part of the country when they spout attitudes like this:

As if we had it coming but there´s no way they would sink to our depths of depraved "Covid-spreading" behaviour (i.e. Needing to put food on the table for many)

Of course not everyone is like that, and even those who aren´t don´t deserve this clusterfuck, but fucking hell have some self-awareness.

Having seen the wealth of such areas along the South coast, due in no small measure to the proximity of the continent, the shitty self pitying xenophobes who voted for Brexit deserve no sympathy at all.
That last one summed up their absolute stupidity talking about the savings from Brexit. I bet they all love a trip to Calais to the hyper market, to buy the cheap booze and baccy.
Little Englander gobshites who think it all somehow the fault of Norveners or Foreigners
Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 01:49:07 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:23:04 PM
Having seen the wealth of such areas along the South coast, due in no small measure to the proximity of the continent, the shitty self pitying xenophobes who voted for Brexit deserve no sympathy at all.
That last one summed up their absolute stupidity talking about the savings from Brexit. I bet they all love a trip to Calais to the hyper market, to buy the cheap booze and baccy.
Little Englander gobshites who think it all somehow the fault of Norveners or Foreigners

I'm in Folkestone - the attitudes as per the article are unfortunately common-place amongst people across the area.

It's fucking bonkers.
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 02:33:30 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 01:49:07 PM
I'm in Folkestone - the attitudes as per the article are unfortunately common-place amongst people across the area.

It's fucking bonkers.

I know sometimes you see what you want to see, but the times Ive been South of the Thames, I have always had the impression that the areas there are wealthier than up here.
I know we have some expensive parts of the region, but there seem to be a lot of wealth. I recall staying in a hotel on the outskirts of Southampton due to work, at the same time a high school prom was on. The money these kids were spending on just getting there (fleets of monster trucks and vintage VW campers) was mind boggling. The waitress serving our meal told us that the previous year one kid arrived by helicopter. This was no posh public school just a state high school.
That suggests money
Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 03:32:39 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:33:30 PM
I know sometimes you see what you want to see, but the times Ive been South of the Thames, I have always had the impression that the areas there are wealthier than up here.
I know we have some expensive parts of the region, but there seem to be a lot of wealth. I recall staying in a hotel on the outskirts of Southampton due to work, at the same time a high school prom was on. The money these kids were spending on just getting there (fleets of monster trucks and vintage VW campers) was mind boggling. The waitress serving our meal told us that the previous year one kid arrived by helicopter. This was no posh public school just a state high school.
That suggests money

Of course it does - and yet there are parts of Kent in which there are wards which are amongst the very poorest in Western Europe - I always see Kent as a microscom of England as a whole - yes there are parts of the county which are beyond wealthy - but there are some - and Swale and Thanet are home to such places - where the poverty should keep those in government awake at night.

Its the old adage of the rich bastards in power persuading those on an average wage to be more angry and irate at those on benefits instead of their paymasters.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,081
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 04:20:02 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:33:30 PM
I know sometimes you see what you want to see, but the times Ive been South of the Thames, I have always had the impression that the areas there are wealthier than up here.
I know we have some expensive parts of the region, but there seem to be a lot of wealth. I recall staying in a hotel on the outskirts of Southampton due to work, at the same time a high school prom was on. The money these kids were spending on just getting there (fleets of monster trucks and vintage VW campers) was mind boggling. The waitress serving our meal told us that the previous year one kid arrived by helicopter. This was no posh public school just a state high school.
That suggests money

There are rich and poor areas all over the UK mate, not just north of the Thames.

I'm in Dorset, which has some of the richest parts of the world in, but also has some of the most deprived parts of the country.  Similar to what Commie Bubble has just posted - there are stark contrasts like this all across the South.
Offline Open the fucking pubs

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,264
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 04:25:03 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:20:02 PM
There are rich and poor areas all over the UK mate, not just north of the Thames.

I'm in Dorset, which has some of the richest parts of the world in, but also has some of the most deprived parts of the country.  Similar to what Commie Bubble has just posted - there are stark contrasts like this all across the South.

Offline drmick

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,631
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 06:13:36 PM »
Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 08:43:19 PM »
Will Starmer stick to the six tests he said Labour would judge a Brexit deal by?

1. Does it ensure a strong and collaborative future relationship with the EU?
2. Does it deliver the exact same benefits as we currently have as members of the
Single Market and Customs Union?
3. Does it ensure the fair management of migration in the interests of the economy and
communities?
4. Does it defend rights and protections and prevent a race to the bottom?
5. Does it protect national security and our capacity to tackle cross-border crime?
6. Does it deliver for all regions and nations of the UK?

https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-speech-at-chatham-house-what-next/

It's a definite no to at least 2 and 6, whatever is negotiated.
Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 09:05:06 AM »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs on Yesterday at 11:56:17 AM
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/29/fear-and-loathing-in-dover-where-brexit-and-covid-meet

Scumbags! barked Lyn Beckett on King Street, in answer to the question of what accounted for Dovers rapid rise in infection  it has gone from 42 to 267 cases per 100,000 in a month.

She was referring, she explained unapologetically, to east Europeans, whom she blamed for the spread. Dover has a relatively small migrant population but several people expressed doubts about foreigners adhering to the rules, including Malho, who is originally from Portugal.
Good grief.  Maybe she was always a horrendous big gob but it's hard not to believe that her views will have been validated (in her mind, at least) by the Brexit campaign and ensuing leave majority.  What a way to live you life and what a household it must be with her and the equally charming Dennis spouting off about foreigners and northerners.
Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 11:09:56 AM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 03:32:39 PM
Of course it does - and yet there are parts of Kent in which there are wards which are amongst the very poorest in Western Europe - I always see Kent as a microscom of England as a whole - yes there are parts of the county which are beyond wealthy - but there are some - and Swale and Thanet are home to such places - where the poverty should keep those in government awake at night.

Its the old adage of the rich bastards in power persuading those on an average wage to be more angry and irate at those on benefits instead of their paymasters.

I stopped in Maidstone on the way home from the Eurotunnel last year and was quite shocked how deprived some of it seemed, not what I was expecting. Will no doubt be affluent areas and deprived ones down there, just as there are in other places.
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 11:37:34 AM »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 11:09:56 AM
I stopped in Maidstone on the way home from the Eurotunnel last year and was quite shocked how deprived some of it seemed, not what I was expecting. Will no doubt be affluent areas and deprived ones down there, just as there are in other places.

Maidstone is the nice bit ;D

In all seriousness though, I don't know what it's like in the rest of the country but what gets me about London and the South East is how close the really poor areas are to the really rich ones.  For example, Thanet is one of the most deprived areas in the country, but if you walk along the coast there you go through a private gated community full of multi million pound houses.  You see it really obviously in London if you go to Canary Wharf and walk for 5 minutes in any direction.  Or you get places like Pimlico next door to Brixton.

Maybe it's the same everywhere but it just seems really stark here.
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 12:35:58 PM »
It is especially stark in london.
I still don't understand how people can live in extreme poverty and look at the likes of the gated communities yet equate or blame their poverty on even more desperate foreigners.
I knew that I'd had no pay rise for nearly a decade because the country was paying the debts of bankers gambling with the markets and protecting the assets of the super rich not because of the poor people coming here fleeing war, poverty and climate change.
Is it because we are programmed from an early age at school etc to be subservient and consider the wealthy as our betters?
A posh accent and a bit of latin and it appears your average englishman goes full-on subservient.
I remember going nuts at my 8 year old's school for having him pick litter to "clean for the queen."
I've no objection to him picking litter, it was doing for that privileged old hag that wound me up.
Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,348
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 01:15:11 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:37:34 AM
Maidstone is the nice bit ;D

In all seriousness though, I don't know what it's like in the rest of the country but what gets me about London and the South East is how close the really poor areas are to the really rich ones.  For example, Thanet is one of the most deprived areas in the country, but if you walk along the coast there you go through a private gated community full of multi million pound houses.  You see it really obviously in London if you go to Canary Wharf and walk for 5 minutes in any direction.  Or you get places like Pimlico next door to Brixton.

Maybe it's the same everywhere but it just seems really stark here.

Here in Folkestone, there are examples of properties going for in excess of half a million opposite properties which are where some of the town's poorest live - alas a very wide main road separating them but its there.

Its just absurd. And with more and more people moving from the city down to here - that wealth gap is just going to increase.
Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 01:22:14 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:37:34 AM
Maidstone is the nice bit ;D

In all seriousness though, I don't know what it's like in the rest of the country but what gets me about London and the South East is how close the really poor areas are to the really rich ones.  For example, Thanet is one of the most deprived areas in the country, but if you walk along the coast there you go through a private gated community full of multi million pound houses.  You see it really obviously in London if you go to Canary Wharf and walk for 5 minutes in any direction.  Or you get places like Pimlico next door to Brixton.

Maybe it's the same everywhere but it just seems really stark here.
Reminded me of this article:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-45257901

I'd also expect the majority of those living on the affluent side are thinking about how they can be rid of those on the poor side.  Certainly in London the prevailing attitude is that gentrification and squeezing poor people *anywhere* else is the way to go.
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 01:43:35 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:22:14 PM
Reminded me of this article:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-45257901

I'd also expect the majority of those living on the affluent side are thinking about how they can be rid of those on the poor side.  Certainly in London the prevailing attitude is that gentrification and squeezing poor people *anywhere* else is the way to go.

Yeah that gentrification trend is spreading outwards from London.  Especially along the old seaside towns where tourism died out and nothing replaced it, people are moving down from London like Bobbie said trying to turn places like Margate into a new version of Brighton.  The only problem is all these poor people making the place look untidy.

My other half used to do social work in those areas and she had some stories to tell about the ways people had to live.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 02:19:45 PM »
For anyone watching Uk news channels, ie Bbc, sky, etc, the focus is on fishing re the negotiations.  However the European news channels focus on the true stumbling bloc, which is state aid.  Prob wont be a surprise to folk on here, but if Joe Bloggs public still has any interest in Brexit then the reasonable perception is that its all about the unreasonable EU wanting our fish.
Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 04:14:28 PM »
From Alistair Campbell

Quote
There are so many reasons not to vote for a Johnson deal that it is hard to know where to start. As good a place as any is to look at the arguments being made by those who think they should.

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/labour-boris-johnson-brexit-deal-b1763806.html
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 04:55:39 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:14:28 PM
From Alistair Campbell

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/labour-boris-johnson-brexit-deal-b1763806.html
Some good points, we all have our own opinions on what's happening and how Labour should react.
We shouldn't be discussing a hard Brexit right now, the situation has changed dramatically since Covid hit us.. the responsible thing to do is to have a extension for at least 4 months. call it a Covid extension if they want but am certain the vast majority of people will understand after the year we have had.
If I was Starmer I would tell Johnson he created this situation and he has to own it,
This deal will not stop chaos at our borders, the Tories tell us this will be temporary, a few weeks they say. it will be permanent.
The Tories promised us better trade deals, we knew it was untrue in 2016 we now know this is a fact as this is exactly what has happened, the Japan deal they tell us is far better than the deal we had as members of the EU is far worse, we can expect this to happen many more times in the future.
Labour want's no part in you deceiving the public. we intend to abstain as we can't stop you from taking this country down this disastrous path.

Will the Tories call us all the names under the sun? of course they will so will many voters but there is not going to be a election for years, what people think now makes no difference.
what they think of Johnsons Brexit in years to come is what matters. Labour signing it off will be a big mistake, I can just see Johnson pointing his finger at Starmer shouting he is criticizing us now but he backed this deal in 2019.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:57:36 PM by oldfordie »
