Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,787
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1040 on: Today at 03:41:10 PM
Please let it be true. It will be the biggest Brexit casualty.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,112
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1041 on: Today at 03:44:49 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:41:10 PM
Please let it be true. It will be the biggest Brexit casualty.

I've got all my fingers crossed that it is!
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1042 on: Today at 03:53:44 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:33:41 PM
Nah. The average Nissan employee will be at the gates watching the lorries taking away the equipment, heading off for The Continent, and they'll be saying, they'll be back - Nissan need us more than we need them.

Seriously, though. I wonder what there reaction will be? Continual denial? Stunned silence? Anger? And, of course, it is not just Nissan employees. This is what I have never understood about the politicians pushing for Brexit. Sure - many of them are thick and actually believe Brexit is a good thing. But many fully understand the inevitable consequences but seem unconcerned about the coming backlash. It will be fascinating to watch.
I don't think they understand how global companies operate, they keep saying Nissan will never get a workforce as good as Sunderland as one of the reasons for not leaving.
Fords walked away from Halewood when we were the best plant in the world for quality and production output, that's not something am making up or just my opinion, we were awarded Q1 which is the top award given you can get. Fords walked away because we never fit into their global strategy so the idea Nissan will stay because Sunderland is special is ridicules.
I doubt if Nissan will walk away straight away, am not even certain they will announce closure for a year or so. I expect them to do what car companies always do, chop a shift, up production in other plants if possible,if Nissan workers still cant see the writing on the wall then they are really thick but I would think the Unions will be spelling out the situation by then, I wouldn't be surprised if they went from they will never close this plant to fighting to keep the plant open within a few years. this could be way off of course Nissan may well announce closure if the situation next year shows the plant cant operate as it is and remain viable.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,112
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1043 on: Today at 03:58:22 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:53:44 PM


Two of my family worked for Ford in Dagenham - they only make engines now, employing 2,000 people.  Once upon a time there were 40k people who worked there.
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,216
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1044 on: Today at 04:02:11 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:11:26 PM
Maybe the penny might drop next year when the car lines have to stop for hours because they've run out of parts, thousands of workers sat on their backside waiting for another truck load of parts to come into the factory, working hand to mouth. not much point in investing a fortune to have the best equipment if the production lines can't run.

I wonder how Vauxhalls and JLR will fare. I heard rumours of a long shutdown at JLR over Christmas. I also heard one that a couple of large firms are refreshing their van fleets now before import tariffs bite.
The sheer stupidity of this whole Brexit clusterfuck proves that this country is in thrall to a posh voice and a striped suit. Steve Baker is the latest to show how incredibly thick he is, by threatening to take his case that the government are overstepping the mark with their restrictions, to the ECHR. The same one he wants scrapped. The same court who he accuses of interfering with our sovereignty

For years people have assumed that MPs are somehow intelligent, especially as many went to Oxbridge. What we are seeing is proof that wealth can get the idiot sons of the establishment a nice safe Tory seat. Bone, Cash, Fabricant, Francois, Baker, Davis. All thick as public school custard, yet seemingly get selected for their xenophobia, English exceptionalism, and hatred of the working class.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1045 on: Today at 04:44:37 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:02:11 PM
I wonder how Vauxhalls and JLR will fare. I heard rumours of a long shutdown at JLR over Christmas. I also heard one that a couple of large firms are refreshing their van fleets now before import tariffs bite.
The sheer stupidity of this whole Brexit clusterfuck proves that this country is in thrall to a posh voice and a striped suit. Steve Baker is the latest to show how incredibly thick he is, by threatening to take his case that the government are overstepping the mark with their restrictions, to the ECHR. The same one he wants scrapped. The same court who he accuses of interfering with our sovereignty

For years people have assumed that MPs are somehow intelligent, especially as many went to Oxbridge. What we are seeing is proof that wealth can get the idiot sons of the establishment a nice safe Tory seat. Bone, Cash, Fabricant, Francois, Baker, Davis. All thick as public school custard, yet seemingly get selected for their xenophobia, English exceptionalism, and hatred of the working class.
Adds up about JLR extending xmas break as they did the same when we looked like leaving the EU, think it must have been March last year. they will watch the s,, hit the fan and hope things improve by the time the plant goes back to work.
It was awful watching these sickening politicians being cheered and applauded when speaking absolute bull.. to them. it proved to me just how little respect the Tory MPs have for voters in this country.
Not only did they win their support they got them to turn on many of the decent brave competent MPs over the next few years. arguments ive had over this. Johnson and others are all lying to you. Answer, all politicians lie.  Johnson and others don't give a s,, about you, they are going to earn a fortune from Brexit, it will be a disaster for the country but they don't give a s,, about this country only themselves.
Answer, all politicians are only in it for themselves.  all this does is give a free pass to these posh charlatan MPs to lie with impunity.
I can't blame people for being cynical when it comes to politics but I doubt if they realize, the right wing have made them direct their cynicism at the decent politicians who actually do and did care what happens to them and the country.
2016-19
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,828
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1046 on: Today at 04:51:05 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:33:41 PM
Nah. The average Nissan employee will be at the gates watching the lorries taking away the equipment, heading off for The Continent, and they'll be saying, they'll be back - Nissan need us more than we need them.

Seriously, though. I wonder what their reaction will be? Continual denial? Stunned silence? Anger? And, of course, it is not just Nissan employees. This is what I have never understood about the politicians pushing for Brexit. Sure - many of them are thick and actually believe Brexit is a good thing. But many fully understand the inevitable consequences but seem unconcerned about the coming backlash. It will be fascinating to watch.

They will both blame the EU for Brexit and the UK government for allowing this to happen and never standing up for them. And then they'll vote for whatever Frottage's new party is to "put two fingers up to the elite".
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,221
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1047 on: Today at 05:54:16 PM
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 11:12:39 PM
"Nissan to close Sunderland plant."

According to the leading Auto trade journal 'Automobilwoche' reporting a Nissan manager.

"Nissan plans to close its Sunderland plant....A decision has been made and its not favourable for the UK".

https://twitter.com/nicktolhurst/status/1330868969243357184

Oh dear, how sad, never mind.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,732
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1048 on: Today at 05:56:23 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:33:41 PM
Nah. The average Nissan employee will be at the gates watching the lorries taking away the equipment, heading off for The Continent, and they'll be saying, they'll be back - Nissan need us more than we need them.

Seriously, though. I wonder what their reaction will be? Continual denial? Stunned silence? Anger? And, of course, it is not just Nissan employees. This is what I have never understood about the politicians pushing for Brexit. Sure - many of them are thick and actually believe Brexit is a good thing. But many fully understand the inevitable consequences but seem unconcerned about the coming backlash. It will be fascinating to watch.

MPs generally don't have a level of understanding, especially complex issues such as Brexit, that's why they apparently had basic 101 training on the Customs Union did they not? I mentioned previously that you should have some level of competence or qualifications as an MP, especially when youre basically the boss of Trade, Health, Education etc.

The votes at Parliament to push through Brexit were partisan and most of them probably think they're doing it to uphold Democracy and the 'will of the people'. Obviously when the shit starts hitting the fan, they will all hide behind nasty EU, awful negotiation tactics or hide into obscurity
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1049 on: Today at 06:13:53 PM
Think it was this time last year analysis estimated a no-deal Brexit would cost circa 800k jobs directly or indirectly involved in the motor industry. 
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,441
  • Justice.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1050 on: Today at 07:09:54 PM
Quote
Queues of trucks stretching for five miles unexpectedly built up in Kent on Tuesday after the French started a trial of post-Brexit checks.

Lorries on their way across the English channel were forced to stop in long lines up to junction 11 on the M20 as they tried to approach the Eurotunnel entrance just outside Folkestone and the Port of Dover.

The queues give a glimpse of things to come in January whether a deal is reached or not with the government last month warning of queues of 7,000 lorries on the main motorway routes to both Eurotunnel and Dover ferries in the worst-case scenario...

...A spokesman for Highways England said they had been told a new trial software for border checks, with all HGVs been checked from 6am until 3pm, was responsible for the delay. On a conference call chaired by Kent Police at 16.00 we were informed that the trial has now finished and traffic is now free flowing within the port. The queue of HGVs is backed up to around M20 J11, but we expect this to start to ease given the trial is no longer operational, said the spokesman. Eurotunnel and Port of Dover was also on the call.

The controls require truck drivers to provide passports, and are asked about proof of means, their destination and length of stay which can last up to 70 seconds per passenger.

After January truck drivers, will also face additional delays for checks on food, drink and agricultural products and customs in both directions.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/nov/24/trial-of-brexit-border-checks-causes-five-mile-lorry-queues-in-kent

Still, all the fish will have blue passports and that's what is important.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,787
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1051 on: Today at 07:16:24 PM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:56:23 PM
MPs generally don't have a level of understanding, especially complex issues such as Brexit, that's why they apparently had basic 101 training on the Customs Union did they not? I mentioned previously that you should have some level of competence or qualifications as an MP, especially when youre basically the boss of Trade, Health, Education etc.

The votes at Parliament to push through Brexit were partisan and most of them probably think they're doing it to uphold Democracy and the 'will of the people'. Obviously when the shit starts hitting the fan, they will all hide behind nasty EU, awful negotiation tactics or hide into obscurity

Yep. They get paid £80k which is a very high wage yet they had to be trained on the basics of the customs union. Laughable.

Ken Clarke did say this was probably the worst parliament he had ever been a part of and he was not wrong. That indicative vote thing by Oliver Letwin was the clearest illustration of how dog shit and dumb the vast majority of MP’s were.
stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1052 on: Today at 07:23:36 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:09:54 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/nov/24/trial-of-brexit-border-checks-causes-five-mile-lorry-queues-in-kent

Still, all the fish will have blue passports and that's what is important.

... and portaloos down Kent motorway.
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,441
  • Justice.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1053 on: Today at 07:47:51 PM
Quote from: stara on Today at 07:23:36 PM
... and portaloos down Kent motorway.

Can add to the fun of that too. This is the French system being trialled. It works. For them. Has done for months. It's 24th November and the British system isn't close to being tested yet. On its own or in conjunction with the French.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,964
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1054 on: Today at 07:56:36 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:09:54 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/nov/24/trial-of-brexit-border-checks-causes-five-mile-lorry-queues-in-kent

Still, all the fish will have blue passports and that's what is important.

And that was just a 9 hour trial.

This is going to make those years we dicked around with daylight saving time look like a cakewalk.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1055 on: Today at 07:56:43 PM
Pretty certain EU will have been preparing for a no-deal for ages, given theyd have clocked early on the state of the jokers on the other side of the table.  Itll still be painful for EU, but 10x worse for UK.  But itll be ok, Johnson et al will come up with a crap slogan. 

Think therell be some sort of half assed deal plucked out, esp given the change in the US political landscape.  But government may still mess that up and default to a no deal.
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,441
  • Justice.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1056 on: Today at 08:02:16 PM
Dr. Anna Jerzewska, who gets called in to give expert evidence to MPs on customs and trade, on why the queues today are the small part of the problem: https://twitter.com/AnnaJerzewska/status/1331317207285063680

Quote
Come Jan[uary] UK companies, hauliers, customs and logistics specialists will find themselves in a new environment, unprepared, with processes and procedures untested and written literally days before - and that's if we don't have a deal.

If we have a deal - we'll all be spending our Christmas reading through 1,500 pages trying to understand what is and what isn't included before finally coming to the conclusion that it doesn't make things any simpler.

So no, the queues on M20 today really aren't what we should be worried about.

"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,964
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1057 on: Today at 08:03:35 PM
The EU know so many people are going to suffer over this because Tories gotta powertrip.  And they can't do a damned thing.

Can we ask the Biden Administration to enforce a regime change please?  (Ahh, hell, who am I kidding?  Setting up right wing dictatorships is kind of America's thing...)
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1058 on: Today at 09:00:04 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:41:10 PM
Please let it be true. It will be the biggest Brexit casualty.

Are you really hoping for people to lose their jobs?
This club is greater than any one player.

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,787
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1059 on: Today at 09:04:33 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:00:04 PM
Are you really hoping for people to lose their jobs?

I want Brexit to be an utter disaster. If Sunderlands Nissan plant needs to shut for the disaster to be plain and clear, then so be it.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,221
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1060 on: Today at 09:11:29 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:00:04 PM
Are you really hoping for people to lose their jobs?

It's what they voted for. I've been told hundreds of times that Brexiters "Knew EXACTLY what they voted for"

I think it would be churlish to have a go at people that deliberately voted to lose their jobs and plunge their entire area into poverty and turmoil.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,216
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1061 on: Today at 10:09:36 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:44:37 PM
Adds up about JLR extending xmas break as they did the same when we looked like leaving the EU, think it must have been March last year. they will watch the s,, hit the fan and hope things improve by the time the plant goes back to work.
It was awful watching these sickening politicians being cheered and applauded when speaking absolute bull.. to them. it proved to me just how little respect the Tory MPs have for voters in this country.
Not only did they win their support they got them to turn on many of the decent brave competent MPs over the next few years. arguments ive had over this. Johnson and others are all lying to you. Answer, all politicians lie.  Johnson and others don't give a s,, about you, they are going to earn a fortune from Brexit, it will be a disaster for the country but they don't give a s,, about this country only themselves.
Answer, all politicians are only in it for themselves.  all this does is give a free pass to these posh charlatan MPs to lie with impunity.
I can't blame people for being cynical when it comes to politics but I doubt if they realize, the right wing have made them direct their cynicism at the decent politicians who actually do and did care what happens to them and the country.
2016-19

The line they are all as bad as each other is pure bullshit designed to drag the discourse into the gutter where the likes of Johnson Mogg etc do their business
Its a smokescreen
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1062 on: Today at 10:24:51 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:04:33 PM
I want Brexit to be an utter disaster. If Sunderlands Nissan plant needs to shut for the disaster to be plain and clear, then so be it.
Whilst there's a bitter irony to Sunderland being the epicentre of Brexit (in terms of the results night) and then getting royally shafted by Brexit, I really hope the Nissan plant stays open.  My parents moved away from Liverpool in the early 80s because of lack of employment opportunities and I've heard plenty of stories of how grim it was.  We shouldn't wish that on anyone.

We should also remember two things:
- 39% of voters in Sunderland voted to remain in the EU.
- People were fed a pack of lies by Vote Leave, UKIP and half the Tory party in the build up to the referendum.  Maybe they were silly to lap it up but losing your livelihoods and homes because of being exploited by unscrupulous tossers like Farage and Rees-Mogg is a bit brutal.

The Vote Leave liars will also just blame Nissan leaving on everything but Brexit.

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,787
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1063 on: Today at 10:46:57 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:24:51 PM
Whilst there's a bitter irony to Sunderland being the epicentre of Brexit (in terms of the results night) and then getting royally shafted by Brexit, I really hope the Nissan plant stays open.  My parents moved away from Liverpool in the early 80s because of lack of employment opportunities and I've heard plenty of stories of how grim it was.  We shouldn't wish that on anyone.

We should also remember two things:
- 39% of voters in Sunderland voted to remain in the EU.
- People were fed a pack of lies by Vote Leave, UKIP and half the Tory party in the build up to the referendum.  Maybe they were silly to lap it up but losing your livelihoods and homes because of being exploited by unscrupulous tossers like Farage and Rees-Mogg is a bit brutal.

The Vote Leave liars will also just blame Nissan leaving on everything but Brexit.



This was down to a completely voluntary choice based on some mad belief of racism, xenophobia and British nostalgia. They had a choice, they were warned but chose to take away the rights of millions of people to rewind the clock.

As for that plant itself, whilst we will never know, plenty of anecdotes in the press seem to indicate that the vast majority of workers there voted for Brexit.

Also that plant is the bellwether for Brexit and its ultimate outcome. If it remains, then the Brexiteers will claim victory. If it goes, whoever they blame, Brexit will have a massive tombstone over it and that will be Sunderland.
Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1064 on: Today at 11:01:20 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:00:04 PM
Are you really hoping for people to lose their jobs?

Yes. Its karma calling for the xenophobic morons who voted for this shitshow. Have had enough of us having to take the moral high road.

We didn't murder anyone.

Fuck them and any other small minded muppet who voted for it.
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

L4Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1065 on: Today at 11:02:52 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:00:04 PM
Are you really hoping for people to lose their jobs?

easy to do when you're a wealthy landlord I guess.

Personally I blame the bastards that sold them the lies rather than those that bought them.
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,441
  • Justice.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1066 on: Today at 11:14:49 PM
Lisa Nandy was one of those union reps asked to go and chat with the workers before the referendum. Nissan management had already told them that there was a fair chance they'd be unemployed once things had worked through if it happened. They told her they knew that but they were going to vote for it anyway because this time the politicians would listen to them and do what they said. I kind of lean to KH's view of actions having consequences and that needing to be seen. Not sure it'll do much good for a generation or two but so it goes.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,221
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1067 on: Today at 11:28:40 PM
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 11:02:52 PM
easy to do when you're a wealthy landlord I guess.

Personally I blame the bastards that sold them the lies rather than those that bought them.

Won't someone think of the racist, xenophobic shitbags :(
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,122
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1068 on: Today at 11:37:51 PM
I think we should all be careful abut this, there are conflicting reports about it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
