Nah. The average Nissan employee will be at the gates watching the lorries taking away the equipment, heading off for The Continent, and they'll be saying, they'll be back - Nissan need us more than we need them.



Seriously, though. I wonder what there reaction will be? Continual denial? Stunned silence? Anger? And, of course, it is not just Nissan employees. This is what I have never understood about the politicians pushing for Brexit. Sure - many of them are thick and actually believe Brexit is a good thing. But many fully understand the inevitable consequences but seem unconcerned about the coming backlash. It will be fascinating to watch.



I don't think they understand how global companies operate, they keep saying Nissan will never get a workforce as good as Sunderland as one of the reasons for not leaving.Fords walked away from Halewood when we were the best plant in the world for quality and production output, that's not something am making up or just my opinion, we were awarded Q1 which is the top award given you can get. Fords walked away because we never fit into their global strategy so the idea Nissan will stay because Sunderland is special is ridicules.I doubt if Nissan will walk away straight away, am not even certain they will announce closure for a year or so. I expect them to do what car companies always do, chop a shift, up production in other plants if possible,if Nissan workers still cant see the writing on the wall then they are really thick but I would think the Unions will be spelling out the situation by then, I wouldn't be surprised if they went from they will never close this plant to fighting to keep the plant open within a few years. this could be way off of course Nissan may well announce closure if the situation next year shows the plant cant operate as it is and remain viable.