Nobody putting it past the Tories to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory:A trade and security agreement with Britain is close to being finalised but the risk remains of an accidental no-deal Brexit in six weeks, with gaps on the contentious issues only slowly shrinking, EU ambassadors have been told.With Michel Barnier in self-isolation after an EU negotiator tested positive for coronavirus, the talks will be conducted almost entirely online over the next few days.The European commissions most senior official, Ilze Juhansone, told representatives of the 27 member states in Brussels that the majority of the 11 key negotiation issues now had joint legal texts with fewer and fewer outstanding points.The familiar problems of EU access to UK fishing waters and the design of a mechanism to ensure neither side can distort trade through undercutting standards remained unresolved but the differences were being gradually bridged, sources said.The European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, also offered fresh cause for optimism. She said: After difficult weeks with very, very slow progress now we have seen in the last days better progress, more movement on important files. This is good.Within the frame of the level playing field progress for example has been made on the question of state aid, but there are still quite some metres to the finish line so theres still a lot of work to do.Where the timelines are concerned time pressure is high without any question at the moment. Good is that before that legal text was on the table so theres a lot to work on, because there is now substance where you can go through line by line word for word.The whole team is engaged and working tirelessly day and night to reach the natural deadline we have to be done by the end of the year.The UKs insistence that it needs to be able to set its own environmental, labour and social standards without any prior approval remains difficult.The details of the treatys dispute resolution system is also proving hard to thrash out, with the UK wanting fisheries to be outside any sanctions regime.An EU diplomat said: There is tangible progress on a number of areas while gaps are only slowly shrinking on core issues like level playing field, governance and fisheries.Growing concern that the negotiation process does not proceed quickly enough to ensure the ratification of a possible agreement until the end-of-the-year deadline.