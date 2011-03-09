« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 44837 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1000 on: November 18, 2020, 03:31:48 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 18, 2020, 03:15:01 PM
saw a headline on the Daily Heil yesterday, something along the lines of, "Stop bullying us, EU, or we walk away!"

I mean, exactly what kind of a threat is that?  We have absolutely no leverage or bargaining power.  By this point they will be glad to be rid of us.
How can the EU bully us when we hold all the cards, when they need us more than we need them.
As you say we don't sit across the table as equals now as we don't have the bargaining power, we can expect all the big trading nations to make demands, we all know some of the US demands, drop our food standards if you want a deal, India wants us to allow more immigration if we want a deal.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1001 on: November 18, 2020, 03:37:12 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 18, 2020, 03:31:48 PM
How can the EU bully us when we hold all the cards, when they need us more than we need them.
As you say we don't sit across the table as equals now as we don't have the bargaining power, we can expect all the big trading nations to make demands, we all know some of the US demands, drop our food standards if you want a deal, India wants us to allow more immigration if we want a deal.

It's like a game of poker where one side has put down a pair of twos and you've put down three aces, but they're threatening to kick the table over if you don't let them draw another card because they might get a flush.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1002 on: November 18, 2020, 04:23:36 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on October 19, 2020, 09:44:48 PM
They've been saying it for months:

Nissan warns Sunderland factory unsustainable after Brexit without EU trade deal

If no trade deal is reached, cars made in the UK and exported to the EU would be subject to a 10 per cent tariff

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/nissan-sunderland-plant-brexit-trade-deal-uk-eu-a9545851.html

Nissan reiterating this today.

Quote
TOKYO (Reuters) - Any final exit by Britain from the European Union that worsens business conditions through increased tariffs would threaten the sustainability of Nissan Motor Co's 7201.T UK operations, the Japanese car maker's chief operating officer cautioned.

Nissan, which employs 7,000 people at Britains biggest auto plant in the northeastern city of Sunderland called in June for an orderly balanced Brexit.

But the latest warning comes as the EU cautions Britain it has fewer than 10 days left to secure a deal governing trade from next year.

If it happens without any sustainable business case, obviously it is not a question of Sunderland or not Sunderland, obviously our UK business will not be sustainable, thats it, Ashwani Gupta, Nissans chief operating officer (COO), told Reuters on Wednesday.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-nissan-interview/nissans-britain-business-tough-to-sustain-without-brexit-trade-deal-coo-gupta-idUKKBN27Y0GH?il=0
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1003 on: November 18, 2020, 04:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 18, 2020, 03:37:12 PM
It's like a game of poker where one side has put down a pair of twos and you've put down three aces, but they're threatening to kick the table over if you don't let them draw another card because they might get a flush.
Maybe we should have learned the rules before playing. :)
Am not surprised any more, leave supporters just believe whatever they are told by leave MPs as they don't actually follow the trade talks, am sure many are sat at home in blissful ignorance on what will happen next year.
I still believe the majority of people think this is all about leaving the EU. it's not, the consequences of Brexit was also about ripping up every trade deal we had with countries outside the EU. we have managed to beg a few countries to roll over the deal we have now, we never told Japan to stop bullying us when they demanded even stricter controls on state aid than the EU, we just said, where do we sign.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1004 on: November 18, 2020, 04:38:17 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on November 18, 2020, 04:23:36 PM
Nissan reiterating this today.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-nissan-interview/nissans-britain-business-tough-to-sustain-without-brexit-trade-deal-coo-gupta-idUKKBN27Y0GH?il=0
Bit of luck this could be the site of a big supa dupa Lurpack factory when EU companies all relocate to the UK. could even create a few hundred jobs on crap pay. :-[
Nissan warned them time and time again. am certain Nissan and many other companies have contigincy plans all in place, sounds like Nissan Sunderland may get the bad news quicker than expected.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1005 on: November 18, 2020, 06:02:07 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on November 18, 2020, 04:23:36 PM
Nissan reiterating this today.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-nissan-interview/nissans-britain-business-tough-to-sustain-without-brexit-trade-deal-coo-gupta-idUKKBN27Y0GH?il=0

Get the violins out for them.

Didnt want to offend brexiteers during the referendum and now moaning about it all. Typical businesses looking at the short term. Nice time to find your voices.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1006 on: November 18, 2020, 06:14:06 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 06:02:07 PM
Get the violins out for them.

Didnt want to offend brexiteers during the referendum and now moaning about it all. Typical businesses looking at the short term. Nice time to find your voices.
Nissan have been very vocal. they warned the government and leave supporters many times over the last 4 yrs. a hard Brexit that brings tariffs and loss of supply chain will mean Nissan Sundeland won't be a viable operation.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1007 on: November 18, 2020, 06:17:29 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 18, 2020, 06:14:06 PM
Nissan have been very vocal. they warned the government and leave supporters many times over the last 4 yrs. a hard Brexit that brings tariffs and loss of supply chain will mean Nissan Sundeland won't be a viable operation.

Not quite. They took a neutral position during Brexit, like if they are some fucking public body. Subsequently they have put out the odd warning but very little. Its like these firms think they are some higher power, above politics, that looks down at everything.

I have little sympathy for them. They could have been far more explicit in remaining the way Next were in leaving.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1008 on: November 18, 2020, 06:22:06 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 06:17:29 PM
Not quite. They took a neutral position during Brexit, like if they are some fucking public body. Subsequently they have put out the odd warning but very little. Its like these firms think they are some higher power, above politics, that looks down at everything.

I have little sympathy for them. They could have been far more explicit in remaining the way Next were in leaving.

I think at the time it was assumed that UK wouldn't be stupid enough to go full on hard Brexit, let alone a potential no-deal Brexit.

Base case was even in the event of Brexit it would like be a soft Brexit of sorts, remaining either in both the Single Market and the Customs Union or at the very least just the Customs Union.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1009 on: November 18, 2020, 06:24:16 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on November 18, 2020, 06:22:06 PM
I think at the time it was assumed that UK wouldn't be stupid enough to go full on hard Brexit, let alone a potential no-deal Brexit.

Base case was even in the event of Brexit it would like be a soft Brexit of sorts, remaining either in both the Single Market and the Customs Union or at the very least just the Customs Union.

Yes thats exactly what they thought. Now they want sympathy.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1010 on: November 18, 2020, 06:30:28 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 06:17:29 PM
Not quite. They took a neutral position during Brexit, like if they are some fucking public body. Subsequently they have put out the odd warning but very little. Its like these firms think they are some higher power, above politics, that looks down at everything.

I have little sympathy for them. They could have been far more explicit in remaining the way Next were in leaving.
Nissan has been warning against leaving the EU long before the referndum was called, Japan warned the UK about leaving the EU. how they came to the UK because they saw us as the gateway to Europe, how we will be the gateway to nowhere if we leave.
Nissan have made many announcements warning the UK over a hard brext, every announcement on investment also had a proviso, this all depends on getting a deal.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1011 on: November 18, 2020, 07:03:23 PM »
Did we ever find out what Theresa May's promise to Nissan was?

I suspect the continuing Tory spin and lies about Brexit over the coming weeks will increase immeasurably frustrating. Trumpesque levels.  Five years in waiting we're finally going to get screwed as a nation because of the ideology of a gang of c*nts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1012 on: November 18, 2020, 07:08:15 PM »
Quote from: John C on November 18, 2020, 07:03:23 PM
Did we ever find out what Theresa May's promise to Nissan was?

I suspect the continuing Tory spin and lies about Brexit over the coming weeks will increase immeasurably frustrating. Trumpesque levels.  Five years in waiting we're finally going to get screwed as a nation because of the ideology of a gang of c*nts.

Probably the same that this government will give, which is a load of money.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1013 on: November 18, 2020, 07:18:19 PM »
Quote from: John C on November 18, 2020, 07:03:23 PM
Did we ever find out what Theresa May's promise to Nissan was?

I suspect the continuing Tory spin and lies about Brexit over the coming weeks will increase immeasurably frustrating. Trumpesque levels.  Five years in waiting we're finally going to get screwed as a nation because of the ideology of a gang of c*nts.
Forgot all about that, State aid, something the EU wouldn't allow. something I doubt Nissan swallowed.

Theresa May faces a grilling from EU officials over whether assurances the Government gave to stop Nissan leaving the UK have breached European state aid rules

The European Commission has confirmed it has made contact with the UK government regarding the Nissan deal, after media reports last month indicated that the government promised the Japanese car maker that trading conditions for its Sunderland car plant would not be affected by the Brexit vote.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/theresa-may-nissan-eu-deal-brexit-latest-a7402791.html
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1014 on: November 18, 2020, 07:27:40 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 18, 2020, 06:30:28 PM
Nissan has been warning against leaving the EU long before the referndum was called, Japan warned the UK about leaving the EU. how they came to the UK because they saw us as the gateway to Europe, how we will be the gateway to nowhere if we leave.
Nissan have made many announcements warning the UK over a hard brext, every announcement on investment also had a proviso, this all depends on getting a deal.
Nissan will just do what many companies are doing and move operations to Ireland.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1015 on: November 18, 2020, 08:56:02 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 06:17:29 PM
Not quite. They took a neutral position during Brexit, like if they are some fucking public body. Subsequently they have put out the odd warning but very little. Its like these firms think they are some higher power, above politics, that looks down at everything.

I have little sympathy for them. They could have been far more explicit in remaining the way Next were in leaving.

I don't really see how they're asking for sympathy. The COO is just stating facts, that their business in the UK won't be sustainable if there's no deal. And I'm also not sure what they should have done to stop Brexit. If you search for it, they clearly said that Brexit would make it difficult and it could lead to the point where they would have to leave and close their plants.

I'm also not sure you want big corporations getting involved in your politics too much. They stated their position and that's it. There's no need for them to campaign and if I'm honest, you shouldn't be asking them to. Let's say there was a referendum about whether the UK should allow chlorinated chicken or not. What would you say, if a big US-corporation was getting involved and started a huge campaign in favour of allowing it? Not sure, you'd be happy with that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1016 on: November 18, 2020, 09:06:27 PM »
Quote from: stoa on November 18, 2020, 08:56:02 PM
I don't really see how they're asking for sympathy. The COO is just stating facts, that their business in the UK won't be sustainable if there's no deal. And I'm also not sure what they should have done to stop Brexit. If you search for it, they clearly said that Brexit would make it difficult and it could lead to the point where they would have to leave and close their plants.

I'm also not sure you want big corporations getting involved in your politics too much. They stated their position and that's it. There's no need for them to campaign and if I'm honest, you shouldn't be asking them to. Let's say there was a referendum about whether the UK should allow chlorinated chicken or not. What would you say, if a big US-corporation was getting involved and started a huge campaign in favour of allowing it? Not sure, you'd be happy with that.

The fact is they would be. I just see it as the name of the game really and was not really that outraged that the Next boss or firms like Tate & Lyle and JCB were all in, promoting it where they could be internally or on social and traditional media.

In terms of Remain there was less prominence and bar the odd warning, nothing really in terms of taking a side, because of course we don’t want to offend. Unfortunately that worry didn’t extend on the other side.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1017 on: November 18, 2020, 10:23:36 PM »
Quote from: stoa on November 18, 2020, 08:56:02 PM
I don't really see how they're asking for sympathy. The COO is just stating facts, that their business in the UK won't be sustainable if there's no deal. And I'm also not sure what they should have done to stop Brexit. If you search for it, they clearly said that Brexit would make it difficult and it could lead to the point where they would have to leave and close their plants.

I'm also not sure you want big corporations getting involved in your politics too much. They stated their position and that's it. There's no need for them to campaign and if I'm honest, you shouldn't be asking them to. Let's say there was a referendum about whether the UK should allow chlorinated chicken or not. What would you say, if a big US-corporation was getting involved and started a huge campaign in favour of allowing it? Not sure, you'd be happy with that.

That's a good post, well put. The other thing to consider is given the historical distrust between British management and its workforce, there is a good chance that parts of their workforce would actually vote against something that the management had recommended. You only have to look at the 'outrage' amongst the British electorate about Obama's comment about the UK being at the back of the queue for any trade deal. They took it as a direct threat and some people voted for Brexit based on that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 12:26:57 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November 18, 2020, 10:23:36 PM
That's a good post, well put. The other thing to consider is given the historical distrust between British management and its workforce, there is a good chance that parts of their workforce would actually vote against something that the management had recommended. You only have to look at the 'outrage' amongst the British electorate about Obama's comment about the UK being at the back of the queue for any trade deal. They took it as a direct threat and some people voted for Brexit based on that.

Good job then that companies didnt back Remain because then the public would have voted for Brexit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 07:52:32 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 06:24:16 PM
Yes thats exactly what they thought. Now they want sympathy.

What are you on about. They don't want or need 'sympathy'. They're just going to do what businesses do and make decisions based on the sustainability of the business.

They didn't need to say anything as it's fucking obvious that the case for the plant in Sunderland was based on access to the EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 08:32:07 AM »
I cant find any sources for this, but Dominic Minghella tweeted yesterday that schools have been quietly warned about shortages of fresh food in January, and questioned what possible action could help, as well as asking what the rest of us can actually do.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 08:57:04 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:52:32 AM
What are you on about. They don't want or need 'sympathy'. They're just going to do what businesses do and make decisions based on the sustainability of the business.

They didn't need to say anything as it's fucking obvious that the case for the plant in Sunderland was based on access to the EU.

Its not obvious to most. It wasnt even obvious to Sunderland’s own workers.

There were requests for some businesses to help in pushing the case more, something which the Leave side had success in. But the usual line was wanting to be impartial and not get involved in politics.

Either way they will pay for it in the cost of having to move (unless they get a bung, which is something they are asking for) and workers will pay for it with their jobs.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 04:14:53 PM »
Brexit trade negotiations suspended due to someone testing positive apparently.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 05:21:48 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:14:53 PM
Brexit trade negotiations suspended due to someone testing positive apparently.
The only positive thing about Brexit?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1024 on: Yesterday at 06:04:20 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:14:53 PM
Brexit trade negotiations suspended due to someone testing positive apparently.

Man, I'm glad we're not on any sort of self-inflicted, arbitrarily tight timescale on this.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 12:22:18 PM »
Nobody putting it past the Tories to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory:

A trade and security agreement with Britain is close to being finalised but the risk remains of an accidental no-deal Brexit in six weeks, with gaps on the contentious issues only slowly shrinking, EU ambassadors have been told.

With Michel Barnier in self-isolation after an EU negotiator tested positive for coronavirus, the talks will be conducted almost entirely online over the next few days.

The European commissions most senior official, Ilze Juhansone, told representatives of the 27 member states in Brussels that the majority of the 11 key negotiation issues now had joint legal texts with fewer and fewer outstanding points.

The familiar problems of EU access to UK fishing waters and the design of a mechanism to ensure neither side can distort trade through undercutting standards remained unresolved but the differences were being gradually bridged, sources said.

The European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, also offered fresh cause for optimism. She said: After difficult weeks with very, very slow progress now we have seen in the last days better progress, more movement on important files. This is good.

Within the frame of the level playing field progress for example has been made on the question of state aid, but there are still quite some metres to the finish line so theres still a lot of work to do.

Where the timelines are concerned time pressure is high without any question at the moment. Good is that before that legal text was on the table so theres a lot to work on, because there is now substance where you can go through line by line word for word.

The whole team is engaged and working tirelessly day and night to reach the natural deadline we have to be done by the end of the year.

The UKs insistence that it needs to be able to set its own environmental, labour and social standards without any prior approval remains difficult.

The details of the treatys dispute resolution system is also proving hard to thrash out, with the UK wanting fisheries to be outside any sanctions regime.

An EU diplomat said: There is tangible progress on a number of areas while gaps are only slowly shrinking on core issues like level playing field, governance and fisheries.

Growing concern that the negotiation process does not proceed quickly enough to ensure the ratification of a possible agreement until the end-of-the-year deadline.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/nov/20/brexit-deal-close-to-being-finalised-eu-ambassadors-told
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 01:00:02 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:22:18 PM
... progress ... has been made ... but ... theres still a lot of work to do.

Is a quote that can be picked out of almost any status update from either side since negotiations began.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 08:24:30 PM »
Speaking at the launch of his brother Peter Hitchens' book, The Abolition of Britain at Conway Hall in London, Hitchens denounced the so-called Eurosceptic movement, describing it as "the British version of fascism". He went on to say, "Scepticism is a title of honour. These people are not sceptical. They're fanatical. They're dogmatic".

Christopher wasn't wrong given the way it is looking now:

I think this book launch would have been around 1999:
