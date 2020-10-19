« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 43434 times)

Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:15:01 PM
saw a headline on the Daily Heil yesterday, something along the lines of, "Stop bullying us, EU, or we walk away!"

I mean, exactly what kind of a threat is that?  We have absolutely no leverage or bargaining power.  By this point they will be glad to be rid of us.
How can the EU bully us when we hold all the cards, when they need us more than we need them.
As you say we don't sit across the table as equals now as we don't have the bargaining power, we can expect all the big trading nations to make demands, we all know some of the US demands, drop our food standards if you want a deal, India wants us to allow more immigration if we want a deal.
Online Red Berry

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:31:48 PM
How can the EU bully us when we hold all the cards, when they need us more than we need them.
As you say we don't sit across the table as equals now as we don't have the bargaining power, we can expect all the big trading nations to make demands, we all know some of the US demands, drop our food standards if you want a deal, India wants us to allow more immigration if we want a deal.

It's like a game of poker where one side has put down a pair of twos and you've put down three aces, but they're threatening to kick the table over if you don't let them draw another card because they might get a flush.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Alan_X on October 19, 2020, 09:44:48 PM
They've been saying it for months:

Nissan warns Sunderland factory unsustainable after Brexit without EU trade deal

If no trade deal is reached, cars made in the UK and exported to the EU would be subject to a 10 per cent tariff

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/nissan-sunderland-plant-brexit-trade-deal-uk-eu-a9545851.html

Nissan reiterating this today.

Quote
TOKYO (Reuters) - Any final exit by Britain from the European Union that worsens business conditions through increased tariffs would threaten the sustainability of Nissan Motor Co's 7201.T UK operations, the Japanese car maker's chief operating officer cautioned.

Nissan, which employs 7,000 people at Britains biggest auto plant in the northeastern city of Sunderland called in June for an orderly balanced Brexit.

But the latest warning comes as the EU cautions Britain it has fewer than 10 days left to secure a deal governing trade from next year.

If it happens without any sustainable business case, obviously it is not a question of Sunderland or not Sunderland, obviously our UK business will not be sustainable, thats it, Ashwani Gupta, Nissans chief operating officer (COO), told Reuters on Wednesday.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-nissan-interview/nissans-britain-business-tough-to-sustain-without-brexit-trade-deal-coo-gupta-idUKKBN27Y0GH?il=0
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:37:12 PM
It's like a game of poker where one side has put down a pair of twos and you've put down three aces, but they're threatening to kick the table over if you don't let them draw another card because they might get a flush.
Maybe we should have learned the rules before playing. :)
Am not surprised any more, leave supporters just believe whatever they are told by leave MPs as they don't actually follow the trade talks, am sure many are sat at home in blissful ignorance on what will happen next year.
I still believe the majority of people think this is all about leaving the EU. it's not, the consequences of Brexit was also about ripping up every trade deal we has with countries outside the EU. we have managed to beg a few countries to roll over the deal we have now, we never told Japan to stop bullying us when they demanded even stricter controls on state aid than the EU, we just said, where do we sign.
