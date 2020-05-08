« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 42158 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #960 on: Today at 04:11:36 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:19:33 PM
Last year there was a news feature by the BBC on potential problems for producers. It featured a woman who had built up a seafood business selling to the EU. She had worked hard and had made a great success of her business. They shipped fresh seafoods in refrigerated wagons to the EU where it was snapped up by the markets.
The reporter asked her what would be the problems with leaving the EU.
She went through all the potential problems and agreed it would fuck her business. She couldnt get her fresh produce to the EU if there were any delays whatsoever. The paperwork (which was only a fraction of what is believed will now be needed) would slow her chain down to the point where her food would no longer be fresh and therefore worthless.
The reporter asked her how she voted. She voted leave.
When he asked her how, in the face of all the facts she herself had presented,  she would vote now, she smiled confidently and said Leave.
The reporter was somewhat taken aback, but she was convinced it was the thing to do.

Despite her knowing her business would be fucked and her workers sacked, she was convinced it was the way forward.
Sometimes, we assume successful business people are smarter than the rest of us, when in fact they are just lucky enough to have had one bright idea and the drive to make it work.
This woman unfortunately came across as thick, despite her undoubted success.
Be interesting to hear why she thinks we should leave considering she's already knows it will destroy many jobs, standard of living etc etc.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #961 on: Today at 04:32:37 PM »
EU closes in on a deal with Moderna to purchase its vaccine.  Follows the purchase of 300m doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,276
  • Dutch Class
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #962 on: Today at 05:24:18 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:11:36 PM
Be interesting to hear why she thinks we should leave considering she's already knows it will destroy many jobs, standard of living etc etc.

Voting for Brexit was largely driven by emotion, rather than logic. When faced with facts, a lot of Leave voters I know either conjured up alternative facts, or downplayed Project Fear. I'd imagine a combination of COVID's economic impact and the EU being portrayed as a spiteful bully will be the excuses peddled by the average Leave voter when an economic meltdown occurs; while the politically minded will claim that the Brexit they hoped for was undermined by saboteurs (internal and external)
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,168
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #963 on: Today at 05:51:42 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:58:49 PM
Sadly, I think a lot of people are going to find out the cost of their prejudices in the next few months.

Sadly? That's literally the only good thing that's going to come out of all this.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #964 on: Today at 06:07:23 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:24:18 PM
Voting for Brexit was largely driven by emotion, rather than logic. When faced with facts, a lot of Leave voters I know either conjured up alternative facts, or downplayed Project Fear. I'd imagine a combination of COVID's economic impact and the EU being portrayed as a spiteful bully will be the excuses peddled by the average Leave voter when an economic meltdown occurs; while the politically minded will claim that the Brexit they hoped for was undermined by saboteurs (internal and external)

If any of those politically minded could ever point out just what Brexit they were hoping for, I think we'd all love to hear it.  Along with how they thought it was ever going to happen.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #965 on: Today at 06:29:34 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:24:18 PM
Voting for Brexit was largely driven by emotion, rather than logic. When faced with facts, a lot of Leave voters I know either conjured up alternative facts, or downplayed Project Fear. I'd imagine a combination of COVID's economic impact and the EU being portrayed as a spiteful bully will be the excuses peddled by the average Leave voter when an economic meltdown occurs; while the politically minded will claim that the Brexit they hoped for was undermined by saboteurs (internal and external)
Definitely. I don't think people realize just how much the right wing manipulate them. don't look their look here. they made millions ignore the effect Brexit would have on their lives, children+g/children's lives to focus on a few fisherman scattered around the country. a leave supporter seemed lost for words when i told him i couldn't give a s,, about the fisheries dispute with the EU, am certain they had all the facts to argue the toss but I wasn't bothered, I concentrated on how this will effect my family and friends when forming a opinion on Brexit not a few fisherman up in Scotland.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #966 on: Today at 07:42:07 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:19:33 PM
Last year there was a news feature by the BBC on potential problems for producers. It featured a woman who had built up a seafood business selling to the EU. She had worked hard and had made a great success of her business. They shipped fresh seafoods in refrigerated wagons to the EU where it was snapped up by the markets.
The reporter asked her what would be the problems with leaving the EU.
She went through all the potential problems and agreed it would fuck her business. She couldnt get her fresh produce to the EU if there were any delays whatsoever. The paperwork (which was only a fraction of what is believed will now be needed) would slow her chain down to the point where her food would no longer be fresh and therefore worthless.
The reporter asked her how she voted. She voted leave.
When he asked her how, in the face of all the facts she herself had presented,  she would vote now, she smiled confidently and said Leave.
The reporter was somewhat taken aback, but she was convinced it was the thing to do.

Despite her knowing her business would be fucked and her workers sacked, she was convinced it was the way forward.
Sometimes, we assume successful business people are smarter than the rest of us, when in fact they are just lucky enough to have had one bright idea and the drive to make it work.
This woman unfortunately came across as thick, despite her undoubted success.
I remember Countryfile interviewing many different farmers (with coincidentally an even number of views on both sides...) and some of those in favour of Brexit laid out similar arguments to the extent I was thinking "this farmer is a nailed on Remainer" then they'd summarise by saying they were voting to leave the EU.  It was just odd.

The argument most made by the farmers in favour of Brexit was wanting to be free of EU bureaucracy.  I don't have a particular problem with that as an argument as I'm sure many farmers could make bigger profits if they were free of regulations.  I'd expect the trade-off is conservation and animal welfare (the US farming model).  I can see some disgruntled farmers when they realise the same bureaucracy applies outwith the EU but the benefits evaporate with little more than a token gesture by the UK government to replace them.

Your final paragraph is very on the nose.  We are constantly fed the importance of wealth and that a fat bank balance is an indication of a smart person.  Alan Sugar, amongst others, is a high profile example that defies that view.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:55 PM by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,143
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #967 on: Today at 08:29:15 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:42:07 PM
I remember Countryfile interviewing many different farmers (with coincidentally an even number of views on both sides...) and some of those in favour of Brexit laid out similar arguments to the extent I was thinking "this farmer is a nailed on Remainer" then they'd summarise by saying they were voting to leave the EU.  It was just odd.

The argument most made by the farmers in favour of Brexit was wanting to be free of EU bureaucracy.  I don't have a particular problem with that as an argument as I'm sure many farmers could make bigger profits if they were free of regulations.  I'd expect the trade-off is conservation and animal welfare (the US farming model).  I can see some disgruntled farmers when they realise the same bureaucracy applies outwith the EU but the benefits evaporate with little more than a token gesture by the UK government to replace them.

Your final paragraph is very on the nose.  We are constantly fed the importance of wealth and that a fat bank balance is an indication of a smart person.  Alan Sugar, amongst others, is a high profile example that defies that view.

Farmers moaning piss me off.
Crying about red tape, when they are the most coddled section of society.
The Foot and Mouth epidemic was a perfect case. The compo was so good they couldnt wait to get the claim forms. Stories about dead animals being dragged across fields to other farms?

I recall talking to a Welsh hill farmer 35 years ago when we were suffering in the grip of Thatcher, saying the poor hill farmer was just a lazy farmer. He had diversified to the point where people came to his farm on a Sunday, let the kids pet the goats and the rabbits in his pet corner, whilst the parents bought meat from his farm shop to barbecue in the picnic area. He had holiday chalets on site, with planning permission for more. A hospitality company had offered to buy them and the farm, and give him a directorship on top, (as his kids didnt want to run the farm, he was looking at selling) which would have made him a small fortune with a salary on top.
He pointed with pride at a small wooded area which he called his pension pot. Planted years earlier, the timber was due to mature in a couple of years and would bring him £100k profit (35 years ago that was a decent retirement fund). The guy just played the system. He even laughed about the money he got for set aside land (which was his picnic area) where the EU paid him not to grow stuff.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #968 on: Today at 08:39:12 PM »


Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:29:15 PM
Snip

Having grown up in a rural, farming community it's always been known there's no such thing as a poor farmer.

There used to be a saying that money was "made round to go around", farmers would say "It's made flat for stacking".
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,876
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #969 on: Today at 08:42:37 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:32:37 PM
EU closes in on a deal with Moderna to purchase its vaccine.  Follows the purchase of 300m doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Not sure what point your making, UK secured similar deals before the EU, obviously for different quantities.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #970 on: Today at 09:01:28 PM »
Quote
Latest @YouGov @thetimes poll. In hindsight #Brexit right 38 (-3); wrong 51 (+2). Fwork 11-12.11 (ch since 4-5.11). Record high % wrong and record high lead of wrong over right. https://bit.ly/38PMCK2

https://twitter.com/whatukthinks/status/1328404083426865152
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,363
  • Justice.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #971 on: Today at 09:18:38 PM »
Institute for Government's Georgina Wright has done a good explainer on how ratifying any 'deal' with the EU would work from the EU side.

Quote
Lots of talk (& confusion) today about EU ratification & Brexit. All you need to know in this short thread.

1. Should you care about EU ratification? Yes. Brexit talks ongoing  but they're only part of the challenge. UK & EU also need time to vote & get ready for change.

2. Who in EU votes on UK-EU FTA? Depends on content of the deal. If:
(i) EU-only (areas of EU law only): then approval is needed at EU level (Council & EU Parliament)
(ii) mixed agreement (areas of EU & member-state law, like aviation): then approval at EU level *and* in Member States (MS)

3. What about UK-EU FTA? Very likely to be mixed agreement. Member states could decide to limit ratification to EU level. But seems unlikely: they wont want to upset their national/regional parliaments by taking vote away from them. BUT fortunately, MS vote can take place after 2020.

3bis. UK-EU deal could be "EU-only". For example, EU-Japan deal was considered EU-only even though it was a mixed agreement; but then again, Commission considered EU-Canada deal an "EU only" deal but MS pushed for it to be a mixed agreement. So who knows.

4. Step-by-step EU vote guide:
1. Council (member states) sign agreement (basically say whether they like it)
2. European Parliament (EP) votes
3. Council gives consent
4. Member-state ratification (but that can take place AFTER 2020). Deal is provisionally applied pending full ratification.

4. But does EP need to vote before 31 Dec? As [Professor of EU Law] Steve Peers notes, Council (member states) could decide to provisionally apply UK-EU deal in absence of EU parliament vote  but they wont want to.

5. EU Parliament (EP) vote: Ideally, EP would vote in last plenary of this year (w/c 14 Dec). EP could be recalled for extraordinary sitting before end of the yr to vote on UK-EU deal; but no-one wants that at Xmas time.

7. Council vote: No vote as such. But they wont formally give consent to UK-EU deal until EU Parliament has voted.

8. Member state vote (if required): Ratification can take place after 2020. Council can decide to provisionally apply agreement in areas of EU law pending full ratification. As Steve Peers notes, political declaration already mentions possibility of provisional application.

9. But provisional application (PA) not straightforward:
1. Need to discuss it inside EU & with UK.
2. Not a permanent state either (almost collapsed for EU-Canada when Belgian reg parliament threatened to veto deal).
3. Can be withdrawn unilaterally.

https://twitter.com/GeorginaEWright/status/1328373773356183553

One other suggestion is that the 'provisional agreement' could be done before the EU Parliament votes, which then gives even further time for ratification and allows for something to be in place come 1st January without the headaches of trying to get everything lined up before mid-December. Whether any of it is likely, goodness knows, but it's a theoretical path which could be followed to have something in place which could then be negotiated upon over the next god knows how many years until we decide we'd quite like to rejoin.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,065
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #972 on: Today at 10:02:59 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:29:15 PM
Farmers moaning piss me off.
Crying about red tape, when they are the most coddled section of society.


Agreed.  As Reddebs says, there's a saying that I've never known a poor farmer.  I've delt with a few in my time, always fucking moaning.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #973 on: Today at 10:59:27 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:42:37 PM
Not sure what point your making, UK secured similar deals before the EU, obviously for different quantities.

Wasnt making any point beyond stating what the EU has done. 

With regards to the UK, think government has agreed to purchase doses of the Pfizer vaccine in advance, although not the Moderna vaccine.  They rushed today to secure 5m doses of Moderna.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 