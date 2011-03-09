Quote from: John Major

Because of our bombast, our blustering, our threats and our inflexibility - our trade will be less profitable, our Treasury poorer, our jobs fewer, and our future less prosperous.

John Major speaking out almost certainly won't be the last of the Tory grandees to do so. He was always a vocal remainer but his words are really damning of his own party.I'm quite sure most of the current Tory MPs will stick to their "will of the people" line because there's nothing else left. No best-of-both-worlds with the EU, no financial benefits, no trade deal with the US, no hope of anything but second rate trade deals with the rest of the world, no return to the misty eyed past.There's a sadistic part of me that wants to see Johnson and his gang of liars humiliated. As we're all going to be dragged down with them though then we've got to hope they manage to salvage something from the utter mess and waste of the past four and a half years.