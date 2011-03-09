The Brexit customs software system being developed by HMRC is not ready, is not reliable and has not been tested, the House of Lords has heard.
Steve Bartlett, the chair of the Association of Freight Software Suppliers, told the EU goods subcommittee that they will not get sight of the functionality of the customs declaration service until late November or December.
With just 52 days to go before Brexit is implemented, that was unacceptable he said.
The delays in rolling out the system, which is due to replace HMRCs existing customs system, were catastrophic, peers were told by Des Hiscock, director general of the UK Association for International Trade. He said that no realistic contingencies were in place and he called on HMRC to stop its cloak and dagger approach, admit its failures and work urgently on alternatives.
The committee also heard that, in the event of no deal, the customs declarations problem would be irrelevant as 80% of truckers would not be able to export because the UK had only been allocated 2,088 driver permits out of the 11,500 needed.
