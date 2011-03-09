Maybe some of our nutty leave MPs don't understand the position the UK are in now. Blair explained it well in a video last year. trade negotiators are ruthless. we will not be sitting opposite the EU or US as equals. they both know they have the clout to make demands.

The EU can demand fishing rights and we will be forced to give in to get a deal. they will make other demands and we will be forced to give in just like many other countries outside the EU have done many times before. the idea that they need us more than we need them was always a ridicules argument.

The US will also make demands just as Japan did a few weeks back and we will give them what they want to get a trade deal.