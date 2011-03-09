« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 37370 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 04:49:59 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November  7, 2020, 10:29:37 PM
Going to be interesting to see how the Tory nutty leave MPs react to Biden,
, they planned to sell Ireland out. the excuse was a hard border would be the EUs fault not theirs. anyone who understands Brexit knew this was a blatant lie. they didn't give a toss about Ireland, they didn't give a toss about the GFA, breaking international law.
Imagine it will be we will never desert our Irish friends from now on. what hard border,  we've always been clear on this, the border is going to be where we always said it would be, the Irish sea.
Yep, it wasn't just one orange man who became irrelevant yesterday.
Offline No666

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 07:15:21 AM »
Anyone sympathetic to Ireland will want a deal to happen. The economic repercussions otherwise are horrible for them, primarily among the EU states.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 07:29:03 AM »
The rumour last week was single market membership, but no customs union? That still leaves Ireland fucked.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 08:48:02 AM »
Raab has drawn the short straw today and due to appear on Sophie Ridge on sky news this morning.  At a guess the brexit issue will be touched on.

Ridge has just had Javid on and referred to Johnsons previous comments about Obama being half Kenyan and that Hillary Clinton looks like some sort of evil mental health nurse.
Online stara

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 09:00:28 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:48:02 AM
Raab has drawn the short straw today and due to appear on Sophie Ridge on sky news this morning.  At a guess the brexit issue will be touched on.

Ridge has just had Javid on and referred to Johnsons previous comments about Obama being half Kenyan and that Hillary Clinton looks like some sort of evil mental health nurse.

Raab could break the ice by telling that the father-in-law of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's closest adviser calls his piebald horse Barack.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 09:05:16 AM »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 09:00:28 AM
Raab could break the ice by telling that the father-in-law of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's closest adviser calls his piebald horse Barack.

Raab also due on Marr this morning.  Marr also has a congressman on from the Biden administration.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:29:03 AM
The rumour last week was single market membership, but no customs union? That still leaves Ireland fucked.
Anything bound for the Republic has to be declared at the Irish sea border, checks will be done at the Irish sea border.
Offline Mister men

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:29:03 AM
The rumour last week was single market membership, but no customs union? That still leaves Ireland fucked.

Yeah we are in a bad spot over here for sure. Add the virus into the equation and the great release valve of emigration not being a runner at present and things look pretty grim for the next few years. The EU have promised us big economic help but i won't holding my breath on that.

Offline Zeb

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 01:35:43 PM »
"We believe in nothing, Lebowski. Nothing. We will come back tomorrow to cut off your johnson."

Sounds like the government will be letting the Lords amend the legislation to remove the bits which would give a permission slip to breaking international law. 'Taking back control' as the unelected house trims legislation to keep a foreign power sweet, going to be 'not my Brexit' time again soon.


Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 02:19:08 PM »
Johnson was tv today talking about the shared values of the USA and UK. One that he mentioned was international rules based systems!
Online Phineus

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 02:21:55 PM »
Interesting that Johnson was on tv this morning, usually leaves Sunday morning to his lackies. Shows how worried they are with Biden now coming in.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #851 on: Today at 01:51:24 PM »

The Brexit customs software system being developed by HMRC is not ready, is not reliable and has not been tested, the House of Lords has heard.

Steve Bartlett, the chair of the Association of Freight Software Suppliers, told the EU goods subcommittee that they will not get sight of the functionality of the customs declaration service until late November or December.

With just 52 days to go before Brexit is implemented, that was unacceptable he said.

The delays in rolling out the system, which is due to replace HMRCs existing customs system, were catastrophic, peers were told by Des Hiscock, director general of the UK Association for International Trade. He said that no realistic contingencies were in place and he called on HMRC to stop its cloak and dagger approach, admit its failures and work urgently on alternatives.

The committee also heard that, in the event of no deal, the customs declarations problem would be irrelevant as 80% of truckers would not be able to export because the UK had only been allocated 2,088 driver permits out of the 11,500 needed.

#clusterfuck
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #852 on: Today at 01:59:44 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:51:24 PM
The Brexit customs software system being developed by HMRC is not ready, is not reliable and has not been tested, the House of Lords has heard.

Steve Bartlett, the chair of the Association of Freight Software Suppliers, told the EU goods subcommittee that they will not get sight of the functionality of the customs declaration service until late November or December.

With just 52 days to go before Brexit is implemented, that was unacceptable he said.

The delays in rolling out the system, which is due to replace HMRCs existing customs system, were catastrophic, peers were told by Des Hiscock, director general of the UK Association for International Trade. He said that no realistic contingencies were in place and he called on HMRC to stop its cloak and dagger approach, admit its failures and work urgently on alternatives.

The committee also heard that, in the event of no deal, the customs declarations problem would be irrelevant as 80% of truckers would not be able to export because the UK had only been allocated 2,088 driver permits out of the 11,500 needed.

#clusterfuck
So they have finally got around to talking about Permits.  :butt

Don't worry we are in safe hands. ::)

Jason J Hunter (Not a noble Lord)
@JJHTweets
Nice.  Truckers from Ireland delivering to Wales will have to get off the ferry in Wales then drive to Manchester or Birmingham to 'check in' at Customs before driving back to Wales to make their
delivery.

B'cos Gvmnt forgot to build customs infrastructure in Welsh ports!

https://twitter.com/JJHTweets/status/1325531057085689862
Online Red Berry

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #853 on: Today at 02:18:30 PM »
At this rate, will trucking companies simply stop bothering trying to send stuff to the UK until it has sorted itself out?

(I'm currently stocking up on tins in anticipation of shortages in the new year.)
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #854 on: Today at 02:36:08 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:18:30 PM
At this rate, will trucking companies simply stop bothering trying to send stuff to the UK until it has sorted itself out?

(I'm currently stocking up on tins in anticipation of shortages in the new year.)
So they reckon for a few reasons. I wouldn't assume these problems will sort themselves out, they are the consequences of Brexit. Turkey was warning us about the shortage of Permits in 2016, not only about the shortage also the carnage applying for a Permit when they are issued in blocks. I maybe wrong but I think they also said they are issued in April and if you miss out thats you knackered for the rest of the year.
Online Red Berry

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #855 on: Today at 02:48:16 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:36:08 PM
So they reckon for a few reasons. I wouldn't assume these problems will sort themselves out, they are the consequences of Brexit. Turkey was warning us about the shortage of Permits in 2016, not only about the shortage also the carnage applying for a Permit when they are issued in blocks. I maybe wrong but I think they also said they are issued in April and if you miss out thats you knackered for the rest of the year.

Well if I were the owner of a haulage company, I wouldn't want my lorries and drivers sitting idle on the French coast or parked somewhere in the south east of England for perhaps days waiting to deliver their wares.  I'd have them do their trade where I can keep them and my income moving.
Offline No666

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #856 on: Today at 02:52:36 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:59:44 PM
So they have finally got around to talking about Permits.  :butt

Don't worry we are in safe hands. ::)

Jason J Hunter (Not a noble Lord)
@JJHTweets
Nice.  Truckers from Ireland delivering to Wales will have to get off the ferry in Wales then drive to Manchester or Birmingham to 'check in' at Customs before driving back to Wales to make their
delivery.

B'cos Gvmnt forgot to build customs infrastructure in Welsh ports!

https://twitter.com/JJHTweets/status/1325531057085689862

I presume a lot of ferry business will be coming to Liverpool, then? (Every cloud and all that).
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #857 on: Today at 02:53:45 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:48:16 PM
Well if I were the owner of a haulage company, I wouldn't want my lorries and drivers sitting idle on the French coast or parked somewhere in the south east of England for perhaps days waiting to deliver their wares.  I'd have them do their trade where I can keep them and my income moving.
Yep, sending a truck to the UK and not knowing whether it will be able to come back for 2 or 3 days after delivery isn't much of a incentive, aren't they also responsible for spoiled goods? I remember Rob saying the refrigerator keeps running on the fuel, run out of fuel sat for days in some car park and that's the load ruined.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #858 on: Today at 02:56:23 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 01:35:43 PM
"We believe in nothing, Lebowski. Nothing. We will come back tomorrow to cut off your johnson."

Sounds like the government will be letting the Lords amend the legislation to remove the bits which would give a permission slip to breaking international law. 'Taking back control' as the unelected house trims legislation to keep a foreign power sweet, going to be 'not my Brexit' time again soon.

Quote
George Eustice, the environment secretary, was doing the morning broadcast round on behalf of the government this morning. Here are the main points from his interviews.

Eustice said that, if peers voted down the clauses in the internal market bill this afternoon allowing the government to ignore some parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the government would reinstate them when the bill returned to the Commons. And he rejected claims the contentious clauses would undermine the Good Friday agreement.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2020/nov/09/coronavirus-covid-uk-live-news-updates-keir-starmer-boris-johnson?page=with:block-5fa91c308f083df739ba799d#block-5fa91c308f083df739ba799d
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #859 on: Today at 03:09:08 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:53:45 PM
Yep, sending a truck to the UK and not knowing whether it will be able to come back for 2 or 3 days after delivery isn't much of a incentive, aren't they also responsible for spoiled goods? I remember Rob saying the refrigerator keeps running on the fuel, run out of fuel sat for days in some car park and that's the load ruined.
Presumably, the contracts would have a clause to cover delays due to customs and Brexit. Of, failing this, not take up the job. There is no way hauliers are going to put themselves in that position on top of everything else. They'll be fighting for survival as it is.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #860 on: Today at 03:10:29 PM »
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #861 on: Today at 03:43:13 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:09:08 PM
Presumably, the contracts would have a clause to cover delays due to customs and Brexit. Of, failing this, not take up the job. There is no way hauliers are going to put themselves in that position on top of everything else. They'll be fighting for survival as it is.
You would think so wouldn't you, not a great way to operate is it, we will do our best but don't blame us if all your goods are ruined and don't forget to bill your VAT bill on behalf of the UK government. errr I think I will leave it ta.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #862 on: Today at 03:45:59 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:09:08 PM
Presumably, the contracts would have a clause to cover delays due to customs and Brexit. Of, failing this, not take up the job. There is no way hauliers are going to put themselves in that position on top of everything else. They'll be fighting for survival as it is.

More direct links to France from Rosslare https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/rosslare-port-in-talks-for-new-daily-direct-ferry-service-to-continental-europe-1.4372750

Ultimately as you say it makes Britain/Irish (north & South) trade less viable over time - in fairness this is the same position as the rest of the EU. With a reduced demand/volume due to red tape and delays it will be cyclical narrowing of opportunity. If I remember the UK has promised to subsidise these costs for NI but that'll get forgotten about in due course.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #863 on: Today at 04:20:38 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:56:23 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2020/nov/09/coronavirus-covid-uk-live-news-updates-keir-starmer-boris-johnson?page=with:block-5fa91c308f083df739ba799d#block-5fa91c308f083df739ba799d
Would love to see him telling the USA this, from what ive seen of Biden he tells it straight.
wouldn't be surprised if he said don't insult my intelligence.

Perverse.

The UK internal market bill is not about undermining the Belfast Agreement, its about standing behind it, making sure that it works and looking after the interests of Northern Ireland, making sure the peace and stability thats been hard won there can carry on.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #864 on: Today at 05:57:52 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:20:38 PM
Would love to see him telling the USA this, from what ive seen of Biden he tells it straight.
wouldn't be surprised if he said don't insult my intelligence.

Perverse.

The UK internal market bill is not about undermining the Belfast Agreement, its about standing behind it, making sure that it works and looking after the interests of Northern Ireland, making sure the peace and stability thats been hard won there can carry on.

Yep with no trade deal with EU or USA theyll have to rely on the deals with Japan and the Ivory Coast to prop up WTO arrangements.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #865 on: Today at 06:28:26 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:10:29 PM
Lunatics.

...He said he thought Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Joe Biden would be able to form a close relationship, despite their political differences...

This was Tommy Vietor's response to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson:

Tommy Vietor
@TVietor08
This shapeshifting creep weighs in. We will never forget your racist comments about Obama and slavish devotion to Trump but neat Instagram graphic.

For those who don't know who Tommy Vietor is:

Thomas Frederick Vietor IV (born August 31, 1980) is an American political commentator and podcaster. He is a former spokesperson for President Obama and the United States National Security Council from 2011 to 2013. He is a founder of Crooked Media and co-hosts the podcasts Pod Save America and Pod Save the World.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tommy_Vietor

The Biden camp know exactly who Johnson is.
Online Red Berry

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #866 on: Today at 06:47:27 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:28:26 PM

The Biden camp know exactly who Johnson is.

On an unrelated note, I'm looking forward to Lyndsay Graham visiting Biden at the Whitehouse to get both his legs chewed off. 
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #867 on: Today at 07:44:52 PM »
Congressman on ch4 news says if the UK moves forward with its internal market bill this is a red line for the incoming US administration, and goes onto confirm there will be no trade deal between US and UK period if UK continue with its internal market bill, because of its impact on the GFA.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #868 on: Today at 07:55:07 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:28:26 PM
...He said he thought Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Joe Biden would be able to form a close relationship, despite their political differences...

This was Tommy Vietor's response to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson:

Tommy Vietor
@TVietor08
This shapeshifting creep weighs in. We will never forget your racist comments about Obama and slavish devotion to Trump but neat Instagram graphic.

For those who don't know who Tommy Vietor is:

Thomas Frederick Vietor IV (born August 31, 1980) is an American political commentator and podcaster. He is a former spokesperson for President Obama and the United States National Security Council from 2011 to 2013. He is a founder of Crooked Media and co-hosts the podcasts Pod Save America and Pod Save the World.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tommy_Vietor

The Biden camp know exactly who Johnson is.
It was the opening section which particularly struck me:
Quote
Eustice says Biden's election could hold up UK-US trade deal

George Eustice, the environment secretary, was doing the morning broadcast round on behalf of the government this morning. Here are the main points from his interviews.

Eustice said that, if peers voted down the clauses in the internal market bill this afternoon allowing the government to ignore some parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the government would reinstate them when the bill returned to the Commons. And he rejected claims the contentious clauses would undermine the Good Friday agreement. He said:
Quote
The UK internal market bill is not about undermining the Belfast Agreement, its about standing behind it, making sure that it works and looking after the interests of Northern Ireland, making sure the peace and stability thats been hard won there can carry on.
Given that there is now zero chance of a trade deal with the US if the UK blows up the GFA, why the hell are they signalling that they will override the Lords to reintroduce and pass the clauses which will allow them to do this?

It looks like the UK is in the same position as the US. That is to say, its leaders have gone so far down a ravine - where they find there is no way to climb back - they have no choice but to continue on no matter how precarious it looks.

I hope the Biden team give not a single inch to Johnson et al.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #869 on: Today at 08:33:14 PM »
Maybe some of our nutty leave MPs don't understand the position the UK are in now. Blair explained it well in a video last year. trade negotiators are ruthless. we will not be sitting opposite the EU or US as equals. they both know they have the clout to make demands. 
The EU can demand fishing rights and we will be forced to give in to get a deal. they will make other demands and we will be forced to give in just like many other countries outside the EU have done many times before. the idea that they need us more than we need them was always a ridicules argument.
The US will also make demands just as Japan did a few weeks back and we will give them what they want to get a trade deal.
Online reddebs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #870 on: Today at 08:36:57 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:52:36 PM
I presume a lot of ferry business will be coming to Liverpool, then? (Every cloud and all that).
A client last week who works in international shippjng said they're already experiencing issues with ports like Felixstowe as companies have been stockpiling imported goods but have nowhere to store it.

The container parks there are full so they're now using Hull, Bristol and Liverpool which is costing companies more.

I posted weeks ago that the old canal docks at Leeds has been reopened to try and take some of the freight from Hull off the M62 but she said it's due to lack of space at Hull.
