« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 36235 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #840 on: Today at 04:49:59 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:29:37 PM
Going to be interesting to see how the Tory nutty leave MPs react to Biden,
, they planned to sell Ireland out. the excuse was a hard border would be the EUs fault not theirs. anyone who understands Brexit knew this was a blatant lie. they didn't give a toss about Ireland, they didn't give a toss about the GFA, breaking international law.
Imagine it will be we will never desert our Irish friends from now on. what hard border,  we've always been clear on this, the border is going to be where we always said it would be, the Irish sea.
Yep, it wasn't just one orange man who became irrelevant yesterday.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 