BREAKING NEWS Thread: 1/6From a very reliable source in the 'Tunnel... there will be a UK-EU trade deal agreed next week. I quote:
"Britain has CAVED. Unless someone in Westminster does something really stupid between now and then a deal will be signed."
2/6 this will give the UK access to the Single Market, tariff and quota free BUT with specific sanctions to be put on the UK if we lower standards or move away from the Level Playing Field on state aid etc. This means that
3/6 the UK becomes a rule taker inasmuch as when the EU implement new regulations or standards, the UK MUST also implement those new rules too but without being in the room or being able to vote on drafting the new regulations
.
4/6 importantly this agreement does NOT keep the UK in the Customs Union meaning that the worst case scenario of thousands of stranded trucks in Kent is still on the table as are the 30 million customs declarations required between GB and Northern Ireland, not to mention the
5/6 hundreds of millions of new customs declarations required to ship from GB to EU customers.
Also: FISH. The UK will allow EU boats to continue to fish in UK waters, yes French ones too but the UKs quota will be gradually increased by agreement.
6/6 any new fishing quota issued to the UK will probably be sold to someone in Spain or Denmark in the future just like we did with our last ones.
Interesting. Boris will sell this to the UK as a "great oven ready deal" I'm sure.
