I predict a riot, I predict a riot. ERG will hit the roof,Frottage will be back stirring the s,,No idea how Boris will spin this one, another glorious Brexit victory now doubt.Not a noble Lord)@JJHTweetsBREAKING NEWS Thread: 1/6"Britain has CAVED. Unless someone in Westminster does something really stupid between now and then a deal will be signed."2/6 this will give the UK access to the Single Market, tariff and quota free BUT with specific sanctions to be put on the UK if we lower standards or move away from the Level Playing Field on state aid etc. This means that3/6 t4/65/6 hundreds of millions of new customs declarations required to ship from GB to EU customers.Also: FISH. The UK will allow EU boats to continue to fish in UK waters, yes French ones too but the UKs quota will be gradually increased by agreement.6/6 any new fishing quota issued to the UK will probably be sold to someone in Spain or Denmark in the future just like we did with our last ones.Interesting. Boris will sell this to the UK as a "great oven ready deal" I'm sure.More to come