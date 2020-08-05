« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Awesome terrible movie trailers  (Read 355 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Awesome terrible movie trailers
« on: August 5, 2020, 01:19:11 am »
B-movies, C-movies and Z-movies. As long as they're entertaining and ridiculous, put them all here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Zu9NnkfGK4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Zu9NnkfGK4</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nVs4MFIzmjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nVs4MFIzmjA</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ASV1Pz6GPWU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ASV1Pz6GPWU</a>
Logged

Offline Geppvindh's

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,937
Re: Awesome terrible movie trailers
« Reply #1 on: August 5, 2020, 06:42:44 am »
Not a B or a C movie really but truly bizarre and one of my all time favourite just for now nuts it really is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmR0vi0ifzE
« Last Edit: August 5, 2020, 06:44:37 am by Geppvindh's »
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Awesome terrible movie trailers
« Reply #2 on: August 5, 2020, 07:19:32 am »
This rocked when you saw it in the cinema, then the film came out...

https://youtu.be/CT0EVc53wGY
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Awesome terrible movie trailers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:46:06 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JDxvt8MUaBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JDxvt8MUaBo</a>

Full movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM7WOQyOVEA
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 