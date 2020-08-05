Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Awesome terrible movie trailers
« previous
next »
Topic: Awesome terrible movie trailers (Read 355 times)
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,682
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Awesome terrible movie trailers
«
on:
August 5, 2020, 01:19:11 am »
B-movies, C-movies and Z-movies. As long as they're entertaining and ridiculous, put them all here.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Zu9NnkfGK4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Zu9NnkfGK4</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nVs4MFIzmjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nVs4MFIzmjA</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ASV1Pz6GPWU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ASV1Pz6GPWU</a>
Logged
Geppvindh's
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,937
Re: Awesome terrible movie trailers
«
Reply #1 on:
August 5, 2020, 06:42:44 am »
Not a B or a C movie really but truly bizarre and one of my all time favourite just for now nuts it really is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmR0vi0ifzE
«
Last Edit: August 5, 2020, 06:44:37 am by Geppvindh's
»
Logged
The Bournemouth Red
43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,776
6 times and counting
Re: Awesome terrible movie trailers
«
Reply #2 on:
August 5, 2020, 07:19:32 am »
This rocked when you saw it in the cinema, then the film came out...
https://youtu.be/CT0EVc53wGY
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,682
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Awesome terrible movie trailers
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:46:06 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JDxvt8MUaBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JDxvt8MUaBo</a>
Full movie here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM7WOQyOVEA
Logged
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Awesome terrible movie trailers
