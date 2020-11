Very very sad. Used to go to Woolton baths every week in the 60s and 70s and the Woolton cinema about the same. Both of them are/ were aesthetically-pleasing little gems which were purpose built for what they were used for. It begs the question, what will happen to them now. Probably bulldozed and some concrete eye-sore will be put there in their place. Then in 25 years, the Echo will run a story about lost-gems and how no one fought to save the Woolton or the baths.



I know about all the great work that was done to save the picture house about 10 years ago even if I no longer live in the city. Can't the same be done again to save both of these precious pieces of our heritage?



And if the council don't fancy putting up the cash, wouldn't it be great for a wealthy private citizen/s to finance these places? I know it's a pipe dream



South Liverpool deserve these facilities. Like the library. In an ideal world, these places should be financed even if they don't make a profit. Just like street lights and other stuff that costs money but doesn't make a profit. They always used to be considered as essential services and came out of the council budget. Progress eh?