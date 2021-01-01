Its gone 26, 23, 31 so I'm not sure he was making the point you wanted him to



yes, that was a strange comment being as some simple maths proved the oppositeIt isnt beyond the realms to suggest that last season may well have been the outlier. The previous 3 seasons the midfield and central defence chipped in more goals. It shouldnt be that hard to figure out why either, being as they where not filling in central defence, and didnt suffer as much from injuries.Be nice to go back to getting a few goals from midfield and central defence next season and I am sure the expectation is that with a more settled midfield and defence we will get that.