Its gone 26, 23, 31 so I'm not sure he was making the point you wanted him to



yes, that was a strange comment being as some simple maths proved the oppositeIt isn’t beyond the realms to suggest that last season may well have been the outlier. The previous 3 seasons the midfield and central defence chipped in more goals. It shouldn’t be that hard to figure out why either, being as they where not filling in central defence, and didn’t suffer as much from injuries.Be nice to go back to getting a few goals from midfield and central defence next season and I am sure the expectation is that with a more settled midfield and defence we will get that.