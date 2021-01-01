So basically, hes as close as were ever going to get to Bobbys successor, is that right? Count me in.
Unless Utd sell us Van De Beek and we repurpose him, I think he's a great bet.
More dynamic than Bobby, quicker, maybe not quite as good in tight spaces but releases the ball quickly. Presses immensely well. Will not give you the same aerial threat and may take time to gel with the others, but I'd be 100% up for bringing him in and giving him minutes across the front three whilst preparing him to be Bobby's successor.
I've managed to talk myself into him being my preferred attacking transfer this summer