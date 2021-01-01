« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:52:01 pm
If he was in the front 3, it's hard to say whether he's got 20 goals in him to be honest. He's never had a 20 goal season yet, but he's of an age where it's extremely rare that a striker does have one of those on his record in a top European league. If you scale his stats from last year across an entire league season, he scores 10 and assists 6, in a poor team, with a goal every 3.4 games. I think play him as a deep 9, he'll contribute goals and get an awful lot of assists. He's capable of becoming a 20 goal player but he's not an out and out goal scorer, so I'll say I think he can contribute 20+ goals in one shape or other (G+A).
So basically, hes as close as were ever going to get to Bobbys successor, is that right? Count me in.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:09:37 pm
The Echo crew talking pretty clearly on their podcast along the lines of 'Lallana cleared the pathway for Curtis Jones, Shaqiri is clearing the pathway for Harvey Elliot'. I do think that on those lines (rather than transfer snippets), the guys on the beat day to day are likely to have a decent insight.
Yep.

With the amount of time Shaq got last season, will we miss him?  Probably not.
Will Elliot give us similar quality? Quite possibly.

Elliot deserves his chance now, and if it doesnt quite work out? We will still get a really good fee for him form higher club.  Personally I think he might be a little diamond.
We need to adapt, we don't need a Bobby clone.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:00:22 pm
So basically, hes as close as were ever going to get to Bobbys successor, is that right? Count me in.
Unless Utd sell us Van De Beek and we repurpose him, I think he's a great bet.

More dynamic than Bobby, quicker, maybe not quite as good in tight spaces but releases the ball quickly. Presses immensely well. Will not give you the same aerial threat and may take time to gel with the others, but I'd be 100% up for bringing him in and giving him minutes across the front three whilst preparing him to be Bobby's successor.

I've managed to talk myself into him being my preferred attacking transfer this summer  ;D
Just on Cunha, no idea if he's a target obviously, but if he was I don't think you'd hear a thing until it was done - with us playing Hertha later this week in a friendly I imagine the relationship is good on both sides and therefore probably quite simple to keep everything quiet.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:43:14 am
I think that the insanity of last season has blinded people to just how good our current squad actually is.  We had a squad that put together back to back 97+ point seasons and still have all of those players with us with the exception of Gini, but have also strengthened by adding Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas, Jones, and now Konate.  Last season was not normal and we shouldn't expect a repeat.  We had zero crowds at Anfield, no pre-season, the worst injury crisis in living memory, bits of green on our kit, and seemingly every big refereeing decision going against us.  The first two are (hopefully) not going to be repeated this year, and we'd be unlucky if we have 50% of the injuries that we had last year.  I still expect the referees to f*ck us over though, and we've swapped the bits of green for orange/ pink/ atomic red...

Players like Ox and Keita are excellent players but some people are keen to just assume that they will contribute nothing for us next season.  I know it is hard to believe sometimes but Keita actually started the first 4 games for us last season, so he's not just a squad player, he is someone that can make a real difference for us if (and I realise that it is a huge if) he can stay fit for even 70% of the season.  Obviously Mane and Firmino's form was a concern last season, but with so many bizarre things going on around them I think it is far too premature to be assuming that will be the case this season as well.

So how about a bit of optimism?  Even with everything that went on last season you have to remember that we had a run of 14 games to start the season with a PPG of 2.2, and 10 games to end the season with a PPG of 2.6.  That is 90+ point form but was sunk by the depth charge of a middle 14 games where we played to 0.9 PPG and couldn't score a goal (let alone win a game) at Anfield.  Even if we don't sign anyone else I'll still have us as favourites to finish above Utd and Chelsea and certainly wouldn't trade squads with either of them.
Good post mate.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:09:41 pm
Not really any PL interest in Shaqiri.

So i cant see many sides from around Europe paying much for a 29 year old who hasnt played much in the last 2 years.

Cunha vs Bayern https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AHVZsr8Qig

He really would fit our style of play. I think it is a no brainer.
I would take him at 25-30m instead of Raphinha who could cost double that.

Not a lot of money in Germany and Italian clubs will always try and do deals on the cheap.

Given Shaq is about to turn 30 and will want his LFC contract at least matched (and a 3 or 4 year deal), it doesn't leave a big fee for us, realistically.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:37:07 pm
Thats a bit harsh Roy.

I agree - I tend to quite like it unless someone gets too pompous or just plain objectionable.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:06:30 pm
Its probably because he's publicly stated he wants to leave so weakens our position a little

Shaqiri's lips don't lie.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:42:37 pm


Thanks for making my point for me by showing the declining returns in goals every year from midfield

sorry Asam, I wasnt making a point for you, try harder with your replies to someone who made an effort to reply properly, rather than making some snide comment.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:01:31 pm
We need to adapt, we don't need a Bobby clone.
I agree. Mo and Sadio are not quite the same players they were( still great players but age will naturally slow players down) , so just finding another Bobby will not automatically see a return of the free scoring days of a few years ago. I would like to see us play with a proper striker, in the Lewandoski mode. Or Atleast have that option.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:46:45 pm
Its gone 26, 23, 31 so I'm not sure he was making the point you wanted him to

yes, that was a strange comment being as some simple maths proved the opposite  ;D

It isnt beyond the realms to suggest that last season may well have been the outlier. The previous 3 seasons the midfield and central defence chipped in more goals. It shouldnt be that hard to figure out why either, being as they where not filling in central defence, and didnt suffer as much from injuries.

Be nice to go back to getting a few goals from midfield and central defence next season and I am sure the expectation is that with a more settled midfield and defence we will get that.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:02:48 pm
yes, that was a strange comment being as some simple maths proved the opposite  ;D

It isnt beyond the realms to suggest that last season may well have been the outlier. The previous 3 seasons the midfield and central defence chipped in more goals. It shouldnt be that hard to figure out why either, being as they where not filling in central defence, and didnt suffer as much from injuries.

Be nice to go back to getting a few goals from midfield and central defence next season and I am sure the expectation is that with a more settled midfield and defence we will get that.

It's as though people some people wilfully ignore that we had no experienced centre backs for most of the season that meant some midfielders had to play there instead which had a knock on effect on the team as a whole. Nevermind that 2 of those centre backs have regularly contributed goals in the past few seasons.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:02:48 pm
yes, that was a strange comment being as some simple maths proved the opposite  ;D

It isnt beyond the realms to suggest that last season may well have been the outlier. The previous 3 seasons the midfield and central defence chipped in more goals. It shouldnt be that hard to figure out why either, being as they where not filling in central defence, and didnt suffer as much from injuries.

Be nice to go back to getting a few goals from midfield and central defence next season and I am sure the expectation is that with a more settled midfield and defence we will get that.

I'm sure its far too simple anyway to look at it as 'the attack scored x, the midfield scored y and the defence scored z'. I'm sure there's a very deep analysis out there about methods of goal, strength of opponent, when certain players scored etc which makes it a lot more useful. We certainly looked a lot less potent from set pieces last season (except Alli).
Would quite fancy signing Ramsey if he came back depending on his salary. He looked great at the Euros.
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:06:28 pm
It's as though people some people wilfully ignore that we had no experienced centre backs for most of the season that meant some midfielders had to play there instead which had a knock on effect on the team as a whole. Nevermind that 2 of those centre backs have regularly contributed goals in the past few seasons.

very much expecting Curtis to be chipping a decent amount over the coming seasons. He may not be a regular starter next season, but hell likely still get decent playing time again and he has a good eye for goal.  Also interested to see how many minutes Harvey Elliott gets in midfield, as that could have a similar outcome in the near future - more goals. And indeed, Virgil is good for a few. Hopefully Konate can learn from the best in that sense!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:56:47 pm
I agree. Mo and Sadio are not quite the same players they were( still great players but age will naturally slow players down) , so just finding another Bobby will not automatically see a return of the free scoring days of a few years ago. I would like to see us play with a proper striker, in the Lewandoski mode. Or Atleast have that option.

Wtf? Salad had a tremendous season, 22 goals in the league and 6 in the cl - how many does he need to score to prove he is not in decline.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:13:49 pm
Wtf? Salad had a tremendous season, 22 goals in the league and 6 in the cl - how many does he need to score to prove he is not in decline.

You have to think he'll start the season like a rocket if you squash in a few more pre-season games. The dressing room mood seems salty - keen as mustard. In fact, as we prepare for Norwich, you have to think we'll swallow the greens whole.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:13:49 pm
Lettuce all be in agreement with this post.

Lettuce all be in agreement with this post.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:13:49 pm
Wtf? Salad had a tremendous season, 22 goals in the league and 6 in the cl - how many does he need to score to prove he is not in decline.


Exactly. Lettuce all calm down a little before writing him off.
Lettuce all be in agreement with this post.

Sage advice that.
Lettuce all be in agreement with this post.

Sage advice that.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:16:48 pm
You have to think he'll start the season like a rocket if you squash in a few more pre-season games. The dressing room mood seems salty - keen as mustard. In fact, as we prepare for Norwich, you have to think we'll swallow the greens whole.

Mo salad and less bread
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:13:49 pm
Wtf? Salad had a tremendous season, 22 goals in the league and 6 in the cl - how many does he need to score to prove he is not in decline.



He did.  Kept finding the onion bag all year while others lettuce down.
Romaine calm please.

Unbeetable posts - cannot wait until we can get some peas and quiet after the window.

MO SALAD! MO SALAD! MO SALAD! HEALTHY, LEAFY GREENS!

SALAD-LAD-LAD-LAD-LAD THE ROUGHAGE KING!
