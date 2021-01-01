I've only seen him a few times but interested to hear your thoughts on Cunha as a potential target.



Do you know what happened to him at RBL and why they were willing to sell him?



Also, in our front 3 would he get enough goals? If he's playing as a wide forward in our current system there's probably an expectancy to be getting 20+ goals a season. Might be different if he's earmarked for the false 9/Firmino position.



My Q's above come from a lack of knowledge about the player.



At Red Bull, he arrived as a teenager having only spent one year in Switzerland, having never actually had a professional debut in Brazil at Coritiba. He was scouted from pre-season friendlies. So he's been asked to make a big culture jump, then he's done well there, settled and is on the move again. I think it was too soon. At 18 he got 18 goals and assists in 29 appearances for Sion. He moves to RBL, 19, finding his feet in European football and then being asked to jump from the Swiss league to challenge Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Youssuf Poulsen for a starting spot, all established pros who'd between them contributed 66 league goals and assists that season - in a season where Red Bull scored 81. He was essentially bought as a young player to improve and possibly succeed Timo Werner at some stage, as there were murmurings of us and Man Utd being interested at that stage. I suppose it would have been like expecting a Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliott to challenge our front three.So he has reduced minutes for RBL, getting the odd go off the bench but not really imposing himself when he did play. They played him mainly wide right, as a dummy runner to create space for Werner essentially as a distraction when they hit long balls into Poulsen. Not the richest position to find yourself in to produce goals and assists. So they initially loaned him out to Hertha to give him game time. He slotted in really nicely and looked very at home as a 9 then a 10 for them, even controlling games and getting 5 goals in 11 games as a 9 for them. RBL were not going to sell him initially, slowly phasing him in to replace Werner, but then somewhat surprisingly, Hertha offered 21m for him. RBL weren't anticipating this and decided to sell, based on the idea that they will just bring either Haaland or Hwang in to Leipzig as Werner's understudy. So they took the money essentially, deciding that he hadn't quite shown enough with them to justify turning down such a big fee. They are a selling club after all. Haaland obviously ends up at Dortmund and Hwang comes in and underwhelms as similarly as Cunha did.Cunha then gets 11 G+A in 27 starts largely as a 10 and is the true bright spark in a terrible season for Hertha where a very decent squad just performed like strangers. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, I think if Leipzig had held onto him, they'd be making a lot more even a year later than what they sold him for.If he was in the front 3, it's hard to say whether he's got 20 goals in him to be honest. He's never had a 20 goal season yet, but he's of an age where it's extremely rare that a striker does have one of those on his record in a top European league. If you scale his stats from last year across an entire league season, he scores 10 and assists 6, in a poor team, with a goal every 3.75 games. I think play him as a deep 9, he'll contribute goals and get an awful lot of assists. He's capable of becoming a 20 goal player but he's not an out and out goal scorer, so I'll say I think he can contribute 20+ goals in one shape or other.