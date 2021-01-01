Then why did the same midfield/same system score around 20 the year previous?
We can defo get more goals out of our midfield over the course of a season.
20/21 we got 11 goals from midfielders in all comps - Jones 4, Gini 3, Thiago 1, Henderson 1, AOC 1, Grujic 1
19/20 we got 32 goals from midfielders in all comps - AOC 8, Gini 6, Milner 4, Henderson 4, Keita 4, Jones 3, Fabinho 2, Lallana 1
18/19 we got 17-23 goals from midfielders in all comps - Milner 7, Wijnaldum 5, Keita 3, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1 (Shaqiri 6)
Even in the current system I think the current crop of midfielders can get more goals than in 20/21. Anything from 10-20 more over the course of a season based on 19/20 and 18/19. I included Shaqiri as potentially part of the midfield for 2018/19 and not other seasons since we had a reasonable spell before Xmas 2018 of playing 4-2-3-1. That meant a slightly more withdrawn position for Shaqiri but only 2 midfielders on the pitch rather than 3 for a good run of games.
The other aspect of this is goals from defence. We got 9, 16 and 6 goals from defenders from 2018/19 through to 2020/21. Again 2020/21 is the lowest scoring season for defenders in this run. Not by a lot but could we expect 10-12 goals from midfielders next season with Van Dijk a threat from set pieces and Robbo and TAA with more licence to get forward?
If we function at our best as a team, then we should expect minimum 30-40 goals from outside of our forward players. In 2020/21 that dropped to 17. Without buying anyone but with VvD back and his effect on the system I'd expect more goals from midfield and defence. If our defence is decent then you probably need about 110-120 goals in a season to be successful - full 38 league games, some domestic cups and CL latter stages (about 50 odd games).
That means we need about 70-90 goals from Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, plus the other 2-3 players who make up the front 3 back ups. If you look at the last 3 seasons we've got over 70+ goals from a combination of Salah, Mane, Firmino + Jota/Origi/Sturridge/Shaqiri. That happened last season despite Jota being out inured for 3 months and Mane/Firmino having poorer seasons than you'd expect.
I suppose the overarching point here is that if we return back to the norm of 2018-2020 in terms of playing style and goal contributions outside of the forwards then goalscoring shouldn't be too much of an issue. We don't necessarily need to buy someone to get more goals from midfield. We just need the team to be able to function optimally again to get 30-40 goals from midfield/defence.