Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!  (Read 1971285 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45120 on: Today at 11:19:21 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:15:48 am
Because Milner was taking penalties

and Ox scored 11, or so go, Shaq contributed with 5 or 6 [off the top of my mind].
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45121 on: Today at 11:23:59 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:04:07 am
Very true. Without the dodgy officials I dont think we wouldve struggled for top 4, with city buying the leagues most effective English divers, alongside Sterling, the refs will be competing to see who can give them the most decisions. Maybe FSG are still basing their business model on Abu Dhabi being dealt with properly by the PL investigation.

Kane at City would break the Premier League scoring record next season, as he'd be guaranteed 15+ pens alone. Dixie Dean's record might be under threat.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45122 on: Today at 11:27:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:26:40 am
Good post, but there is a (maybe minor) issue with the squad that hasn't been touched on yet. While Elliott doesn't need to be counted in the PL squad due to his age, he does have to be included in the senior squad for the Champions League - because you can only be on List B (the U21s/youths) if you have spent two consecutive seasons at the club (or two seasons across three years with one loan to a domestic club in there). So while Elliott can be on List B next season, he'll need to be on List A this season. Now, the complication is how Uefa deals with homegrown players. You can only have a maximum of four 'association-trained' players i.e. a homegrown player who didn't come through your academy. With Elliott included, we actually have six - Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain, Elliott, Phillips and Davies. And any surplus in your numbers here need to be rolled into your non-homegrown list, where as we know we currently have no room. So I think it's no surprise we're trying to sell Phillips, and I expect that even if Davies stays he unfortunately won't be able to be registered for European games. I believe we technically had either Phillips or Davies down as non-homegrown in the latter half of the CL last season due to the same issue, but obviously we had the space because of all the injuries.

This is a good point and likely to effect Elliott, Phillips, Davies and/or potentially 1 of the non-homegrown players in the CL squad.

Subtle differences make an issue given the current composition of our squad. Players like Phillips and Davies are good value as homegrown players in PL squad but less so in UEFA CL squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45123 on: Today at 11:28:51 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45124 on: Today at 11:33:42 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:18:03 am
If Leeds are cashing on Raphinha and replacing him with Cunha, whilst I can understand Raphinha has that extra development and extra data available, we should be going for Cunha instead. He's already at Raphinha's level and will exceed that too, I think. I'd much rather take the younger player even given what Raphinha achieved in his first season as Leeds.

Oh wow do you rate Cunha that much?  I rate Raphinha is all (secretly hope we are trying to sign him) and i've hardly seen Cunha play so just curious where his level was. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45125 on: Today at 11:37:36 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:15:48 am
Because Milner was taking penalties

Eh? he scored 2 goals that season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45126 on: Today at 11:43:14 am »
I think that the insanity of last season has blinded people to just how good our current squad actually is.  We had a squad that put together back to back 97+ point seasons and still have all of those players with us with the exception of Gini, but have also strengthened by adding Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas, Jones, and now Konate.  Last season was not normal and we shouldn't expect a repeat.  We had zero crowds at Anfield, no pre-season, the worst injury crisis in living memory, bits of green on our kit, and seemingly every big refereeing decision going against us.  The first two are (hopefully) not going to be repeated this year, and we'd be unlucky if we have 50% of the injuries that we had last year.  I still expect the referees to f*ck us over though, and we've swapped the bits of green for orange/ pink/ atomic red...

Players like Ox and Keita are excellent players but some people are keen to just assume that they will contribute nothing for us next season.  I know it is hard to believe sometimes but Keita actually started the first 4 games for us last season, so he's not just a squad player, he is someone that can make a real difference for us if (and I realise that it is a huge if) he can stay fit for even 70% of the season.  Obviously Mane and Firmino's form was a concern last season, but with so many bizarre things going on around them I think it is far too premature to be assuming that will be the case this season as well.

So how about a bit of optimism?  Even with everything that went on last season you have to remember that we had a run of 14 games to start the season with a PPG of 2.2, and 10 games to end the season with a PPG of 2.6.  That is 90+ point form but was sunk by the depth charge of a middle 14 games where we played to 0.9 PPG and couldn't score a goal (let alone win a game) at Anfield.  Even if we don't sign anyone else I'll still have us as favourites to finish above Utd and Chelsea and certainly wouldn't trade squads with either of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45127 on: Today at 11:44:07 am »
Some of you seriously need to leave this thread. You lads are camped out on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45128 on: Today at 11:49:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:44:07 am
Some of you seriously need to leave this thread. You lads are camped out on here.

I'd close the thread, it's full of absolute shite. We're clearly keeping our cards close to our chest, transfer-wise. We'll either do a couple of Jota-style transfers or we won't,
in which case there will need to be a separate thread for more bed-wetting than an incontinence convention in Leakypantsville.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45129 on: Today at 11:50:40 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 11:33:42 am
Oh wow do you rate Cunha that much?  I rate Raphinha is all (secretly hope we are trying to sign him) and i've hardly seen Cunha play so just curious where his level was.
Yeah, I liked watching him during his loan spell there, albeit the whole team has looked awful since he moved there permanently. Stylistically he's fun to watch, he's quick, creative and has great underlying numbers. Like Doc said, metrics-wise he looks a lot like Raphinha (who I also like) though Cunha's pressures are off the charts, he is a superb presser, just needs to focus it more.

I won't be moaning if we sign Raphinha, he's a good player, but he's 25 soon (I know, no age) whereas Cunha has just turned 22 which is prime age to make a big jump in progression. Factor in that he got 11 G+A in 27 games last season, as a 21 year old in a dreadful side, where he underperformed his xA (the Striker's fault) and I think this guy looks primed to potentially become elite. He also has spent time in Red Bull's set up which is always a massive plus for me, they tend not to fuck around with player's who aren't going to make the grade, even though they did take the business decision to sell him as soon as good money was offered.

Cunha for me is one I'd absolutely take a chance on because I think he'll become a very, very good player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45130 on: Today at 11:50:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:44:07 am
Some of you seriously need to leave this thread. You lads are camped out on here.

We're all waiting for your next big update.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45131 on: Today at 11:51:46 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:15:24 am
Then why did the same midfield/same system score around 20 the year previous?

We can defo get more goals out of our midfield over the course of a season.

20/21 we got 11 goals from midfielders in all comps - Jones 4, Gini 3, Thiago 1, Henderson 1, AOC 1, Grujic 1

19/20 we got 32 goals from midfielders in all comps - AOC 8, Gini 6, Milner 4, Henderson 4, Keita 4, Jones 3, Fabinho 2, Lallana 1

18/19 we got 17-23 goals from midfielders in all comps  - Milner 7, Wijnaldum 5, Keita 3, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1 (Shaqiri 6)

Even in the current system I think the current crop of midfielders can get more goals than in 20/21. Anything from 10-20 more over the course of a season based on 19/20 and 18/19. I included Shaqiri as potentially part of the midfield for 2018/19 and not other seasons since we had a reasonable spell before Xmas 2018 of playing 4-2-3-1. That meant a slightly more withdrawn position for Shaqiri but only 2 midfielders on the pitch rather than 3 for a good run of games.

The other aspect of this is goals from defence. We got 9, 16 and 6 goals from defenders from 2018/19 through to 2020/21. Again 2020/21 is the lowest scoring season for defenders in this run. Not by a lot but could we expect 10-12 goals from midfielders next season with Van Dijk a threat from set pieces and Robbo and TAA with more licence to get forward?

If we function at our best as a team, then we should expect minimum 30-40 goals from outside of our forward players. In 2020/21 that dropped to 17. Without buying anyone but with VvD back and his effect on the system I'd expect more goals from midfield and defence. If our defence is decent then you probably need about 110-120 goals in a season to be successful  -  full 38 league games, some domestic cups and CL latter stages (about 50 odd games).

That means we need about 70-90 goals from Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, plus the other 2-3 players who make up the front 3 back ups. If you look at the last 3 seasons we've got over 70+ goals from a combination of Salah, Mane, Firmino + Jota/Origi/Sturridge/Shaqiri. That happened last season despite Jota being out inured for 3 months and Mane/Firmino having poorer seasons than you'd expect.

I suppose the overarching point here is that if we return back to the norm of 2018-2020 in terms of playing style and goal contributions outside of the forwards then goalscoring shouldn't be too much of an issue. We don't necessarily need to buy someone to get more goals from midfield. We just need the team to be able to function optimally again to get 30-40 goals from midfield/defence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45132 on: Today at 11:53:47 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:16:03 am
If we dont sign a goal scorer , either a striker or goal scoring attacking midfielder or both, do people think we will win the league? With the signings Utd and likely Abu Dhabi are making Im not sure we would have the necessary strength in depth to challenge. I cant see us not signing someone to be fair, not after the January window debacle, particularly with losing our only regular goal scorers to Afcon mid-season.

I wouldn't think we would definitely win the league if we signed Grealish and Mbappe. Too many variables to be certain. It would increases our chances though.

Personally I think we have a really, really good chance as it stands.

AFCON isn't really an issue, it's two premier league games that are affected and neither are against 'top level' opposition.

A striker, in the mould of genuine competition for Bobby and a Midfielder would definitely increase our chances though. Not sure by how much. If people stay fit and play to their levels, there's few players that would improve us (that I'm aware of)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45133 on: Today at 11:53:52 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:37:36 am
Eh? he scored 2 goals that season

People for some reason are looking at last season as the normal. When it wasnt.  Not sure why this is, guess it makes arguing for new toys easier  :P

Season before Milner scored 4, Ox 8, Gini 6, Hendo 4, Keita 4, Jones 3, Fab 2. Also the central defenders scored 8.

Season before that Milly scored 7 (5 pens), Shaq 6, Gini 5, Keita 3, Fab and Hendo 1 each, and the central defenders got 8 (Virg with 6 of them).

Season before that Coutinho got 11 (not all from midfield I know, but many), Can got 6, Ox 5, Gini 2, Milly and Hendo 1 each.

I am sure this year that they will hope to see the midfield return to contributing more goals as they where doing, same for central defence.

Our midfield may not score as many as some, but last season was rather an anomaly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45134 on: Today at 11:57:27 am »
I'd expect Alisson to improve on his one goal from last season, too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45135 on: Today at 12:01:00 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
As I'm bored and we've not been credibly linked with anyone for a while, I'll pose this:

If you could sign any player in the world to play for us now, who would you go for?

It's a tricky one for me. Lewandowski would obviously be a glorious option at CF but age is not on his side. Presumably Mbappe or Haaland would be high on most lists.

Pedri, Pep Ljinders seems to agree too :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45136 on: Today at 12:02:03 pm »
Less than 10m for Shaq seems quite cheap

https://twitter.com/plettigoal/status/1419975567617794057?s=21
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45137 on: Today at 12:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:44:07 am
Some of you seriously need to leave this thread. You lads are camped out on here.

Are they nicking food from your tent?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45138 on: Today at 12:06:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:02:03 pm
Less than 10m for Shaq seems quite cheap

https://twitter.com/plettigoal/status/1419975567617794057?s=21

Its probably because he's publicly stated he wants to leave so weakens our position a little
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45139 on: Today at 12:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:06:30 pm
Its probably because he's publicly stated he wants to leave so weakens our position a little


Its a poor price however you look at it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45140 on: Today at 12:09:37 pm »
The Echo crew talking pretty clearly on their podcast along the lines of 'Lallana cleared the pathway for Curtis Jones, Shaqiri is clearing the pathway for Harvey Elliot'. I do think that on those lines (rather than transfer snippets), the guys on the beat day to day are likely to have a decent insight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45141 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45142 on: Today at 12:09:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:02:03 pm
Less than 10m for Shaq seems quite cheap

https://twitter.com/plettigoal/status/1419975567617794057?s=21
Not really any PL interest in Shaqiri.

So i cant see many sides from around Europe paying much for a 29 year old who hasnt played much in the last 2 years.

Cunha vs Bayern https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AHVZsr8Qig

He really would fit our style of play. I think it is a no brainer.
I would take him at 25-30m instead of Raphinha who could cost double that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45143 on: Today at 12:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:50:40 am
Yeah, I liked watching him during his loan spell there, albeit the whole team has looked awful since he moved there permanently. Stylistically he's fun to watch, he's quick, creative and has great underlying numbers. Like Doc said, metrics-wise he looks a lot like Raphinha (who I also like) though Cunha's pressures are off the charts, he is a superb presser, just needs to focus it more.

I won't be moaning if we sign Raphinha, he's a good player, but he's 25 soon (I know, no age) whereas Cunha has just turned 22 which is prime age to make a big jump in progression. Factor in that he got 11 G+A in 27 games last season, as a 21 year old in a dreadful side, where he underperformed his xA (the Striker's fault) and I think this guy looks primed to potentially become elite. He also has spent time in Red Bull's set up which is always a massive plus for me, they tend not to fuck around with player's who aren't going to make the grade, even though they did take the business decision to sell him as soon as good money was offered.

Cunha for me is one I'd absolutely take a chance on because I think he'll become a very, very good player.

Plus unlike Raphina he can play as a lone number 9, much more similar to Firmino than Raphina also. The more I think about it, I have a feeling well sign Cunha this summer, hes cheap fits in with our Brazilian contingent already at this club, one of the better dribblers in Europe, can press, can lead the line and is on the cusp of a breakthrough season rather than fully established so will be fairly cheap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45144 on: Today at 12:14:05 pm »
I'd be surprised if we got less than 10 million for Shaq, I guess we'll see but I'd expect similar to what we ended up getting for Wilson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45145 on: Today at 12:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:08:32 pm

Its a poor price however you look at it.

It is but say we wanted 12-15m Euros for him then we were never going to get anywhere near that once he publicly stated it was time to move on and people knowing the club were happy to move him on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45146 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:09:37 pm
The Echo crew talking pretty clearly on their podcast along the lines of 'Lallana cleared the pathway for Curtis Jones, Shaqiri is clearing the pathway for Harvey Elliot'. I do think that on those lines (rather than transfer snippets), the guys on the beat day to day are likely to have a decent insight.

I agree.

And if you have promising youngsters like Jones and Elliott (and TAA before then) then you need to clear a path for them to get more minutes in the 1st team. Jones replacing Lallana and Elliott replacing Shaqiri in the squad gives them the opportunity to get game time and develop, without us relying on them to out in 30-40 starts a season at this point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45147 on: Today at 12:17:24 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:05:11 pm
Are they nicking food from your tent?

Can't even afford a tent these days mate. Recession plus global pandemic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45148 on: Today at 12:18:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:49:22 am
I'd close the thread, it's full of absolute shite. We're clearly keeping our cards close to our chest, transfer-wise. We'll either do a couple of Jota-style transfers or we won't,
in which case there will need to be a separate thread for more bed-wetting than an incontinence convention in Leakypantsville.

If you close the thread, you end up with the sewage contaminating every other thread. At least in the open sewer, you can swim if you want to. The thread title is being updated in the hope of indicating 'news' when it happens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45149 on: Today at 12:19:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:02:03 pm
Less than 10m for Shaq seems quite cheap

https://twitter.com/plettigoal/status/1419975567617794057?s=21

I'd be surprised if he goes for that low a price.

If he is going for such a low price then I think it probably says a lot about the current state of the transfer market and the significantly reduced ability of a lot of clubs to pay a high transfer fee and high wages. The last 18 months suggest there just not that much money floating about beyond a small selection fo clubs.

If Shaqiri is going for 8M, for example, then it suggests to me that the market is depressed and we can potentially pick up a bargain in this window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45150 on: Today at 12:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:12:26 pm
Plus unlike Raphina he can play as a lone number 9, much more similar to Firmino than Raphina also. The more I think about it, I have a feeling well sign Cunha this summer, hes cheap fits in with our Brazilian contingent already at this club, one of the better dribblers in Europe, can press, can lead the line and is on the cusp of a breakthrough season rather than fully established so will be fairly cheap.
Good point, I really like his versatility. He can play wide, offer you a third/fifth midfielder as a 10 and he actually came to Europe as more of a 9 in Switzerland before trying out wide and then deeper at RBL and Hertha. Crucially, in our system, I think he'd do well either as a Firmino alternative or extra cover wide. He has that ability to pivot the play around his position, even if his back is towards goal. He has great awareness of where others around him are. Unfortunately, that was largely the flailing Piatek last season, but with mobile, technically strong wide forwards he'd rack up assists. Go and see if you can dig out his performance v Eintracht Braunschweig from this year's Pokal (and ignore Hertha's calamitous defending) and look at the work he does in the deep final third, holding the ball up, dragging the centre halves with him and narrowing the width of the defence, creating gaps wide to be exploited. He got a goal and 2 assists in that match playing as a false nine. Good set piece taker also, which never hurts. Probably not Trent good though.

He's at the Olympics at the moment that would surely slow down any deal, but at £30m I think whoever gets him is getting a steal. It's always a reasonable indicator that they will be able to handle a heavy loaded pressing game if Bielsa wants to work with them. Normally I'm pro 'get all the data, pay a premium later for closer to a sure thing.' With Cunha specifically, I'm more of the lines of 'cut out the middle man, take him before the stepping stone move.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45151 on: Today at 12:25:48 pm »
Atleltic had a great piece about the academy.

120m made in the last 5 years.
And this is including many players released from other clubs like Stewart & Camacho. Phillips could be another he was released by Bolton at 16.

It was mentioned how Kaide Gordon has massively impressed the coaching staff & senior players.
It will be very interesting how he develops in the next 2 years in particular. He looks a brillant talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45152 on: Today at 12:30:15 pm »
Looks like Malen has been given permission from PSV to train with BVB - Dutch news quoting @BVB Twitter

👋 Donyell #Malen!

Update: Es gibt eine offizielle Trainingserlaubnis von @PSV. Es gibt noch letzte Details zwischen dem Spieler und PSV zu klären, erst danach können wir den Transfer final vermelden. 

Deal close - just the final arrangements before officially confirmed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45153 on: Today at 12:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:23:11 pm
With Cunha specifically, I'm more of the lines of 'cut out the middle man, take him before the stepping stone move.'

I've only seen him a few times but interested to hear your thoughts on Cunha as a potential target.

Do you know what happened to him at RBL and why they were willing to sell him?

Also, in our front 3 would he get enough goals? If he's playing as a wide forward in our current system there's probably an expectancy to be getting 20+ goals a season. Might be different if he's earmarked for the false 9/Firmino position.

My Q's above come from a lack of knowledge about the player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45154 on: Today at 12:37:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:18:54 pm
If you close the thread, you end up with the sewage contaminating every other thread. At least in the open sewer, you can swim if you want to. The thread title is being updated in the hope of indicating 'news' when it happens.

Thats a bit harsh Roy.

A few posters contribute little except gloom and doom, and a few are bone fide know alls. But the bulk of posters are sound.

I dont contribute to the thread, but its great fun to read, and more than occasionally educational - certainly when those posters with extensive knowledge of other leagues and players share that stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45155 on: Today at 12:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:53:52 am
People for some reason are looking at last season as the normal. When it wasnt.  Not sure why this is, guess it makes arguing for new toys easier  :P

Season before Milner scored 4, Ox 8, Gini 6, Hendo 4, Keita 4, Jones 3, Fab 2. Also the central defenders scored 8.

Season before that Milly scored 7 (5 pens), Shaq 6, Gini 5, Keita 3, Fab and Hendo 1 each, and the central defenders got 8 (Virg with 6 of them).

Season before that Coutinho got 11 (not all from midfield I know, but many), Can got 6, Ox 5, Gini 2, Milly and Hendo 1 each.

I am sure this year that they will hope to see the midfield return to contributing more goals as they where doing, same for central defence.

Our midfield may not score as many as some, but last season was rather an anomaly.


Thanks for making my point for me by showing the declining returns in goals every year from midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45156 on: Today at 12:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:42:37 pm


Thanks for making my point for me by showing the declining returns in goals every year from midfield

Its gone 26, 23, 31 so I'm not sure he was making the point you wanted him to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45157 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:31:24 pm
I've only seen him a few times but interested to hear your thoughts on Cunha as a potential target.

Do you know what happened to him at RBL and why they were willing to sell him?

Also, in our front 3 would he get enough goals? If he's playing as a wide forward in our current system there's probably an expectancy to be getting 20+ goals a season. Might be different if he's earmarked for the false 9/Firmino position.

My Q's above come from a lack of knowledge about the player.
At Red Bull, he arrived as a teenager having only spent one year in Switzerland, having never actually had a professional debut in Brazil at Coritiba. He was scouted from pre-season friendlies. So he's been asked to make a big culture jump, then he's done well there, settled and is on the move again. I think it was too soon. At 18 he got 18 goals and assists in 29 appearances for Sion. He moves to RBL, 19, finding his feet in European football and then being asked to jump from the Swiss league to challenge Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Youssuf Poulsen for a starting spot, all established pros who'd between them contributed 66 league goals and assists that season - in a season where Red Bull scored 81. He was essentially bought as a young player to improve and possibly succeed Timo Werner at some stage, as there were murmurings of us and Man Utd being interested at that stage. I suppose it would have been like expecting a Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliott to challenge our front three.

So he has reduced minutes for RBL, getting the odd go off the bench but not really imposing himself when he did play. They played him mainly wide right, as a dummy runner to create space for Werner essentially as a distraction when they hit long balls into Poulsen. Not the richest position to find yourself in to produce goals and assists. So they initially loaned him out to Hertha to give him game time. He slotted in really nicely and looked very at home as a 9 then a 10 for them, even controlling games and getting 5 goals in 11 games as a 9 for them. RBL were not going to sell him initially, slowly phasing him in to replace Werner, but then somewhat surprisingly, Hertha offered 21m for him. RBL weren't anticipating this and decided to sell, based on the idea that they will just bring either Haaland or Hwang in to Leipzig as Werner's understudy. So they took the money essentially, deciding that he hadn't quite shown enough with them to justify turning down such a big fee. They are a selling club after all. Haaland obviously ends up at Dortmund and Hwang comes in and underwhelms as similarly as Cunha did.

Cunha then gets 11 G+A in 27 starts largely as a 10 and is the true bright spark in a terrible season for Hertha where a very decent squad just performed like strangers. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, I think if Leipzig had held onto him, they'd be making a lot more even a year later than what they sold him for.

If he was in the front 3, it's hard to say whether he's got 20 goals in him to be honest. He's never had a 20 goal season yet, but he's of an age where it's extremely rare that a striker does have one of those on his record in a top European league. If you scale his stats from last year across an entire league season, he scores 10 and assists 6, in a poor team, with a goal every 3.75 games. I think play him as a deep 9, he'll contribute goals and get an awful lot of assists. He's capable of becoming a 20 goal player but he's not an out and out goal scorer, so I'll say I think he can contribute 20+ goals in one shape or other.

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45158 on: Today at 12:52:58 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 11:53:47 am
I wouldn't think we would definitely win the league if we signed Grealish and Mbappe. Too many variables to be certain. It would increases our chances though.

Personally I think we have a really, really good chance as it stands.

AFCON isn't really an issue, it's two premier league games that are affected and neither are against 'top level' opposition.

A striker, in the mould of genuine competition for Bobby and a Midfielder would definitely increase our chances though. Not sure by how much. If people stay fit and play to their levels, there's few players that would improve us (that I'm aware of)

really? I think we would walk it, even with Grealish alone I'd make us favourites
