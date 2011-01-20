« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1122 1123 1124 1125 1126 [1127]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!  (Read 1968099 times)

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45040 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm
Every top side relies on its best players to have good seasons year in, year out.

People take like we are the only side who do this. Bayern are going into this season relying on Lewandowski bagging loads again. Choupo-Moting is his back up. That isnt the only example either.
No comparison
Bayern have no competition in the Bundesliga to win the league & a 34 game season
Dortmund just sold their 2nd best player . Leipzig manger & CB gone to Bayern. Konate to us.

PL has 3 teams sepending big money every summer & keeping their best players with Real & Barcelona in a mess

Even Leeds & Villa spent over 100m last summer. PL is by far the most competitive league atm.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,706
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45041 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm
It's an echo chamber in here.


This gets trotted out over and over again and it's simply not true.

You can talk about Firmino's potential decline if you like, it's absolutely fine. It's your opinion and you're entitled to it. All the site asks is that you're respectful of the club's players and many people fail to do that.

Firmino's goal / assist return has diminished in the last couple of years, it's a potential issue. Having Jota went some way to resolving it last season and may do this season. Or Firmino might find his scoring boots again. Or we might sign someone else to share the burden. Firmino's role is more complex that just scoring goals so any new signing may impact on how we set up. It's tricky.

Also Firmino is immensely popular. He's an exciting player who plays with flair and a smile on his face. It's not surprising that people get defensive when he's criticised.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:57 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45042 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
As I'm bored and we've not been credibly linked with anyone for a while, I'll pose this:

If you could sign any player in the world to play for us now, who would you go for?

It's a tricky one for me. Lewandowski would obviously be a glorious option at CF but age is not on his side. Presumably Mbappe or Haaland would be high on most lists.

Probably gonna get stick, but I'd take Pedri. That kid will be a Ballon D'or contendor if he is nurtured and developed well. Mindboggling maturity and technique for his age and massively press resistant.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,165
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45043 on: Yesterday at 11:39:27 pm »
Its an echo chamber in here.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,706
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45044 on: Yesterday at 11:40:17 pm »
Its an echo chamber in here.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45045 on: Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm »
Its an echo chamber in here.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,772
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45046 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
Theres a chamber echo in here.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45047 on: Yesterday at 11:58:25 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm
This gets trotted out over and over again and it's simply not true.

You can talk about Firmino's potential decline if you like, it's absolutely fine. It's your opinion and you're entitled to it. All the site asks is that you're respectful of the club's players and many people fail to do that.

Firmino's goal / assist return has diminished in the last couple of years, it's a potential issue. Having Jota went some way to resolving it last season and may do this season. Or Firmino might find his scoring boots again. Or we might sign someone else to share the burden. Firmino's role is more complex that just scoring goals so any new signing may impact on how we set up. It's tricky.

Also Firmino is immensely popular. He's an exciting player who plays with flair and a smile on his face. It's not surprising that people get defensive when he's criticised.

Just look at the prem stats from last season

Salah 22 goals
Mane 11 goals
Firmino 9 goals
Jota 9 goals

After that the highest goal scorer was Trent with 2

The burden on 4 players to essentially score all our goals is too high, perhaps it was a one off crazy season but Id be much happier if we had a few more options from other areas of the pitch, there is time left to do it so we will see what happens

Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45048 on: Today at 12:11:20 am »
all Bobby needs is the fans back in.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45049 on: Today at 12:12:08 am »
So what I am getting from the crew that have popped up today to press their point home repeatedly, is that we are basically looking at last season and deciding there is no way back from that?

Mane is now on a serious decline and wont put up better numbers this season?  Our midfield will not score more than a 3 or 4 goals between them again? Our central defendes wont pop up with a few goals between them either?

And by the way, cos apparently it always needs saying - I am not saying that signing just Ibou is a wise idea. Its just the suggestion it seems to me that nothing will improve this season with the current squad. 

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45050 on: Today at 12:23:14 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
We won the league two seasons ago and Im referring to the major business we did in securing the likes
Of VVD/Alisson- we havent done anything as impactful since in the transfer market

Its True. Jota Thiago and Konate barely cost 100 million pounds and are only just about truly excellent.

vvd and ali were the final pieces in a puzzle. We dont have any immediate need to buy a best in the world at any position right now, this year. We already arguably have five at rw rb lb cb and goalie. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45051 on: Today at 12:31:13 am »
In all fairness, I am surprised we still aren't even attempting to find a solution to the Bobby problem.

That problem is two-fold: he's uniquely brilliant, but clearly not as brilliant as he once was. I think even his biggest fans would have a hard time arguing with that.

So we sometimes suffer in some ways when he plays, but we also sometimes suffer a whole lot more when he doesn't. I'd still like to see more of the latter - Atalanta away for example - to know for sure, as I'm not convinced we're as reliant on him as we once were, but I'd be a lot more balls out about that if we had another forward who is more comfortable playing with his back to goal in tight areas than the three lads we ideally.want running between full backs and centre halves with or without the ball and smashing it into the back of the net.

From a squad balance POV we've got three amazing lads for the two wide spots but only one amazing lad for the middle spot .... and that amazing lad is the oldest of the lot who has declined by far the most in the last two seasons. And yet here we are in 2021 with Origi still backing him up. It's a bit silly really.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:21 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45052 on: Today at 12:40:00 am »
We don't know one way or the other though do we.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45053 on: Today at 01:11:07 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:31:13 am
In all fairness, I am surprised we still aren't even attempting to find a solution to the Bobby problem.

That problem is two-fold: he's uniquely brilliant, but clearly not as brilliant as he once was. I think even his biggest fans would have a hard time arguing with that.

So we sometimes suffer in some ways when he plays, but we also sometimes suffer a whole lot more when he doesn't. I'd still like to see more of the latter - Atalanta away for example - to know for sure, as I'm not convinced we're as reliant on him as we once were, but I'd be a lot more balls out about that if we had another forward who is more comfortable playing with his back to goal in tight areas than the three lads we ideally.want running between full backs and centre halves with or without the ball and smashing it into the back of the net.

From a squad balance POV we've got three amazing lads for the two wide spots but only one amazing lad for the middle spot .... and that amazing lad is the oldest of the lot who has declined by far the most in the last two seasons. And yet here we are in 2021 with Origi still backing him up. It's a bit silly really.

Klopp seems to be intent on playing Ox as the other option to Firmino.

The ideal situation would be to have 2 top players who play through the middle and then 3 quality options for the wide positions and then one more for cover maybe a young player or an attacking midfielder who can also play in the wide areas.

Its why I dont see us siging another wide forward this window when we already have Jota, Salah and Mane. It would make more sense to spend money bringing in someone who can play centrally.


Jonathan David and Cunha seem to really good options as another option to Firmino but David seems to score more goals.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45054 on: Today at 01:24:16 am »
Honestly think more than attack the balance of midfield was the big problem last year. Having Hendo or Fab in that defensive midfield role provides us so much more control and security. We are able to attack relentlessly for 90 mins knowing that any opposition counter-attack will get cut out.

It's no wonder that our attackers looked better in the final stretch and so did creative players like Trent and Thiago.

We looked like we would walk to another title in December. Then we ended the season really strongly too. We struggled in all aspects in the 10-15 games in the middle where we were playing midfield of Thiago, Gini and Milner or Jones often. None of those players have the presence and defensive nous of Fab and Hendo.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45055 on: Today at 01:41:54 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:24:16 am
Honestly think more than attack the balance of midfield was the big problem last year. Having Hendo or Fab in that defensive midfield role provides us so much more control and security. We are able to attack relentlessly for 90 mins knowing that any opposition counter-attack will get cut out.

It's no wonder that our attackers looked better in the final stretch and so did creative players like Trent and Thiago.

We looked like we would walk to another title in December. Then we ended the season really strongly too. We struggled in all aspects in the 10-15 games in the middle where we were playing midfield of Thiago, Gini and Milner or Jones often. None of those players have the presence and defensive nous of Fab and Hendo.
How likely are we to have this problem again now that we have signed an extra CB in Konate. We now just have to expect that one of Fab or Hendo will be available to play in that position in 95% of the time.

The main problem with the midfield is the durability of Keita and Ox, if we could depend on these guys we wouldn't be considering bring in another midfielder this window or anytime soon.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45056 on: Today at 02:00:40 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:31:13 am
In all fairness, I am surprised we still aren't even attempting to find a solution to the Bobby problem.

That problem is two-fold: he's uniquely brilliant, but clearly not as brilliant as he once was. I think even his biggest fans would have a hard time arguing with that.

So we sometimes suffer in some ways when he plays, but we also sometimes suffer a whole lot more when he doesn't. I'd still like to see more of the latter - Atalanta away for example - to know for sure, as I'm not convinced we're as reliant on him as we once were, but I'd be a lot more balls out about that if we had another forward who is more comfortable playing with his back to goal in tight areas than the three lads we ideally.want running between full backs and centre halves with or without the ball and smashing it into the back of the net.

From a squad balance POV we've got three amazing lads for the two wide spots but only one amazing lad for the middle spot .... and that amazing lad is the oldest of the lot who has declined by far the most in the last two seasons. And yet here we are in 2021 with Origi still backing him up. It's a bit silly really.

IMO I think it's normal especially for a club with our budget. If we buy a backup for him most likely this player won't be good enough, good players at this position are very expensive and we will probably have more success playing Mane or Jota in the middle. 
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,568
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45057 on: Today at 04:52:15 am »
Mane does the best Bobby impersonation in football, so we're better slotting him centrally, and getting the best forward we can rather than trying to find a false 9 that does as much work as Bobby and has to adjust to the press system, of which Bobby is the trigger.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45058 on: Today at 05:22:27 am »
Are we signing Echo Chamber? Is he any good?
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45059 on: Today at 05:23:15 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:41:54 am
How likely are we to have this problem again now that we have signed an extra CB in Konate. We now just have to expect that one of Fab or Hendo will be available to play in that position in 95% of the time.

The main problem with the midfield is the durability of Keita and Ox, if we could depend on these guys we wouldn't be considering bring in another midfielder this window or anytime soon.

I think in general Klopp and the coaching team learned this lesson. Even if have injuries in defense I don't see Klopp putting Fabinho or Hendo in there. Later in the season they were happy to trust Nat and Rhys knowing that Fabinho was going to be making the biggest impact in midfield.

I do think we will be much much better than in last season barring some other crisis.

I still want another forward though, since we could be without Mo and Mane for a 5-6 games due to AFCON.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45060 on: Today at 05:32:39 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 05:22:27 am
Are we signing Echo Chamber? Is he any good?
Is that the big lad out of Lost?, he was called Mr Eko, close enough for me, he'll be a right handful at set pieces, good signing
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,568
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45061 on: Today at 05:35:42 am »
Has someone got a youtube of Allen Player?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45062 on: Today at 06:53:15 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:11:07 am
Klopp seems to be intent on playing Ox as the other option to Firmino.

The ideal situation would be to have 2 top players who play through the middle and then 3 quality options for the wide positions and then one more for cover maybe a young player or an attacking midfielder who can also play in the wide areas.

Its why I dont see us siging another wide forward this window when we already have Jota, Salah and Mane. It would make more sense to spend money bringing in someone who can play centrally.


Jonathan David and Cunha seem to really good options as another option to Firmino but David seems to score more goals.

Eh! You say the Klopp intent on playing Ox as a option for Bobby then why would we buy another central  forward.

I think we will buy a wide forward because we need options in that area. 
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45063 on: Today at 07:15:27 am »
Hightownphil talking sense here.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhilBlundell/status/1419902300794114079

The posturing around unlikely to do anything relating to the impact our sequence of sales/buys could have on the net outcome (if we dont sell Phillips this window and we cant register him in the squad, itd have a massive impact on his value, and so forth). A thought provoking thread. 
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45064 on: Today at 07:20:41 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:27 am
Hightownphil talking sense here.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhilBlundell/status/1419902300794114079

The posturing around unlikely to do anything relating to the impact our sequence of sales/buys could have on the net outcome (if we dont sell Phillips this window and we cant register him in the squad, itd have a massive impact on his value, and so forth). A thought provoking thread. 

Registering Phillips shouldn't be a problem. It's the non-homegrowns who are over-quota.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,053
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45065 on: Today at 07:23:10 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:27 am
Hightownphil talking sense here.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhilBlundell/status/1419902300794114079

The posturing around unlikely to do anything relating to the impact our sequence of sales/buys could have on the net outcome (if we dont sell Phillips this window and we cant register him in the squad, itd have a massive impact on his value, and so forth). A thought provoking thread. 

Always think Phil talks a lot of sense, interesting breakdown of things there.

Are we the only club in this position? Never really thought we had a huge squad in comparison to our rivals but you dont seem to hear about them having similar issues.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45066 on: Today at 07:27:59 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:27 am
Hightownphil talking sense here.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhilBlundell/status/1419902300794114079

The posturing around unlikely to do anything relating to the impact our sequence of sales/buys could have on the net outcome (if we dont sell Phillips this window and we cant register him in the squad, itd have a massive impact on his value, and so forth). A thought provoking thread. 

Makes perfect sense and I knew this but unfortunately some think we are in 1990
or something and you can force players out to train with the reserves.

Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45067 on: Today at 07:30:31 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:20:41 am
Registering Phillips shouldn't be a problem. It's the non-homegrowns who are over-quota.

Shaq looks like hes leaving but we seriously need to think about getting rid of Origi and others.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45068 on: Today at 07:31:29 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:27 am
Hightownphil talking sense here.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhilBlundell/status/1419902300794114079

The posturing around unlikely to do anything relating to the impact our sequence of sales/buys could have on the net outcome (if we dont sell Phillips this window and we cant register him in the squad, itd have a massive impact on his value, and so forth). A thought provoking thread.

Good thread, it makes absolute sense imo and is something I alluded to the other day.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45069 on: Today at 07:35:20 am »
Thing he ignores there is our ability to loan players out whom we can't register.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45070 on: Today at 07:37:17 am »
He hasn't accounted for Karius and Ojo there either. Technically we are at 27, but those are 2 we'll probably just not register if there's no takers because I doubt we'd get anything for them in this market. Hopefully someone will agree to take them on a free because having senior players unregistered isn't a great thing even if there's not much value there.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45071 on: Today at 07:43:28 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:35:20 am
Thing he ignores there is our ability to loan players out whom we can't register.
But why should clubs pay us a fee or any of their wages when they know we're going to be forced to leave them in Kirkby if we don't let them leave?
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,706
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45072 on: Today at 07:43:36 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:27 am
Hightownphil talking sense here.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhilBlundell/status/1419902300794114079

The posturing around unlikely to do anything relating to the impact our sequence of sales/buys could have on the net outcome (if we dont sell Phillips this window and we cant register him in the squad, itd have a massive impact on his value, and so forth). A thought provoking thread. 

I agree with him to a point but I think the worrying about squad places gets a little excessive.

Our 25 for this season currently on the books are:

Thiago   
Trent*
Firmino   
Alisson   
Davies*
Gomez*
Henderson*
Fabinho
Keita   
Kelleher*
Konate
Mane
Matip
Milner*
Minamino
Origi   
Oxlade-Chamberlain*
Phillips*
Robertson   
Salah   
Adrian   
Shaqiri
Jota   
Tsimakis   
Van Dijk   

Jones, Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Elliot are all classed as U21 for this season (and the latter two will be beyond). Milner will leave at the end of the season so Jones will take his place and by the sound of it Neco may be on the way too. So until Elliot comes of age, the home grown thing isnt a problem. Who knows what will happen with Kelleher or Davies in 12 months either? Last season we had Joe Hardy registered in our 25 but theres no way wed do that again if we needed the spot free.

So we need to free up two spaces from the above 25 to bring in two players, and by all accounts were happy to sell Phillips, Shaqiri, Taki and Origi. The former two sound like they have concrete interest for permanent moves. The latter two perhaps less so but Id be very surprised if there werent sides keen to take them on loan. This frees up the squad space (if we need it) and protects their value (if we wont otherwise play them).

Karius has no resale value anyway, realistically (and sadly) hes not done enough since Kiev to protect any value he once had. Leaving him out the squad is going to have little impact and frankly clubs will know given that we have 3 keepers already we wont waste a squad space on him. Ojo will also move on but again, hes not been a first team fixture at Liverpool and buying clubs know this. Whether or not we can or do register him isnt going to do much to his value.

So yes, we do need to make some space, but both from the perspective of foreign players and hone grown players its not a critical issue this far away from the start of the season. Id expect to see Shaqiri sold in the next couple of weeks and probably Phillips following. Origi and Taki will probably hang around until the end of the window as clubs try to get a cut price transfer or loan, then its up to the club to decide whether to accept.

« Last Edit: Today at 07:48:24 am by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,204
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45073 on: Today at 07:50:27 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:58:25 pm
Just look at the prem stats from last season

Salah 22 goals
Mane 11 goals
Firmino 9 goals
Jota 9 goals

After that the highest goal scorer was Trent with 2

The burden on 4 players to essentially score all our goals is too high, perhaps it was a one off crazy season but Id be much happier if we had a few more options from other areas of the pitch, there is time left to do it so we will see what happens



To be fair, the midfield is set up to give the forwards and fullbacks freedom. The midfield lack of goals is because their primary function is to plug gaps. Look at Gini's goal output for country vs club.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,972
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45074 on: Today at 08:06:55 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
No comparison
Bayern have no competition in the Bundesliga to win the league & a 34 game season
Dortmund just sold their 2nd best player . Leipzig manger & CB gone to Bayern. Konate to us.

PL has 3 teams sepending big money every summer & keeping their best players with Real & Barcelona in a mess

Even Leeds & Villa spent over 100m last summer. PL is by far the most competitive league atm.

Another all English CL final likely.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45075 on: Today at 08:12:46 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:31:13 am
In all fairness, I am surprised we still aren't even attempting to find a solution to the Bobby problem.

That problem is two-fold: he's uniquely brilliant, but clearly not as brilliant as he once was. I think even his biggest fans would have a hard time arguing with that.

So we sometimes suffer in some ways when he plays, but we also sometimes suffer a whole lot more when he doesn't. I'd still like to see more of the latter - Atalanta away for example - to know for sure, as I'm not convinced we're as reliant on him as we once were, but I'd be a lot more balls out about that if we had another forward who is more comfortable playing with his back to goal in tight areas than the three lads we ideally.want running between full backs and centre halves with or without the ball and smashing it into the back of the net.

From a squad balance POV we've got three amazing lads for the two wide spots but only one amazing lad for the middle spot .... and that amazing lad is the oldest of the lot who has declined by far the most in the last two seasons. And yet here we are in 2021 with Origi still backing him up. It's a bit silly really.

Id sa salah down the middle happens before Origi gets on the pitch
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1122 1123 1124 1125 1126 [1127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 