In all fairness, I am surprised we still aren't even attempting to find a solution to the Bobby problem.



That problem is two-fold: he's uniquely brilliant, but clearly not as brilliant as he once was. I think even his biggest fans would have a hard time arguing with that.



So we sometimes suffer in some ways when he plays, but we also sometimes suffer a whole lot more when he doesn't. I'd still like to see more of the latter - Atalanta away for example - to know for sure, as I'm not convinced we're as reliant on him as we once were, but I'd be a lot more balls out about that if we had another forward who is more comfortable playing with his back to goal in tight areas than the three lads we ideally.want running between full backs and centre halves with or without the ball and smashing it into the back of the net.



From a squad balance POV we've got three amazing lads for the two wide spots but only one amazing lad for the middle spot .... and that amazing lad is the oldest of the lot who has declined by far the most in the last two seasons. And yet here we are in 2021 with Origi still backing him up. It's a bit silly really.