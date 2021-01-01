I don't think anyone disagrees with that statement. But if we can get 17 more appearances than last season from each of Jones, Keita and Ox then that's 52. If the coaches are happy that's the case then it's fine by me...
But then I'd still Buy Bissouma anyway!
I fear that Chamberlain is broken for good, his injury record has been unbelievable (and was as bad at Arsenal). Simply put I don't think he ever recovered from that cruciate injury at Arsenal.
Jones made 34 appearances last year, 17 more would put in him Wijnaldum territory (without the minutes), I rate him, but at 20 don't think he is ready to have the same impact as Wijnaldum.
Which would leave Keita to step up, and he is another plagued by injury (and likely off to AFCON as well).