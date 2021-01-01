« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1117 1118 1119 1120 1121 [1122]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN  (Read 1957759 times)

Online muszka

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44840 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 11:48:58 am
Selling in a depressed market is never a great idea unless you are also buying. You would either keep them or just say they are available for loan and sell next summer when the market has recovered wouldn't you?
Specifically with Shaq, still think he would be 5th choice behind Mane, Salah, Bobby and Jota so we would most rely on him at some point over the season. We could exercise our option for another year and still sell him for probably better value next year.

Do you really think that next season Shaqiri with 1 year left on his contract, 2 months from being 31 and another season of being a bench player would bring more than 12m even with a market recovering from covid? I don't think so at all.
Logged

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • Forever Red!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44841 on: Today at 01:22:54 pm »
Vlahović from Fiorentina looks very good, anyone think we are in for him? Any reliable sources suggest that we are?
Logged

Online muszka

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44842 on: Today at 01:27:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:51:40 am
Any clubs want Origi?

I imagine he got a decent contract just after the UCL final. Which means he'll probably be harder to shift.

As much as we'd want to sell him to generate some funds I just can't see anybody taking a chance on him on his high wages. I guess the club thought that after helping us win CL he will really push on to be a bigger part of the team and he just looks uninterested when he plays. Well you can't make right decisions all the time so let him run down his contract and leave for free.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,288
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44843 on: Today at 01:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 01:22:54 pm
Vlahović from Fiorentina looks very good, anyone think we are in for him? Any reliable sources suggest that we are?

His agent has said he will probably stay but if he was to leave he would definitely stay in Italy so zero chance of this happening.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,532
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44844 on: Today at 01:30:46 pm »
Quote from: s_andrews89 on Today at 01:15:44 pm
I don't think anyone disagrees with that statement. But if we can get 17 more appearances than last season from each of Jones, Keita and Ox then that's 52. If the coaches are happy that's the case then it's fine by me...

But then I'd still Buy Bissouma anyway!
I fear that Chamberlain is broken for good, his injury record has been unbelievable (and was as bad at Arsenal). Simply put I don't think he ever recovered from that cruciate injury at Arsenal.

Jones made 34 appearances last year, 17 more would put in him Wijnaldum territory (without the minutes), I rate him, but at 20 don't think he is ready to have the same impact as Wijnaldum.

Which would leave Keita to step up, and he is another plagued by injury (and likely off to AFCON as well).
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44845 on: Today at 01:45:12 pm »
I'm convinced we won't be signing anyone else barring Konate this summer.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,150
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44846 on: Today at 01:48:27 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:45:12 pm
I'm convinced we won't be signing anyone else barring Konate this summer.
Im not.

We are signing someone
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44847 on: Today at 01:50:30 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:45:12 pm
I'm convinced we won't be signing anyone else barring Konate this summer.
of course we will have an aging squad & need some better depth in midfield & attack.

We will get some players in . 2 I think
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44848 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 01:17:35 pm
This is the only real thing that matters at the moment. Can't remember a player as durable and as reliably 7.5/10 every week as Gini.  You'd like to think Ox or Naby can pick up that slack but you can't trust either to be available for even half that volume each, or to be as reliable on the pitch imo.  Jones will get more games but can't take them all just yet.  So you need one more experienced, reliable head. If they are creative and you can add 10 goals/assists then we've improved too. No idea who that player is though.
Again, Hendo and Fabinho couldn't play a good deal of those games last season because they were filling in in defence. We also have Thiago (who missed half of last season through injury) and Jones to add to the players from two years ago.

Not saying we definitely won't sign a midfielder, but we have eight fit players for those positions right now plus Elliott if he stays. I can't imagine anyone coming in unless we're looking to sell, and there's no sale buzz around any of our midfielders right now. Unless someone special becomes available, it feels more likely to me we sign someone next summer when Milner's contract is up and Keita and Ox have one year left.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1117 1118 1119 1120 1121 [1122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 