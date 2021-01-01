This is the only real thing that matters at the moment. Can't remember a player as durable and as reliably 7.5/10 every week as Gini. You'd like to think Ox or Naby can pick up that slack but you can't trust either to be available for even half that volume each, or to be as reliable on the pitch imo. Jones will get more games but can't take them all just yet. So you need one more experienced, reliable head. If they are creative and you can add 10 goals/assists then we've improved too. No idea who that player is though.

Again, Hendo and Fabinho couldn't play a good deal of those games last season because they were filling in in defence. We also have Thiago (who missed half of last season through injury) and Jones to add to the players from two years ago.Not saying we definitely won't sign a midfielder, but we have eight fit players for those positions right now plus Elliott if he stays. I can't imagine anyone coming in unless we're looking to sell, and there's no sale buzz around any of our midfielders right now. Unless someone special becomes available, it feels more likely to me we sign someone next summer when Milner's contract is up and Keita and Ox have one year left.