Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44760 on: Today at 10:08:56 am »
Had a soft spot for him as soon as he showed up in that cream blazer and started acting like a mad bastard with his photo poses  ;D

Clearly a player of tremendous talent, and while it probably didn't quite go as anyone had hoped, he was a moments player and had some great individual moments that left a big mark on the collective achievements of the club in the last three years. He was a good signing overall, I'd say.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44761 on: Today at 10:12:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:15 am
Never ever made his mark on the first team though.

Wasnt quite the back up we had hoped?

He was in hiis first season here, pretty much the ideal squad player, then he got injured.

(I am at the point of not knowing if your post was sarcastic though, so ignore me if it was  ;D)
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44762 on: Today at 10:12:26 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:15 am
Never ever made his mark on the first team though.

Wasnt quite the back up we had hoped?

not since 18/19, no. He made 11 starts that season (24 appearances in total), in the league, and 30 appearances overall, and started in THAT semi against Barca providing an assist. He then got a calf injury in 2019 then again 2020 and struggled to get back in the team.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44763 on: Today at 10:15:10 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:53:07 am
Will this be before the window slams shut?

I wonder if anyone is "preparing a bid"?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44764 on: Today at 10:15:37 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:46:47 am
Ah it'll be sad when he goes, Shaq. Intriguing when you think who they might bring in though eh?
Ah , the memories

bc2r" border="0

51-FM8r4r6z-L" border="0

JKXS23" border="0

b-n-n" border="0

*Vera Lynns 'We'll Meet Again' plays in background*
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44765 on: Today at 10:16:05 am »
7 league starts total in the last two seasons for Shaqiri - clearly he should move on

Him, Origi and Minamino should all move this summer for their careers and to upgrade the squad  - very little point being at a club where the manager doesnt want to play you very little point us keeping players that arent going to be played
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44766 on: Today at 10:19:02 am »
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44767 on: Today at 10:19:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:16:05 am
7 league starts total in the last two seasons for Shaqiri - clearly he should move on

Him, Origi and Minamino should all move this summer for their careers and to upgrade the squad  - very little point being at a club where the manager doesnt want to play you very little point us keeping players that arent going to be played

Ooh, Jack, youre so butch
Offline jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44768 on: Today at 10:19:16 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:22:58 am
If he's leaving his boyhood club, where he can earn as much as he wants and is also pretty much guaranteed to win the CL at some point and a lot more Ligue Ones, I can't imagine he'd go to just another oil club like Abu Dhabi or Petroski. By all accounts, it makes sense that he'd only fancy Real of Liverpool considering he'll have his pick of any club in the world.
Then you have a shitty imagination. Players have been moving to oil clubs in droves the last few years.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44769 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
SHAQIRI: HONOURED BY LAZIO INTEREST, SARRIS STYLE INTRIGUES ME

by Martin Mork | Jul 26, 2021 09:27

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri said hes honoured by Lazios interest and hinted he would enjoy playing for Maurizio Sarri at the Olimpico.

The Switzerland international revealed he has asked Liverpool to move this summer and the Aquile are mentioned as possible suitors for the 29-year-old.

Shaqiri has experience from Serie A with Inter, as he spent six months with the Nerazzurri between January and August in 2015.

The former Bayern Munich winger spoke to Il Corriere dello Sport about his future and mentioned a possible move to Sarris Lazio.

Fortunately, football has helped me achieve many of my dreams, Shaqiri said. I was lucky enough to play with great teams and to win many titles.

Who knows, maybe I could get something even with the Swiss national team. My contract [with] Liverpool expires in 2022, in 2018 I signed a four-year deal.

The important thing at this moment in my career is to be able to play regularly, but that hasnt always been the case in the last three seasons.

This is why I told Liverpool that I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come. They will not stop me.

The attacker then revealed he has not held any direct talks with other clubs.

Im only 29 years old, I have played in some of the best Leagues in Europe and I would like to continue being a part of them, Shaqiri continued. Im not yet thinking about the end of my career, its a future I imagine far away. We will see what destiny has in store for me.

I have no direct contact; my consultant team deals with the market. They inform me when there are clubs interested, you have to ask them for the names.

But Shaqiri went on to praise the development of Italian football in recent years.

I think its not just my opinion that football in Italy has developed substantially in recent years, he continued. The win at the European Championship is there to prove it, a well-deserved result.

Just take a look at how many Premier League players have moved to Serie A.

Shaqiris spell at Inter was not a success and the Swiss winger ended up signing with Stoke City in 2015.

Sometimes in football, you happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. I dont regret it, every experience takes you further in life.

About the rumours of a move to Lazio, Shaqiri admitted Sarris style of play would suit him and praised the work of sporting director Igli Tare.

Igli Tare has been doing an excellent job at Lazio for years, Shaqiri added. If its true that he has great respect for me, then Im honoured.

I have been following Lazio for a long time, they are a top team. In general, due to my characteristics, I like to play more attacking football and Sarri practices it. It would be intriguing.

https://football-italia.net/shaqiri-honoured-by-lazio-interest-sarris-style-intrigues-me/
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44770 on: Today at 10:20:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:15 am
Never ever made his mark on the first team though.

Wasnt quite the back up we had hoped?
Injuries played a part in that to be fair.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44771 on: Today at 10:22:03 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:19:16 am
Then you have a shitty imagination. Players have been moving to oil clubs in droves the last few years.

 :shocked

I know they have, but from one to another just doesn't make much sense particularly when your current one is your boyhood club. It'd be like Foden winding his contract down to go to PSG, it'd be odd.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44772 on: Today at 10:22:04 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:19:05 am
Ooh, Jack, youre so butch

Yeah but with an big empathetic heart deep below the hard bitten exterior
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44773 on: Today at 10:23:29 am »
Shaqiri was a fine signing. Cheap addition from a relegated side. Scored some crucial goals, set up some even more important ones.

If we're selling him though, you'd expect us to bring in another attacker.
Online klopptopia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44774 on: Today at 10:24:10 am »
The October to December period (up to City 2-1 away defeat) in 2018/2019 he was excellent on the right of a 442/4231. Had great link up with Salah through that period as well. There was an assist in a CL game where he did the deftest pass to play salah in. Goals against Man Utd and Everton and the assist against Barca means he goes down in a very positive light.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44775 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Sometimes in football, you happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

;D Nicely summarising his 3 years in the shithole that is Stoke.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44776 on: Today at 10:27:08 am »
Napoli and Lazio target £15m-rated Liverpool star Shaqiri

Neil Jones
Liverpool Correspondent
Last Updated 27 minutes ago
09:50 26 Jul 2021

The Switzerland international is looking to leave Anfield in search of regular football this summer, with developments expected this week
Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to depart Liverpool this summer, with Napoli and Lazio among the clubs keen to sign the Switzerland star.

The Serie A duo, Goal understands, have been in touch with the 29-year-olds representatives following his impressive displays at Euro 2020, and both are keen to do a deal before the end of the summer transfer window.

However, they are likely to face competition from Spain, where Sevilla and Villarreal are among the clubs keen.

Why is Shaqiri leaving Liverpool?

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke in a £13million ($18m) deal in 2018, and has made 63 appearances for the Reds.

He was part of the squad which won the Champions League in 2019 and then followed that up with the Premier League title a year later, but has seen his progress at Anfield hampered by a series of injuries.

He managed just three starts in the 2019-20 season and only seven last term, and is eager to move on in search of regular football.

Liverpool had expected to sell last summer, but saw interest from Germany and Italy fail to develop into concrete offers. Anfield sources, however, anticipate that there is a deal to be done at the right price this time around. Shaqiri still has two years left on his contract at Anfield.

Sevilla and Villarreal have enquired about potential loan deals, but been informed that Liverpool would be looking for a sale, while Napoli and Lazio have contacted Shaqiris representatives. The player, it is understood, would welcome a move to Italy.

What kind of fee would Liverpool want?

The Reds have already raised more than £30m ($41m) in sales this summer, offloading Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kamil Grabara and Liam Millar, and they would be looking to recoup around £15m ($21m) for Shaqiri, given his pedigree.

Reds fans will hope that money is reinvested into the first-team, with a midfielder and a forward required if Jurgen Klopp is to freshen up his squad.

Liverpool are also keen to tie down a number of star players to new contracts, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Fabinho all in line for fresh deals.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are also into the final two years of their contracts, as is captain Jordan Henderson, with who initial discussions have proven fruitless so far.

Liverpool are aware of the need to bring in younger players in order to ensure the team continues to evolve while remaining competitive, but as yet have only brought in one senior signing this summer, the 22-year-old central defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/napoli-lazio-target-liverpool-shaqiri/1im5jm5gehfwa1cpm5gzfrjrlv
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44777 on: Today at 10:27:31 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:23:29 am
Shaqiri was a fine signing. Cheap addition from a relegated side. Scored some crucial goals, set up some even more important ones.

If we're selling him though, you'd expect us to bring in another attacker.
Or promote Elliott depending on his pre-season showing?
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44778 on: Today at 10:28:47 am »
Shaqiri said in an interview his contract is up in 2022.
But Jones & other reports in the past say 2023. Bit strange
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44779 on: Today at 10:30:10 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:27:31 am
Or promote Elliott depending on his pre-season showing?
Doesnt look like Elliott is seen as a forward. Played in midfield in pre season
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44780 on: Today at 10:30:56 am »
We seem to have 10-20% sell-on clauses for all sales of players under 25, which if this continues, could be a decent bit of income in the future. . The club have a 30% clause for Luis Alberto who appears to be trying to force through a move from Lazio this summer.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44781 on: Today at 10:33:31 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:30:56 am
We seem to have 10-20% sell-on clauses for all sales of players under 25, which if this continues, could be a decent bit of income in the future. . The club have a 30% clause for Luis Alberto who appears to be trying to force through a move from Lazio this summer.
Lets hope Shaqiri is to replace him.

We could get a big stash of cash for him when he leaves (although I say this every year and he never actually does).
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44782 on: Today at 10:34:11 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:20:18 am
SHAQIRI: HONOURED BY LAZIO INTEREST, SARRIS STYLE INTRIGUES ME
I read that as 'Harry Styles intrigues me.' Reforming the band and replacing Zayn with Big Shaq perhaps?
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44783 on: Today at 10:36:23 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:30:10 am
Doesnt look like Elliott is seen as a forward. Played in midfield in pre season

Really encouraging to see him get minutes in midfield in pre season. He's not going to get competitive minutes (at least not in the league) as an 8 yet but that's surely his future for us. He doesn't look like an inverted forward to me and will need to learn to play as an 8 if he's going to be as good as he could be.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44784 on: Today at 10:37:06 am »
I've noticed that in recent times Neil Jones has been the one that is getting all the snippets ahead of the other Liverpool journos.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44785 on: Today at 10:37:37 am »
Reckon both Shaq and Phillips to leave this week then? Hopefully will double the amount raised from sales
Online Gray Hamster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44786 on: Today at 10:39:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:05:16 am
I agree, if he just wanted more bucket fulls of oil money he could get anything he wanted from PSG. I get the impression he will move to a prestigious club, it can only be between Liverpool, Barca, Real , Utd and possibly Bayern. Barca and Real are apparently fucked financially, I dont see him going to Bayern. So possibly us or Utd. Depends if he wants to play for Jürgen or Ole!
Barca and Real might have huge debt..however, they have a lot of financial backers and also have the ability to bend ffp rules if it suits them. They would stop at nothing to sign Mbappe on huge wages. 
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
« Reply #44787 on: Today at 10:39:56 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:37:06 am
I've noticed that in recent times Neil Jones has been the one that is getting all the snippets ahead of the other Liverpool journos.

Pearce is no longer their lapdog it seems. He's published a piece today about trolls abusing Gini but that it's FSG fault, not the trolls, for Gini leaving. That comes after the Henderson stuff from his agent.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44788 on: Today at 10:45:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:04 am
Yeah but with an big empathetic heart deep below the hard bitten exterior

❤️
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
« Reply #44789 on: Today at 10:47:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:16:05 am
7 league starts total in the last two seasons for Shaqiri - clearly he should move on

Him, Origi and Minamino should all move this summer for their careers and to upgrade the squad  - very little point being at a club where the manager doesnt want to play you very little point us keeping players that arent going to be played

You're not wrong, although I think one of them will end up staying. It sounds like there's a market for Shaq, so best of luck to him - fun character, with flashes of genuine quality. I actually think Origi will get a move as well, sounds like we're more willing to be creative with the accounting side of things (see the Wilson and Grujic deals) so I'm sure we can do something similar for Divock.

Minamino seems to be the one they think will stay, but equally I half expect him to get a loan move to the Bundesliga or somewhere like that on the last day.

I think the Phillips chatter will ramp up this week too, which would give us the scope to add another homegrown player if that was something we wanted to do.
