How about a 5-year contract at £400,000 per week (signing-on fee) plus £200,000 per week (basic wages) plus £100,000 per week (bonuses)? Do you think he would accept that?



Thing is Mac, what you are forgetting in all of this is that reliable journalists have mentioned our wage bill. Clearly we are spending a lot on wages and you may not wish to accept it, but players wanting to be competitive on what they earn is a thing.You are right in that we dont know what Salah and Van Dijk would say if Mbappe comes in and earns (over the life of a contract) double what they earn to play for Liverpool. But we all know that usually players dont take too kindly if they feel they are being valued less than others.I can see why this rumour persists. Fan channels and the media know that drop Mbappe and Liverpool in the headline and it will generate clicks.