The problem with Mbappe isn't the money or the wages in isolation. We'd be able to cover that. What we wouldn't be able to do - and what Klopp wouldn't do even if he could - is tell a squad full of league and Champions League winners that this new young superstar is signing and he's going to be earning two, three or four times as much as the players who have done a hell of a lot for this club and have legitimately brought us back to being one of the best in the world.

