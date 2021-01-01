I agree. If one of the loans we sent Wilson on had been to a team that performed better - getting promoted or Bournemouth not having that terrible season that saw them relegated - we would have been able to get a better fee for him and he probably would have produced even better numbers.
As it is though 12m is as good as we could expect this season
but you get that those are linked?
not saying Wilson is to blame for the struggles, or lack of promotion of course, but he was part of these teams, and at Bournemouth its maybe telling that in their fight in the final 3rd of the season, they wouldnt start him in any game.
He did have 3 decent loans though, hes not a mystery to anyone, theres a reason why hes signing for a championship team, and the fee seems more than good for a player who wasnt going to ever make it here.