« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1111 1112 1113 1114 1115 [1116]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN  (Read 1947309 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,938
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44600 on: Today at 01:02:04 pm »
Why are you all banging on about Mbappe next summer when you should be banging on about Bellingham next summer #confused
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44601 on: Today at 01:04:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:02:04 pm
Why are you all banging on about Mbappe next summer when you should be banging on about Bellingham next summer #confused

He is not moving until 2023. Dortmund are selling Haaland next summer ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44602 on: Today at 01:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:00:34 pm
Woah, wait. I thought you specifically said they would give us £20m if we signed him?

https://creatitive.com/sports-marketing-definition-and-its-impact-on-sports-brand/
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,938
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44603 on: Today at 01:13:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:04:52 pm
He is not moving until 2023. Dortmund are selling Haaland next summer ...

Much more confident its happening after this - all I need now is an Echo denial
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,764
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44604 on: Today at 01:29:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:10:39 pm
https://creatitive.com/sports-marketing-definition-and-its-impact-on-sports-brand/

WTF does this have to do with it?

I mean it's better than the two spanish links you gave previously which also didn't mention it at all, but it's still nothing to do with it!
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,948
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44605 on: Today at 01:42:45 pm »
Apologies if this has already been posted..

 :D

https://www.voetbalzone.nl/doc.asp?uid=391424
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44606 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm »
Anyone here regularly watching Bundesliga have an opinion on Leon Bailey,would he fit us?

Villa seem very interested.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44607 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm »
He was the subject of stat doctoring at one point.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44608 on: Today at 02:08:54 pm »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,086
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44609 on: Today at 02:09:22 pm »
when Mbappe comes in on the free hes going to accept reasonable wages at the same time and then the nike money will mean hes actually totally free so we will go get halland at the same time.

so obvious. and Serena Williams will onboard as a nutritionist/fashion advisor as well as part of the deal.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44610 on: Today at 02:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:08:32 pm
If Mbappe runs his contract down, then he could easily ask for.....and get £100m for signing on.

That would be fair in football financial terms. If he received that, would he be more inclined to fit in with our wages structure in the interest of harmony with his teammates and his desire to win trophies as an LFC player who he has alluded to in the past he might quite like to play for
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:17 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,959
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44611 on: Today at 02:34:28 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1419190932537237507

Quote
What might happen if the Premier League introduced spending caps like in La Liga?

Using La Ligas intricate model as a framework, @kieranmaguire
 has analysed the clubs' accounts to look at what their spending budgets might be - and it could be bad news for Everton and Villa...

Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44612 on: Today at 02:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:55:32 pm
Anyone here regularly watching Bundesliga have an opinion on Leon Bailey,would he fit us?

Villa seem very interested.

Id prefer Diaby or Wirtz to be honest
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,764
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44613 on: Today at 02:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:28 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1419190932537237507



How has that been worked out that Spurs (lower revenue, much higher debt) could spend more than us?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44614 on: Today at 02:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:34:28 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1419190932537237507



How are City above us , or are they using the fake sponsorship amounts?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44615 on: Today at 02:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:37:46 pm
How has that been worked out that Spurs (lower revenue, much higher debt) could spend more than us?

Are they taking the value of the stadium/infrastructure into account?
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44616 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:55:32 pm
Anyone here regularly watching Bundesliga have an opinion on Leon Bailey,would he fit us?

Villa seem very interested.

Hes a good player but dont think hell ever be elite thus Id be shocked if hed ever be a target.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44617 on: Today at 03:09:50 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:31:33 am
Remember this guy?



Was he one year on? No, try again.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44618 on: Today at 03:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:59:16 pm
Hes a good player but dont think hell ever be elite thus Id be shocked if hed ever be a target.
You don't need elite for squad depth, he'd be a good rotation option.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,731
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44619 on: Today at 03:33:28 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:11:28 am
Never said he was. Buendia clearly had the better season and I didn't argue otherwise. Just pointed to the absolutely enormous gap in prices talked about and said I expected more than £10m.

Anyway, it turned out to be £12m which isn't terrible.
I agree. If one of the loans we sent Wilson on had been to a team that performed better - getting promoted or Bournemouth not having that terrible season that saw them relegated - we would have been able to get a better fee for him and he probably would have produced even better numbers.

As it is though 12m is as good as we could expect this season
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44620 on: Today at 03:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:11:06 pm
You don't need elite for squad depth, he'd be a good rotation option.

Not at the transfer fee Bayer would (rightfully) request for his services. Rather Diaby if we were too be poaching a player off Bayer to be a wide forward for us. Wirtz will be special but hes best served staying put getting games.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,154
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44621 on: Today at 03:47:52 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:33:28 pm
I agree. If one of the loans we sent Wilson on had been to a team that performed better - getting promoted or Bournemouth not having that terrible season that saw them relegated - we would have been able to get a better fee for him and he probably would have produced even better numbers.

As it is though 12m is as good as we could expect this season

but you get that those are linked?

not saying Wilson is to blame for the struggles, or lack of promotion of course, but he was part of these teams, and at Bournemouth its maybe telling that in their fight in the final 3rd of the season, they wouldnt start him in any game.

He did have 3 decent loans though,  hes not a mystery to anyone, theres a reason why hes signing for a championship team, and the fee seems more than good for a player who wasnt going to ever make it here.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,215
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44622 on: Today at 03:49:46 pm »
The problem with Mbappe isn't the money or the wages in isolation. We'd be able to cover that. What we wouldn't be able to do - and what Klopp wouldn't do even if he could - is tell a squad full of league and Champions League winners that this new young superstar is signing and he's going to be earning two, three or four times as much as the players who have done a hell of a lot for this club and have legitimately brought us back to being one of the best in the world.
 
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44623 on: Today at 03:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:49:46 pm
The problem with Mbappe isn't the money or the wages in isolation. We'd be able to cover that. What we wouldn't be able to do - and what Klopp wouldn't do even if he could - is tell a squad full of league and Champions League winners that this new young superstar is signing and he's going to be earning two, three or four times as much as the players who have done a hell of a lot for this club and have legitimately brought us back to being one of the best in the world.
 

Exactly. Salah and Van Dijk should not be in awe of Mbappe. They delivered great success already and Salah is probably better than Mbappe.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44624 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:49:46 pm
The problem with Mbappe isn't the money or the wages in isolation. We'd be able to cover that. What we wouldn't be able to do - and what Klopp wouldn't do even if he could - is tell a squad full of league and Champions League winners that this new young superstar is signing and he's going to be earning two, three or four times as much as the players who have done a hell of a lot for this club and have legitimately brought us back to being one of the best in the world.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:52:50 pm
Exactly. Salah and Van Dijk should not be in awe of Mbappe. They delivered great success already and Salah is probably better than Mbappe.

So, you are saying that Van Dijk and Salah will have a big problem with us signing Mbappe from PSG for £100 million this summer, and putting him on basic £200,000 per week, up to £300,000 per week with the bonuses?
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,805
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44625 on: Today at 04:02:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:57:56 pm
So, you are saying that Van Dijk and Salah will have a big problem with us signing Mbappe from PSG for £100 million this summer, and putting him on basic £200,000 per week, up to £300,000 per week with the bonuses?

They'd welcome them with open arms, thinking fucking hell lads, here we fucking go, Bring on Yer Internazionale...  ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online abhred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,535
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44626 on: Today at 04:11:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:57:56 pm
So, you are saying that Van Dijk and Salah will have a big problem with us signing Mbappe from PSG for £100 million this summer, and putting him on basic £200,000 per week, up to £300,000 per week with the bonuses?

They will (and should) have a problem if his wages are significantly more than theirs.
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44627 on: Today at 04:12:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:57:56 pm
So, you are saying that Van Dijk and Salah will have a big problem with us signing Mbappe from PSG for £100 million this summer, and putting him on basic £200,000 per week, up to £300,000 per week with the bonuses?

haha there's no way Mbappe is accepting 200k a week whatever the bonus scheme is  ;D
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,242
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44628 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm »
Quote from: abhred on Today at 04:11:36 pm
They will (and should) have a problem if his wages are significantly more than theirs.

Salah earns a basic of £200k and has earned up  to £350k with bonus payments
Logged

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44629 on: Today at 04:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:39:01 pm
How are City above us , or are they using the fake sponsorship amounts?
The fact that City are nearly on par with Utds spending power tells the world everything they need to know about FFP, especially since Utds match day revenue is double that of City.   Im beginning to think that the Manchester City fan base reside only in the Middle East and a few loud ones from Manchester itself. I expect their fanbase are 90% recent joiners and have never even been to England.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44630 on: Today at 04:24:11 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:14:20 pm
Salah earns a basic of £200k and has earned up  to £350k with bonus payments

Mbappe earns 400k now. He is going to be earning more than Salah and quite a fair bit more.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44631 on: Today at 04:24:14 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 04:12:31 pm
haha there's no way Mbappe is accepting 200k a week whatever the bonus scheme is  ;D

How about a signing-on fee of £100 million (£400,000 per week for a 5-year contract) to Mbappe's family, £200,000 per week as basic wages, and £100,000 per week in bonuses? We have already been told that Van Dijk and Salah won't allow this, because they want for the money to end up at PSG, but I am curious if Mbappe and his family (also his representatives) would accept it ...
« Last Edit: Today at 04:26:00 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,594
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44632 on: Today at 04:27:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:24:14 pm
How about a signing-on fee of £100 million (£400,000 per week for a 5-year contract) to Mbappe's family, £200,000 per week as basic wages, and £100,000 per week in bonuses? We have already been told that Van Dijk and Salah won't allow this, because they want for the money to end up at PSG, but I am curious if Mbappe and his family (also his representatives) would accept it ...

So basically Mbappe is earning £600k a week. You dont think Salahs agent will have a problem with that?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1111 1112 1113 1114 1115 [1116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 