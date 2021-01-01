« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1108 1109 1110 1111 1112 [1113]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN  (Read 1939317 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44480 on: Today at 08:00:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:55:19 pm
Yeah, but the club is hugely stats orientated.

His numbers dont scream 100m to me this season or any other

A really good player but too much at that price
Numbers can change rapidly in the right set up, especially given his directness.

Anyway, not happening so pointless discussing it really.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,957
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44481 on: Today at 08:02:26 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:40:16 pm
Hes one of very few forwards thats actually worth 9 figures.

Oh and its £85m at current exchange rates.

Not yet he isn't.

He's scored 34 goals in Serie A over 5 seasons and 167 games. Immobile and Higuain both scored more in one season over that period. Ronaldo scored 81 in 3 seasons at now 36 years old.

Not played many games in Europe. 3 goals in 32 games for Italy.

He looked really good at the Euros, but paying a hyper inflated fee for someone off the basis of an international tournament (especially in the context of the Euros just gone) would be daft. Italians not got a great hit rate in the Premier League either.


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44482 on: Today at 08:04:30 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:58:52 pm
I asked about Lewandowskis contract situation the other week but it was *crickets*.

Hes one of Jurgens boys too. Imagine Thiago threading balls through to Lewy, with our other forwards running into space. Evisceration.

He has 2yrs left (according to transfer market),the thought of him in the middle getting in the end of our flying fullbacks crosses is sometimes too much to think about.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44483 on: Today at 08:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:02:26 pm


He looked really good at the Euros, but paying a hyper inflated fee for someone off the basis of an international tournament (especially in the context of the Euros just gone) would be daft. Italians not got a great hit rate in the Premier League either.


Yeah we have been burned before.

TBF Italian strikers have done fairly well over here,I could be forgetting all the shite ones though lol
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,966
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44484 on: Today at 08:09:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:55:19 pm
Yeah, but the club is hugely stats orientated.

His numbers dont scream 100m to me this season or any other

A really good player but too much at that price
Also to add, he was putting up similar numbers in other seasons as well.
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44485 on: Today at 08:10:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:04:30 pm
He has 2yrs left (according to transfer market),the thought of him in the middle getting in the end of our flying fullbacks crosses is sometimes too much to think about.


Yep, that tooitd almost be cheating. Hes a freak, ageless like Ronaldo (well until this season) and peerless as a No.9.

If he wanted a new challenge (like Thiago) where else but us? Chelsea can get fucked. Hed turn into Shevchenko there.

Still, the spectre of Morientes and all that *gulp*
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44486 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:07:38 pm

Yeah we have been burned before.

TBF Italian strikers have done fairly well over here,I could be forgetting all the shite ones though lol
Zola, Vialli, Ravanelli.am I forgetting anyone obvious?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,090
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44487 on: Today at 08:13:23 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:12:25 pm
Zola, Vialli, Ravanelli.am I forgetting anyone obvious?
Chiesa? (Could have sworn he played over here, but it seems not. Memory eh?)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44488 on: Today at 08:13:44 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:12:25 pm
Zola, Vialli, Ravanelli.am I forgetting anyone obvious?

They were the only 3 I could remember.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,957
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44489 on: Today at 08:15:50 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:12:25 pm
Zola, Vialli, Ravanelli.am I forgetting anyone obvious?

Di Canio
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,090
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44490 on: Today at 08:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:15:50 pm
Di Canio
More of a right winger?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,951
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44491 on: Today at 08:16:26 pm »
Chiesa could be a great fit but he seems like the kind of player who would cost half as much a season from now.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44492 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:16:26 pm
Chiesa could be a great fit but he seems like the kind of player who would cost half as much a season from now.

Yeah for Juve  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44493 on: Today at 08:20:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:16 pm
More of a right winger?
On more than one level ;D
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,526
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44494 on: Today at 08:20:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:16 pm
More of a right winger?
I see what you did there...

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,090
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44495 on: Today at 08:21:17 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:20:16 pm
On more than one level ;D
I was hoping someone might catch that !

Literally a facist!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44496 on: Today at 08:21:39 pm »
Forgot about that crazy bastard.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,090
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44497 on: Today at 08:23:13 pm »
Not counting Grziano Pellé then ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,119
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44498 on: Today at 08:23:20 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:20:50 pm
I see what you did there...

What's he doing these days? He could be doing an Education course for the likes of Wayne Hennessey.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44499 on: Today at 08:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:18:16 pm
Tell me again why did we re-sign Adrian?

that made no sense to me.

I am sure there were some half decent back keepers with homegrown status we could have offered as backup to A BEcker that are better keepers than Adrian - Heaton and Matt Ryan are better in my opinion
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44500 on: Today at 08:29:16 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:12:25 pm
Zola, Vialli, Ravanelli.am I forgetting anyone obvious?
Phil Babb remembers Casiraghi.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44501 on: Today at 08:30:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:21:17 pm
I was hoping someone might catch that !

Literally a facist!
Which hes long since back-pedalled on. More a thug obsessed with Mussolini.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,119
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44502 on: Today at 08:31:20 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:29:16 pm
Phil Babb remembers Casiraghi.

Bollocks he does.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44503 on: Today at 08:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:18:16 pm
Tell me again why did we re-sign Adrian?
Not just for one season either

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44504 on: Today at 08:34:44 pm »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,705
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44505 on: Today at 08:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:18:16 pm
Tell me again why did we re-sign Adrian?

Probably because Klopp and Edwards know a bit more than us about our plans for the summer and next season ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1108 1109 1110 1111 1112 [1113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 