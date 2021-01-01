« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44400 on: Today at 01:22:02 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:18:16 pm
Tell me again why did we re-sign Adrian?

Non-homegrown issues aside it made sense given Alisson and Kelleher had injuries last season, so you need someone else you can count on.

It would have made more sense from the quota perspective to sign a homegrown player for 3rd choice. For example: Lee Grant, Tom Heaton, Carson and Joe Hart have that role at other big 6 clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44401 on: Today at 01:23:31 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:07:01 pm
Liam Millar: £1.3m
Kamil Grabara: £3m
Marko Grujic: £10.5m
Taiwo Awoniyi: £6.5m
Harry Wilson: £12m

Total: £33.3m

Apparently we still have 18 non homegrown players if you include Karius . The maximum allowed is 17 which means we still need to create space if we intend to bring in a player from abroad. It's all well and good saying "Well we don't have to register the likes of Karius, Shaqiri, Origi", however you run the risk of having a very unhappy player if they're not registered. You will also lose your bargaining power as clubs will know we will need to create space. The point I am trying to make is despite us recouping £33m, it still wouldn't surprise if we didn't make moves to sign a player from abroad until we sell a couple more of our foreign players.
Everyone already knows we want rid, the player will be aware of the situation, I doubt our bargaining position is improved by being able to play shaqiri or Origi for 180 minutes in the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44402 on: Today at 01:26:19 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:23:31 pm
Everyone already knows we want rid, the player will be aware of the situation, I doubt our bargaining position is improved by being able to play Origi for 180 minutes in the league.

Origi was available last summer and there was next to no interest in him so we kept him. A season of offering pretty much nothing and that interest isn't going to be there.

Shaq's Euros cameo may have helped, but he's 30 in a couple of months and with his fitness record clubs aren't going to be too eager to throw a 3 or 4 year deal at him on the wages he'll be on here - or better terms - in addition to throwing a good fee our way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44403 on: Today at 01:32:42 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:17:00 pm
Sure... I didnt say it wasn't  (its not 10% either... it'll be closer to 2% of this years income - fees spread over contracts right? etc)
It's an extremely odd business that would decide expenditure in one area based on a small minority of their income from another area... its an invented idea, a construct and not one that makes very much sense in the development of a club as a business

I guess it depends on who the message of poverty is directed to?

I think its definitely not the fans (which makes all the whinging quite funny) but more at the counterparties we are trying to do business. Clubs buying from us will know we hold our line on prices and clubs selling to us know that we don't have an infinite pot of money and will walk away if the price grows beyond our valuation

Still think this summer we will get a midfielder and forward for around £70-80m, which after sales will be a net £50m ish spend
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44404 on: Today at 01:33:13 pm
Minamino i think willl be loaned to make space
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44405 on: Today at 01:43:38 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:45:10 pm
Think thats a good move for Wilson and a good deal for us.

Best of luck to him at Fulham.

Yes its not a bad bit of business for both clubs. Plus weve had around £5M in loans fees for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44406 on: Today at 01:56:06 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:17:00 pm
Sure... I didnt say it wasn't  (its not 10% either... it'll be closer to 2% of this years income - fees spread over contracts right? etc)
It's an extremely odd business that would decide expenditure in one area based on a small minority of their income from another area... its an invented idea, a construct and not one that makes very much sense in the development of a club as a business

They aren't doing that though. Sure fans simplify it like that's what they do, but the club won't be financial planning in such a way.

They will of course take it into account, not just for transfer fees but things like wages, what future payments are due on previous transfers (so cash flow effects), etc. It wouldn't be prudent of them not to do so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44407 on: Today at 02:08:14 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:32:42 pm
I guess it depends on who the message of poverty is directed to?

I think its definitely not the fans (which makes all the whinging quite funny) but more at the counterparties we are trying to do business. Clubs buying from us will know we hold our line on prices and clubs selling to us know that we don't have an infinite pot of money and will walk away if the price grows beyond our valuation

Still think this summer we will get a midfielder and forward for around £70-80m, which after sales will be a net £50m ish spend


Good post - decent chance youll be right on the last bit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44408 on: Today at 02:09:05 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:56:06 pm
They aren't doing that though. Sure fans simplify it like that's what they do, but the club won't be financial planning in such a way.

They will of course take it into account, not just for transfer fees but things like wages, what future payments are due on previous transfers (so cash flow effects), etc. It wouldn't be prudent of them not to do so.

Yeah weve talked past each other - I dont believe theyre doing that  at all , my initial post was speaking to the perception that they are
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
Reply #44409 on: Today at 02:20:34 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:59:15 am
Joyce reporting Wilson has left Austria and its a £12m deal

Good luck Harry
