Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN  (Read 1932479 times)

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44320 on: Yesterday at 06:56:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:59:49 pm
Liverpool want AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie (24). Theres still uncertainty over his contract talks and demands for AC Milan who are currently stalled with just one year left of contract. With LFC eying a move for him.

Source: @Gazzetta_it

I hope this is true, I think he's be a great signing
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44321 on: Yesterday at 06:57:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 03:53:55 pm
Cost us £13m, scored some crucial goals, played a crucial role in the 2nd leg of the semi v Barca. Doesn't ever cry about not starting games. How much for that? Cos I think it's usually more than £13m.

Yep, it's similar to the Origi chat I think. Both players have contributed to us winning trophies in recent years without being regular starters. That's okay with me :)
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44322 on: Yesterday at 07:00:42 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 06:46:51 pm
£10m will do. Whats the totaliser sat at now?
About £30m give or take 
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44323 on: Yesterday at 07:11:40 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 06:46:51 pm
£10m will do. Whats the totaliser sat at now?

Almost broken even on the Konate fee
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44324 on: Yesterday at 07:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:57:49 pm
Yep, it's similar to the Origi chat I think. Both players have contributed to us winning trophies in recent years without being regular starters. That's okay with me :)

If both were still offering a bit more like their 18/19 output (when they were still very much backups) they'd be more worthwhile. Both were very enigmatic and unpredictable even then.

Neither have ever really put pressure on the front three which Jota did pretty much straight away.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44325 on: Yesterday at 07:15:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:00:42 pm
About £30m give or take 

Could potentially double that with Nat, Origi and Shaq. Neco open to offers as well and Ojo and Karius will leave.

That would surely free up the space to bring the midfielder and a forward in.

It's just getting Shaq and Origi moved on really, when there isn't much of a queue.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44326 on: Yesterday at 07:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:14:14 pm
If both were still offering a bit more like their 18/19 output (when they were still very much backups) they'd be more worthwhile. Both were very enigmatic and unpredictable even then.

Neither have ever really put pressure on the front three which Jota did pretty much straight away.

Yeah but that's fine, they've made a telling contribution to our success, can't really ask for too much from bit part players.

On Shaqiri, calling him 'massively overrated' is unfair, especially given none of our fans think he's a nailed on starter. He's still good enough to play regularly for a lot of Premier League sides (fitness permitting).

Origi's a bit of a funny one, a lot think he's crap but I think he's just stagnated but not actually playing an awful lot in recent years. He showed quite a bit early on when he was here but for one reason or another, he's not really kicked on.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44327 on: Yesterday at 07:22:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:37:48 pm
It's a shame that we didn't sell wilson pre-covid for the crazy 20m+ that was being discussed.

I suppose getting 10m + a sell on is ok.

Relative though innit. Players we buy should also be a bit lower.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44328 on: Yesterday at 07:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:15:45 pm
Could potentially double that with Nat, Origi and Shaq. Neco open to offers as well and Ojo and Karius will leave.

That would surely free up the space to bring the midfielder and a forward in.

It's just getting Shaq and Origi moved on really, when there isn't much of a queue.
Lots of links for Nat I think its right fir him to go. He can ear a decent wedge, be a first teamer.  I think its fair to him.

Williams? Id get rid, Im not of the opinion that hes good enough
Offline Careca9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44329 on: Yesterday at 07:36:50 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 06:02:03 pm
With the rest of the team on pre-season Edwards will have to make a solo run at Kessie. Anything under 12 would be outstanding.
This has been underappreciated so far - nice work!
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44330 on: Yesterday at 07:56:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:26:02 pm
Lots of links for Nat I think its right fir him to go. He can ear a decent wedge, be a first teamer.  I think its fair to him.

Williams? Id get rid, Im not of the opinion that hes good enough

Williams is only 19. He wouldnt have been playing big games if it wasnt for the injuries. Too early to write off, surely?
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44331 on: Yesterday at 08:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:56:34 pm
Williams is only 19. He wouldnt have been playing big games if it wasnt for the injuries. Too early to write off, surely?

Looks like his confidence is shot. He really impressed Klopp in the cup cameos he had in 19/20 and his direct play down the right flank in games like Shrewsbury and Arsenal.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44332 on: Yesterday at 08:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 07:22:14 pm
Relative though innit. Players we buy should also be a bit lower.

probably true.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44333 on: Yesterday at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:56:34 pm
Williams is only 19. He wouldnt have been playing big games if it wasnt for the injuries. Too early to write off, surely?
Not writing him off, but I think hes got too many flaws in his game to play right back for us.

In midfield,  I would be far less critical of his talents.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44334 on: Yesterday at 08:24:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:12:50 pm
Not writing him off, but I think hes got too many flaws in his game to play right back for us.

In midfield,  I would be far less critical of his talents.

I agree. He needs to play regularly to improve and that's not gonna happen here.
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44335 on: Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:12:50 pm
Not writing him off, but I think hes got too many flaws in his game to play right back for us.

In midfield,  I would be far less critical of his talents.

I thought you were talking about the other Williams haha. Doh. 
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44336 on: Yesterday at 08:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm
I thought you were talking about the other Williams haha. Doh.

me too  :D  Was wondering how Rhys was struggling for confidence, he always seems a pretty confident lad despite a few miss steps.

I agree that Neco needs to play more, not sure what the future holds, be it a loan or sold or whatever, but he could do with a decent season somwhere.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44337 on: Yesterday at 09:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm
I thought you were talking about the other Williams haha. Doh. 
Not sure about Rhys either though ..

To go from non league to champions league in 3 months is a baptism  of fire.  He handled it really well. Positioning was good, aerially  really really good, and not bad originally either.  He progressed the ball well too.

However.

I dont really see how hes going to be playing at the top level with his pace.  I think its going to be a limiting factor for him.. 

Like his utterly calm approach to the game thoughnever panics.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44338 on: Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:03:59 pm
Not sure about Rhys either though ..

To go from non league to champions league in 3 months is a baptism  of fire.  He handled it really well. Positioning was good, aerially  really really good, and not bad originally either.  He progressed the ball well too.

However.

I dont really see how hes going to be playing at the top level with his pace.  I think its going to be a limiting factor for him.. 

Like his utterly calm approach to the game thoughnever panics.

Once he stops growing and gains some strength he will get quicker, hes so tall and his stride is so huge Im not worried about his pace its how he deals with agile forwards
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44339 on: Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:37:48 pm
It's a shame that we didn't sell wilson pre-covid for the crazy 20m+ that was being discussed.

I suppose getting 10m + a sell on is ok.

I'd expect a bit higher than that, Fulham would do well just to buy him for 10m, although I'd assume Edwards would put in some clause in there which would take that amount slightly higher
Offline blacksun

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44340 on: Yesterday at 09:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm
I'd expect a bit higher than that, Fulham would do well just to buy him for 10m, although I'd assume Edwards would put in some clause in there which would take that amount slightly higher


Likewise, I expect us to to get in the region of 12m which along with the loan fees we've had for him would put him in the 15m that was touted last summer

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:56:30 pm
Is Mac on the Vlahovic train?

TBF to him he has been for a while and it was off the back of him posting some vids of him I took a look and I'm on board too, looks like he could be a decent option for us a bit different to Bobby but a good finisher

Also agree with Tepid on the Williams brothers, Neco probably needs a move and become first choice somewhere for a few years and I'd loan Rhys out for a year, probably down to the championship to see if he can flesh his game out and again play week in week out.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44341 on: Yesterday at 10:04:26 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 09:53:50 pm
Neco probably needs a move and become first choice somewhere for a few years
Ten years ago Spurs had a Welsh teen full back who was a bit dodgy defensively but decent going forward. I'd loan Neco for a year, we wouldn't get much for him this summer, a season of regular Championship football wouldn't reduce his value.
Offline blacksun

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44342 on: Yesterday at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:04:26 pm
Ten years ago Spurs had a Welsh teen full back who was a bit dodgy defensively but decent going forward. I'd loan Neco for a year, we wouldn't get much for him this summer, a season of regular Championship football wouldn't reduce his value.

I'm sorry I like Neco but comparing him to Bale is laughable, Bale was not good defensively but he was brilliant going forward hence why he became a forward. Neco is neither despite being a decent player for his age
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44343 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 10:06:53 pm
I'm sorry I like Neco but comparing him to Bale is laughable, Bale was not good defensively but he was brilliant going forward hence why he became a forward. Neco is neither despite being a decent player for his age
I wasn't being serious. But i'd still give him a year on loan to get some games under his belt and (hopefully) increase his value.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44344 on: Yesterday at 10:59:50 pm »
seems like Wilson is off to Fulham for 10m or maybe more.

Very good week in terms of getting players out & decent money in too.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44345 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 03:40:38 pm
If Alli moved clubs and found some form he wouldn't be considered a late bloomer.  He's already had 3 seasons in the Premier League where he's achieved over 20 goal contributions.

He's a quality footballer who, probably in no small part due to the shit show that is Spurs, has lost his way.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11675/10070512/liverpool-missed-out-on-signing-boyhood-fan-dele-alli
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44346 on: Yesterday at 11:27:41 pm »
I think with Alli you'd be paying a transfer fee and wage commensurate with his performances from a couple of seasons ago, plus the usual British inflation, plus a little extra "rival" tax, and then hoping his performances over the last couple of seasons aren't the new normal for him.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44347 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:59:49 pm
Liverpool want AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie (24). Theres still uncertainty over his contract talks and demands for AC Milan who are currently stalled with just one year left of contract. With LFC eying a move for him.

Source: @Gazzetta_it

Top drawer player. The man from Delmonte, he say yes...
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44348 on: Today at 12:31:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:03:59 pm
Not sure about Rhys either though ..

To go from non league to champions league in 3 months is a baptism  of fire.  He handled it really well. Positioning was good, aerially  really really good, and not bad originally either.  He progressed the ball well too.

However.

I dont really see how hes going to be playing at the top level with his pace.  I think its going to be a limiting factor for him.. 

Like his utterly calm approach to the game thoughnever panics.

You can never really tell with centre halves, they mature mentally and physically at a later date, look at characters like Conor Coady, written off by us when younger.
Offline blacksun

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44349 on: Today at 12:35:52 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:31:58 am
You can never really tell with centre halves, they mature mentally and physically at a later date, look at characters like Conor Coady, written off by us when younger.

Not sure that's entirely fair, Coady still needed a few decent years in the Championship before he was good enough to be a PL player, I'd still argue he's not good enough for a top 4 team so not exactly written off just needed to go elsewhere for his own benefit which is often how Klopp sees young players, but I'm happy he's made a decent PL career for himself.
Offline decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44350 on: Today at 06:36:07 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:37:48 pm
It's a shame that we didn't sell wilson pre-covid for the crazy 20m+ that was being discussed.

I suppose getting 10m + a sell on is ok.

Think £10m is getting short-changed slightly myself, when you consider Buendia getting signed by Villa for £33m (rising to nearly £40m with add-ons). I know the latter had a better season, but Wilson's season was good and he's proven quality at Championship level.

It's better than nothing I suppose, but I'd expected a little more after Villa had spent so much on a player in the same division.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44351 on: Today at 07:53:41 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:36:07 am
Think £10m is getting short-changed slightly myself, when you consider Buendia getting signed by Villa for £33m (rising to nearly £40m with add-ons). I know the latter had a better season, but Wilson's season was good and he's proven quality at Championship level.

It's better than nothing I suppose, but I'd expected a little more after Villa had spent so much on a player in the same division.

I've seen £12m mentioned but yeah a little less than we'd like.
 
Anyways time for him to have a permanent home and continue his career,interesting to see how he'll do in a stable environment.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - FRANK N DUSAN
« Reply #44352 on: Today at 08:15:55 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:36:07 am
Think £10m is getting short-changed slightly myself, when you consider Buendia getting signed by Villa for £33m (rising to nearly £40m with add-ons). I know the latter had a better season, but Wilson's season was good and he's proven quality at Championship level.

It's better than nothing I suppose, but I'd expected a little more after Villa had spent so much on a player in the same division.
Buendia has played far more in the Premier League.
