LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44280 on: Today at 04:20:59 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:11:34 pm
Shaqs quality, just doesnt fit our style of play.

Not as dynamic as he was, he is 30 in October so hardly a huge shock and he's still a class player. Players not selling instantly is nothing new, even if he doesn't leave that isn't some mark of how rated he is or due to a lack of quality, everything has to align for a player to leave.

He's not overrated on here at all, saw no clamour for him to be in the side when he was fit, just people rightly acknowledging he can contribute and is still a very good player. He's rated about right on here to be honest
I thought his contribution last season was poor since he managed more mins & playing in the front 3 mostly

I dont think he is good enough as a squad player for us anymore.
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,839
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44281 on: Today at 04:26:44 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:20:59 pm
I thought his contribution last season was poor since he managed more mins & playing in the front 3 mostly

I dont think he is good enough as a squad player for us anymore.

He didnt though :D
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44282 on: Today at 04:32:03 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:45:20 pm
He was better than Stoke but Bayern,Inter & now us he hasnt been a regular & all are happy to let him leave.

Stoke when he was there were for long periods a mid table club so he was marginally better than that level.

Shaqiri doesnt start for many PL clubs now though especially withside s looking to press high. Massively overrated by some Liverpool fans.
He's no Ollie Watkins.
Logged

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,004
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44283 on: Today at 04:52:21 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:02:07 pm
Done fine in the 1st season.

Apart from  a goal vs Everton 18 months ago very little bar 1 or 2 assits. The fee is fine but we are struggling to move  him on for a reason. He isnt very good anymore.
Getting boring now. Youve been spouting the Shaqiri is shite and we need to get rid repeatedly now. We get it, you dont rate him.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,701
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44284 on: Today at 04:59:49 pm
Liverpool want AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie (24). Theres still uncertainty over his contract talks and demands for AC Milan who are currently stalled with just one year left of contract. With LFC eying a move for him.

Source: @Gazzetta_it
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,485
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44285 on: Today at 05:03:14 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:45:20 pm
He was better than Stoke but Bayern,Inter & now us he hasnt been a regular & all are happy to let him leave.

Stoke when he was there were for long periods a mid table club so he was marginally better than that level.

Shaqiri doesnt start for many PL clubs now though especially withside s looking to press high. Massively overrated by some Liverpool fans.
Do not pass go, do not collect £200, go directly to the bin.
Logged

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44286 on: Today at 05:05:13 pm
I know a lot of you rate this source so here is his latest scoop:

@GrizzKhan
Talks have taken place between LFC and Fiorentina over Dusan Vlahovic. A player plus cash deal has been suggested. Dont have the name of player yet. #LFC
Logged

wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44287 on: Today at 05:05:53 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:20:59 pm
I thought his contribution last season was poor since he managed more mins & playing in the front 3 mostly

I dont think he is good enough as a squad player for us anymore.

Again, per 90 our most creative player last season.
Logged

has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44288 on: Today at 05:06:27 pm
Shaq has been better than Naby tho
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,485
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44289 on: Today at 05:07:48 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:05:13 pm
I know a lot of you rate this source so here is his latest scoop:

@GrizzKhan
Talks have taken place between LFC and Fiorentina over Dusan Vlahovic. A player plus cash deal has been suggested. Dont have the name of player yet. #LFC
Grizz Khan is a great source, in the same way as eating raw sewage is a good source of fibre.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,364
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
Reply #44290 on: Today at 05:08:28 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:05:13 pm
I know a lot of you rate this source so here is his latest scoop:

@GrizzKhan
Talks have taken place between LFC and Fiorentina over Dusan Vlahovic. A player plus cash deal has been suggested. Dont have the name of player yet. #LFC
I like this.

Perhaps someone like Shaqiri to take away the burden of creation on Ribery. They certainly will be selling Vlahovic having already spent a good chunk on Nico Gonzalez.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
