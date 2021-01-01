Shaqs quality, just doesnt fit our style of play. Not as dynamic as he was, he is 30 in October so hardly a huge shock and he's still a class player. Players not selling instantly is nothing new, even if he doesn't leave that isn't some mark of how rated he is or due to a lack of quality, everything has to align for a player to leave.He's not overrated on here at all, saw no clamour for him to be in the side when he was fit, just people rightly acknowledging he can contribute and is still a very good player. He's rated about right on here to be honest
I thought his contribution last season was poor since he managed more mins & playing in the front 3 mostlyI dont think he is good enough as a squad player for us anymore.
He was better than Stoke but Bayern,Inter & now us he hasnt been a regular & all are happy to let him leave.Stoke when he was there were for long periods a mid table club so he was marginally better than that level.Shaqiri doesnt start for many PL clubs now though especially withside s looking to press high. Massively overrated by some Liverpool fans.
Done fine in the 1st season.Apart from a goal vs Everton 18 months ago very little bar 1 or 2 assits. The fee is fine but we are struggling to move him on for a reason. He isnt very good anymore.
I know a lot of you rate this source so here is his latest scoop:@GrizzKhanTalks have taken place between LFC and Fiorentina over Dusan Vlahovic. A player plus cash deal has been suggested. Dont have the name of player yet. #LFC
