« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1102 1103 1104 1105 1106 [1107]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE  (Read 1925793 times)

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,362
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44240 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:30:18 pm
I've long said this, he's a name that seriously splits opinion though. He'd be one of my absolute first picks to fill that role if we were looking at any 'outside bets.' Apparently 'rehabilitating' Alli is on Nuno's to do list, as per Levy.
My two picks for a Firmino replacement are Alli and Gabriel Jesus  ;D

If City do buy Kane it's effectively them telling G.Jesus he isn't good enough for them but I don't think they'd sell to us anyway unfortunately.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,347
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44241 on: Today at 01:37:34 pm »

When it comes to midfield Bellingham for so many reasons would be the perfect signing, the other young midfielders of note are Camavinga and Gravenberch, Camavinga is available for sale but most reports are linking him to PSG so hell probably end up at Bayern :-)

Gravenberch is another Raiola client isnt he? So cant see that one happening

WTF has happened to Spain btw? doesnt seem to be many high quality players coming through these days-

Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,930
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44242 on: Today at 01:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:37:34 pm
When it comes to midfield Bellingham for so many reasons would be the perfect signing, the other young midfielders of note are Camavinga and Gravenberch, Camavinga is available for sale but most reports are linking him to PSG so hell probably end up at Bayern :-)

Gravenberch is another Raiola client isnt he? So cant see that one happening

WTF has happened to Spain btw? doesnt seem to be many high quality players coming through these days-

They had that Barca golden generation that came through (supplemented by Ramos/Torres/Villa) but that's a one off in terms of volume.

Pedri/Fati two of the best young talents around. Barca/Real heading for a period of austerity will help the best talents coming through there. It helped those two break through last season, when they wouldn't have got in ahead of the players there a few years ago.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:37 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44243 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:30:18 pm
I've long said this, he's a name that seriously splits opinion though. He'd be one of my absolute first picks to fill that role if we were looking at any 'outside bets.' Apparently 'rehabilitating' Alli is on Nuno's to do list, as per Levy.
Deja vu. Same thing was said when Mourinho joined, as the whole world saw thanks to Levy and Amazon.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,358
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44244 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 01:34:13 pm
My two picks for a Firmino replacement are Alli and Gabriel Jesus  ;D

If City do buy Kane it's effectively them telling G.Jesus he isn't good enough for them but I don't think they'd sell to us anyway unfortunately.
I really, really don't like Jesus but his numbers are great, fantastic metrics if you're looking through the lens of Firmino's role. I think it'd be Spain or Italy for him, no wat City would sell us any players whatsoever.

Alli? Value pretty low in relative terms right now, new manager may not fancy him, hasn't had a good run for a year or so and may be sick of it at Spurs. 3 years left on his deal and already had his agent explore loan moves in January. It may all be supposition but with him I potentially could see it.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44245 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:49:24 pm
I really, really don't like Jesus but his numbers are great, fantastic metrics if you're looking through the lens of Firmino's role. I think it'd be Spain or Italy for him, no wat City would sell us any players whatsoever.

Alli? Value pretty low in relative terms right now, new manager may not fancy him, hasn't had a good run for a year or so and may be sick of it at Spurs. 3 years left on his deal and already had his agent explore loan moves in January. It may all be supposition but with him I potentially could see it.
Dont get the Jesus hate myself, have I missed something?

As for no way City would sell to us, perhaps. But I still remember Ferguson having a fit and instructing solicitors over Gabby Heinze.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,358
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44246 on: Today at 01:56:15 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:53:20 pm
Dont get the Jesus hate myself, have I missed something?

As for no way City would sell to us, perhaps. But I still remember Ferguson having a fit and instructing solicitors over Gabby Heinze.
He's just a crying nobhead isn't he? Always whining to the ref and goes down very easily. Dislikeable, but a good player and his numbers are good. Seems underrated by Pep and unappreciated by the Man City fans.

He'll be someone sold to 'balance the books' and be off to Juve or Madrid etc etc
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44247 on: Today at 01:56:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:18:07 pm
Historically linked to eh? Scraping the barrel here a bit ;D

I know youve a thing for Dele Alli but doesnt his cocky attitude and reputed laziness (both predating his move from MK to Spurs) put you off? It would Klopp Im sure.

Harking back to the original discussion on the types of signings we did well...

Torres - he was supposed to have gone off the boil.
Suarez - he had issues with his weight, poor discipline, and was from the Dutch league ('Arry said they almost took 'im but they didn't want to take the risk)
Mascherano - West Ham spell didn't reflect well on him, Joorabchian link, seemed to have fallen from grace from the heights of his youth career when he looked like the next generation's biggest midfield general
Salah - easier in the Italian league, made no inroads at Chelsea, had flashes of brilliance at Fiorentina, side set up for him at Roma...

There are always things that put people off. That's the point.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,110
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44248 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:56:15 pm
He's just a crying nobhead isn't he? Always whining to the ref and goes down very easily. Dislikeable, but a good player and his numbers are good. Seems underrated by Pep and unappreciated by the Man City fans.

He'll be someone sold to 'balance the books' and be off to Juve or Madrid etc etc

Hes also got that wacky cheekbone, which annoys the heck out of me  :P   Him and Richarlison together in a team, such a pair of punchable faces! But yeah hes always been a good player, just never really been one of the stars in those teams.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44249 on: Today at 02:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:56:15 pm
He's just a crying nobhead isn't he? Always whining to the ref and goes down very easily. Dislikeable, but a good player and his numbers are good. Seems underrated by Pep and unappreciated by the Man City fans.

He'll be someone sold to 'balance the books' and be off to Juve or Madrid etc etc
Ah right, that goes with the cryarse territory really. Heady combination of South American and at Man City under Guardiola.

Agree though I like him as a footballer but yes, thats the very likely path hell take unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44250 on: Today at 02:03:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:56:29 pm
Harking back to the original discussion on the types of signings we did well...

Torres - he was supposed to have gone off the boil.
Suarez - he had issues with his weight, poor discipline, and was from the Dutch league ('Arry said they almost took 'im but they didn't want to take the risk)
Mascherano - West Ham spell didn't reflect well on him, Joorabchian link, seemed to have fallen from grace from the heights of his youth career when he looked like the next generation's biggest midfield general
Salah - easier in the Italian league, made no inroads at Chelsea, had flashes of brilliance at Fiorentina, side set up for him at Roma...

There are always things that put people off. That's the point.
Its a great list. The only deviation in terms of Dele Alli though is the questions are all based around his character and attitude, whereas all those above had doubts about their performance and development.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,930
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS HERE
« Reply #44251 on: Today at 02:03:51 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:45:30 pm
Deja vu. Same thing was said when Mourinho joined, as the whole world saw thanks to Levy and Amazon.

Mourinho isn't someone who develops anyone though. He demands to have the finished product, if it takes any work to improve a player (De Bruyne/Salah/Lukaku/Luke Shaw/Alli etc) he'll either sell or fall out with them.

Alli must have looked on enviously at the Euros. He's the same age as Grealish for example and came through around the same time as Sterling and Kane. He was the golden boy 5 or 6 years ago and the big prospect. Now those players are the poster boys and you've got the likes of Foden, Rice, Mount and Bellingham younger than him in the squad this summer and likely to win something with England eventually. Mount just won the CL with Chelsea when he's not won a thing.

He's 25, it's Alli's chance to get his career back on track. Luke Shaw managed it.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:05:22 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 1102 1103 1104 1105 1106 [1107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 