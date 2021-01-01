Historically linked to eh? Scraping the barrel here a bit



I know youve a thing for Dele Alli but doesnt his cocky attitude and reputed laziness (both predating his move from MK to Spurs) put you off? It would Klopp Im sure.



Harking back to the original discussion on the types of signings we did well...Torres - he was supposed to have gone off the boil.Suarez - he had issues with his weight, poor discipline, and was from the Dutch league ('Arry said they almost took 'im but they didn't want to take the risk)Mascherano - West Ham spell didn't reflect well on him, Joorabchian link, seemed to have fallen from grace from the heights of his youth career when he looked like the next generation's biggest midfield generalSalah - easier in the Italian league, made no inroads at Chelsea, had flashes of brilliance at Fiorentina, side set up for him at Roma...There are always things that put people off. That's the point.