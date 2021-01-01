« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1099 1100 1101 1102 1103 [1104]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)  (Read 1918330 times)

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44120 on: Today at 05:59:01 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:52:10 pm
Cantona is a knee surgeon?
Bravo.

I was expecting him to back last season, but he must be loving the alpine life now.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,563
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44121 on: Today at 06:04:41 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:10:59 pm
Nah he hadn't.

Remember though this is the man who added about six years to Origis age in a matter of seconds

Hes a troll. Really surprised hes still on here.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,563
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #44122 on: Today at 06:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:36:42 pm
I did, though I did specifically say 'I want to play football again' when I was told by the consultant 'you can get by with an ACL you know.' Alternatives to the path he suggested were never mentioned. It is probably coming across as me being ungrateful or being picky, I'm very grateful for the NHS and the ability to have things like that done. It just would've been nice to have been informed of the choice I could have had.

My knee still hurts to this day at times and I don't trust myself to turn on it quickly.

How much physio did you do afterwards?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 1099 1100 1101 1102 1103 [1104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 