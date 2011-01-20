« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:32:45 pm
Yup my thoughts as well. Echo are cute, trying to be relevant again. They're clueless.

It's not just the fact that they're not well sourced, even the quality of the football journalism/coverage itself seems largely pedestrian. One of their main football writers was on the Anfield Wrap a couple of weeks back and it was a painful listen. No insight whatsoever and clearly not as informed and knowledgeable as lads who do (very high end, admittedly) fan media.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:18:14 pm
Any updates on McGinn signing?

McGinn, Bowen & Watkins for a combined £200M would be amazing business
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
We know we're trying to move on Shaqiri and Origi, and that those moves are essential to creating space in the squad for us to add signings. I imagine clubs we're speaking to about Shaq/Origi know that, and as a result we're probably getting lowballed as there will be an expectation we'll take whatever is on the table to allow us to make our own additions. In that scenario, not the worst idea to brief media that we're targeting a homegrown attacker, who could be added to the squad without selling anyone else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 02:37:20 pm
It's not just the fact that they're not well sourced, even the quality of the football journalism/coverage itself seems largely pedestrian. One of their main football writers was on the Anfield Wrap a couple of weeks back and it was a painful listen. No insight whatsoever and clearly not as informed and knowledgeable as lads who do (very high end, admittedly) fan media.

Anyone talented usually moves on from the Echo quicker these days.

The Athletic have poached a few from there.

Sports writers are often just lads who were good at English at school. Not necessarily knowing what they're talking about with the sport.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
I think a part of the thinking maybe that we want to add numbers in the homegrown senior players. If we look at this season, we know we'll use -
Milner
Hendo
Ox
Kelleher
Gomez
Trent
Nat/Ben (Assuming 1 will leave, most likely Nat)
Rhys and Curtis do not need to be registered until 2023-24 in the 25.
Also assuming Neco and Wilson will leave, but regardless Neco does not need to be registered for this season.

Now that already leaves one empty spot. Also, with Milner leaving after this season, that's a second spot open and also Davies/Nat wont hold that spot for long either. This does leave us with space we'd want to fill up for the squad depth. I can see us actively looking for opportunities that allow us to do that, which is why I was keen on Dwight Mcneil. Bowen seems to be slightly older but another one that sort of fits the general profile - left footed, pacy, good pressing numbers etc. Personally I'd prefer McNeil even though Bowen is further along in his development because with McNeil it does feel like there's a lot more that can be added to his game. Regardless, it does tell us something and that is that Harvey is not seen as Salah's backup rolewise. Perhaps we want to see him in the middle of the park as a creator but going by players we are linked with, it does appear that we are looking for players thaf provide cover for Salah specifically, given that Rafinha, Neto and Bowen are all left footed. It also tells us that the club is reasonably expecting Shaq to leave because he is the one who is in the squad brought in for that profile originally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:44:39 pm
I think a part of the thinking maybe that we want to add numbers in the homegrown senior players. If we look at this season, we know we'll use -
Milner
Hendo
Ox
Kelleher
Gomez
Trent
Nat/Ben (Assuming 1 will leave, most likely Nat)
Rhys and Curtis do not need to be registered until 2023-24 in the 25.
Also assuming Neco and Wilson will leave, but regardless Neco does not need to be registered for this season.

Now that already leaves one empty spot. Also, with Milner leaving after this season, that's a second spot open and also Davies/Nat wont hold that spot for long either. This does leave us with space we'd want to fill up for the squad depth. I can see us actively looking for opportunities that allow us to do that, which is why I was keen on Dwight Mcneil. Bowen seems to be slightly older but another one that sort of fits the general profile - left footed, pacy, good pressing numbers etc. Personally I'd prefer McNeil even though Bowen is further along in his development because with McNeil it does feel like there's a lot more that can be added to his game. Regardless, it does tell us something and that is that Harvey is not seen as Salah's backup rolewise. Perhaps we want to see him in the middle of the park as a creator but going by players we are linked with, it does appear that we are looking for players thaf provide cover for Salah specifically, given that Rafinha, Neto and Bowen are all left footed.

We might well be, but with the awareness needed that every senior homegrown player who is any good is going to cost a fortune. If we're not prepared to pay that then it's just time wasting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Much to people's disgust probably, but I was impressed with Bowen when I saw him last season. Wouldn't be upset if we signed him at all dependent on the fee not being ridiculous. I imagine West Ham will sing Lingard once United announce Sancho and or Varane so they could listen to offers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:49:56 pm
He has been brillant.
I dont think we have the same advantage in terms of data that we had in previous years.
By all accounts we were pioneers of using that & it helped massively.

Recruitment across the PL looks to be improving imo.
Apart from Arsenal who seem all over the shop.

Is this true ?

I was chit chatting to a Leeds United coach a good few months ago and they were saying that the model that Liverpool use was light years ahead of anything else out there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:43:38 pm
We know we're trying to move on Shaqiri and Origi, and that those moves are essential to creating space in the squad for us to add signings. I imagine clubs we're speaking to about Shaq/Origi know that, and as a result we're probably getting lowballed as there will be an expectation we'll take whatever is on the table to allow us to make our own additions. In that scenario, not the worst idea to brief media that we're targeting a homegrown attacker, who could be added to the squad without selling anyone else.

Precisely this, weve also been happy to use pursuits of British/HG players before to help iron out differences in what were willing to pay and what the selling club wants. Lewis being used as fodder for Tsimikas is a recent example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Is this true ?

I was chit chatting to a Leeds United coach a good few months ago and they were saying that the model that Liverpool use was light years ahead of anything else out there

I was thinking it might not be true, but MD1990 is pretty reliable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Is this true ?

I was chit chatting to a Leeds United coach a good few months ago and they were saying that the model that Liverpool use was light years ahead of anything else out there

Id be surprised if the model itself was light years ahead because every club puts millions into it now, its how you use and interpret it that makes the difference I suspect from my limited knowledge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
been a bit out of the loop past few days

any news on nat yet. surely if he goes to brighton, we might get a tidy sum considering the fee they are getting from white. we seem to have a decent partnership going on with lallana going there last season. 

might just be the sweetener for bissouma. remember when kevin stewart signed for hull and we get a rather cheapish left back from scotland nobody ever heard off except for the stats nerds
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
I doubt our data analysis has regressed at all, but I'm sure our success has led to other clubs investing more in similar systems and at least closing the gap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:57:13 pm
Precisely this, weve also been happy to use pursuits of British/HG players before to help iron out differences in what were willing to pay and what the selling club wants. Lewis being used as fodder for Tsimikas is a recent example.

Except Lewis wasnt fodder. We made a bid and the counterbid was far above our valuation. He was definitely an actual option and the Norwich DOF himself said that we made a bid and then never came back to the table after they asked for more than double what we offered initially. I genuinely feel that we should be looking at homegrown senior players, atleast 1, even if for the squad, just because we cannot balance a deep squad otherwise. Now that 1 player may not be an attacker and instead is a midfielder.
My gut feeling is that we'll probably gazump the Mcneil deal once everton agree a fee for him. We arent going to the table right now because that would immediately push his price up from 30 to 50 million.
And I can see that being the case with any other deals too. Clubs want to fleece us, so we can only wait for an agreed price to emerge before we can come in and match it and then convince the player to pick our deal instead  Given how well we've done in the market with valuation, most clubs will bump prices on us otherwise, not unlike what Norwich did with Lewis
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:54:07 pm
Much to people's disgust probably, but I was impressed with Bowen when I saw him last season. Wouldn't be upset if we signed him at all dependent on the fee not being ridiculous. I imagine West Ham will sing Lingard once United announce Sancho and or Varane so they could listen to offers

Are they moving on from "I'm forever blowing bubbles" and "Knees up Mother Brown"?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:54:07 pm
Much to people's disgust probably, but I was impressed with Bowen when I saw him last season. Wouldn't be upset if we signed him at all dependent on the fee not being ridiculous. I imagine West Ham will sing Lingard once United announce Sancho and or Varane so they could listen to offers

Haven't seen enough of Bowen to even give an amateur's opinion but you just know they'd want a king's ransom for him.

Weird if they're open to selling at all,they have european football next season and 1 proper striker in an injury prone Antonio plus 2 who can play there in Bowen,and Yarmolenko who they are reportedly selling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Another 'on the list' name thrown out there to pass a few more days without having to do any more serious reporting. They would want a fortune for Bowen so I reckon there's zero chance of it happening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Is this true ?

I was chit chatting to a Leeds United coach a good few months ago and they were saying that the model that Liverpool use was light years ahead of anything else out there

The model and data isnt the issue. The problem is that once you create a good team, it gets more and more difficult to improve those individuals at a budget because the subset of players that can actually do that becomes smaller as we become a better team. Also, teams now know that our valuations are solid, so they are more likely to bump up prices on us and pricing out moves in the hope that our interest brings others to the table. This is expected behavior and we've tried to do our businesa quickly as in with as little time between initial link to actual signing wherever possible to avoid some of this. Tsinikas was signed immediately after Lewis bid failed because a delay would allow other teams to recalibrate their prices.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Is this true ?

I was chit chatting to a Leeds United coach a good few months ago and they were saying that the model that Liverpool use was light years ahead of anything else out there
I dont know.
Im just thinking it may be since data has become more mainstream.
Recruitment among the lower clubs has improved as well

Not that our data analysis hasnt got better just that other teams are using it now as well.
A few years ago his may not have been the case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:08:45 pm
Except Lewis wasnt fodder. We made a bid and the counterbid was far above our valuation. He was definitely an actual option and the Norwich DOF himself said that we made a bid and then never came back to the table after they asked for more than double what we offered initially. I genuinely feel that we should be looking at homegrown senior players, atleast 1, even if for the squad, just because we cannot balance a deep squad otherwise. Now that 1 player may not be an attacker and instead is a midfielder.
My gut feeling is that we'll probably gazump the Mcneil deal once everton agree a fee for him. We arent going to the table right now because that would immediately push his price up from 30 to 50 million.
And I can see that being the case with any other deals too. Clubs want to fleece us, so we can only wait for an agreed price to emerge before we can come in and match it and then convince the player to pick our deal instead  Given how well we've done in the market with valuation, most clubs will bump prices on us otherwise, not unlike what Norwich did with Lewis

We can literally have an entire first team and subs bench full of foreign players (well minus one) if we choose to. Weve currently got five homegrown players who are regular first teamers and another couple likely to be squad players. Again (again!) there really isnt a panic to sign homegrown players to meet some quota.

I highly doubt were going to get to a point where we say Wait what, we cant sign Mbappe because of that quota?! Get Ollie Watkins on the phone now!!

Without wanting to sound arrogant, are there genuinely many (any) homegrown over 21 players at other clubs who would be worth remotely what theyd cost AND would get many games? Its telling that youre talking about Dwight McNeill, who is average and would still cost us more than Jota did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
James Pearce on The Athletic youtube channel: "Clearly the big priority for Liverpool is bringing in a central midfielder. Once some more funds are freed up from the outgoings, we will see Liverpool active in the market once again."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 03:21:11 pm
James Pearce on The Athletic youtube channel: "Clearly the big priority for Liverpool is bringing in a central midfielder. Once some more funds are freed up from the outgoings, we will see Liverpool active in the market once again."

Replacing Gini has to be the main priority.

A key hold up will be us having a full quota of non-homegrown players. If we sign a midfielder now, then it won't help with Shaqiri or Origi's valuations if we're effectively unable to register them if they stay. And now suddenly we're linked with different English players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote
@JamesPearceLFC: "Clearly the big priority for Liverpool is bringing in a central midfielder. Once some more funds are freed up from the outgoings, we will see Liverpool active in the market once again."

Obviously, we have received some encouragement from Mbappe's camp for next summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:26:01 pm
Replacing Gini has to be the main priority.

A key hold up will be us having a full quota of non-homegrown players. If we sign a midfielder now, then it won't help with Shaqiri or Origi's valuations if we're effectively unable to register them if they stay. And now suddenly we're linked with different English players.
I doubt it matters. If we wanted a player bad enough I'm sure we're fine not having Origi's 180 league minutes in the squad next season

Any club already knows his value is rock bottom and being out of a squad isn't changing that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
in terms of homegrown players thes best way is to develop players through the academy like Trent & Jones.
No point going out & overpaying for an English talent unless they have a release clause.

We also have Eliott & Gordon who both have a great chance to make it at us.
The best way is to like the 2 above & Sterling.
Get the best English players you can at 16-18 for 1-3m like in Gordon's case & develop them.

Rather than pay huge money for a English player who cant even make the senior squad,
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 03:21:11 pm
James Pearce on The Athletic youtube channel: "Clearly the big priority for Liverpool is bringing in a central midfielder. Once some more funds are freed up from the outgoings, we will see Liverpool active in the market once again."

He said previously that midfield wasn't a priority and that attack was. Just goes to show what he knows/is told.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:19:13 pm
The backup forward narrative is a weird one- with the performances and age of Firmino and Mane there is a clear progession into a starting role in the next 12 months for a talented young forward
The key word here is talented. I see no point in recruiting squad players now. Either we get players that compete for a starting spot right away, or we get players with enough talent to compete in a couple of years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:29:35 pm
He said previously that midfield wasn't a priority and that attack was. Just goes to show what he knows/is told.

He really believes we all have short term memories.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
I suppose when looking at a forward signing they can be broken down into three categories:

1. A player who can come in and replace one of the front three. Not going to happen this season and would cost a bomb
2. A player who could come in and challenge for a starting spot. We've already got a player like this in Jota but another one would be ideal
3. A squad option who maybe has a skill set that allows us to play in a different way depending on the opposition (someone said Bowen is a winger who stretches the play?)

The issue with Bowen is that he is not 1 or 2 and if we look at him in the third category is he better that what we have already in Minamino (jury is still out), Origi and Shaqiri? I personally don't think he is but what do I know? Also, it would probably cost the combined fees we could get for those three to afford him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
One thing I'm not sure of when it comes to Pearce's reference of a 'pot' is whether he's saying we have one (e.g. £x million) and sales would add to that, or if he's saying we don't really have one beyond what we bring in with sales. "Once some more funds are freed up from the outgoings, we will see Liverpool active in the market once again" suggests the latter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:29:35 pm
He said previously that midfield wasn't a priority and that attack was. Just goes to show what he knows/is told.

Well, by "Clearly the big priority" he means " "rumors that gather the most clicks fastest" as obviously this is the only metric that counts during transfer season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 03:44:53 pm
One thing I'm not sure of when it comes to Pearce's reference of a 'pot' is whether he's saying we have one (e.g. £x million) and sales would add to that, or if he's saying we don't really have one beyond what we bring in with sales. "Once some more funds are freed up from the outgoings, we will see Liverpool active in the market once again" suggests the latter.

It doesnt suggest either, its just nicely ambiguous enough to let people draw their own conclusions
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:19:22 pm
We can literally have an entire first team and subs bench full of foreign players (well minus one) if we choose to. Weve currently got five homegrown players who are regular first teamers and another couple likely to be squad players. Again (again!) there really isnt a panic to sign homegrown players to meet some quota.

I highly doubt were going to get to a point where we say Wait what, we cant sign Mbappe because of that quota?! Get Ollie Watkins on the phone now!!

Without wanting to sound arrogant, are there genuinely many (any) homegrown over 21 players at other clubs who would be worth remotely what theyd cost AND would get many games? Its telling that youre talking about Dwight McNeill, who is average and would still cost us more than Jota did.

Largely agree on the homegrown stuff, think it would be nice if we could find one who fits what we need but it's not essential. Obviously you don't want to always be at the 17 person non-homegrown limit, simply because it doesn't leave much flexibility - as we're seeing currently.

Also, I'll once again bang the Harvey Barnes drum. Think he could explode in our system and I'd pay £50m for him. Would play loads too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Skimmed the thread and see shouts about how Origi hasnt worked out. Get in the fucking bin with that shit.

Fucking hell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:50:41 pm
Largely agree on the homegrown stuff, think it would be nice if we could find one who fits what we need but it's not essential. Obviously you don't want to always be at the 17 person non-homegrown limit, simply because it doesn't leave much flexibility - as we're seeing currently.

Also, I'll once again bang the Harvey Barnes drum. Think he could explode in our system and I'd pay £50m for him. Would play loads too.

Ill join you banging that drum but that drum would cost way more than £50 million sadly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:50:41 pm
Largely agree on the homegrown stuff, think it would be nice if we could find one who fits what we need but it's not essential. Obviously you don't want to always be at the 17 person non-homegrown limit, simply because it doesn't leave much flexibility - as we're seeing currently.

Also, I'll once again bang the Harvey Barnes drum. Think he could explode in our system and I'd pay £50m for him. Would play loads too.
Agree re Barnes and £50m whilst steep doesn't feel *too much.* He looks the one (potentially attainable) English attacking player Sancho aside who could do big things in our system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
@FabrizioRomano: "Liverpool will go for a midfielder but not immediately, so it will take some days maybe. Barella is not a real target, there's no chance."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Love Harvey Barnes to bits but is he not a bit too similar to Jota?

I really think we need someone who can do bits through the middle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:02:28 pm
Love Harvey Barnes to bits but is he not a bit too similar to Jota?

I really think we need someone who can do bits through the middle.
Just put Jota or Salah there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
Barnes is very good but he is from Leicester & would cost 70m probabaly.

I can see him improving further next season & becoming hyped to a similar level to Grealish.

Ideally we dont need another forward who favours the left hand side unless Mane leaves.
