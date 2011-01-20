I think a part of the thinking maybe that we want to add numbers in the homegrown senior players. If we look at this season, we know we'll use -

Milner

Hendo

Ox

Kelleher

Gomez

Trent

Nat/Ben (Assuming 1 will leave, most likely Nat)

Rhys and Curtis do not need to be registered until 2023-24 in the 25.

Also assuming Neco and Wilson will leave, but regardless Neco does not need to be registered for this season.



Now that already leaves one empty spot. Also, with Milner leaving after this season, that's a second spot open and also Davies/Nat wont hold that spot for long either. This does leave us with space we'd want to fill up for the squad depth. I can see us actively looking for opportunities that allow us to do that, which is why I was keen on Dwight Mcneil. Bowen seems to be slightly older but another one that sort of fits the general profile - left footed, pacy, good pressing numbers etc. Personally I'd prefer McNeil even though Bowen is further along in his development because with McNeil it does feel like there's a lot more that can be added to his game. Regardless, it does tell us something and that is that Harvey is not seen as Salah's backup rolewise. Perhaps we want to see him in the middle of the park as a creator but going by players we are linked with, it does appear that we are looking for players thaf provide cover for Salah specifically, given that Rafinha, Neto and Bowen are all left footed. It also tells us that the club is reasonably expecting Shaq to leave because he is the one who is in the squad brought in for that profile originally.

