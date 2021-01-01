« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43800 on: Today at 12:51:44 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:14:33 pm
This is good on the business under Edwards (only some of which has been unfettered since Ayre's departure).
https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1385208778790948866

Good old Laptop Eddy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43801 on: Today at 12:52:30 pm »
Quote

It is telling that sources close to Liverpool did not offer a firm denial when reports of interest in Jarrod Bowen were put to them on Wednesday afternoon.

There are no guarantees he will go on to sign for the Reds but, clearly, the West Ham United man fits the bill in terms of potential forward targets for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Aged just 24 and with eight goals and five assists to his name across 38 Premier League appearances last season, it is not hard to see why.

Recruitment staff believe Bowen to be the type of player who would not only provide a boost in terms of quality, but also be willing to initially take on a back-up role.

Evidently, they have received encouragement on that front from the player's agency, which also represents Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

However, there is also an acknowledgement from Liverpool that, as things stand, no such vacancy on the fringes of the squad exists.

Recent reports of a bid from Lazio for Xherdan Shaqiri were wide of the mark, with the Italians yet to make any contact over a potential move.

And, while Divock Origi has been linked with countless clubs so far this summer, no concrete discussions have yet taken place.

It is likely to require movement on both those fronts for the Reds to make a move to bolster their forward line in the coming weeks.

And even then, Bowen is one of a number of names on a shortlist that could well need to be explored given West Ham's likely reluctance to sell.

The Hammers paid a fee that could rise to £25m to capture the 24-year-old from Hull City just 18 months ago.

Under contract until 2025 and sure to be subject to the inflation that so often affects English players, Bowen is not going anywhere for a fee that could be considered cheap, either.

As such, Kopites would be wise to hold off on heading down to the club shop to get his name printed on next season's shirts just yet.

Still, while Liverpool remain adamant that they would be willing to wait until next summer for the right opportunities to arise in the transfer market, links to Bowen show there is a desire to bolster Klopp's options as soon as possible.

If nothing else, it is welcome confirmation for supporters of a more nervous disposition that Ibrahima Konate is unlikely to be the final addition to a squad that was ravaged by injuries last term.


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/jarrod-bowen-liverpool-transfer-shortlist-21106532
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43802 on: Today at 12:57:41 pm »
His stats are ok and whenever I've seen him play hes been decent but I was hoping we'd sign a player to challenge the front 3 for starting spots rather than take up an Origi/Shaqiri role in the squad.  If not than fair enough.  At least if we are looking for an under 25 squad player there will be a heap of options to choose from.  Surprised we haven't been linked with someone like Leon Bailey if that's the case. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43803 on: Today at 12:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:52:30 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/jarrod-bowen-liverpool-transfer-shortlist-21106532

Shaqiri and Origi just aint leaving.

There's no way we really want Bowen unless it's for a decent price. I bet West Ham would want £50m or something.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43804 on: Today at 12:59:33 pm »
Getting a player content with a squad role like Shaqiri & Origi has not exactly worked out.

Need to start gettinganother forward to challenge for a starting spot like Jota
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43805 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:59:33 pm
Getting a player content with a squad role like Shaqiri & Origi has not exactly worked out.

Need to start gettinganother forward to challenge for a starting spot like Jota

That's assuming that he'd be content to join in a squad role, and that that's all the recruitment team see him as.

And if that's the case, it doesn't seem very likely we'd be interested given the probable cost of signing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43806 on: Today at 01:12:50 pm »
Quote
As such, Kopites would be wise to hold off on heading down to the club shop to get his name printed on next season's shirts just yet.

Yes, all 10 of those people should wait :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43807 on: Today at 01:15:44 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:14:33 pm
This is good on the business under Edwards (only some of which has been unfettered since Ayre's departure).
https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1385208778790948866

God the arse-kissery on show there is tough to read. Dan needs to get some self respect - he's still not going to get an invite to Michael's birthday party.

(and agree with Gerry - such a weird and contrived thing to use as an excuse for his flex).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43808 on: Today at 01:19:13 pm »
The backup forward narrative is a weird one- with the performances and age of Firmino and Mane there is a clear progession into a starting role in the next 12 months for a talented young forward
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43809 on: Today at 01:19:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:58:11 pm
Shaqiri and Origi just aint leaving.

There's no way we really want Bowen unless it's for a decent price. I bet West Ham would want £50m or something.

Origi will end up staying, pretty decent chance of that happening, its like he is in no rush, and the club havent yet had an offer anyway.

Likelihood is that without a sale of a forward, we wont end up buying another. Itll be:
Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino, Elliott, Origi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43810 on: Today at 01:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:50 pm
Yes, all 10 of those people should wait :lmao

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43811 on: Today at 01:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:03:19 pm
That's assuming that he'd be content to join in a squad role, and that that's all the recruitment team see him as.

And if that's the case, it doesn't seem very likely we'd be interested given the probable cost of signing him.

We have not had a good record with players signed as back up. Its one of the reasons we are having to sell so many players now. Our best work is with players ready to play regularly for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43812 on: Today at 01:25:31 pm »
Fuck so does that mean we can get refunds on our hastily bought Bowen 180 shirts?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43813 on: Today at 01:28:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:22:54 pm
We have not had a good record with players signed as back up. Its one of the reasons we are having to sell so many players now. Our best work is with players ready to play regularly for us.
Vvd, Allison types?
Can we afford to keep doing that though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43814 on: Today at 01:30:40 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:22:54 pm
We have not had a good record with players signed as back up. Its one of the reasons we are having to sell so many players now. Our best work is with players ready to play regularly for us.

And if we were interested in Bowen it stands to reason that we can think he can do that given he wouldn't come cheaply.

I'd be surprised if we do sign him and he's probably just one of a number of players we're keeping an eye on, but I don't think we'll sign or would be seriously interested in anyone this summer unless we think that they can challenge for regular playing time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43815 on: Today at 01:30:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:28:55 pm
Vvd, Allison types?
Can we afford to keep doing that though?

Fabinho, Jota, Mane, Salah were all players in that group that were performing to a really high level and ready to start for us. Jota was probably the supposed 'weakest' of that. The only one in that sort of group that hasn't worked has been Keita for reasons other than ability and performance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43816 on: Today at 01:31:14 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:19:13 pm
The backup forward narrative is a weird one- with the performances and age of Firmino and Mane there is a clear progession into a starting role in the next 12 months for a talented young forward

Plus squad rotation, AFCON, impact off the bench etc. Look how quickly Jota made himself indespensible last season before his injury, rather than 'a back up'.

How many games would Minamino have played last season had he stepped up to the plate? A lot. The chances are there if you take them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43817 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:22:54 pm
We have not had a good record with players signed as back up. Its one of the reasons we are having to sell so many players now. Our best work is with players ready to play regularly for us.

Who've we signed as back up under Klopp? Klavan, Shaq, Adrian, Minamino, Tsimikas. Not many. We're talking fairly low fees as well which will decrease the success rate. Jota arguably the exception in costing more if Mane/Salah/Firmino still first choice when he signed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43818 on: Today at 01:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:35:20 pm
Who've we signed as back up under Klopp? Klavan, Shaq, Adrian, Minamino, Tsimikas. Not many. We're talking fairly low fees as well which will decrease the success rate. Jota arguably the exception in costing more if Mane/Salah/Firmino still first choice when he signed.

Could maybe say Robertson but considering his competition was Moreno its hard to tell.

Wijnaldum maybe but I didn't pay too much interest in his performances prior to signing for us. But Salah, Fabinho, Mane, Van Dijk, Alisson were brilliant prior to signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43819 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:22:54 pm
We have not had a good record with players signed as back up. Its one of the reasons we are having to sell so many players now. Our best work is with players ready to play regularly for us.
Thats an obvious inherent trend though isnt it? If theyre signed backup, they are already at a baseline level below elite, they are less likely to hit the ground running, less likely to get a run of games, and less likely to step up performance wise when they get the opportunity. Hardly quantum physics.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43820 on: Today at 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:40:36 pm
That’s an obvious inherent trend though isn’t it? If they’re signed backup, they are already at a baseline level below elite, they are less likely to hit the ground running, less likely to get a run of games, and less likely to step up performance wise when they get the opportunity. Hardly quantum physics.

Yep. Its just sometimes there seems to be this belief (in some people I might add, not the majority) that what we do is sign players that nobody wants, are not rated and/or not performing brilliantly and we turn them into amazing footballers. The fact is that the majority of the players we bought were performing to a really high level (and in the case of Salah, Alisson etc. at a world class level) before we bought them. Their brilliance was reflected in the numbers they were putting up.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43821 on: Today at 01:45:19 pm »
Bowen  :lmao

This cant be true, nowhere near the standard required.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43822 on: Today at 01:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:45:19 pm
Bowen  :lmao

This cant be true, nowhere near the standard required.

I never thought Robertson or Winjaldum were. Obviously your mileage may vary.  Im not bothered about who we sign because the powers that be will always know more, think differently, I thought £45m for Jota was nuts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43823 on: Today at 01:50:51 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:26:41 am
That's what I'm saying though - Robertson was highly rated, then went to Hull. Silva got a decent tune out of him and he had some real standout games against high profile sides... then Steve Bruce got the Hull job. Bowen under Moyes is a bit like Robertson under Bruce. Pricey though, you'd think.

Robertson was a fairly low risk purchase though, Bowen would come at Jota level expenditure and may cost a large proportion our remaining budget
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43824 on: Today at 01:52:59 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:30:50 pm
Fabinho, Jota, Mane, Salah were all players in that group that were performing to a really high level and ready to start for us. Jota was probably the supposed 'weakest' of that. The only one in that sort of group that hasn't worked has been Keita for reasons other than ability and performance.

Fair point Fabinho was a lot of money , Jota quite reasonable, especially as we pay over several years. Can't remember what we paid for Mane, and Salah wasn't cheap.
I guess the key is that no matter what we spend, they seem to be worth more a year after they joined.  (Suspect Keita and Ox would be the same but for their injuries).

We're probably looking at spending £50m-£60m on someone who will be worth £80m+ this time next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43825 on: Today at 01:56:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:52:59 pm
Fair point Fabinho was a lot of money , Jota quite reasonable, especially as we pay over several years. Can't remember what we paid for Mane, and Salah wasn't cheap.
I guess the key is that no matter what we spend, they seem to be worth more a year after they joined.  (Suspect Keita and Ox would be the same but for their injuries).

We're probably looking at spending £50m-£60m on someone who will be worth £80m+ this time next year.


Think Mane was £30m and Salah £35m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43826 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:49:29 pm
I never thought Robertson or Winjaldum were. Obviously your mileage may vary.  Im not bothered about who we sign because the powers that be will always know more, think differently, I thought £45m for Jota was nuts.
Minamino was an awful buy.

We would have had data showing his physical stats.
How we thought a player with his pace would be good enough I think was very strange.

Tsimikas hasnt show,much either. This season will tell us more.

So our impeccable transfer record as started to show some signs of tailing off.
More so down to lack of funds though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43827 on: Today at 01:58:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:57:17 pm
Minamino was an awful buy.

We would have had data showing his physical stats.
How we thought a player with his pace would be good enough I think was very strange.

Tsimikas hasnt show,much either. This season will tell us more.

So our impeccable transfer record as started to show some signs of tailing off.
More so down to lack of funds though.

How is Tsimikas supposed to show much when hes barely played?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43828 on: Today at 02:02:02 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43829 on: Today at 02:02:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:57:17 pm
Minamino was an awful buy.

We would have had data showing his physical stats.
How we thought a player with his pace would be good enough I think was very strange.

Tsimikas hasnt show,much either. This season will tell us more.

So our impeccable transfer record as started to show some signs of tailing off.
More so down to lack of funds though.

I don't think you can say its tailing off, if anything its showing that our model works. We are able to identify those players who can perform for us pretty well but thats because a lot of them perform to a high level. We decrease that risk by allowing those players to show more at the teams they are at and paying a bit more.

The players we have signed with more risk have had mixed records and thats fine because thats exactly what their performances have illustrated thus far.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43830 on: Today at 02:03:01 pm »
Robertson is the terminator, Tsimikas has his work cut-out to make any impression, good or bad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43831 on: Today at 02:06:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:57:17 pm
Minamino was an awful buy.

We would have had data showing his physical stats.
How we thought a player with his pace would be good enough I think was very strange.

Tsimikas hasnt show,much either. This season will tell us more.

So our impeccable transfer record as started to show some signs of tailing off.
More so down to lack of funds though.

We didnt have an impeccable transfer record though, thats not how it works. This is how people like you work, everything has to be black or white. Last summer Jota and Thiago look the business and Tsimikas had no chance. Minamino hasnt worked out so far, it may still do or we may sell him for a profit.

If you want to have a look at clubs making awful buys, the three PL closest to us geographically will give you a fair few lovely examples.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43832 on: Today at 02:08:23 pm »
I like Bowen, decent player. Pacey, direct player who can play the similar to Salah on the right. Puts a shift in, can carry the ball and run inbehind. I think this season he will break into double figures league goals. He's 24, i think he can step it up another notch. Think he will be an upgrade on Shaq, in what he can bring to the squad. Only downsize i can see if the cost involved, but it ain't my money and we seem to get it more right than wrong, so I don't care about that.

Harvey Barnes, Bowen and Saka are the three premier League players who I'd be really happy with.We aren't linked to Barnes, but I'd say he's a Klopp player. Just needs a bit more composure infront of goal, and he's hitting double figures from outwide. Saka, not linked but I'd love to take him of Arsenal, can see similarities with Sterling at the same age, fearless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43833 on: Today at 02:18:14 pm »
Any updates on McGinn signing?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43834 on: Today at 02:19:58 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43835 on: Today at 02:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:35:20 pm
Who've we signed as back up under Klopp? Klavan, Shaq, Adrian, Minamino, Tsimikas. Not many. We're talking fairly low fees as well which will decrease the success rate. Jota arguably the exception in costing more if Mane/Salah/Firmino still first choice when he signed.

For me, under Klopp:
Caulker
Solanke
Klavan
Manninger
Shaqiri
Adrian
Minamino
Tsimikas
Davies
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43836 on: Today at 02:29:58 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:59:33 pm
Getting a player content with a squad role like Shaqiri & Origi has not exactly worked out.


Origi was signed 7 years ago and was not signed for a squad role.

Shaqiri was signed for a squad role I'm sure, but what people forget is that he forced his way into our starting 11 in his first season before getting injured.

And how has it not worked out?! Both were instrumental in us winning the Champions League and both contributed, albeit minimally, to us winning the League.

You're so negative or out of tune with every single post, it's unbearable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43837 on: Today at 02:31:37 pm »
"its telling that no denial was made when it was put to them"

......it really really isn't
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43838 on: Today at 02:32:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:31:37 pm
"its telling that no denial was made when it was put to them"

......it really really isn't

Yup my thoughts as well. Echo are cute, trying to be relevant again. They're clueless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IT'S THE BULLSEYE! (LOOK AT WHAT YOU COULD HAVE WON)
« Reply #43839 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:24:12 pm
For me, under Klopp:
Caulker
Solanke
Klavan
Manninger
Shaqiri
Adrian
Minamino
Tsimikas
Davies

And Manninger (And Lonergan) we can put very much in the never going to play anyway category.

Backups are always going to be tougher, as of course -theres a reason they are considered in that role to start with.

And if they end up being more than backups, theyll want to play more, so either that happens, or they are sold.

Shaq was the perfect backup in his first season. But injuries ruined that.

Klavan was a great 4th choice centre half, oh to have had a similar type of player from the get go last year.

Solanke - did what was expected really, played a bit, but not that much, was ok, but not great of course, then got sold for an incredible fee.

Tsimikas we will see, everything that could go wrong did go wrong last year, this season will be the true test.  Minamino yes - dissapointing - but again, like Tsminkas, a difficult situation.

But all told, its gone as youd hope/expect when you factor in injuries having an adverse affect on a few.
