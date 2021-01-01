« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43640 on: Yesterday at 08:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:56:50 pm
:D

Brown paper bags will never die mate.

Has he been throwing up?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43641 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:01:32 pm
Strange way to do it.

Like me putting my Ferrari up for sale for £20, then telling buyers who come round I actually want £100k.

To be honest, Lyon have never said that Aouar is available on the cheap. It was just some carefully placed rumours in the media ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43642 on: Yesterday at 08:11:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm
Think he's got a lot going for him, comfortable in possession, very good in the air and has a composure that not many centre backs find at that age.  But he looks like he was born without any fast-twitch fibres in his body - just way too slow to turn or gather up any speed to play at the very top level.

Expect he'll get a run in a team on loan and then be moved on.

Fucking hell, tubs going all sports science  :lmao :lmao

Stick to the steak and kidney pies, pal...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43643 on: Yesterday at 08:22:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm
To be honest, Lyon have never said that Aouar is available on the cheap. It was just some carefully placed rumours in the media ...

Thats why I mean though - then the same media are reporting the higher price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43644 on: Yesterday at 08:24:07 pm »
With Ox's cameos in Bobby's role at end of last season and again today, plus Elliott (by all accounts) looking great as well does it look like we've actually got our forward line sorted? I'm all for saving the pennies for Mbappe '22.

Would probably have an impact on the midfield buying too, all of a sudden a more attack/advanced minded midfielder - Aouar/Tielemens would make a bit more sense, to me at least. Attack minded might not be a perfect term but you'll see what I'm getting at if you think as a Bissouma as the different type.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43645 on: Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:10:42 pm
Stealing Peter's list.
On the market:

Origi £15m
Shaqiri £15-£20m
Minamino £10
Phillips £15m
Wilson £12m
N.Williams £3m
Karius £3m
Ojo £3m
Woodburn £3m

Plus wages.

I'd be pleasantly surprised if we sold all of our fringe players. It might be a case of players being made available and whoever goes first, assuming it's a decent sale, then others to stay as squad fillers or reserves. I don't think we've let a huge amount of players let go in one window, without 'restocking' adequately
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43646 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 08:24:07 pm
With Ox's cameos in Bobby's role at end of last season and again today, plus Elliott (by all accounts) looking great as well does it look like we've actually got our forward line sorted? I'm all for saving the pennies for Mbappe '22.

Would probably have an impact on the midfield buying too, all of a sudden a more attack/advanced minded midfielder - Aouar/Tielemens would make a bit more sense, to me at least. Attack minded might not be a perfect term but you'll see what I'm getting at if you think as a Bissouma as the different type.

If FSG, Klopp and Edwards think that Mbappe next summer is a realistic possibility, I wouldn't mind going into the season with Jota, Minamino, Ox, Jones and Elliott as our attacking backups. Ideally, we should be able to cash in on Minamino too, and get someone younger like Hloek, who is reported to be available for £15 million.

That way, we could concentrate the better part of the funds from the sale of Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Ojo and Woodburn on a better quality midfilder, who will also contrbute more in the final third. Of course, all of this is hypothetical. It remains to be seen how Klopp and Edwards see it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43647 on: Yesterday at 08:45:42 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 03:47:18 pm
A lot of noise suggesting Phillips may be off to Brighton to replace White.
There's a light bulb joke hiding here, but I  cant see it  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43648 on: Yesterday at 08:48:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm
If FSG, Klopp and Edwards think that Mbappe next summer is a realistic possility, I wouldn't mind going into the season with Jota, Minamino, Ox, Jones and Elliott as our attacking backups. Ideally, we should be able to cash in on Minamino too, and get someone younger like Hloek, who is reported to be available for £15 million.

That way, we could concentrate the better part of the funds from the sale of Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Ojo and Woodburn on a better quality midfilder, who will also contrbute more in the final third. Of course, all of this is hypothetical. It remains to be seen how Klopp and Edwards see it ...

Dude, we should go into the season with the best possible forwards we can get, we have absolutely no way of knowing what will happen next summer, Mbappe is less than a 1% chance of joining due to his wages and signing on fee-
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43649 on: Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm »
Dortmund refusing to pay 30 million for Malen.  I honestly think that's a deal Edwards could negotiate with PSV somehow and we get him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43650 on: Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
Dortmund refusing to pay 30 million for Malen.  I honestly think that's a deal Edwards could negotiate with PSV somehow and we get him.
If we wanted him, wed already have him. We wouldnt be waiting to see if Dortmunds bid fails
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43651 on: Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
Dortmund refusing to pay 30 million for Malen.  I honestly think that's a deal Edwards could negotiate with PSV somehow and we get him.

Not with the wage demands, he's reportedly asking for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43652 on: Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm »
Negotiating is always the first preference mate unless it's a buyout clause.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43653 on: Yesterday at 09:10:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:05:14 pm
If we wanted him, wed already have him. We wouldnt be waiting to see if Dortmunds bid fails
Disagree. Couple of reasons hed actively choose Dortmund over us at this stage of his career. Same as Doku.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43654 on: Yesterday at 09:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:48:03 pm
Dude, we should go into the season with the best possible forwards we can get, we have absolutely no way of knowing what will happen next summer, Mbappe is less than a 1% chance of joining due to his wages and signing on fee-

You see, this is why the top clubs are run by top professionals like Klopp and Edwards, and not by the opinion of the fans ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43655 on: Yesterday at 09:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
Dortmund refusing to pay 30 million for Malen.  I honestly think that's a deal Edwards could negotiate with PSV somehow and we get him.

Its the part about dealing with Raiola that means we wont go near it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43656 on: Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:22:22 pm
Its the part about dealing with Raiola that means we wont go near it

I doubt wed just ignore a player we really wanted to sign because his agent can be a cock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43657 on: Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:22:22 pm
Its the part about dealing with Raiola that means we wont go near it
Have we had any other dealings with the corpulent vampire slug since Balotelli?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43658 on: Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm »
Malen isnt good enough to be worth the  hassle of Raiola.

Cunha would be a better fit. Cheap(30m),young & alot of potential.

He would be a superb signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43659 on: Yesterday at 09:31:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:55:58 pm
Not really. There are worse goalkeepers than Karius in the Premier League and the Bundesliga ...
Aaron Ramsdale cost £18.5m FFS!  We all know about Karius being dodgy etc. but surely to goodness someone will pay £3m when utter rubbish like Ramsdale cost 6 times that amount.

Now Arsenal want to buy Ramsdale  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43660 on: Yesterday at 09:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm
Michael Edwards ultimate test is negotiating with the baguette case Aulas.

I know Aulas has a fearsome rep but the Fekir deal didn't seem particularly arduous. Was boxed by the first week in June, and the £48m fee was regarded as a steal by most fans. Of course, maybe Aulas knew about Fekir's knee and was therefore happy to try and get rid of him quickly, but I don't think negotiations for Aouar would be particularly tough either. They clearly want to sell him, and like most French clubs really need the money - especially Lyon who have missed out on the CL.

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm
Malen isnt good enough to be worth the  hassle of Raiola.

Cunha would be a better fit. Cheap(30m),young & alot of potential.

He would be a superb signing.

I saw that Cunha is in Brazil's squad for the Olympics, so if we went for him it'd be a late transfer presumably.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43661 on: Yesterday at 09:55:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:11:30 pm
You see, this is why the top clubs are run by top professionals like Klopp and Edwards, and not by the opinion of the fans ...

The top clubs sign the best players available to them, they dont waste their time on daydreams
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43662 on: Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:01:32 pm
Strange way to do it.

Like me putting my Ferrari up for sale for £20, then telling buyers who come round I actually want £100k.

So Facebook Marketplace then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43663 on: Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:55:13 pm
The top clubs sign the best players available to them, they dont waste their time on daydreams

Usually, it is nice to read the post before replying ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm
If FSG, Klopp and Edwards think that Mbappe next summer is a realistic possibility, I wouldn't mind going into the season with Jota, Minamino, Ox, Jones and Elliott as our attacking backups. Ideally, we should be able to cash in on Minamino too, and get someone younger like Hloek, who is reported to be available for £15 million.

That way, we could concentrate the better part of the funds from the sale of Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Ojo and Woodburn on a better quality midfilder, who will also contrbute more in the final third. Of course, all of this is hypothetical. It remains to be seen how Klopp and Edwards see it ...

Like I said, leave it to the professionals ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43664 on: Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm »
Peter's custom title hahaha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43665 on: Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm »
Mac put's them all to shame.  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43666 on: Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
Usually, it is nice to read the post before replying ...

Like I said, leave it to the professionals ...

nobody thinks that way peter,

You dont know which players will be available next summer, you dont know who will sign for you or what will change, why would you make a decision this window by looking into a crystal ball-



 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43667 on: Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
nobody thinks that way peter,

You dont know which players will be available next summer, you dont know who will sign for you or what will change, why would you make a decision this window by looking into a crystal ball-

You probably still think that we should have signed a central defender in August 2017 ...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42496637
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43668 on: Yesterday at 10:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
nobody thinks that way peter,

You dont know which players will be available next summer, you dont know who will sign for you or what will change, why would you make a decision this window by looking into a crystal ball-

As Klopp and Edwards have shown, they are prepared to wait for the right player rather then signing who's available.  That strategy has worked out pretty well so far I would say. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43669 on: Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm »
The tear stained hand wringers who natter on about how we are a small minded club if we need to sell to buy and its just disgusting the neglect of a once proud franchise blah blah blah for about a month now....

There's a nap for that.


1) We already spent 36 million pounds this window first ones out of the blocks, using the money we didn't waste in January despite the massive anger and moaning about it.

2) if we need to move to wrap up a top deal we think is worth it we will do it and worry about selling later. People somehow confuse wisely running the club within its means overall and our ability or willingness to spend at any given point. That's not the case that we must sell to buy that's just paper and twitter talk. Its a nonsensical assumption that we wont ever buy unless we sell. We do like to be solvent at the end of the day but we can find money any time we need it.

3) 21 million in on the 4 that went out is absolute wizardry and yet some angry person will surely bleat tearfully about net spend before its all over, as if paying less and getting more doesn't play any part in it.

4) Edwards will maximize return on anybody on the sales list creating transfer kitty enhancing profits or we will keep them, Klopp will maximize the full potential of the player and then Edwards will sell on for even more later. Theres no real downside to being patient and getting good offers in. Its not preventing us from buying in any way.

5) the club has basically made it clear that the top priority is to renew 6-7 top top players this year like mo ali vvd and fabhino amongst others and then move far more fully into the replacement cycle next year from that position of strength. First renewals, then replacements, not the other way around. That makes great sense because if you run into renewal problems in one or two cases suddenly the sales and replacement cycle order of transition becomes a lot clearer.

6) I think we are going to go grab Doku and hes going to be the new mane, and people will consider this window legendary especially if we add a midfielder of some description that we dont even need.  Course unlike my other points that's just my gut feeling but if it does happen or something similar the doomers are going to look pretty silly.

so my overall point is, the windows going fine, we are only looking to bring in one or two players at most anyway so just believe in the proven management team and be patient and i think by the end of the window things are probably going to look pretty good.  Screaming and pitching a fit at this point is entirely premature.

and if they dont buy me doku they can get tf out of my club the cheap bastards . I dont care if he only loves barca since he was 3 that club is shit! Because they spent like a rawk transfer thread in the real world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43670 on: Yesterday at 11:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm
I'd be pleasantly surprised if we sold all of our fringe players. It might be a case of players being made available and whoever goes first, assuming it's a decent sale, then others to stay as squad fillers or reserves. I don't think we've let a huge amount of players let go in one window, without 'restocking' adequately

My concern is that I feel like this could be a season when the club's competing on multiple fronts really will need to draw on squad depth, and that some of those "fringe players" could prove valuable.

Following the initial suspension of football last spring, we've seen a short but intense end to 2019-20, a short break & barely any pre-season at all, a significantly condensed season, continental competitions in Europe and South America, and then we're into 2021-22.  I think it was the RMTV lads this afternoon pointing out that we've somehow got a lot of players back nice & early this pre-season - where others might not have (I've not done this research!); is it not worth taking advantage of the fact that we've got senior 'fringe players' getting a good pre-season...getting up to match fitness & gelling ahead of the first game of the season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43671 on: Today at 12:16:03 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:39:30 pm
As Klopp and Edwards have shown, they are prepared to wait for the right player rather then signing who's available.  That strategy has worked out pretty well so far I would say.

Theyre also willing to go to a plan B if a good enough option appears; for example signing Mane & Salah instead of Goetze and Brandt



 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43672 on: Today at 12:21:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm
You probably still think that we should have signed a central defender in August 2017 ...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42496637


Why bother signing Kabak and Davies in January if we are going to sign Konate in the summer? Signing a defender in 2017 doesnt preclude us from signing VVD later does it? You improve what youve got and upgrade to better when you can- if we have cover then fine, dont sign anyone but we are only as strong as our weakest point, I dont want to see us going through another season of using players out of position because we didnt address a problem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43673 on: Today at 05:07:51 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:47:34 pm
So, anyone willing to take a wild guess on which midfielder and attacker we might end up bringing in?

Aouar and Doku, neither seem likely but Edwards never ceases to surprise us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43674 on: Today at 06:35:21 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm
I'd be pleasantly surprised if we sold all of our fringe players. It might be a case of players being made available and whoever goes first, assuming it's a decent sale, then others to stay as squad fillers or reserves. I don't think we've let a huge amount of players let go in one window, without 'restocking' adequately

Yea, but we've seen a trend of reducing the average age of our reserves over the last several years. If, and its a big if, we get suitable offers for those lads, we'll move them but we'll do a lit more business getting younger lads in the vein of kaide gordon and such to fill those spaces because we can offer them a fast track to playing at possibly a higher age group earlier than they otherwise would.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43675 on: Today at 06:37:52 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 05:07:51 am
Aouar and Doku, neither seem likely but Edwards never ceases to surprise us.

It would shock me to no end if we signed Doku. Lad is raw as raw talent can get. He is exciting to watch but his decision making and end product are dire at the moment. Can of course be developed into a proper footballer because of his potential but his price has been stupdily inflated for him to be any value at all.
