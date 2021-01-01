The tear stained hand wringers who natter on about how we are a small minded club if we need to sell to buy and its just disgusting the neglect of a once proud franchise blah blah blah for about a month now....



There's a nap for that.





1) We already spent 36 million pounds this window first ones out of the blocks, using the money we didn't waste in January despite the massive anger and moaning about it.



2) if we need to move to wrap up a top deal we think is worth it we will do it and worry about selling later. People somehow confuse wisely running the club within its means overall and our ability or willingness to spend at any given point. That's not the case that we must sell to buy that's just paper and twitter talk. Its a nonsensical assumption that we wont ever buy unless we sell. We do like to be solvent at the end of the day but we can find money any time we need it.



3) 21 million in on the 4 that went out is absolute wizardry and yet some angry person will surely bleat tearfully about net spend before its all over, as if paying less and getting more doesn't play any part in it.



4) Edwards will maximize return on anybody on the sales list creating transfer kitty enhancing profits or we will keep them, Klopp will maximize the full potential of the player and then Edwards will sell on for even more later. Theres no real downside to being patient and getting good offers in. Its not preventing us from buying in any way.



5) the club has basically made it clear that the top priority is to renew 6-7 top top players this year like mo ali vvd and fabhino amongst others and then move far more fully into the replacement cycle next year from that position of strength. First renewals, then replacements, not the other way around. That makes great sense because if you run into renewal problems in one or two cases suddenly the sales and replacement cycle order of transition becomes a lot clearer.



6) I think we are going to go grab Doku and hes going to be the new mane, and people will consider this window legendary especially if we add a midfielder of some description that we dont even need. Course unlike my other points that's just my gut feeling but if it does happen or something similar the doomers are going to look pretty silly.



so my overall point is, the windows going fine, we are only looking to bring in one or two players at most anyway so just believe in the proven management team and be patient and i think by the end of the window things are probably going to look pretty good. Screaming and pitching a fit at this point is entirely premature.



and if they dont buy me doku they can get tf out of my club the cheap bastards . I dont care if he only loves barca since he was 3 that club is shit! Because they spent like a rawk transfer thread in the real world.

