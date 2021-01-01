With Ox's cameos in Bobby's role at end of last season and again today, plus Elliott (by all accounts) looking great as well does it look like we've actually got our forward line sorted? I'm all for saving the pennies for Mbappe '22.



Would probably have an impact on the midfield buying too, all of a sudden a more attack/advanced minded midfielder - Aouar/Tielemens would make a bit more sense, to me at least. Attack minded might not be a perfect term but you'll see what I'm getting at if you think as a Bissouma as the different type.



If FSG, Klopp and Edwards think that Mbappe next summer is a realistic possility, I wouldn't mind going into the season with Jota, Minamino, Ox, Jones and Elliott as our attacking backups. Ideally, we should be able to cash in on Minamino too, and get someone younger like Hloek, who is reported to be available for £15 million.That way, we could concentrate the better part of the funds from the sale of Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Ojo and Woodburn on a better quality midfilder, who will also contrbute more in the final third. Of course, all of this is hypothetical. It remains to be seen how Klopp and Edwards see it ...