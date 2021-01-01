« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1087 1088 1089 1090 1091 [1092]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO  (Read 1896786 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,772
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43640 on: Today at 08:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:56:50 pm
:D

Brown paper bags will never die mate.

Has he been throwing up?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,677
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43641 on: Today at 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:01:32 pm
Strange way to do it.

Like me putting my Ferrari up for sale for £20, then telling buyers who come round I actually want £100k.

To be honest, Lyon have never said that Aouar is available on the cheap. It was just some carefully placed rumours in the media ...
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,772
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43642 on: Today at 08:11:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:45:51 pm
Think he's got a lot going for him, comfortable in possession, very good in the air and has a composure that not many centre backs find at that age.  But he looks like he was born without any fast-twitch fibres in his body - just way too slow to turn or gather up any speed to play at the very top level.

Expect he'll get a run in a team on loan and then be moved on.

Fucking hell, tubs going all sports science  :lmao :lmao

Stick to the steak and kidney pies, pal...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,696
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43643 on: Today at 08:22:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:07:06 pm
To be honest, Lyon have never said that Aouar is available on the cheap. It was just some carefully placed rumours in the media ...

Thats why I mean though - then the same media are reporting the higher price.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43644 on: Today at 08:24:07 pm »
With Ox's cameos in Bobby's role at end of last season and again today, plus Elliott (by all accounts) looking great as well does it look like we've actually got our forward line sorted? I'm all for saving the pennies for Mbappe '22.

Would probably have an impact on the midfield buying too, all of a sudden a more attack/advanced minded midfielder - Aouar/Tielemens would make a bit more sense, to me at least. Attack minded might not be a perfect term but you'll see what I'm getting at if you think as a Bissouma as the different type.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,260
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43645 on: Today at 08:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:10:42 pm
Stealing Peter's list.
On the market:

Origi £15m
Shaqiri £15-£20m
Minamino £10
Phillips £15m
Wilson £12m
N.Williams £3m
Karius £3m
Ojo £3m
Woodburn £3m

Plus wages.

I'd be pleasantly surprised if we sold all of our fringe players. It might be a case of players being made available and whoever goes first, assuming it's a decent sale, then others to stay as squad fillers or reserves. I don't think we've let a huge amount of players let go in one window, without 'restocking' adequately
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,677
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43646 on: Today at 08:42:58 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 08:24:07 pm
With Ox's cameos in Bobby's role at end of last season and again today, plus Elliott (by all accounts) looking great as well does it look like we've actually got our forward line sorted? I'm all for saving the pennies for Mbappe '22.

Would probably have an impact on the midfield buying too, all of a sudden a more attack/advanced minded midfielder - Aouar/Tielemens would make a bit more sense, to me at least. Attack minded might not be a perfect term but you'll see what I'm getting at if you think as a Bissouma as the different type.

If FSG, Klopp and Edwards think that Mbappe next summer is a realistic possility, I wouldn't mind going into the season with Jota, Minamino, Ox, Jones and Elliott as our attacking backups. Ideally, we should be able to cash in on Minamino too, and get someone younger like Hloek, who is reported to be available for £15 million.

That way, we could concentrate the better part of the funds from the sale of Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Ojo and Woodburn on a better quality midfilder, who will also contrbute more in the final third. Of course, all of this is hypothetical. It remains to be seen how Klopp and Edwards see it ...
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,298
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43647 on: Today at 08:45:42 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:47:18 pm
A lot of noise suggesting Phillips may be off to Brighton to replace White.
There's a light bulb joke hiding here, but I  cant see it  8)
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,334
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43648 on: Today at 08:48:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:42:58 pm
If FSG, Klopp and Edwards think that Mbappe next summer is a realistic possility, I wouldn't mind going into the season with Jota, Minamino, Ox, Jones and Elliott as our attacking backups. Ideally, we should be able to cash in on Minamino too, and get someone younger like Hloek, who is reported to be available for £15 million.

That way, we could concentrate the better part of the funds from the sale of Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Ojo and Woodburn on a better quality midfilder, who will also contrbute more in the final third. Of course, all of this is hypothetical. It remains to be seen how Klopp and Edwards see it ...

Dude, we should go into the season with the best possible forwards we can get, we have absolutely no way of knowing what will happen next summer, Mbappe is less than a 1% chance of joining due to his wages and signing on fee-
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,873
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43649 on: Today at 09:04:00 pm »
Dortmund refusing to pay 30 million for Malen.  I honestly think that's a deal Edwards could negotiate with PSV somehow and we get him.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,997
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43650 on: Today at 09:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:04:00 pm
Dortmund refusing to pay 30 million for Malen.  I honestly think that's a deal Edwards could negotiate with PSV somehow and we get him.
If we wanted him, wed already have him. We wouldnt be waiting to see if Dortmunds bid fails
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43651 on: Today at 09:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:04:00 pm
Dortmund refusing to pay 30 million for Malen.  I honestly think that's a deal Edwards could negotiate with PSV somehow and we get him.

Not with the wage demands, he's reportedly asking for.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,873
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43652 on: Today at 09:06:15 pm »
Negotiating is always the first preference mate unless it's a buyout clause.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,912
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43653 on: Today at 09:10:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:05:14 pm
If we wanted him, wed already have him. We wouldnt be waiting to see if Dortmunds bid fails
Disagree. Couple of reasons hed actively choose Dortmund over us at this stage of his career. Same as Doku.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,677
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43654 on: Today at 09:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:48:03 pm
Dude, we should go into the season with the best possible forwards we can get, we have absolutely no way of knowing what will happen next summer, Mbappe is less than a 1% chance of joining due to his wages and signing on fee-

You see, this is why the top clubs are run by top professionals like Klopp and Edwards, and not by the opinion of the fans ...
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43655 on: Today at 09:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:04:00 pm
Dortmund refusing to pay 30 million for Malen.  I honestly think that's a deal Edwards could negotiate with PSV somehow and we get him.

Its the part about dealing with Raiola that means we wont go near it
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,756
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43656 on: Today at 09:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 09:22:22 pm
Its the part about dealing with Raiola that means we wont go near it

I doubt wed just ignore a player we really wanted to sign because his agent can be a cock
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,912
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43657 on: Today at 09:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 09:22:22 pm
Its the part about dealing with Raiola that means we wont go near it
Have we had any other dealings with the corpulent vampire slug since Balotelli?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43658 on: Today at 09:28:32 pm »
Malen isnt good enough to be worth the  hassle of Raiola.

Cunha would be a better fit. Cheap(30m),young & alot of potential.

He would be a superb signing.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,123
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43659 on: Today at 09:31:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:55:58 pm
Not really. There are worse goalkeepers than Karius in the Premier League and the Bundesliga ...
Aaron Ramsdale cost £18.5m FFS!  We all know about Karius being dodgy etc. but surely to goodness someone will pay £3m when utter rubbish like Ramsdale cost 6 times that amount.

Now Arsenal want to buy Ramsdale  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43660 on: Today at 09:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:22:44 pm
Michael Edwards ultimate test is negotiating with the baguette case Aulas.

I know Aulas has a fearsome rep but the Fekir deal didn't seem particularly arduous. Was boxed by the first week in June, and the £48m fee was regarded as a steal by most fans. Of course, maybe Aulas knew about Fekir's knee and was therefore happy to try and get rid of him quickly, but I don't think negotiations for Aouar would be particularly tough either. They clearly want to sell him, and like most French clubs really need the money - especially Lyon who have missed out on the CL.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:28:32 pm
Malen isnt good enough to be worth the  hassle of Raiola.

Cunha would be a better fit. Cheap(30m),young & alot of potential.

He would be a superb signing.

I saw that Cunha is in Brazil's squad for the Olympics, so if we went for him it'd be a late transfer presumably.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1087 1088 1089 1090 1091 [1092]   Go Up
« previous next »
 