« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1085 1086 1087 1088 1089 [1090]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO  (Read 1892421 times)

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43560 on: Today at 03:06:01 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:59:12 pm
Changing my picks, Neuhaus and Adam Hlozek

Not seen enough of either to comment. How much would they realistically cost? And who would we like Hlozek to?
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43561 on: Today at 03:06:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:03:38 pm
Everton thread moved/locked?

Yeah - you'll need to go to another social medium if you want to chat about the Accursed Toffos for a while.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,797
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43562 on: Today at 03:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 03:06:01 pm
And who would we like Hlozek to?

He reminds me of Harvey Barnes.  Really direct wide forward.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43563 on: Today at 03:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:57:30 pm
So we're getting £17 million for Grujic and Awoniyi. Do you know how much we sold Miller and Grabara for?

word is 10% sell on fees for Grujic and Awoniyi
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43564 on: Today at 03:13:20 pm »
Good business. That's a decent return.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43565 on: Today at 03:36:00 pm »
Wilson and Neco not in either of the starting line-ups for todays friendlies, which feels telling. Nat Phillips not involved at all - move to Brighton imminent?
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43566 on: Today at 03:36:34 pm »
AndWasnt it Liam Millar we sold?
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,685
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43567 on: Today at 03:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:36:00 pm
Wilson and Neco not in either of the starting line-ups for todays friendlies, which feels telling. Nat Phillips not involved at all - move to Brighton imminent?

Haven't they both only just come back? That's likely why.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43568 on: Today at 03:37:30 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:13:56 pm
Is FFP still a thing? You know, after Abu Dhabi FC threw it into the bin, doused it with lighter fluid and had their inside man on the CAS panel strike and chuck the match

Probably one for the accountancy threads but....
I seem to recall that FSG "need" FFP for their investment to make sense. They can work on the 'behind' the scenes stuff to make our team much better far cheaper than being on an upward spiral of player prices. And that's kind of what they've done. Analytics and facilities etc.

Now obviously Man City are immune to FFP, but if the rest of the league have to abide by the rules and we can regularly make the CL, does the 'investment' still pay off purely in money terms. Obviously we can't quantify what trophies themselves are worth.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,688
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43569 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:07:17 pm
He reminds me of Harvey Barnes.  Really direct wide forward.
He reminds me of Chiesa, like you say lots of direct running and good 1v1 skills.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,685
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43570 on: Today at 03:40:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:37:30 pm
Probably one for the accountancy threads but....
I seem to recall that FSG "need" FFP for their investment to make sense. They can work on the 'behind' the scenes stuff to make our team much better far cheaper than being on an upward spiral of player prices. And that's kind of what they've done. Analytics and facilities etc.

Now obviously Man City are immune to FFP, but if the rest of the league have to abide by the rules and we can regularly make the CL, does the 'investment' still pay off purely in money terms. Obviously we can't quantify what trophies themselves are worth.

I mean regardless of if that was true, it's probably now outdated because the club has grown to a bigger beast than it was (financially) back then.

We've also shown we can compete with City, even when they are just throwing money around.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1085 1086 1087 1088 1089 [1090]   Go Up
« previous next »
 