Is FFP still a thing? You know, after Abu Dhabi FC threw it into the bin, doused it with lighter fluid and had their inside man on the CAS panel strike and chuck the match



Probably one for the accountancy threads but....I seem to recall that FSG "need" FFP for their investment to make sense. They can work on the 'behind' the scenes stuff to make our team much better far cheaper than being on an upward spiral of player prices. And that's kind of what they've done. Analytics and facilities etc.Now obviously Man City are immune to FFP, but if the rest of the league have to abide by the rules and we can regularly make the CL, does the 'investment' still pay off purely in money terms. Obviously we can't quantify what trophies themselves are worth.