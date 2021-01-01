« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1084 1085 1086 1087 1088 [1089]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO  (Read 1891224 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,490
  • Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43520 on: Today at 01:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:36:15 pm
We sign players because we want them to make an impact for the first team, hes not at the level we need so weve not lost anything by moving him on- the fact that we made a decent profit is good because it fuels our ability to strengthen so it is a win

I don't think he was arguing otherwise, just about whether or not he was a success for the club or not. Financially for sure, but we are a football club and he was a young prospect. Happy he got his move and some first team football at a familiar club coming.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online muszka

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43521 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »
With talk of our front 3 all having 2 years left and letting one go, how much do you think we could sell Mane or Firmino for (Salah is of course untouchable)? Is 30-35 for Firmino and 50-60 for Mane reasonable? Firmino would obviously be my pick as the last two years he has been seriously disappointing and with other sales we could afford an attacker and midfielder no problem.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,657
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43522 on: Today at 01:43:06 pm »
Quote
Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Marko Grujic to Porto, having agreed a fee of £10.5 million for the sale of the midfielder.

Striker Taiwo Awoniyi is also on his way out of Anfield after a £6.5 million deal was struck with Union Berlin.

Liverpool have negotiated 10 per cent sell-on clauses for both players.
https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-agree-deals-to-sell-marko-grujic-and-taiwo-awoniyi/r6aaTNRjuNQn
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,333
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43523 on: Today at 01:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:39:23 pm
I don't think he was arguing otherwise, just about whether or not he was a success for the club or not. Financially for sure, but we are a football club and he was a young prospect. Happy he got his move and some first team football at a familiar club coming.

Agreed mate
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43524 on: Today at 01:45:20 pm »
Quote from: muszka on Today at 01:40:44 pm
With talk of our front 3 all having 2 years left and letting one go, how much do you think we could sell Mane or Firmino for (Salah is of course untouchable)? Is 30-35 for Firmino and 50-60 for Mane reasonable? Firmino would obviously be my pick as the last two years he has been seriously disappointing and with other sales we could afford an attacker and midfielder no problem.

For all of Bobby's reduced goal return I still think he's pretty crucial to the way we attack. Personally I'd be trying to buy/develop his replacement while we still have Bobby. Also its not like he's ever had blistering pace. I think he's one that could maintain his levels well into his 30s.

Sadio obviously had a serious downturn last season, but there were signs his form and confidence was coming back towards the end of the season, and his goal record was still good. He, like, Mo, looks a physical beast. I don't think he's falling off a cliff anytime soon.

I don't know re contracts, and I know that hasn't answered much of your post, but it feels to me that those prices wouldn't be enough to tempt us to sell.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43525 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm »
So, anyone willing to take a wild guess on which midfielder and attacker we might end up bringing in?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,657
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43526 on: Today at 01:50:01 pm »
Official. Marko Grujić joins Porto on a permanent deal, formally considered a loan with buy obligation clause by Porto in official statement.

Grujić has signed his contract as Porto player until June 2026.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1417438076851396621?
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43527 on: Today at 01:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:47:34 pm
So, anyone willing to take a wild guess on which midfielder and attacker we might end up bringing in?

Yves Bissouma and not a clue on the other
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,657
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43528 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:47:34 pm
So, anyone willing to take a wild guess on which midfielder and attacker we might end up bringing in?

Still depends on the sales. So far, it is going well ...
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43529 on: Today at 01:51:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:50:01 pm
Official. Marko Grujić joins Porto on a permanent deal, formally considered a loan with buy obligation clause by Porto in official statement.

Grujić has signed his contract as Porto player until June 2026.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1417438076851396621?
its ok.
You can stop posting links that Grujic is sold now :D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,748
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43530 on: Today at 01:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:47:34 pm
So, anyone willing to take a wild guess on which midfielder and attacker we might end up bringing in?

Next summer? Maybe Tielemens and Harvey Barnes.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,657
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43531 on: Today at 01:54:40 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:51:50 pm
its ok.
You can stop posting links that Grujic is sold now :D

The previous 2 posts clarify the transfer fees received, the sell-on clauses, and the loan-with-obligation-to-buy statement from Porto ...
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43532 on: Today at 01:55:16 pm »
Aouar might be the Bobby replacement, if we are open to selling? Or possibly Elliot, if he moves inside. He has vision and is a very creative player too.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,232
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43533 on: Today at 01:56:40 pm »
Is that four players weve sold this window
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,748
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43534 on: Today at 02:00:00 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:56:40 pm
Is that four players weve sold this window

Yarp.

Grujic, Awoniyi (not official yet), Miller and Grabara.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,546
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43535 on: Today at 02:03:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:50:01 pm
Official. Marko Grujić joins Porto on a permanent deal, formally considered a loan with buy obligation clause by Porto in official statement.

Grujić has signed his contract as Porto player until June 2026.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1417438076851396621?

What's the benefit of the loan part? To anyparty?
I guess it's an accounting trick?

Do we pay part of his wages this year? Is he eligible for a bonus if he's still on our books for another season (though I guess we could just agree to pay that).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43536 on: Today at 02:06:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:03:30 pm
What's the benefit of the loan part? To anyparty?
I guess it's an accounting trick?

Do we pay part of his wages this year? Is he eligible for a bonus if he's still on our books for another season (though I guess we could just agree to pay that).

Probably FFP related? Enables them to kick the can down the road for a year I guess.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,876
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
« Reply #43537 on: Today at 02:06:27 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1084 1085 1086 1087 1088 [1089]   Go Up
« previous next »
 