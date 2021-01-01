With talk of our front 3 all having 2 years left and letting one go, how much do you think we could sell Mane or Firmino for (Salah is of course untouchable)? Is 30-35 for Firmino and 50-60 for Mane reasonable? Firmino would obviously be my pick as the last two years he has been seriously disappointing and with other sales we could afford an attacker and midfielder no problem.



For all of Bobby's reduced goal return I still think he's pretty crucial to the way we attack. Personally I'd be trying to buy/develop his replacement while we still have Bobby. Also its not like he's ever had blistering pace. I think he's one that could maintain his levels well into his 30s.Sadio obviously had a serious downturn last season, but there were signs his form and confidence was coming back towards the end of the season, and his goal record was still good. He, like, Mo, looks a physical beast. I don't think he's falling off a cliff anytime soon.I don't know re contracts, and I know that hasn't answered much of your post, but it feels to me that those prices wouldn't be enough to tempt us to sell.