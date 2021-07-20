« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43480 on: Today at 11:50:19 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:39:44 am
What a waste of time Grujic was.

it was a roll of the dice that came up a 4 for me. paid £5m on a prospect that we doubled our money on and paid very little of his wages (plus maybe a loan fee or two). he didnt turn out to be a world beater but its always a gamble
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43481 on: Today at 11:50:29 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43482 on: Today at 11:55:49 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43483 on: Today at 11:57:09 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:46:57 am
Barca were warned what we can do to them. But did they listen Roy? Did they?!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43484 on: Today at 12:03:57 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:57:09 am

Is Chewy having another nibble there? Glaswegian steak not quite prime Argentinian standards youd think but as we know, Suarez isnt fussy about his diet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43485 on: Today at 12:10:58 pm
Really don't like reading articles like that one below (Not giving all of Salah/Bobby/Mane new contracts)

We're years into a process of selling players to fund new ones, and the players we've got (all club legends, btw) can't even all get new contracts. Ok, you have to prioritise some, I get that. We'd probably all rather see Salah get one first before an underperforming Firmino, but they're 29 years old, not approaching their mid 30s. I think all three of those will still be playing great football beyond the age of 31.

Some will no doubt call it clever/ruthless etc, but that's a load of shite IMO. It'll be even more annoying when we sell squad players for a decent pool of money, and probably only bring one more player in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43486 on: Today at 12:12:24 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:43:52 am
Awoniyi, £6.5m deal agreed with Union Berlin and medical happening today.

So thats Awoniyi and Grujic out, but still no space in the non-homegrown list until we can find moves for Shaq/Origi/Minamino.

that is genuinley mad. So Edwards-Magic is alive and well.  They are breaking their transfer record x4.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43487 on: Today at 12:17:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:12:24 pm
that is genuinley mad. So Edwards-Magic is alive and well.  They are breaking their transfer record x4.
Not sure whats magic about it. He doesnt employ Jedi mind tricks, the onus is clearly on the buyer meeting (or as near as) our asking price. Union clearly thinks hes worth it.

Good deal for all parties though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43488 on: Today at 12:19:19 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:48:13 am
https://theathletic.com/2710902/2021/07/20/liverpool-know-they-cant-allow-too-many-players-to-grow-old-together-that-includes-salah-mane-and-firmino/

Salah should be top priority, Mane if he performs back to his usual standards this year. But makes sense that Bobby would be the one not to get a new deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43489 on: Today at 12:19:38 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:17:09 pm
Not sure whats magic about it. He doesnt employ Jedi mind tricks, the onus is clearly on the buyer meeting (or as near as) our asking price. Union clearly thinks hes worth it.

Good deal for all parties though.

why so serious rossi!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43490 on: Today at 12:19:42 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:12:24 pm
that is genuinley mad. So Edwards-Magic is alive and well.  They are breaking their transfer record x4.

On the face of it, 6.5 mill for a 23 year old striker that has been at the club a year already, and clearly impressed. Not too bad. Obviously Union feel they can go bigger with transfers now they have settled in the league. If he ups his game in the next couple of years as he settles into the club more, he will be well worth it for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43491 on: Today at 12:23:42 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:19:38 pm
why so serious rossi!
Not at all but using phrases like genuinely mad and Edwards magic when neither really apply is pure hyperbole.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43492 on: Today at 12:24:31 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:19:42 pm
On the face of it, 6.5 mill for a 23 year old striker that has been at the club a year already, and clearly impressed. Not too bad. Obviously Union feel they can go bigger with transfers now they have settled in the league. If he ups his game in the next couple of years as he settles into the club more, he will be well worth it for them.

I think its great, its just also mad  ;D

Union fans are equally amazed/baffled/worried/trying to convince themselves it makes sense - delete as appropriate!

They are in Euro Conference this year too, so thats quite cool for him to play European footy as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43493 on: Today at 12:26:14 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:23:42 pm
Not at all but using phrases like genuinely mad and Edwards magic when neither really apply is pure hyperbole.


don't take everything so literally.

It was a joke, you know - about how Edwards gets some rather amazing fees at time.  I know it wasnt particularly funny, but its all Ive got at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43494 on: Today at 12:26:56 pm
Porto have announced it as a loan, translate says "option" to buy but hopefully that means obligation given our statement of a permanent deal!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43495 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:14 pm

don't take everything so literally.

It was a joke, you know - about how Edwards gets some rather amazing fees at time. I know it wasnt particularly funny, but its all Ive got at the moment.
Well we can agree on that part at least ;) 

Not sure if English is your first language but it didnt come across as an attempt at humour FYI, hence me taking it literally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43496 on: Today at 12:34:41 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:26:56 pm
Porto have announced it as a loan, translate says "option" to buy but hopefully that means obligation given our statement of a permanent deal!
Sure it doesnt refer to last seasons loan and now theyve triggered the buy now option? Google translator isnt that reliable, sure therell be a native Portuguese speaker here soon to confirm.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - SALE SALE SALE EVERYTHING MUST GO
Reply #43497 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:19:19 pm
Salah should be top priority, Mane if he performs back to his usual standards this year. But makes sense that Bobby would be the one not to get a new deal.

I don't quite see why we would tip our hand that much. What does us openly signalling to the market that one of our front three is "not wanted"? What does that do to his price? So we then go into one of those - "he's entering his last year, better to accept what we can get, than have him leave on a free...". Doesn't the length of the remaining contract (generally) strengthen the club's hand and probably add to the transfer fee??

I believe that offering all three extensions to their contracts would maximize our options. This would only involve a modest increase in the team wage cost for the next 12 months or so (an increase in one of the three striker's wage)- until we (possibly) let one of them go. Small price - big leverage; better flexibility; insurance policy?
