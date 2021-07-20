Really don't like reading articles like that one below (Not giving all of Salah/Bobby/Mane new contracts)



We're years into a process of selling players to fund new ones, and the players we've got (all club legends, btw) can't even all get new contracts. Ok, you have to prioritise some, I get that. We'd probably all rather see Salah get one first before an underperforming Firmino, but they're 29 years old, not approaching their mid 30s. I think all three of those will still be playing great football beyond the age of 31.



Some will no doubt call it clever/ruthless etc, but that's a load of shite IMO. It'll be even more annoying when we sell squad players for a decent pool of money, and probably only bring one more player in.