Should be £12-15m. Homegrown, only 24, scores goals from midfield.



Problem with Wilson is he's not Premier League proven. We would have likely got 15+ million after the Derby loan due to the deemed potential (i.e. Brewster after Swansea) but wanted to test him in the PL first but the Bournemouth loan didn't really work out after a decent start. He wasn't getting a game in the end for a team that got relegated.He's obviously a very good Championship player, but the arse has fallen out of that league with finances post-Covid. Apart from maybe the relegated teams with parachute money nobody has a pot to piss in. Therefore Fulham would be a natural move but they certainly aren't paying 15.