Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE

  Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43440 on: Today at 10:34:18 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:26:44 am
Should be £12-15m. Homegrown, only 24, scores goals from midfield.

Problem with Wilson is he's not Premier League proven. We would have likely got 15+ million after the Derby loan due to the deemed potential (i.e. Brewster after Swansea) but wanted to test him in the PL first but the Bournemouth loan didn't really work out after a decent start. He wasn't getting a game in the end for a team that got relegated.

He's obviously a very good Championship player, but the arse has fallen out of that league with finances post-Covid. Apart from maybe the relegated teams with parachute money nobody has a pot to piss in. Therefore Fulham would be a natural move but they certainly aren't paying 15.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  harleydanger
  If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43441 on: Today at 10:38:57 am
Some of youse are still acting like M'bappe ain't currently doing a medical for us
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

  Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43442 on: Today at 10:41:07 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:25:16 am
Or were still assessing him after an understandably stuttering start to his LFC career.

I'd say it's a bit of both with Taki.

Selling him is pointless this window because his value will have plummeted too much. Therefore, we'll take pre-season and the first few games to see where he's at and then have the option to loan him out at the end of the window to either get him a regular game/up his value or free up a non-homegrown slot if we can't shift Origi.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Too early for flapjacks?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43443 on: Today at 10:44:30 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:23:39 am
In other words, we havent had a high enough bid for him

I would read from the below that we're quite happy to keep Minamino whilst we are keen to move on the others. Of course if a very appealing offer comes in then we'd probably let him leave.

Quote
Xherdan Shaqiri is interesting Lazio, while Liverpool would listen to offers for Neco Williams and Nat Phillips. Divock Origis future is also unclear, though sources claim Takumi Minamino is likely to remain at the club this season.
  Too early for flapjacks?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43444 on: Today at 10:45:17 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:29:17 am
Are Ojo and Woodburn at the training camp? Might see those two move on as well.

Woodburn is. Ojo isn't.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43445 on: Today at 10:50:04 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1417420609475301395

Quote
Expecting Harry Wilson to be the next exit at Liverpool.

Negotiations ongoing with Fulham, who are leading the chase currently. Not sure Reds will get full asking price, but there is a lot of interest.

One to keep an eye on this week, for sure.

#LFC

I think once Fulham get some money in. Wilson will join them
  Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43446 on: Today at 10:51:26 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:49:21 am
I seem to remember the journos saying we wanted £8m for Awoniyi, so maybe a compromise there and £10.5m feels a bit lower than wed want for Grujic normally, so I reckon theyve realised wed be left with them if we didnt accept a bit lower now.

COVID has likely forced us to lower our asking price. It might be a while before the continental transfer markets recover. Still we probably got decent loan fees for both over the years
  L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43447 on: Today at 10:51:57 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:08:11 am
We paid Stoke that same £13m for him, hes since helped (slightly) us to Nos. 6 and 19 and just had an eye-catching Euros.

So yes, Id expect more than us breaking even on him, especially given his pedigree and contractual status.
He's 3 years older, can't complete 90 minutes to save his life and we've had an 18 month pandemic which has crippled the finances of a lot of clubs. The type of club who would be after Shaq (middle of the road types from Germany / Italy) won't have £13m to spend on a 29 year old with no resale value.
  Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43448 on: Today at 10:57:05 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:12:17 am
Grujic and Awoniyi going takes us to 21 mill in sales if Im not mistaken (Grabara and Millar sales making up the rest)

Not bad going so far
Not bad at all, good sales in my opinion up to now for players who would never make our first team then add potential sales of Wilson, Shaqiri, Phillips, Origi to go into the pot.

It seems to have gone quiet with interest or offers for Neco though.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Reply #43449 on: Today at 11:03:09 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:34:18 am
Problem with Wilson is he's not Premier League proven. We would have likely got 15+ million after the Derby loan due to the deemed potential (i.e. Brewster after Swansea) but wanted to test him in the PL first but the Bournemouth loan didn't really work out after a decent start. He wasn't getting a game in the end for a team that got relegated.

He's obviously a very good Championship player, but the arse has fallen out of that league with finances post-Covid. Apart from maybe the relegated teams with parachute money nobody has a pot to piss in. Therefore Fulham would be a natural move but they certainly aren't paying 15.

Callum Wilson was the leading scorer in that atrocious Bournemouth squad with 8 goals versus Wilson's 7. He managed to get a transfer to Newcastle last September for £20m. £15m for Wilson would be reasonable for some like Brighton, Newcastle or Wolves (if Traoré moves on).
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
