How many non-homegrown players do we currently have which includes Grujic? And how many homegrown players do we have mate?
We're bang on 17 if Grujic and Awoniyi go, which is the limit. Technically 18 if you count Karius but he'll leave and even if he doesn't, there's no chance we register four senior keepers so it doesn't really matter.
Homegrown players, we have 11 (I think) Kelleher, Phillips, Davies, Trent, Gomez, Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain, Woodburn, Ojo, Wilson. The likes of Jones and the Williams Brothers don't count as they're too young. You'd obviously expect all three of Woodburn, Ojo and Wilson to be certs to leave, and by the sounds of it Phillips and Neco will too.
So as has been said previously, do need to create some room. Whether we do that before or after we sign other players is the question, I guess. Think we'll want to be certain that Shaq and Origi have clubs to go to, sounds like Minamino might stay - I take that to mean we don't think we'll get an offer but might sort a loan for him at the end of the window.