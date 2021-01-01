« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43360 on: Today at 08:36:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:08:46 am
I actually just backed No666's opinion, and I don't think Moyes is such a bad manager. A bit outdated maybe, but not as bad as Allardyce ...
Sarcasm failure Mac Red? Surely not (I did it again oops)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43361 on: Today at 08:37:56 am »
£20 million between Grujic and Awoniyi is pretty nuts really, given that neither would be close to making our 25-man squad if they stayed. Football is mental.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43362 on: Today at 08:41:06 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:58:54 am
How many non-homegrown players do we currently have which includes Grujic? And how many homegrown players do we have mate?

We're bang on 17 if Grujic and Awoniyi go, which is the limit. Technically 18 if you count Karius but he'll leave and even if he doesn't, there's no chance we register four senior keepers so it doesn't really matter.

Homegrown players, we have 11 (I think) Kelleher, Phillips, Davies, Trent, Gomez, Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain, Woodburn, Ojo, Wilson. The likes of Jones and the Williams Brothers don't count as they're too young. You'd obviously expect all three of Woodburn, Ojo and Wilson to be certs to leave, and by the sounds of it Phillips and Neco will too.

So as has been said previously, do need to create some room. Whether we do that before or after we sign other players is the question, I guess. Think we'll want to be certain that Shaq and Origi have clubs to go to, sounds like Minamino might stay - I take that to mean we don't think we'll get an offer but might sort a loan for him at the end of the window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43363 on: Today at 08:46:52 am »
Excellent stuff, these sales will help us signing players next summer when we really go for it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43364 on: Today at 08:47:35 am »
Good business with Grujic & especially Awoniyi

Minamino I see no value in keeping him. It will just further decrease his value & we are not getting even many offers atm.

I would loan him out. Possibly back to RB Salzburg(Daka sold,Koita out for the season) or a Bundesliga side maybe Frankfurt who have Kamada a fellow Japan international so might help him settle in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43365 on: Today at 08:47:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:41:06 am
We're bang on 17 if Grujic and Awoniyi go, which is the limit. Technically 18 if you count Karius but he'll leave and even if he doesn't, there's no chance we register four senior keepers so it doesn't really matter.

Homegrown players, we have 11 (I think) Kelleher, Phillips, Davies, Trent, Gomez, Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain, Woodburn, Ojo, Wilson. The likes of Jones and the Williams Brothers don't count as they're too young. You'd obviously expect all three of Woodburn, Ojo and Wilson to be certs to leave, and by the sounds of it Phillips and Neco will too.

So as has been said previously, do need to create some room. Whether we do that before or after we sign other players is the question, I guess. Think we'll want to be certain that Shaq and Origi have clubs to go to, sounds like Minamino might stay - I take that to mean we don't think we'll get an offer but might sort a loan for him at the end of the window.

We're getting to the stage where we'll have to start prioritising English signings over the next couple of summers (particularly if we bring 1 or 2 more non-homegrown in this summer as well as Konate) but that's costs a lot of money for anyone good enough. Milner is getting towards the end, uncertainty over Henderson's contract situation and then there's Ox who may not get another deal.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43366 on: Today at 08:49:21 am »
I seem to remember the journos saying we wanted £8m for Awoniyi, so maybe a compromise there and £10.5m feels a bit lower than wed want for Grujic normally, so I reckon theyve realised wed be left with them if we didnt accept a bit lower now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43367 on: Today at 08:50:22 am »
Yeah it feels like clear the decks time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43368 on: Today at 08:51:39 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:07:58 am
No no.

People may post that Klopp May do this or that.

They rarely (and if they do theyll be called out on it) try and tell everyone what Klopp is thinking based on...well, absolutely fuck all other than some weird amateur armchair psychologists opinion.
To be honest, you are talking absolute nonsense. You can dress it up as policing the forum  but I posted an opinion and you did what you often seem to do when you don't agree, you posted a snide comment.

Someone posted an opinion that people are actually indirectly unhappy with Klopp's squad management with their criticism of the owners (I think that is what they said it was so long ago!) and as part of that reply I said I didn't think he is as happy as he was with them. Not that he was going to leave or that the relationship had broken down.

That was based on his comments in Jan re transfers, it widely being reported that he was furious with them over the timing of the ESL announcement and the position it put him in and finally the reports that he wouldn't have let Gini go. 3 valid reasons why it may not be as good as it was.

I may be wrong, I hope I am, he is the best manager we have had in my lifetime. However it was an opinion expressed in a discussion forum. Happy for people to respectfully disagree.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43369 on: Today at 08:53:10 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:47:35 am
Good business with Grujic & especially Awoniyi

Minamino I see no value in keeping him. It will just further decrease his value & we are not getting even many offers atm.

I would loan him out. Possibly back to RB Salzburg(Daka sold,Koita out for the season) or a Bundesliga side maybe Frankfurt who have Kamada a fellow Japan international so might help him settle in.

Minamino will have pre-season to maybe impress Klopp and be part of the plans again. There's no value in selling him this summer after the Southampton loan was fairly unproductive.

It'll be a case of keep him or loan him. The Bundesliga could be a good option, a lot of Japanese players seem to go there and do well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43370 on: Today at 08:55:33 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:49:21 am
I seem to remember the journos saying we wanted £8m for Awoniyi, so maybe a compromise there and £10.5m feels a bit lower than wed want for Grujic normally, so I reckon theyve realised wed be left with them if we didnt accept a bit lower now.
I said  we should have taken 11m for Wilson last season.

But that we have fucked up our whole transfer strategy according to some & teams would have came in with low offers for any of our players ;D

Wilson probably leaves for under 11m this summer.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43371 on: Today at 08:57:10 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:49:21 am
I seem to remember the journos saying we wanted £8m for Awoniyi, so maybe a compromise there and £10.5m feels a bit lower than wed want for Grujic normally, so I reckon theyve realised wed be left with them if we didnt accept a bit lower now.

Although if we wanted £8 million for him I feel like wed brief that we wanted more..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43372 on: Today at 08:59:42 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:08:45 am
I wonder if were going to accept bids for Keita this summer? If someone came in with a £30M+ bid would we turn it down?
I highly doubt anyone is going to offer 30m+ bids for a player who is constantly injured and has rarely produced head turning performances. Would we sell him for that amount, I think we'd be crazy not to but I highly doubt it's going to happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43373 on: Today at 08:59:59 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:55:33 am
I said  we should have taken 11m for Wilson last season.

But that we have fucked up our whole transfer strategy according to some & teams would have came in with low offers for any of our players ;D

Wilson probably leaves for under 11m this summer.

We rejected an offer of 5 million for Awoniyi :D So were about £2 million up in a week from what youd seemingly do (accept every first offer)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43374 on: Today at 09:03:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:10:42 am
Possible, but I think it will only happen in the case we make a higher profile midfield signing ...
Yeah, sounds most likely doesn't it?
Based on his injury record you wouldn't think the club are banking on him and next summer he enters the final year of his deal so if the club know there is an offer coming in for him and it allows them to get that higher profile player then you could see it potentially happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43375 on: Today at 09:03:55 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:49:21 am
I seem to remember the journos saying we wanted £8m for Awoniyi, so maybe a compromise there and £10.5m feels a bit lower than wed want for Grujic normally, so I reckon theyve realised wed be left with them if we didnt accept a bit lower now.

It's the sensible approach, you can't always get the fee you want and they won't want a risk of loaning these players back out again, or even maybe getting an extra million quid at the end of August yet it's compromised on what we can do with incomings. They were always going to have to compromise a bit in this market.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43376 on: Today at 09:04:46 am »
Good to see some fringe players heading out on permanent sales and not loans.  Hopefully we can clear out a few more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43377 on: Today at 09:06:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:49:21 am
I seem to remember the journos saying we wanted £8m for Awoniyi, so maybe a compromise there and £10.5m feels a bit lower than wed want for Grujic normally, so I reckon theyve realised wed be left with them if we didnt accept a bit lower now.
Yeah, pleased with those deals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43378 on: Today at 09:07:24 am »
I wonder if the limit of the number of loans that we can do has affected our 'accept lower' fees decisions this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43379 on: Today at 09:08:51 am »
Feels like there will be a tonne of deals across England in the next few weeks. However I think the really big deals (Kane, Haaland etc.) may not happen as you would have thought there would be more traction on those deals by now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43380 on: Today at 09:13:12 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 09:07:24 am
I wonder if the limit of the number of loans that we can do has affected our 'accept lower' fees decisions this season

Im not sure theyd impact us? Max six loans over 22, is that right? We could loan Grujic, Minamino, Shaq, Wilson, Origi and Keita.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43381 on: Today at 09:13:17 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:08:51 am
Feels like there will be a tonne of deals across England in the next few weeks. However I think the really big deals (Kane, Haaland etc.) may not happen as you would have thought there would be more traction on those deals by now.

Yeah I think Sancho will end up being the biggest signings. Maybe followed by Varane. Although I do think City will still go all in for Grealish possibly.

But utd will be biggest spenders again, but green and gold ay. Or maybe they will put that away until Jan now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43382 on: Today at 09:14:12 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:59:59 am
We rejected an offer of 5 million for Awoniyi :D So were about £2 million up in a week from what youd seemingly do (accept every first offer)
It depends on the offer

Good to see the club lowering the values of our squad players to get them out.

And accepting lower bids doesnt mean your whole transfer stragety is fucked ;D

I think we will take 11m for Wilson this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43383 on: Today at 09:17:16 am »
Sell Wilson for £10m and that gives us the room and enough funds for Malen?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43384 on: Today at 09:24:32 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:14:12 am
It depends on the offer

Good to see the club lowering the values of our squad players to get them out.

And accepting lower bids doesnt mean your whole transfer stragety is fucked ;D

I think we will take 11m for Wilson this season

What? :D

We havent suddenly changed our transfer strategy. We rejected an offer for Wilson last summer which didnt meet an amount we were happy with, weve accepted offers for Grujic and Awoniyi this summer because they did meet an amount we were happy with.

Your contention still seems to be just accept decent amounts that get them out of the door. Were already £2 million up on what we were offered for Awoniyi recently. Chuck that in with the £7 million odd we made from not just accepting the first offer for Brewster and its not an insignificant amount. Well see what happens with Wilson. The consensus seems to be it was £11 million rejected last summer from Burnley (https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/benfica-liverpool-harry-wilson-breaking-20898858.amp , https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/sport/football/57611450.amp) and we got over a million in loan fees. So even if we do sell at £11 million this summer, it was worthwhile rejecting the offer last summer :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43385 on: Today at 09:25:03 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:17:16 am
Sell Wilson for £10m and that gives us the room and enough funds for Malen?

I can also see Neco Williams being sold to help with funds
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43386 on: Today at 09:26:19 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:50:22 am
Yeah it feels like clear the decks time.
Stock clearance special event type of thing.

Question remains is if its to make room for the new season stuff, or just a consolidation sale. Possibly both if Im being optimistic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43387 on: Today at 09:26:44 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:17:16 am
Sell Wilson for £10m and that gives us the room and enough funds for Malen?

Should be £12-15m. Homegrown, only 24, scores goals from midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43388 on: Today at 09:27:11 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 08:51:39 am
To be honest, you are talking absolute nonsense. You can dress it up as policing the forum  but I posted an opinion and you did what you often seem to do when you don't agree, you posted a snide comment.

Someone posted an opinion that people are actually indirectly unhappy with Klopp's squad management with their criticism of the owners (I think that is what they said it was so long ago!) and as part of that reply I said I didn't think he is as happy as he was with them. Not that he was going to leave or that the relationship had broken down.

That was based on his comments in Jan re transfers, it widely being reported that he was furious with them over the timing of the ESL announcement and the position it put him in and finally the reports that he wouldn't have let Gini go. 3 valid reasons why it may not be as good as it was.

I may be wrong, I hope I am, he is the best manager we have had in my lifetime. However it was an opinion expressed in a discussion forum. Happy for people to respectfully disagree.

I respectfully disagree,  you're just tittle tattling with fuck all evidence. Now get over yourself and stop cryarsing....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43389 on: Today at 09:27:54 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:17:16 am
Sell Wilson for £10m and that gives us the room and enough funds for Malen?

I don't think Malen would be so strongly tipped for Dortmund if we were trying to get him. If he's the one we want, we wouldn't be risking another club stealing a march while we haggle over a couple of million for Wilson. My feeling is that we were interested, but he's picked Dortmund as he knows he'll come in there as a starter and can then get a major move in a couple of years' time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43390 on: Today at 09:28:38 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:24:32 am
We havent suddenly changed our transfer strategy. We rejected an offer for Wilson last summer which didnt meet an amount we were happy with, weve accepted offers for Grujic and Awoniyi this summer because they did meet an amount we were happy with.
I think the suggestion is that 12 months on with other factors in play, the club has readjusted what is deemed an acceptable asking price for some of these players. Same as any market in any sector really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43391 on: Today at 09:29:03 am »
I see we're re-enacting the Battle of Pearl Harbor again today. Enjoy the handbags everyone.

Or, you know, see if you can park the argumentative, self-centred stuff nobody's really interested in, such as:
- 'I said this last year and I was right then and I'm right now and you're all wrong'
- 'I say reasonable things and when you disagree you're snide to me'
- 'I know more about players than you do'
- 'I am just fucked off about everything and I'm going to be sarcastic about it repeatedly'

If you've got an issue with someone, either report to mod or put it in a pm please - the forum becomes a pain to be on if people are arseholes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43392 on: Today at 09:29:41 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:17:16 am
Sell Wilson for £10m and that gives us the room and enough funds for Malen?

Not sure I see us getting a 10 million bid for Wilson. I know we can minus the England/Wales tax, but we've just sold Grujic to regular CL team and he's only just raised 10 million despite several seasons of top division football in Bundesliga behind him.

Wilson doesn't have that. Unless there's a loaded Championship side, or a PL team preparing for life in the Championship (aside from Norwich who don't spend big and would probably want a player involved in the play than Wilson), I can't see it.

Seems like the club might be happier for a deal now for some of our players, instead of longer negotiations and a slightly better deal later. So maybe we see a lower bid than was expected to be required last summer doing the trick. Something between Awonyi and Grujic's fee would seem reasonable, just to pointlessly speculate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43393 on: Today at 09:31:00 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:27:54 am
I don't think Malen would be so strongly tipped for Dortmund if we were trying to get him. If he's the one we want, we wouldn't be risking another club stealing a march while we haggle over a couple of million for Wilson. My feeling is that we were interested, but he's picked Dortmund as he knows he'll come in there as a starter and can then get a major move in a couple of years' time.
Bingo. The Sancho/Haaland/Bellingham route to the top. They really have got this finishing school (no pun intended) reputation fully established now, more so than their historical role as Bayerns feeder club.
