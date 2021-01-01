« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:27:06 am
It's apparently a buy with an option to loan.
Good thing I'm having white wine and the carpet is beige. Had it been a red wine, I'd be sending you the cleaning bill.

Good one, mate!
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:34:24 pm
I agree about the age for GK & CB. But in midfield 30 isnt the ideal age for us with our style of play unless your a freak of nature like Milner.
Henderson is  picking up more injuries. I do think we will be ok in that position next season though as I rate Jones higher that most.

Forward area is where we need another dynamic player.

Also last season going with 3 CB's. 2 of which in Gomez & Matip pick up injuries was always a risk.

I have always said I think we will get the players in near the end of August.
I just dont agree that we dont need to sign more this summer. I think we do.

Salah I can see becoming a CF in 3 years time.
Salah is already the striker, he just plays it from a non central position. He could it more centrally too if they needed too but he best attacking the channel btw the CB and LB.
