A little too much panic from some quarters, for me. We are a very well run outfit, from top to bottom.



Last season was an anomaly is so many ways. Even with all the injuries in one position, we regrouped and finished third. And how did we respond? As soon as the window opened, we signed one of the most promising young central defenders in Europe. Obviously Konate has it all to do in a red shirt, and he will have the space to grow and make his mark here, but to my eyes, he is as near to Van Dijk as you will get, only 8 years younger. Extremely fast, good in the air, strong, brings the ball out I strongly suspect that in 1-2 yrs he will be viewed as a bargain.



What else do we need to do?



Well, we need to move some players on. Grujic, Wilson and Philipps all look very likely, with links, all at around £10-15M. We have more fringe players to move, and I could name another half dozen or more, we all can, but they wont all go. I suspect some of them will, but there wont be buyers for all of them, as it never quite works like that. Even so, I will be surprised if we dont end up bringing in £50-75M in sales this summer, with barely any impact on the first team.



At that point we need two more players, plus the usual smattering of talented kids to play and develop a couple of levels below the first team.



Midfielder lots of links. Some tenuous. Some disinformation. But I am confident we will sign someone.

Striker how high up we go depends on budget, plus possibly Origi staying or going, plus possibly Elliots emergence. We may choose to keep our powder dry here for a big push next summer.



I am chilled. We have a world class manager and a world class team. Its not perfect, and it can be improved in depth throughout the spine. Central defender done. Lets see what happens next. I will be surprised if we dont add a midfielder, at least. Then there might be a few variables around the striker, and depending on how that goes, it is possible we wait to address it until next summer.