LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
So has there been any actual transfer news, or are you all basically the same as our 11 year old, sat in his room complaining about being bored when it's 28 degrees outside and the sun's splitting the pavements?

In Dundee? I call BS.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Revenue was £301m back in 2015/16, wages were £209m  (69%)

It was £530m before covid in 2020 but okay £490m and wage bill was £325m (66%)

So actually wage bill in a covid affected year is less as a percentage than it was in 15/16. Granted other costs go up. But I think it's fair to say most the wage increase has been covered by revenue increase.

Our wage bill is £114m higher but revenue has gone up £189m.

There is new stands and training grounds to consider though.

Craig has obviously covered this far better than I would :D

But yes, our wages growing practically the same amount our revenue has grown since 2017 pretty much proves the point for how much weve invested in wages to keep this team together (and will continue to do so)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Craig has obviously covered this far better than I would :D

But yes, our wages growing practically the same amount our revenue has grown since 2017 pretty much proves the point for how much weve invested in wages to keep this team together (and will continue to do so)

Incorrect.

We pay players via toffees.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Incorrect.

We pay players via toffees.

So? Even shit toffees cost £40 million odd now so cant argue with being paid in them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Revenue has increased to match wage growth.

Yes, exactly. Which is why we can increase wages, but have little additional money to spend on transfers. Especially when factoring in stadium and training ground costs etc.

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:56:23 pm
I mean, all the comments in here on the topic of transfers in the last few days have been on age profile and depth. You have imagined into exsistence something no one has actually spoken about (prestige buys).

I didn't mention a single thing about prestige buys. I'm just referring to signings in general. Taking my Everton example, the likes of Sandro, Iwobi and Klaasen were from prestige buys but it didn't prevent their supporters, neutrals and the media getting all giddy.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:00:57 pm
So we are only allowed to discuss the news from reliable journalists that fits the narrative that you want set?

Think you have mid-understood my point. I'm fine with different narratives from different journalists, I'm talking more so around the narrative that the likes of Sky Sports and TalkSport set, with everything over the summer geared towards signing players and spending money. People start to believe that this is the be-all and end-all.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Henderson isn't going anywhere, people need to stop wetting the bed.

Yep his agent is clearly briefing like a mad man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
I am surprised that we haven't been linked with this fella ...

https://youtu.be/w-rcSGSmAn4

He could be the perfect understudy and successor for Firmino ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
A little too much panic from some quarters, for me. We are a very well run outfit, from top to bottom.

Last season was an anomaly is so many ways. Even with all the injuries in one position, we regrouped and finished third. And how did we respond? As soon as the window opened, we signed one of the most promising young central defenders in Europe. Obviously Konate has it all to do in a red shirt, and he will have the space to grow and make his mark here, but to my eyes, he is as near to Van Dijk as you will get, only 8 years younger. Extremely fast, good in the air, strong, brings the ball out I strongly suspect that in 1-2 yrs he will be viewed as a bargain.

What else do we need to do?

Well, we need to move some players on. Grujic, Wilson and Philipps all look very likely, with links, all at around £10-15M. We have more fringe players to move, and I could name another half dozen or more, we all can, but they wont all go. I suspect some of them will, but there wont be buyers for all of them, as it never quite works like that. Even so, I will be surprised if we dont end up bringing in £50-75M in sales this summer, with barely any impact on the first team.

At that point we need two more players, plus the usual smattering of talented kids to play and develop a couple of levels below the first team.

Midfielder lots of links. Some tenuous. Some disinformation. But I am confident we will sign someone.
Striker how high up we go depends on budget, plus possibly Origi staying or going, plus possibly Elliots emergence. We may choose to keep our powder dry here for a big push next summer.

I am chilled. We have a world class manager and a world class team. Its not perfect, and it can be improved in depth throughout the spine. Central defender done. Lets see what happens next. I will be surprised if we dont add a midfielder, at least. Then there might be a few variables around the striker, and depending on how that goes, it is possible we wait to address it until next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
People do forget about wages I agree. There's a lot more to it than transfer fees etc. But we haven't really spent more (net) on actual transfer fees. So they haven't really increased or reduced their squad investment since they've been here against revenue. Which again makes sense as the club can only spend what it generates.

But it does point to if we can shift some squad players we can easily afford one or two new players.

We can def afford some if we sell the (for want of a better word) deadwood in the squad which aren't contributing what they maybe should.

Just think costs such as wages and agents fee's get conveniently ignored by some, when both are as much investments in the squad as actual transfer fees.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
The window was predictable. Always looked like we'd get Konate wrapped up and announced soon after the season ended and then it would be tumbleweed until August while we wait for clubs to come in for our players and Copa America and the Euros to end. Expected the usual fume from certain fans over June and July.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Will be interesting to see if the club have a policy that "some players 30+ might drop off" or if they will treat all players in this age bracket as potentially finished. Going by the Wijnaldum deal I would suspect its the latter. He is a player quite capable of performing at a high level well into his 30s.

You'd think that their approach would generally be to avoid giving out sizeable increases in post-30 contracts, meaning that some like Gini will inevitably move on if they can get a big pay boost by going somewhere else, other players will be more willing to maintain their current salary level and stay where they are with a contract extension. It is not going to be so black and white as treating all players in exactly the same manner once they reach a certain age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
We already have a bloated squad again with 19 overseas senior players and 9 homegrown senior players. Atleast 4 have to go to open 1 spot for a signing. Whether thats loan or sale, if there arent any takers, we wont just send them to the U-23s now, would we? When people keep saying we need to sell to buy, its not just about money, its about squad management.

Not really because a few of those players are below the quality we need & will either be sold or loaned out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Do you honestly think the best manager in the world, who if he left tomorrow could go to just about any club he wanted to would really work like this . I'm sure there are certain restrictions but that would go for any club in the world

I think people want this to be true as it helps them when they are moaning
Too be honest I find if you criticise the owners in anyway on here a lot of people patronising jump on it. Often the same people that jumped on anyone saying we needed more centre halves last summer and January.
The behaviour of the owners towards investment in the last summer and particularly January unnerved a lot of fans and too be honest, no I don't think Klopp is as happy as he was.
It's been quite a while since he came out and said they are fantastic owners and he has had plenty of opportunity to come out and defend them after the fuckups in Jan and the ESL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
no I don't think Klopp is as happy as he was.
It's been quite a while since he came out and said they are fantastic owners and he has had plenty of opportunity to come out and defend them after the fuckups in Jan and the ESL.

Feel free to speak for yourself, but let's not try and become Mr Amateur Psychologist to our manager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
Feel free to speak for yourself, but let's not try and become Mr Amateur Psychologist to our manager.
I think I was, hence why I said "I" don't think but thanks for proving my point about the patronising posters that think they know better than everyone else 😁
