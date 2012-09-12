« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1075 1076 1077 1078 1079 [1080]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE  (Read 1878360 times)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,842
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43160 on: Today at 02:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:43:18 pm
No, but injuries happen and Gomez is regularly injured.   The lack of investment in the squad came to the fore. 

Same with only having one quality replacement forward.

Ok excellent, so youd acknowledge that primarily the biggest issue was injuries :)

The lack of investment in the squad quite often seems to boil down to we didnt replace Dejan Lovren. And that was the cause of all our woe last season. What a time to be alive :D

Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43161 on: Today at 02:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:43:18 pm
No, but injuries happen and Gomez is regularly injured.   The lack of investment in the squad came to the fore. 

Same with only having one quality replacement forward.

We already have a bloated squad again with 19 overseas senior players and 9 homegrown senior players. Atleast 4 have to go to open 1 spot for a signing. Whether thats loan or sale, if there arent any takers, we wont just send them to the U-23s now, would we? When people keep saying we need to sell to buy, its not just about money, its about squad management.
Logged

Online Richie69

  • Benefits from 20:20 hindsight because he owns a time machine and a perfect decision making brain.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43162 on: Today at 02:48:37 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:42:51 pm
We had also signed Minamino 6montha before the summer. That move didnt work out inmediately but how would you justify adding another when there isnt even squad space for one?
We had space for a Werner type player to rotate with Salah and/or Mane but decided not to pay the money.   

Having one quality replacement for three forwards is risky and it cost us last year.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,293
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43163 on: Today at 02:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:43:18 pm
The lack of investment in the squad came to the fore. 

Any acknowledgment for wage investment in the squad?
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43164 on: Today at 02:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:48:37 pm
We had space for a Werner type player to rotate with Salah and/or Mane but decided not to pay the money.   

Having one quality replacement for three forwards is risky and it cost us last year.

What space? We had all 18 overaeas spots taken after we signed Jota and Thiago.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43165 on: Today at 02:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:48:37 pm
We had space for a Werner type player to rotate with Salah and/or Mane but decided not to pay the money.   

Having one quality replacement for three forwards is risky and it cost us last year.

there is no way they can or will carry 5 senior forwards all wanting to be playing the bulk of all games each season, and hope to keep the harmony.

The squad needs some trimming as it is as its getting to that problem stage it was at in 2015, where there is just too much bloat.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43166 on: Today at 02:52:09 pm »
I give it another 10 days of us not signing anyone and the stress levels amongst some posters will be so high there'll be calls for Jürgen to go too.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43167 on: Today at 02:52:27 pm »
Saw the thread moving a few pages in a couple of hours and thought that something might've actually happened. Unlucky.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #43168 on: Today at 02:52:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:39:56 pm
Do you think wed have just scraped 4th on the last day of the season if VVD and Gomez had been fit all season?

We'd have won the league
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Richie69

  • Benefits from 20:20 hindsight because he owns a time machine and a perfect decision making brain.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43169 on: Today at 02:54:43 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:46:36 pm
Ok excellent, so youd acknowledge that primarily the biggest issue was injuries :)
No, injuries happen, a lack of squad investment was.  We'd have still sustained a title challenge with another quality forward and decent 4th CB.

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:46:55 pm
We already have a bloated squad again with 19 overseas senior players and 9 homegrown senior players. Atleast 4 have to go to open 1 spot for a signing. Whether thats loan or sale, if there arent any takers, we wont just send them to the U-23s now, would we? When people keep saying we need to sell to buy, its not just about money, its about squad management.
I think its more quality than numbers.  There's a large drop-off quality from the first XI because of a lack of squad investment.

The best example of that is the forward positions.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,842
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43170 on: Today at 02:55:08 pm »
The really fascinating thing is this.if you really drill into a lot of the criticism of FSG and their lack of investment youll actually see theres an undercurrent of I dont really like how this squad has been built but am I fuck criticising Jurgen
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43171 on: Today at 02:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:50:39 pm
there is no way they can or will carry 5 senior forwards all wanting to be playing the bulk of all games each season, and hope to keep the harmony.

The squad needs some trimming as it is as its getting to that problem stage it was at in 2015, where there is just too much bloat.

Crazy that you could sell Origi, Minamino, Shaq, Grujic, Wilson, Awoniyi and it wouldn't impact on last season's mins at all. Add in Phillips and you would realistically hope to get 70-75 million for that lot, which I'm assuming is where further spending will come from.

Of course there's always the risk that they won't have buyers, or they'll get sold too late to bring in the players we need. But that's a risk the club seem willing to take.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,842
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43172 on: Today at 02:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:54:43 pm
No, injuries happen, a lack of squad investment was.  We'd have still sustained a title challenge with another quality forward and decent 4th CB.

Right but injuries happen doesnt suddenly mean its not an excuse.because frankly it is.

Dyou reckon City would have won the league if Dias, Laporte and Stones missed 90 odd games between them last season?
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Richie69

  • Benefits from 20:20 hindsight because he owns a time machine and a perfect decision making brain.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43173 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:55:08 pm
The really fascinating thing is this.if you really drill into a lot of the criticism of FSG and their lack of investment youll actually see theres an undercurrent of I dont really like how this squad has been built but am I fuck criticising Jurgen
Or people are actually seeing a lack of investment from FSG and passing fair comment on it.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,753
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43174 on: Today at 02:59:57 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:42:51 pm
We had also signed Minamino 6montha before the summer. That move didnt work out inmediately but how would you justify adding another when there isnt even squad space for one?
Very easily. Liverpool's top scorers last year:

Salah 31
Mane 16
Jota 13
Firmino 9

In other words, the front three, all 30 this season (Salah in June tbf), scored 60 % of all goals last year (which you would expect). Jota can obviously replace Firmino (kind of), but there are no players ready to step in and replace the 47 goals Mane or Salah got last year. Minamino was obviously brought in to do just that, and did score 4 goals (1 in premier league) but then went on loan to Southampton at Christmas and only scored 2. That is a long, long way off what is required. Elliott (for whom there is a lot of love) only scored 7 in 42 in the championship and will probably go on loan again.

Which means an injury or loss of form to the front three leaves Jota and Origi (1 goal last season) as the depth on the bench.

That's why another first class forward is needed, for competition, for cover and because the older players get the more injury prone they become.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43175 on: Today at 03:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:50:39 pm
there is no way they can or will carry 5 senior forwards all wanting to be playing the bulk of all games each season, and hope to keep the harmony.

The squad needs some trimming as it is as its getting to that problem stage it was at in 2015, where there is just too much bloat.
No, but we should get a younger CF who can compete with Firmino without demanding a startinh spot. Origi isnt good enough, and hes not getting better.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43176 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:54:43 pm
No, injuries happen, a lack of squad investment was.  We'd have still sustained a title challenge with another quality forward and decent 4th CB.
I think its more quality than numbers.  There's a large drop-off quality from the first XI because of a lack of squad investment.

The best example of that is the forward positions.

But numbers have to be managed before you add anything. Players are not liquid assets where in you can cash them in whenever you'd like. At the same time, when you carry that many senior players, you push your wage budget deeper and then you have to deal with unhappiness at not playing. It works in FIFA, but that isnt real life. We had/have an excellent squad. We can use 1 or 2 players, but given how bloated we are, we just cannot add senior players without getting atleast 4 off the books. You cant magic that into being. It'll happen when we have a suitable offer and it'll take time. I can see this summer being similar to the last one where in those 1 or 2 incomings will be late into the window, perhaps after the season starts.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,293
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43177 on: Today at 03:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:59:18 pm
Or people are actually seeing a lack of investment from FSG and passing fair comment on it.

Again, any acknowledgement for the wage investment which is a massive reason we are able to assemble and keep this squad?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,842
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43178 on: Today at 03:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:59:18 pm
Or people are actually seeing a lack of investment from FSG and passing fair comment on it.

You classed Joe Gomez as injury prone. I assume youd class Joel Matip the same.

Of course, lack of investment.

What dyou make of the manager and scouting team being happy to go into the season with three senior CBs, two of whom are injury prone (in your words)?
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Richie69

  • Benefits from 20:20 hindsight because he owns a time machine and a perfect decision making brain.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43179 on: Today at 03:03:34 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:59:57 pm
Which means an injury or loss of form to the front three leaves Jota and Origi (1 goal last season) as the depth on the bench.

That's why another first class forward is needed, for competition, for cover and because the older players get the more injury prone they become.
Pretty much this, plus the AFCON is in January this season. 

For a team chasing the PL and CL we're running a huge risk, and paid for it last year.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43180 on: Today at 03:04:38 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:59:57 pm
Very easily. Liverpool's top scorers last year:

Salah 31
Mane 16
Jota 13
Firmino 9

In other words, the front three, all 30 this season (Salah in June tbf), scored 60 % of all goals last year (which you would expect). Jota can obviously replace Firmino (kind of), but there are no players ready to step in and replace the 47 goals Mane or Salah got last year. Minamino was obviously brought in to do just that, and did score 4 goals (1 in premier league) but then went on loan to Southampton at Christmas and only scored 2. That is a long, long way off what is required. Elliott (for whom there is a lot of love) only scored 7 in 42 in the championship and will probably go on loan again.

Which means an injury or loss of form to the front three leaves Jota and Origi (1 goal last season) as the depth on the bench.

That's why another first class forward is needed, for competition, for cover and because the older players get the more injury prone they become.

I dont understand how 30 has somehow now become equated to the players legs falling off for some reason. mo and mane take care of their bodies well enough to keep at this level easily for 4-5 years barring any major injuries *knock on wood*. Why then, is it such an emergent issue to have their replacements lined up already? We already have one in Elliott already being prepped for the next season.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,736
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43181 on: Today at 03:05:15 pm »
I just feel like every post in here can be answered with its the 20th of July. Look at all the lads in the pre season camp who won't be with us next season. People need to relax. So many things will happen yet.
Logged

Online Richie69

  • Benefits from 20:20 hindsight because he owns a time machine and a perfect decision making brain.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43182 on: Today at 03:06:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:02:51 pm
You classed Joe Gomez as injury prone. I assume youd class Joel Matip the same.
Absolutely.  That increased the risk of not replacing Lovren.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:02:51 pm
Of course, lack of investment.
Yes it is.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:02:51 pm
What dyou make of the manager and scouting team being happy to go into the season with three senior CBs, two of whom are injury prone (in your words)?
I have no idea if they were happy with the situation or not, but I'm sure they'd admit it was a mistake.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43183 on: Today at 03:08:30 pm »
Have a feeling that Salah will still be going strong as he enters his mid 30s. Never had any real muscle injuries or operations on joints and keeps himself super fit. Think we'll get another 5 years of top performances from him.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,842
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43184 on: Today at 03:12:31 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:04:38 pm
I dont understand how 30 has somehow now become equated to the players legs falling off for some reason. mo and mane take care of their bodies well enough to keep at this level easily for 4-5 years barring any major injuries *knock on wood*. Why then, is it such an emergent issue to have their replacements lined up already? We already have one in Elliott already being prepped for the next season.

Its one of those things which has become steadily gospel, despite of course being absolute nonsense.

Although if you look at last seasons European Golden Shoe, and the top scorers at the Euros, barely any of them are late 20s or older. I think Mbappe was the oldest at 22. Excluding Ronaldo, Benzema, Immobile, Kane, Suarez, Lewandowski, Salah, Ben Yedder, Muriel, Messi, Moreno etc
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,618
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43185 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:01:17 pm
But numbers have to be managed before you add anything. Players are not liquid assets where in you can cash them in whenever you'd like. At the same time, when you carry that many senior players, you push your wage budget deeper and then you have to deal with unhappiness at not playing. It works in FIFA, but that isnt real life. We had/have an excellent squad. We can use 1 or 2 players, but given how bloated we are, we just cannot add senior players without getting atleast 4 off the books. You cant magic that into being. It'll happen when we have a suitable offer and it'll take time. I can see this summer being similar to the last one where in those 1 or 2 incomings will be late into the window, perhaps after the season starts.

Certainly can see it being a slow window to start with, likely need some of the massive transfers to go through from the clubs with bottomless pockets, that cash will start to get things moving elsewhere
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - GET A COKE AND A SMILE
« Reply #43186 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 02:59:18 pm
Or people are actually seeing a lack of investment from FSG and passing fair comment on it.

We know we are a self-sustaining club with all money generated going back into the team/ infrastructure.

I'm always interested in this "FSG need to invest" shout- how much and should the money borrowed to fund it sit on the club or at FSG level? When should it be paid back?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1075 1076 1077 1078 1079 [1080]   Go Up
« previous next »
 