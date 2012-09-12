We had also signed Minamino 6montha before the summer. That move didnt work out inmediately but how would you justify adding another when there isnt even squad space for one?



Very easily. Liverpool's top scorers last year:Salah 31Mane 16Jota 13Firmino 9In other words, the front three, all 30 this season (Salah in June tbf), scored 60 % of all goals last year (which you would expect). Jota can obviously replace Firmino (kind of), but there are no players ready to step in and replace the 47 goals Mane or Salah got last year. Minamino was obviously brought in to do just that, and did score 4 goals (1 in premier league) but then went on loan to Southampton at Christmas and only scored 2. That is a long, long way off what is required. Elliott (for whom there is a lot of love) only scored 7 in 42 in the championship and will probably go on loan again.Which means an injury or loss of form to the front three leaves Jota and Origi (1 goal last season) as the depth on the bench.That's why another first class forward is needed, for competition, for cover and because the older players get the more injury prone they become.