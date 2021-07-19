I have to say, the level of anxiety is an eye opener on here - it's not from knee jerking contributors, it's from people who are rational and level headed. I sit on the calmer side of the fence. I think, had it been an 'ordinary' season, last summer would have been seen as a pretty good one from a transfer perspective. Lovren left, Lallana left... looking back on it now we had so much confidence in Neco that we were happy to trade in the Hoever chip for a little Jota... and we ended up with 3 new 1st team squad contributors with what looked like decent depth and balance.



It's easy to forget how mental the season was, isn't it? We lost all of our senior starting centre halves, and in the process due to trying to contest, started our defensive midfield options at centre half when otherwise they'd have been recovering, and hey presto we ended up with an unprecedented injury crisis in the area of our side where we looked strongest. It's bananas looking back on it. Add to that the assault on Thiago, a few COVID infections, and the weird fielding of Jota in what seemed a dead rubber in the CL, and we ended up with an injury situation that went way beyond anything we'd ever experienced before. Add to that our release of one of our closest-to-ever present contributors in Wijnaldum, and it can quite quickly feel like we're down to the bare bones.



I think it's pretty natural that a situation like that has a psychological impact on us, the obsessive scrutineers. But I think there's an illusion in the mix when it comes to our perception of the squad's balance and depth.



There are positives.

We have our senior centre halves returning to fitness (four of them), and we've added Konate.

We have two midfielders available for selection who weren't available before (whether we can rely on them to stay fit is the question).

On the 'regenerate and refresh' question, we have internal promotions in tow - Harvey on the one hand, and Curtis on the other - in particular, Curtis looks like he's on the cusp of really becoming a mainstay in the side.

We have bids in for players who are surplus to requirements, and clear statements from the club that once they're shifted, we'll look to bolster the squad. As it stands we have too many numbers and concerns over the homegrown quota question (the Adrian decision looks a peculiar one in that respect unless he's going to be a mascot like Seabiscuit's goat).



I dunno - we have a very very good side indeed, and yes it'd be nice to refresh things, but Klopp wants to retain them - that's what he's asking for internally in meetings - not new signings. It can make the transfer windows a bit surreal, but that's how he rolls. He doesn't have the turnover of players he had at Dortmund because we're a destination.